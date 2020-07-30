Sharkboy And Lavagirl Make Their Triumphant Return In New Netlix Film

Dimension Films/Columbia Pictures

Sharkboy and Lavagirl are headed to Netflix — but there’s a catch, of course

Fans of the Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl (and even Spy Kids!), we have news: The duo is making their triumphant — albeit, brief — return. And the best part? They’re now superhero parents who have a daughter.

The 2005 cult-favorite film co-written and directed by Robert Rodriquez follows the lives of, you guessed it, Lavagirl (played by Taylor Dooley) and Sharkboy (played by Taylor Lautner), two characters created by a bullied boy-turned-hero, Max (played by Cayden Boyd). Now, 15 years later, Rodriguez is bringing the characters back in his latest project, We Can Be Heroes, on Netflix.

“Sharkboy and Lava Girl show up as superhero parents who now have a daughter who has shark and lava powers,” Rodriguez told Collider. “The only speaking role is for Lavagirl.”

Me seeing Sharkboy Me rn when I

And Lava Girl Find out that

On my TL Sharkboy and

Lava Girl

Have a Baby! pic.twitter.com/KjA3CaTfMo — #KapamilyaForever (@ChefTrishaC) July 25, 2020

According to People, Sharkboy and Lavagirl’s daughter must figure out how to merge the opposing powers she got from her parents. And while we do know Dooley will return as Lavagirl, it’s not confirmed that Lautner will return as Sharkboy — which means less of a chance that Lautner will recreate these sweet dance moves.

5,000 replies for sha to recreate the sharkboy dance 🤲🤲 pic.twitter.com/r3hKnf38NA — jesse (@scrawnypeach) July 29, 2020

Starring Pedro Pascal and Priyanka Chopra, We Can Be Heroes is a superhero movie that Rodriguez describes to Collider as “an Avengers team — but they all have kids.”

“The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young,” continued Rodriguez, the creator of the uber-popular Spy Kids franchise.

“My most rabid fanbase all these years, by far, has been my kid films. My Spy Kids audience,” Rodriguez said, adding that Netflix reached out to him because those films, specifically, continue to do well on their platform. “These kids watch those movies over and over because they’re action films made for children and families, in particular at a time when they need empowerment.”

Surprisingly, Rodriguez told Collider during [email protected] that We Can Be Heroes is, in fact, the most challenging movie he’s ever done. “The whole movie, I got 11 superhero kids in every shot. Trying to figure out how to film that was incredible. It’s really challenging and exciting and I already shot it and was editing it when this happened,” Rodriguez explained.

Currently, he’s scoring the film remotely. “I can’t be in the orchestra room as usual. They’re all sitting six feet apart in Vienna; it’s a wild time,” he said.

That it is, Rodriguez. That it is.

We Can Be Heroes doesn’t have a release date yet, so keep an eye on Netflix for updates on the new, kid-friendly superhero flick.