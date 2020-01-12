Serena Williams Wins First Title As A Mom, Donates Winnings To Australian Wildfire Relief

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Serena Williams won her first title since becoming a mom three years ago and is donating her entire winnings to Australian wildfire relief

Serena Williams, who is undeniably considered the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) of the women’s tennis world, has won her first tennis tournament as a mother. And, because she is truly amazing, she has donated all of her winnings to the Australian bushfire relief.

Prior to this January 12 win at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, the 38-year-old, who welcomed her daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, 2017, hasn’t won a tournament since the Australian Open singles tournament in January 2017.

“Oh, it feels good! It’s been a long time. I think you could see the relief on my face,” Williams, who has won a whopping 23 grand slam titles, told reporters (via CNN). “It’s pretty satisfying just to get a win in the final. That was really important for me, and I just want to build on it. It’s just a step towards the next goal.”

To make the win extra special, her adorable daughter and husband Alexis Ohanian sat courtside to watch her mama kick butt, and Williams later held her daughter in her arms as she lifted the trophy post-victory.

Williams announced that she donated her entire $43,000 Auckland prize to Australian bushfire relief, joining other tennis stars — such as Ashleigh Barty, Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova — who have also pledged money to the cause.

A few days ago the tennis legend used her social media platform to encourage others to donate to Australian relief funds.

“I am heartbroken over the devastation of the wildfires in Australia,” she wrote, alongside a moving photo of a rescued koala bear drinking out of a water bottle with the aid of a fireman. “With the loss of over 500 million animals and many people left without their homes, we need to act now to help in whatever way we can. I have been going to Australia for over 20 years so this devastation is hitting me particularly hard. Here’s how we all can help: donate what you can and support organizations like @world_wildlife @wireswildliferescue @nswrfs @cfavic who are doing everything they can to provide resources to rehabilitate Australia’s wildlife.”

As the wildfires in Australia continue to rage, the world is rallying to help save the cherished country’s habitat and wildlife. Earlier this week firefighters from the United States and Canada arrived Down Under to help battle the flames.

The fires, which have been burning since before Christmas, have covered an area of more than 31,000 square miles. So far there have been 25 human deaths and at least 2,000 homes have been destroyed. Wildlife experts have estimated that by the time the fires are contained, more than a billion animals will have lost their lives, with 30 percent of koalas’ natural habitats destroyed by the blaze.