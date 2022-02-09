Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The tennis pro said it’s all “trying to find that balance” when it comes to expanding her family

Serena Williams is open to having more kids, if and when she’s ready.

The tennis star and mother to 4-year-old daughter Olympia chatted with Entertainment Tonight about being a working mom, saying she “definitely” wants to expand her family with husband Alexis Ohanian, but it’s all about timing.

“I definitely want to have more kids, it’s like, balance is key, you know, and just trying to find that balance,” she told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “It’s always like, OK, are we ready? And I know the clock is ticking so I’m just like, OK, I need to figure out when that’s going to be.”

“Hopefully soon, we’ll see,” she added in the video interview. “No pressure, right?”

Williams, 40, and Reddit co-founder Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017, two months after welcoming Olympia in a difficult birth. In an opinion piece for CNN in 2018, Williams said that she “almost died” after having blood-clot complications following an emergency C-section.

“I am lucky to have survived,” Williams stated. Due to her post-birth experience, she fought for affordable healthcare for “every mother, everywhere, regardless of race or background deserves to have a healthy pregnancy and birth.” A true champion.

Since becoming a working mother, Williams has been open and honest about balancing her life as a professional athlete, wife and caregiver. She told ET that “some days it’s harder than the others” to get it all right.

“I want to be the best mom, you know, and I just have a wonderful team around me,” she said. “There are days that are overwhelming … but I’m just like, OK, I just got to like, figure it out and just make it work.”

She’s definitely making it work. Plus, she’s an inspiration to little Olympia, who is following in her mom’s tennis-playing footsteps. The legacy continues!