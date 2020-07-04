Serena Willams Already Training Mini-Me Daughter Olympia To Be A Tennis Pro

Serena Williams/Instagram

The GOAT tennis champ, Serena Williams, posted a series of photos playing tennis with her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis Olympia (known to most as simply Olympia) is about as “mini me” as they get. Not only does she physically resemble her gorgeous, strong, and kick-ass mom, but she is showing early signs of following her professional footsteps. On Friday, the GOAT gave us a sneak peek of what the future might hold for her 2-year-old daughter, with a series of adorable snaps of the duo playing a fierce game of tennis.

Wearing matching purple tennis outfits, the 23-time grand slam champion and her daughter with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, practiced together on the court. Olympia, who will be turning three in September, showed off near-perfect stance, crouching down and holder her racket like a pro. In each of the snaps, she stood behind her mama, copying her every move.

Williams also shared an adorable video of the two high-fiving each other before Olympia walks off the court — but not before dropping her racket for her mother to pick up — because, kids.

High-five Olympia just too Adorable 🥰 pic.twitter.com/qS56T04Lhk — Sophia reid (@sophiareid69) July 2, 2020

Venus Williams — devoted aunty and fellow tennis icon — was just as taken by the mother-daughter moment as the rest of us. “I just love her and you too much! If this gets any cuter I will NOT LIVE!” she commented on the post.

Tennis star Caroline Wozniacki was also floored by the post. “Oh my gosh!!! This is the cutest thing I have ever seen!!!” she commented.

Williams, known for her serious devotion to her game, is killing motherhood the same way she does everything else. Despite her super busy life, she is one of the more hands-on celebrity mothers. In fact, her social media account is filled with photos of her and Olympia doing their thing together.

On more than one occasion she has shared photos of her and her mini-me donning matching princess dresses. And, Olympia is often shown alongside her mother during workouts and even tennis matches.

More importantly, Williams is completely relatable as a mom, refusing to sugarcoat the challenges of being a working mom. “I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” she captioned a gorgeous photo of daughter sleeping on her arm in February. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match. We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out. I’m proud to be this baby’s mama.”

While little Olympia has some pretty big shoes to fill, she has a pretty amazing mama to get her trained for the challenge!