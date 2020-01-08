Lizzo Puts Australian Tour On Hold To Help Bushfire Victims

Foodbank Australia/Facebook

Lizzo hit ‘pause’ on her Australian tour to help brushfire victims personally

Lizzo is taking a break from her performances in Australia to use her time by lending a helping hand to those in need amid the brushfire crisis. She’s currently volunteering at Melbourne’s Foodbank and personally helping to package food hampers for those who have been affected by the horrific fires.

It’s estimated that over 12 million acres have burned across Australia with 2,000 homes destroyed. People and animals are dying trying to flee the blazes and to know some are setting fires intentionally is absolutely devastating.

New South Wales is a populous state and includes Australia’s capitol of Sydney along with the cities of Newcastle, Maitland, Central City and Wollongong. NSW has been hit very hard by the fires with The University of Sydney estimating that 480 million animals have died in the state. Almost half a billion animals in one state.

Lots of celebrities have pitched in and personally donated money to help victims, including fellow Aussies like Nicole Kidman and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few. Lizzo happens to be in the continent of Australia for her latest tour, so she’s able to help out on a more one-on-one basis. Which is, quite frankly, awesome to see.

Who wouldn’t be happy to have Lizzo’s help? She’s quickly becoming an icon in her own right and, on top of providing personal help, she’s probably a delight to work with.

LOOK AT HOW MY CUTE LIL FRIEND MADE @lizzo LAUGH WHILE SHE WAS VOLUNTEERING!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/fpWCmIL0Bl — pizza. (@ImPizzaT) January 8, 2020

She spent plenty of time organizing and packing boxes of food to those in need.

y’all hate on lizzo, but she’s taking time out of her aussie tour to help those impacted by the bushfires !!! maybe i stan? @lizzo pic.twitter.com/HfCbSGNmCn — australia is on fire (@gratefulgng) January 8, 2020

So far, 24 people have been arrested for deliberately starting fires during the continent’s bushfire season. The two dozen arrested are among 183 facing legal action in the Australian state of New South Wales for playing a role in starting a fire — or making them worse.

According to ABC News, the arrests began in early November for those intentionally starting fires as Australia’s record-breaking bushfire season rages on. Additionally, there are 53 accused of not complying with the state’s fire ban and another 47 facing legal action for tossing lit cigarettes or matches on land. Being convicted of starting a bushfire in Australia can carry a punishment of 21 years in prison.