Travis Barker Has A ‘Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm’ Candle

To answer a question literally not a soul asked, yes, Travis Barker does own a candle that “Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm”

The relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker has played out pretty publicly thanks to the couple’s penchant for documenting their own PDA on their social accounts. They really aren’t for holding stuff back apparently because now, we are all aware, whether we want to be or not, that Travis owns a candle that “Smells Like Kourtney’s Orgasm.”

The candle, which Barker proudly showcased via his Instagram Stories, looks like a custom job from Gwyneth Paltrow’s GOOP site. There is a $75 candle available at GOOP with a label that reads “This Smells Like My Orgasm” so I guess Barker either made a special request or Gwyneth’s peeps sent over a fun gift. Regardless, it exists.

According to GOOP, the candle smells like “tart grapefruit, neroli, and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes for a scent that’s sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive.” So. Now we know. Pretty flattering adjectives to describe a person’s ~passion~ scent I suppose.

However, to say people kind of aren’t feeling Barker’s admission that his girlfriend’s special moment smells like gunpowder tea and Turkish rose absolutes is a bit of an understatement. The comments section is definitely a bit spicy with this one.

People already think “Kravis” is pretty played out now, it seems.

And lots of folks are wondering about Scott Disick.

Of course, for anyone paying attention to the couple’s Instagram accounts for the last few months (looks like they officially became a thing back in January 2021), it should come as no surprise that Barker owns a candle that mimics his partner’s, um, scent. They’re definitely not hiding their feelings at this still-early stage. Dude already has her name tatted on himself.

And they’ve been PDAing all over the place these days.

And oversharing just a teeny bit about their alone time activities.

Barker went all out for Kardashian’s recent birthday.

Like, all out.

Barker also hasn’t been shy in telling the world how he feels about his new love. “I’m spending time with a woman who’s a great mom, who’s a great friend and you don’t have to worry about any of those things,” Barker told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on her show in March. “It just comes natural, it’s like a maturity thing.”

Behind closed doors, people can do what they want, but share a photo of an orgasm candle and people will tell you how they feel about it. Something tells me these two crazy kids won’t care one bit.