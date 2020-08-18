Sharon Stone Shares How COVID Devastated Her Family In Emotional Video

Sharon Stone/Instagram

Sharon Stone is urging Americans to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming election, in hopes of slowing the coronavirus spread

On Sunday, actress Sharon Stone revealed some heartbreaking news: Her sister, Kelly, who suffers from the systemic autoimmune disease lupus, is currently fighting for her life in a hospital bed after being infected with coronavirus. Now she’s telling more of her family’s story battling COVID and urging people to cast their vote in the 2020 election for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in order to get a woman in a ruling position in our country, so that we can have a better chance in combatting COVID-19 and saving lives.

“I posted about my sister being in the hospital in a Covid room and that she has lupus and she’s fighting for her life,” the 62-year-old actress explained, with tears welling up in her eyes. “I didn’t let you know that her husband Bruce is also in a Covid room in the same ward fighting for his life. And that they stayed at home as long as they could. I want to tell you a little bit about why.”

She explained that in Montana, where Stone’s sister and her husband live, tests are only available for people who are symptomatic. And, even if you do manage to get tested, “you don’t get your test results for five days,” she pointed out. “Also the people that they came in contact with, like my mother – who has had two heart attacks, five stents and a pacemaker in the last five months, couldn’t get a test because she wasn’t symptomatic, even though she could have been the asymptomatic contact that gave them Covid…”

Stone can personally attest that the virus is real, and that nobody is immune to infection. “They keep telling you that the risks are so small and that you might not die and that it will be fine but I’m telling you what is going on with my family,” she continued. “My grandmother died of Covid and my godmother died of Covid. My sister and her husband are fighting for their lives and my sister is not doing well.”

In addition to wearing a mask — which Stone made crystal clear in her previous Instagram post blaming mask wearers for her sister’s health crisis — she encouraged her fans to do their part in slowing the spread of the virus by voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the upcoming election. Why? She explained that the countries where women are in power have fared better during the pandemic. She captioned the video “VOTE TO LIVE,” adding several American flag emojis.

Stone isn’t wrong about female-led countries handling the pandemic like true badasses, and science confirms it. A recent study published by the Centre for Economic Policy Research and the World Economic Forum found that out of 194 countries, those led by women had “systematically and significantly better” COVID-19 outcomes. Many of them locked down earlier and effectively reduced suffering to the tune of half as many deaths as compared to those led by men. Examples include New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern, Germany’s Angela Merkel, Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen, Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen and Finland’s Sanna Marin.