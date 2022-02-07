Self-Love Isn’t Vanity; It’s Sanity! 75 Powerful Self-Love Captions For Instagram

MoMo Productions/Getty Images

Don’t let the commercialism of Valentine’s Day fool you: February 14 isn’t just for romantic love. Whether you’re coupled up or single, showing yourself a little self-love will go a long way. Why? Because when we spend time appreciating who we are and nourishing ourselves from the inside out, not only are we able to show up for our loved ones from a more positive space, but we are also able to shower ourselves with the same affection we give to others. And an easy — maybe the easiest, even — way to do just that is with self-love captions on Instagram. Indulge yourself, share your self-care moments on social, and add a few words or lines to remind you that you are always worth it. All of it.

It’s not hard to understand why it’s been said that prioritizing self-love is the first step in establishing a healthy relationship with others. How can we love someone authentically if we don’t know how to love ourselves? This includes non-romantic relationships, too. You can’t pour from an empty cup! (We’re looking at you, moms.)

So, why not indulge in showing yourself some self-love this Valentine’s Day? Nourish your soul by doing some of your favorite things and complimenting yourself along the way. When you share your self-love shenanigans online, you can use these captions.

Empowering Self-Love Captions for Instagram