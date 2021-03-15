Beyoncé Set A Grammy Record The Same Night Blue Ivy Won Her First

Allen Berezovsky/Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy both had a huge night at the 63rd Grammy awards

If there’s anyone who deserves to hold the record for most Grammys won, it’s Beyoncé. And last night, she officially made that happen just as her daughter, 9-year-old icon Blue Ivy, won her first. With her 28th award, she’s officially become the woman to win the most Grammys over the course of her career, and we have a little bit of a feeling she isn’t going to stop there — and neither is her incredibly talented daughter.

Beyoncé already led the field in nominations this year with nine — more than any other 2021 performer. First she won Best Rap Performance along with Megan Thee Stallion, tying the previous record, which was held by country singer Alison Krauss. Then, she won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade,” and officially broke the record, proving that she’s the GOAT.

Beyonce makes history as the most awarded woman in Grammy history, also the most awarded singer, male/female, as she wins Best R&B Performance at the #Grammys. HQ PHOTOS: https://t.co/ooQBYp1Uv4 pic.twitter.com/8XN35XjHPl — The Beyonce World (@beyonceW0RLD) March 15, 2021

“Oh my god. I am so honored. I am so excited. Thank you guys,” Beyoncé said in an emotional acceptance speech. “As an artist, I believe it’s my job and all of our jobs to reflect the times. It has been such a difficult time so I wanted to uplift, encourage, and celebrate all of the beautiful Black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world. This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working for my whole life, since nine years old, and I can’t believe this happened. This is such a magical night. Thank you so much.”

She continued, throwing a shout out to daughter Blue Ivy, who won her Grammy for “Brown Skin Girl.

“I know my daughter is watching, two daughters and my son, y’all are all watching,” Beyoncé said. “Congratulations Blue. She won a Grammy tonight. I’m so proud of you, and I’m so honored to be your mommy, all of your mommies. Y’all are my babies. And I’m so proud of y’all. I love you so much, my rock. Enjoy your night. Thank you.”

Grammy Award winner Blue Ivy Carter 💖 Love to see it pic.twitter.com/tdWHRdDuvO — NUNE⁰⁰❤︎₁₀NUNU🐻🍬 (@nunu_nune00) March 14, 2021

Fans who were watching the ceremony were actually a little bit shocked to even see Beyoncé there. A few days ago, it was announced that she wouldn’t be performing at the show this year, and since the ceremony was socially distanced, a lot of fans just assumed that announcement also meant she wouldn’t be attending. So when she was spotted in the crowd, there were a lot of great reactions from viewers.

Bey took the stage alongside Megan Thee Stallion to accept their award for Best Rap Performance, even though she didn’t perform the song with her, and TBH, if that’s the energy she wants to bring to the night, we’ll accept it, because she’s literally Beyoncé. If this moment isn’t just perfect for the weirdness that is awards season in 2021, we don’t know what is.

Beyonce is literally at the awards show and can't be bothered to do her verse live what a legend — Astead (@AsteadWesley) March 15, 2021

beyoncé said no❤️ — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) March 15, 2021

I love how Bey and Jay sneak into places and sit close to the exit so they can sneak right back out — 🟣 Wiffy Mountbatten (@wyntermitchell) March 15, 2021

Beyoncé watching her pre-recorded verse during meg’s Savage performance pic.twitter.com/aanoGXWAtz — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) March 15, 2021

Love to see an icon and an icon-in-training take home much-deserved awards for their hard work. Talk about a powerful mother-daughter duo.