Yay David!: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Picks Up 15 Emmy Nominations

Finally, Schitt’s Creek is getting the awards season recognition it deserved for six seasons

We love Schitt’s Creek. We think anyone who has seen it should love it, and that includes the groups of viewers who nominate shows for the yearly awards season, which basically snubbed this hilarious, heartwarming Canadian series for five of its glorious seasons.

But not this year. Nope — this year’s Emmy nominations just came out, and Schitt’s Creek is making up for five seasons of awards it deserved and didn’t win. The show has an insane 15 nominations. We’ll raise a glass of zhampagne to that.

Schitt’s Creek scored its first-ever four Emmy nominations last year, and it didn’t end up taking home even one of those golden trophies. If you’ve seen a single episode (particularly from the later seasons, when we cried at the truly heartwarming moments just as often as we laughed at the hilarious ones) you know how criminal that is. The show deserves recognition. The cast deserves recognition. The writers, the producers, the crew. Give them all Emmys, thank you very much.

Of course, it’s possible that Schitt’s Creek still won’t win all the awards it deserves this year, despite being nominated for 15 of them. But that’s not a reality we’re willing to accept right now, so excuse us while we turn on some Mariah Carey and celebrate in advance.

The awards Schitt’s Creek is up for this year include:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (for two separate episodes)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Eugene Levy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Dan Levy

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Annie Murphy

Plus a ton of other awards for outstanding directing, casting, costuming, styling, editing and more.

Dan Levy posted first on Twitter by retweeting the announcement from the official Schitt’s Creek account, adding, “For once I am speechless.”

for once I am speechless. 🥺 https://t.co/OIivtk9qPO — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 28, 2020

He later followed that up with an emotional Instagram post, writing, “Well. This morning has been the most incredible surprise. We are overwhelmed and filled with gratitude for this recognition. Unfathomably proud of our little show.”

If you ask us, it’s the most deserved set of award nominations, possibly in Emmy history. Now it’s time for Schitt’s Creek to go and win them all. It’s the only way to get justice for A Little Bit Alexis, which wasn’t nominated for a single award. A travesty.