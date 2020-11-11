We Freaking Love Dr. Jill Biden— Here’s Seven Reasons Why

Scary Mommy and Alex Wong/Getty

It’s (finally) official. We have a new first lady headed to the White House in January. What will her missions be? Will we see her and Kamala power-walking down the hallways, ready to change the world together? Who is Dr. Jill Biden?

I’m beyond excited to learn more about Dr. Biden and see what she does over the next four years as our First Lady. When we voted for Joe, we knew we weren’t just bringing him into leadership. The First Lady also represents our country and can serve as powerful force. Here are seven things you may not have known about Dr. Jill Biden before now.

Dr. Jill Biden is educated and is an educator.

In case you didn’t notice the “Dr.” in front of her name, Dr. Biden is an educated woman. She earned her doctorate degree in 2007. She “taught English at a community college in Delaware, at a public high school and at a psychiatric hospital for adolescents.” In addition to her Doctorate in Education, she has two master’s degrees, which she earned while working and raising a family. According to The Guardian, “Jill continued to teach at the Northern Virginia Community College during the Obama years, and has spoken about how she asked that her Secret Service detail dress like students and carry laptops to blend in.” Talk about a dedicated teacher!

Dr. Biden is a book author.

Dr. Biden has written several books, including two children’s picture books. She wrote Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops, a book about a little girl named Natalie whose father is being deployed. She also wrote Joey: The Story of Joe Biden, a book all about her husband when he was young boy. Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself is her autobiography where she shares her journey of marrying Joe and becoming a mother to his two young sons after the death of his first wife and young daughter in a tragic car accident.

Dr. Biden respects the military.

Dr. Biden is (thankfully) the polar opposite of Trump, who has called military members “suckers” and “losers,” who dodged the draft himself (ahem, bone spurs?), who ranted against the legitimacy of mail-in ballots (that some military members use), and who belligerently bashes the late (Arizona’s beloved) Senator John McCain, a military hero, at every turn. Speaking of the McCains, Republican Cindy McCain implored America to vote for Joe Biden. The Bidens and McCains have a long-standing friendship despite their political differences. AKA: they play well with others. Dr. Biden co-created an initiative with Michelle Obama to support military members and their families.

Dr. Biden and Michelle Obama are friendship goals.

Speaking of Dr. Biden and Ms. Obama’s military support, the pair have worked together for years, most notably creating the Joining Forces Initiative during the Obama-Biden run. The initiative challenged “all Americans to take action and find ways to support and engage our military families in their own communities.” They wanted to “ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the tools they need to succeed throughout their lives.” Ms. Obama urged Americans to vote for Joe during the 2020 election. We’d love to see Dr. Biden appear on her friend’s podcast in the near future!

Dr. Biden has been married a long time.

The Bidens got hitched in 1977 — but if you had asked Dr. Biden her thoughts on her first blind date with Joe, you might never guess that a long marriage was in the cards. She was still in college at the time, and she told Vogue, “I was a senior, and I had been dating guys in jeans and clogs and T-shirts, he came to the door and he had a sport coat and loafers, and I thought, ‘God, this is never going to work, not in a million years.'” But after their movie, when he shook her hand goodnight, she called her mother at 1 a.m. and said, “Mom, I finally met a gentleman.”

Dr. Biden advocates for breast cancer awareness.

Breast cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosis in women, and one in eight women will have invasive breast cancer in her lifetime. “In 1993, after four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer, Dr. Biden started the Biden Breast Health Initiative in Delaware, which has educated more than 10,000 high school girls about the importance of early detection.” She and Joe have also “served as the Honorary Co-Chairs for the Global Race for the Cure in Washington, D.C.”

Dr. Biden is literally just a badass.

Remember the viral video from March when Dr. Biden jumped in to protect her husband from protestors at a rally in Los Angeles? That moment alone showed us that Jill does not play. If someone comes for her husband, she’s going to step in—literally. Can we also talk about how brave and unselfish her move was? She had no clue how dangerous the protestors were, but Dr. Biden didn’t hesitate to show up.

It takes a strong woman to endure a presidential campaign, especially given the current administration’s constant lying, bullying, and berating. January can’t get here soon enough, and we are thrilled to watch Dr. Biden show us more of what she’s made of.