Scarlett Johansson Has Been Living In ‘Baby Bliss’ Since Having Baby Cosmo

Johansson’s daughter Rose isn’t as keen on Cosmo as her mom is

Even though ScarJo was in total baby bliss, she revealed that not everyone in the family was as lovey dovey about having another child in the house. Johansson co-parents daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 7, with ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac, and said that Rose is “too busy” to deal with her new little brother. You know, as most seven-year-olds are.

“She’s seven, so she’s very busy, she’s kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. So, all this happened,’ [just] non-stop talk,” she jokingly told ET. Hey, after being an only child for nearly seven years, it’s got to be quite the adjustment to welcome a sibling to the family! And if anyone else is experiencing this, don’t worry — it is totally normal for an older sibling to seem somewhat jaded when a new sibling comes home.

And yes, Johansson and Jost realize that Cosmo is a very unique name

Back in September, Jost appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened up about his son’s name — or rather, what his mother initially thought of it. “My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was a hippie thing,” The good news is, she has grown to love the name, or at least accept its validity.

“She lives on Staten Island. Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives and so then she would call and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So, it is OK.’”