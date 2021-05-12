Seth Rogen Shares Run-In With Beyoncé’s Security When He Tried To Meet Her

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Seth Rogen is all of us, trying to meet Beyoncé and getting super shut down by her security detail

If you happen to see Beyoncé out in public (unlikely scenario for us normal people, but still), you have to try to meet her. Those are the rules. She’s absolute Hollywood royalty, and even A-listers often find themselves in awe of Bey when they happen to catch a glimpse of her — usually at a red carpet event, because where else does Queen Bey even go? That is absolutely true for Seth Rogen, who just revealed that he spotted Bey at the Grammys and tried to meet her, as the rules say he must, but had a super awkward run-in with her security instead.

In an interview with E! News Daily Pop, Rogen recounted the hilarious story.

“I saw Beyoncé at the Grammys with Gwyneth Paltrow actually, and they were together,” he said. He added that he then did what literally any of us would have done: “I charged over. Instinct took over.”

Can’t blame the guy. You see Beyoncé, you try to get close to Beyoncé. Unfortunately, though, in this case, Bey’s security guards had other ideas.

“I was hit so hard by her security guard that I spilled a drink,” Rogen said. “I got what I deserved … I was humiliated, and I didn’t get to meet Beyoncé.”

Poor guy. I mean, yeah, this is to be expected. If her security didn’t stop everyone who tried to meet her, Bey would just spend all day being fawned over by her adoring fans. But if Seth Rogen, another A-list movie star, couldn’t meet her, what hope is there for the rest of us?!

Rogen went on with his story to say that the spilled drink left a stain on his suit, which he then had to strategically cover up with one arm when he headed to the Grammys stage to present an award. Would it have been worth it if he had actually met Queen Bey? Absolutely. Was it probably worth it, just to make an attempt? Yeah, I’d say so.

Rogen tells this entire story (and a bunch of others) in his new memoir, Year Book, which he says is all about the funny and often ridiculous things he’s experienced in Hollywood.

Now that this story is public, will he finally get his chance to meet Beyoncé for real? We hope so, and we hope he shares all the details then, too.