Scarlett Johansson Has Been Living In ‘Baby Bliss’ Since Having Baby Cosmo

by November 20, 2021

35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards Honoring Scarlett Johansson – Arrivals
(Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images)

During her first red carpet appearance with husband Colin Jost in almost two years, Scarlett Johansson gushed about how she has been in a “baby bliss bubble” since having their son Cosmo

ScarJo walked the red carpet at the 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards to accept the American Cinematheque Award, an honor bestowed upon artists who have made a big impact on the film industry. With her kickass portrayal of Black Widow, her self-advocacy for equitable pay, and her ability to balance being a working mom of two with a jam-packed career, it’s no surprise to us that she was honored with the award. As prestigious of an award as it is, nothing tops motherhood, at least according to Johansson.

“It’s incomparable, right? I think being a parent is the hardest most rewarding, but it’s definitely the hardest thing you’ll ever do. I’m reminded of it constantly,” she said in an interview with Extra.

Johansson also noted that she was pretty lucky to have been able to spend so much time bonding with her young son Cosmo, who she had back in August. “I feel very fortunate that I’ve been able to take this time to really enjoy the early stages of my motherhood with our son. It’s been wonderful. I’m in a ‘baby bliss bubble.'” Cue internal cooing. Not every mother has the ability or time to dedicate their entire lives to their newborn (a crime, tbh), and ScarJo realizes how lucky she is to have the opportunity to bond with baby Cosmo.