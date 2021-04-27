Inclusive Intimates Company Is Hiring A Remote ‘Chief Mom Officer’

Scary Mommy and zimmytws/Getty

Shapermint is on the hunt for a mama who embodies the brand’s “core values of body positivity and inclusivity”

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, one online retailer is hoping to celebrate a very special mama by promoting her to “Chief Mom Officer.” Starting today, April 27, Shapermint, an online intimates marketplace, is on the hunt for its first-ever Chief Mom Officer, a paid remote, part-time job opportunity for a U.S.-based mom who “who embodies Shapermint’s core values of body positivity and inclusivity, and will aid in product innovation, market research, content creation, brand ambassador teams, and more.”

The company’s Chief Brand Officer, Siobhán Lonergan, announced the new role in a post on LinkedIn, sharing that the company hopes to “celebrate the amazing women in our lives this Mother’s Day.” Reflecting on the essential role moms everywhere have played in keeping their households running during the unprecedented past year, Lonergan added, “We know how hard the past year has been for women and mothers in the workforce who took on the roles of teacher, chef, coach, IT support, and much more throughout the pandemic.”

Per the job listing, the company is searching for a “one-of-a-kind self-starter” to all U.S.-based moms or mother figures who are looking “to put their mark on the narratives surrounding body confidence, positivity, and the future of the shapewear industry. The chosen candidate will be responsible for creating content for our platforms, supporting content development, providing insights for our product and innovation team, coaching brand ambassadors, and promoting brand initiatives.”

Offering a fully remote, flexible schedule with a minimum 6-month commitment, the listing notes that interested candidates “should be goal-oriented moms who have experience tackling the pressures of body confidence first-hand, empowering themselves and the Shapermoms in their lives to live to the fullest and celebrate their curves… all on their own terms.”

Candidates should also have active social media presence on at least two platforms and an interest in engaging with the brand’s established communities on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok; comfort with content creation, marketing, and copywriting; excellent communication skills; comfort with on-camera work; objective industry insights and knowledge; and — perhaps most importantly of all — no issue with wearing leggings all day.

The lucky chosen MOMager will receive benefits including a competitive salary and product perks. In a press release, Lonergan noted that she hopes the chosen candidate “will work to shape a brighter workplace and more inclusive future.”

If this sounds like your dream job, you can apply here, with applications accepted through May 11.