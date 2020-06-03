Seth Rogen Is Telling ‘All Lives Matter’ Commenters To F*ck Off, One By One

Seth Rogen/Instagram and Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Not sure how to respond to people who say “All lives matter?” Take Seth Rogen’s example

Black lives matter. It’s a simple truth. It’s the reason people are rising up and protesting all across the nation. It shouldn’t be something controversial to say, it shouldn’t be something people argue with. And yet, for some reason, there are people who take offense to this simple statement of indisputable fact. Not sure how to deal with the people in your life who think saying “Black lives matter” is radical — the people who respond, “All lives matter?” Let Seth Rogen give you a great option.

The actor posted a simple message to Instagram: A graphic reading, “Black lives matter,” and a caption that says, “If this is a remotely controversial statement to you, feel free to unfollow me.”

But of course many people found it to be a controversial statement, and many of them didn’t unfollow Rogen. Instead, they chose to argue with him in the comments, because that’s what we do on the internet. Only Rogen has the perfect strategy for dealing with those folks. He’s responding to their comments and keeping it short and (not so) sweet: He’s just telling them all to fuck off, one at a time.

It’s beautiful in how simple it is.

Before Rogen started doing this, did we consider this as an option? I personally always thought I had to be the bigger person, to take the high road and try to politely explain anti-racism to racists. But all this time, it turns out I could have just been telling them to fuck off. It’s freeing, in a way.

Because what we’re seeing now, and I think starting to realize as a society, is there’s no reason to be polite to racists. They don’t value the lives of certain humans, and well, they should be told to fuck off for that. Tit for tat.

Because at the end of the day, it’s not going to harm them to be told to fuck off when they fully deserve it. Their struggles have nothing on the persistent and heavy burden that’s carried by BIPOC every fucking day.

So thanks, Seth Rogen, for this excellent strategy. And everyone who’s reading, please feel free to tell a racist to fuck off today.