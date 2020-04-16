The First ‘Saved By The Bell’ Reboot Teaser Trailer Just Dropped

Peacock

Slater and Jessie make a delightful appearance in the trailer for the reboot

School may look a lot different for everyone these days, but Bayside High feels delightfully the same (if modern). The official trailer for the Saved by the Bell reboot is here, and the show actually looks amazing. And so do the OG Bayside Tigers.

Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are reprising their roles as A.C. Slater and Jesse Spano in the first trailer for the beloved sitcom’s reboot.”Remember how much fun high school used to be?” Slater asks Jesse in the clip, to which she responds: “Can you believe that was like 30 years ago?”

There are not enough crying emojis for the feelings you’ll get from this. It’s the salve we all need right now, damn it.

The reboot picks up right in the middle of everyone’s current lives — Zack Morris is the governor of California (natch) and he finds himself in trouble (double natch) for closing too many low-income high schools and then propose that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students will give the overprivileged Bayside kids a much-needed dose of reality.

Oh, Saved by the Bell. You’ve come a long way since the PSA against marijuana in terms of being woke and we are here for it.

In addition to Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar reprising their roles, Tiffani Thiessen is coming back as Kelly Kapowski as well. Josie Totah will star in the lead role of Lexi, a popular and sharp-tongued cheerleader. News of Totah’s casting comes just two years after the 18-year-old, who has starred in NBC’s Champions alongside Mindy Kaling, Disney Channel’s Jessie, and Netflix’s No Good Nick, came out as transgender.

In the trailer, we see Slater, who is now the high school’s gym teacher. He has an interesting exchange with young Mac Morris (OMG, that name), Zack and Kelly’s son, and Jesse’s son, Jamie Spano, in his office.

“When I was in high school, I constantly used to fight with my best friend over a hot girl,” he tells the teens. “Oh, it was actually your dad, over your mom!” he tells Mac. “Then I just found another girl I really liked and started hooking up with her instead. Oh wait, that was your mom!” he tells Jamie, who is apparently not Jessie and Slater’s son. LOL.