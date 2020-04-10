‘Trolls World Tour’ Drops On Demand Today Along With Tons Of Fun Activities

Dreamworks

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the premiere of ‘Trolls World Tour’ with your kids this weekend

We may still be stuck in quarantine mode, but at least your kiddos will be entertained this weekend thanks to the premiere of Trolls World Tour available for purchase on all video on demand platforms as of TODAY. And just because we can’t take them to the movie theater doesn’t mean we can’t throw our own little premiere party.

Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return as the beloved Poppy and Branch in Trolls World Tour, an all-star sequel to the 2016 musical hit. In an adventure that will take them well beyond what they’ve known before, Poppy and Branch discover that they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands. Each tribe is also dedicated to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock.

Which means a whole new slew of Trolls songs are going to be a staple in households with tiny humans everywhere, no doubt.

The plot sounds pretty promising, too. Queen Barb (voiced by the incomparable Rachel Bloom) is a member of hard-rock royalty along with her father, King Thrash (voiced, appropriately, by Ozzy Osbourne). King Thrash wants to destroy all other kinds of music to let rock reign supreme.

With the fate of their little Trolls world at stake, Poppy and Branch, along with their friends — Biggie (James Corden), Chenille (Caroline Hjelt), Satin (Aino Jawo), Cooper (Ron Funches) and Guy Diamond (Kunal Nayyar) — set out on an adventure to visit all the other lands to unify the Trolls in harmony against Queen Barb, who’s looking to upstage them all.

To celebrate the premiere of the movie, DreamWorks is giving our Troll-loving children plenty to do to enjoy their favorite characters even more.

Today at 1 p.m. ET, there’s a live Twitter Watch Party for families everywhere — just follow the hashtag #TrollsWatchParty and pretend you’re all together in one big movie theater.

Are you ready for the #TrollsWatchParty and World Premiere happening tomorrow?! 🎉 ⏰ April 10: 10am PT/1pm ET 1️⃣ Set Your Reminder Below 👇 👇 👇

2️⃣ Pre-Order #trollsworldtour

3️⃣ Get Ready to Watch and Live-Tweet with us!https://t.co/kukrS3s6Q4 — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) April 9, 2020

These “how-to” drawing videos absolutely count as part of homeschool art class, by the way:

If your kids have been participating in Zoom calls with their little friends, you can use any one of these Trolls-themed backgrounds to make their virtual playdates even more fun.

Make #TrollsWorldTour your Zoom background! Save one of these backgrounds, then go to Settings > Virtual Background and add your fave! pic.twitter.com/4dKtFKsOuN — DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) March 30, 2020

And lastly, if your at-home printer is full of ink and fully functional (if so, you are truly blessed), you can print out tons of Trolls activities to keep your little ones busy and happy — a full “party pack” is available here. and it includes recipes for fun snacks to eat while watching the new movie and a bunch of coloring pages.

Trolls World Tour also features Mary J. Blige, George Clinton, Anderson Paak, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, Flula Borg, Anthony Ramos, Jamie Dornan, and Kenan Thompson.

Now off you go — make sure you’ve got the proper amount of ink and energy to enjoy your family’s Trolls World Tour party.