Scarlett Johansson Has Been Living In ‘Baby Bliss’ Since Having Baby Cosmo

During her first red carpet appearance with husband Colin Jost in almost two years, Scarlett Johansson gushed about how she has been in a “baby bliss bubble” since having their son Cosmo
ScarJo walked the red carpet at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards to accept the American Cinematheque Award, an honor bestowed upon artists who have made a big impact on the film industry. With her kickass portrayal of Black Widow, her self-advocacy for equitable pay, and her ability to balance being a working mom of two with a jam-packed career, it’s no surprise to us that she was honored with the award. As prestigious of an award as it is, nothing tops motherhood, at least according to Johansson.
“It’s incomparable, right? I think being a parent is the hardest most rewarding, but it’s definitely the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I’m reminded of it constantly,” she said in an interview with Extra.
Johansson also noted that she was pretty lucky to have been able to spend so much time bonding with her young son Cosmo, who she had back in August. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.'” Cue internal cooing. Not every mother has the ability or time to dedicate their entire lives to their newborn (a crime, tbh), and ScarJo realizes how lucky she is to have the opportunity to bond with baby Cosmo.
Johansson’s daughter Rose isn’t as keen on Cosmo as her mom is
Even though ScarJo was in total baby bliss, she revealed that not everyone in the family was as lovey dovey about having another child in the house. Johansson co-parents daughter Rose Dorothy Dauriac, 7, with ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac, and said that Rose is “too busy” to deal with her new little brother. You know, as most seven-year-olds are.
“She’s seven, so she’s very busy, she’s kind of like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s cute. So, all this happened,’ [just] non-stop talk,” she jokingly told ET. Hey, after being an only child for nearly seven years, it’s got to be quite the adjustment to welcome a sibling to the family! And if anyone else is experiencing this, don’t worry — it is totally normal for an older sibling to seem somewhat jaded when a new sibling comes home.
And yes, Johansson and Jost realize that Cosmo is a very unique name
Back in September, Jost appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers and opened up about his son’s name — or rather, what his mother initially thought of it. “My mom, I would say, was slightly thrown by it and didn’t quite understand it. I don’t know if she thought it was a hippie thing,” The good news is, she has grown to love the name, or at least accept its validity.
“She lives on Staten Island. Eventually, she started meeting various members of the Italian community who have a lot of Cosmo relatives and so then she would call and she would say, ‘I met someone. They said their uncle’s name is Cosmo. So, it is OK.’”
