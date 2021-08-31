Scott Disick Dm’d Kourtney’s Ex To Shame Her And It Didn’t Go Well

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram and ZAK BENNETT/Francois Duran/Getty

Is this guy OK? Scott Disick gets shut down trying to shade Kourtney Kardashian in a DM to Younes Bendjima

For anyone who hasn’t been on the internet, like, at all in the last several months, Kourtney Kardashian is dating Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and the two seem deliriously happy about their relationship. But as they’ve been jet-setting all over the world in an extended honeymoon phase, at least one person is apparently not thrilled about their happiness: Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick. His attempt to join forces with another one of her exes to shade her just got exposed, and yes, along with being some of the prettiest drama you’ll see today, it’s a pretty embarrassing look for Disick.

Screenshots were posted by Kourtney’s other ex, Younes Bendjima, a French model whom she dated from 2016 to 2018. In the screenshots Bendjima posted to his Instagram story, we can see Disick sliding in with a very shady comment about Kourt’s PDA with Barker on their ongoing Italian getaway.

“Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Disick wrote alongside a photo of Kourt and Barker in a boat. It’s worth noting that you can see from the screenshot that Disick and Bendjima don’t follow each other, which means Scott really did go this far out of his way to try to find someone who would join him in being a petty jerk.

To his credit, though. Bendjima is clearly the adult in these DMs.

“Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy PS: I ain’t your bro,” he wrote back. On the next slide, he added, “Couldn’t miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy.” We can only assume that’s referencing the often icy way Disick treated him while he and Kourtney were dating — only to slide into those DMs with a “bro” now.

Naturally, the internet lit up with people reacting to this exchange, which is some of the hottest tea spilled on the Kardashian-Jenner multiverse in a minute.

This is the most mortifying thing for Scott Disick and I’m kind of living for it. Either way Kourtney is happy, unbothered and on a yacht. https://t.co/WIJpb6vLQi — Rishma Dosani (@Rishma_Dosani) August 31, 2021

don’t be a scott disick. — Tshepang Mollison (@TwiggyMoli) August 31, 2021

I know Scott Disick is SICK to his stomach right now 😭 how is she trying to join forces with the ex? Loooooool he is down bad — lula (@thelordbaeIish) August 31, 2021

Rise and shine!! Younes Bendjima exposing Scott Disick for trying to create some sort of band of brothers against Travis and Kourtney is exactly what I needed this morning 🌄 pic.twitter.com/L4nwojc1KZ — Everyone's Business (But Mine) Podcast (@EBBMpodcast) August 31, 2021

scott disick has to be one of the most pathetic men ever where do i even begin — marisa (@spacemigrations) August 31, 2021

Scott disick is trash for doing this. She’s literally watched him date teenagers she’s co parented with absolute grace and now the jealous creep is pissed at her? B I T T E R. Go hang around a sixth form or something pic.twitter.com/16gubDpT3L — ѕαяαн d (@sarahedavisx) August 31, 2021

As many of the good folks on Twitter have pointed out, this is particularly not a great look for Scott, since he is also dating someone else, and she was literally a teenager until June, when she had her 20th birthday. Maybe this is a sign that teenage drama is rubbing off on him and he should spend time with women his own age? Just a thought.