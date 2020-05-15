‘Scoob!’ Premieres Today So You Can Check ‘Entertaining Kids’ Off Your List

Warner Bros. Pictures

‘Scoob!’ finally tells us how Scooby and Shaggy met

Many of us are still quarantining and looking for just One More Way to entertain our kids 24/7 without losing our minds. Luckily, our favorite fluffy mystery solver is jumping in to help, and we couldn’t be more grateful. The new animated feature Scoob! debuts On Demand today, so pop some popcorn, grab your Scooby Snack of choice, and get ready to snuggle in.

Scoob! brings us the never-before-told stories of how Scooby-Doo came to be, along with one more mystery to solve with the team at Mystery Inc. Scoob! also shows us how Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they eventually teamed up with young detectives Fred, Velma, and Daphne, a gang that has been fascinating kids of all ages for the past 50 years.

If you want to really throw yourselves a premiere party fit for the gang, you’re gonna need some swag. Amazon has us covered with some essentials, because every child deserves their own Mystery Machine, don’t you think? You can even open the van’s back doors to reveal an illuminated monitor that you insert your ghost cards in to learn more about the mystery. Cool, dude.

You can also score some Funko Scooby-Doo figurines of the gang so they can hang with you while you watch the movie, or you can place them at various locations throughout the house to keep things safe and secure.

And who doesn’t want to snuggle in with your very own Scooby plush? You’ve gotta have something to hold onto while you’re on the hunt for ghosts and monsters.

Finally, no Scoob! movie night would be complete without some tasty Scooby Snacks. They are a little salty, a little sweet, and pair nicely with an ice cold glass of milk.

The premise of the movie finds Shaggy (voiced by Will Forte) and Scooby (Frank Welker) trying to protect the world against a threat and are whisked off by a superhero known as the Blue Falcon (Mark Wahlberg) on an adventure only fit for this gang of crime fighters. It’s equal parts mystery and ode to the lifelong friendship Scooby and Shaggy have built throughout the years.

Scoob!, which was originally meant to debut in theaters until the coronavirus changed everyone’s course, will be available for a 48-hour rental via premium video on demand — on digital platforms like Amazon Prime, iTunes, and more — for $19.99 or premium digital ownership for $24.99, beginning today. The film is rated PG for some action, language, and rude/suggestive humor, which should be enough to keep parents interested as well (or it buys you 90 minutes to do whatever you want).