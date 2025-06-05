If you’re a bookworm, chances are you have a massive list — maybe even a physical stack — of books you want to read, like, immediately. But when the new releases just keep comin’, it can be so hard to pick just one new read. That’s where a little expert advice comes in handy. With that in mind, these are the 20 best books of 2025 (so far, anyway), according to book editors at Amazon who get to see and read it all.

No matter what genre you gravitate toward, you will find something in this top 20 list that speaks to you. Memoir, romance, exposé — there’s truly something for everyone. But if you’re exclusively a romantasy reader, or you stick pretty closely to thrillers, you can also visit Amazon’s Best Books of 2025 webpage and browse their top 20 books across different genres. For now, here are the MVPs from each category, with comments from Amazon’s editors about why they were chosen (and why you should crack open their covers ASAP).

01 A Thrilling Mystery Novel 'Wild Dark Shore: A Novel' by Charlotte McConaghy See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale A man and his three children are the caretakers of Shearwater, a seed bank on a remote island near Antarctica. When a strange woman washes ashore, she and the family will both grapple with the secrets they’re keeping. “Shot from a cannon in the dark, Wild Dark Shore is a novel that hooks you from the start and doesn’t let you go until the last page; it will leave you breathless, wide-eyed, and in awe of the extraordinary power of fiction. McConaghy’s exquisite gift is that she creates characters that you know you shouldn’t trust with your whole heart, but you do anyway. The result is a gutting, magnificent story of the things people will do — or won’t do — for the people and things they care about.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon Editor

02 A Book For Fans Of The Godfather & Sons Of Anarchy 'King of Ashes: A Novel' by S. A. Cosby See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Roman Carruthers returns home after his father’s passing to find his sister barely holding the family business (a crematorium) above water, while his reckless little brother has irked the wrong crowd. In order to right everything, Roman will have to put his knack for numbers to work for some very dangerous criminals. “In King of Ashes, S.A. Cosby conjures up a prodigal son tale with a little of The Godfather in its DNA, but this is S.A. Cosby we’re talking about, so it’s both business and personal, with all the family secrets, hubris, conflicts, brotherly love, lethal betrayals, and retribution that involves. He’s firing on all cylinders here and we couldn’t be happier to be along for another great ride.” — Vannessa Cronin, Amazon Editor

03 An Investigation Into Shady Pharmaceutical Manufacturing 'No More Tears: The Dark Secrets of Johnson & Johnson' by Gardiner Harris See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale The author, a The New York Times reporter covering the pharmaceutical industry, shares everything he has uncovered about the company behind the infamous no-tears baby soap, from attempted cover-ups of cancer-causing ingredients to pushing opioids amid an existing epidemic. “This exposé into one of America’s most trusted companies is mind-blowing. Just as you’ll be appalled by the villains, you’ll also be inspired by the brave whistleblowers who put their careers, and possibly lives, on the line to bring truth to light. A must-read.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon Editor

04 A Moving Novel About Love & Loneliness 'The Emperor of Gladness' by Ocean Vuong See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Nineteen-year-old Hai is standing on a bridge in the pouring rain ready to jump, when someone yells out to him to stop. She’s an elderly widow waning in her battle with dementia. Without many other paths forward, Hai becomes her caretaker, and the bond between the two unfolds from there. “‘Life is good when we do good things for each other.’ This Dostoyevsky quote provides a powerful refrain for Vuong’s moving sophomore novel. If he wasn’t already referred to as ’the patron saint of the lonely,’ this story would earn him that moniker.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon Editor

05 One The Hunger Games Fans Have Been Waiting For 'Sunrise on the Reaping' by Suzanne Collins See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale In the fifth book of the series, we finally get Haymitch’s backstory as we follow him into the Quarter Quell. In these Games, twice as many tributes are taken from their districts to fight for their lives, and Haymitch decides his fight will extend beyond the arena. “Sunrise on the Reaping took me back to the thrill of reading The Hunger Games years ago. With the backstory of Haymitch Abernathy and the 50th Hunger Games, this action-packed popcorn read also has a dark kernel you’ll chew on long after the shocking end.” — Seira Wilson, Amazon Editor

06 A Novel About Three Pregnant Teens In Small Town Florida 'The Girls Who Grew Big' by Leila Mottley See price on Amazon See on Amazon Adela is 16 and pregnant, sent away by her mom to live in Padua Beach, Florida with her grandmother. There she meets fellow young mom Emory, who brings her newborn to school each day because she still intends to graduate. Then there’s Simone, mother of twins and pregnant again. As she settles into a group of outcast young mothers, we get to watch them find their way despite the rest of the world thinking they’ve utterly lost it. “This beautifully told novel about three teen moms in the Florida Panhandle is a banner example of what the best fiction can do: put us in other people’s shoes, challenge our thinking, and expand our empathy.” — Erin Kodicek, Amazon Editor

07 A Memoir Of Great Love & Life-Changing Loss 'Memorial Days: A Memoir' by Geraldine Brooks See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Tom and Geraldine spent their early years together as foreign news correspondents, later settling down to raise children in Martha’s Vineyard. Their life was perfect, until Tom collapsed and died on a sidewalk in Washington D.C. What follows is Geraldine’s walk through the red tape and tasks associated with death these days, and her trip to Australia where she finally gets the space to grieve. “Emotional, pragmatic, and filled with the keen observations of a literary luminary’s broken heart, Geraldine Brooks' memoir is a euphoric love story, and a meditation on grief and curiosity…Incandescent and necessary.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon Editor

08 A Mystery With An Underdog Heroine You’ll Love 'Dead Money' by Jakob Kerr See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Mackenzie Clyde is a professional problem-solver, and her big-wig tech boss relies on her to make his issues go away. So when the CEO of a hot startup is murdered and her boss’s funds get all tied up as a result, he tasks her with a new problem: solve his murder. “So much fun. Set among Silicon Valley’s tech bros, this twisty closed-door mystery follows Mackenzie as she races to solve a CEO’s murder. Is she in over her head, or does she know more than she lets on? This is a one-sitting read that’s slick, cynical, and surprising, with an absolutely delicious last line.” — Abby Abell, Amazon Editor

09 The Next Big Release From An Author You Already Love 'Atmosphere: A Love Story' by Taylor Jenkins Reid See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Joan Goodwin is determined to be one of the first women in space, and she is selected from a massive pool of applicants to train for a mission. As she bonds with the crew and readies for her dream to come true, in December of 1984, everything changes. “This heart-wrenching and exhilarating journey to the cosmos masterfully captures both the thrill of space exploration and the complexities of human connection. Atmosphere is a testament to resilience and how far we'll go to chase our dreams, even when those dreams seem as distant as the stars.” — Kami Tei, Amazon Editor

10 Tina Knowles’ Memoir, Of Course 'Matriarch: A Memoir' by Tina Knowles See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale Matriarch: A Memoir by Tina Knowles: “Come for Beyoncé, but trust me, you’ll stay for Tina. Tina Knowles is a force of a nature, which is why we devoured this memoir in one sitting, and discovered why it was almost inevitable that this driven, creative, and savvy businesswoman would raise two girls who would reshape American music and culture.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon Editor

11 This Novel About A Father’s Love & End-Of-Life Mission 'Lloyd McNeil's Last Ride' by Will Leitch See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “How is it possible that a slim novel about a divorced father receiving a terminal cancer diagnosis (and who ends up tracking a serial killer) could be one of the funniest, most endearingly screwball, and yes, heartwarming, books we’ll read this year? Will Leitch does it again with Lloyd McNeil’s Last Ride. Forget incels and toxic masculinity; this is a valentine to the dads who show up and show out, even when the odds are not ever in their favor. Lloyd McNeil’s madcap plan to leave his teenage son Bishop prepared for the day that his dad is no longer around will put both smiles and tears on your face, so treat yourself to this small but mighty gem.” — Vannessa Cronin, Amazon Editor

12 An Explainer On Where Our Trash Really Goes & How It’s Hurting Us All 'Waste Wars: The Wild Afterlife of Your Trash' by Alexander Clapp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “If you’ve ever received an email claiming to be from an African prince who wants nothing more than to transfer his fortune to you, then you’ve encountered the work of the Burner Boys of Agbogbloshie, one of the most poisonous places on earth. There, between smoldering piles of plastic and flimsy tents, a ‘den of identity thieves and catfishers’ eke out a living extracting data from the phones and computers casually tossed out by the thousands every day. How did your old iPhone end up in Ghana and implicated in countless crimes, despite you responsibly disposing of it? Welcome to the shocking, multibillion-dollar global garbage trade: a shady world of bribery, murder and the mob, scheming politicians, and brand name companies who strike deals to spread toxic sludge around the world, destroying communities and embedding plastic in the most unlikely places (like the icebergs of Antarctica). Yes, this is a book about trash, but it’s also about so much more. It’s about how we as consumers have been lied to about recycling, it’s a detective story about corruption and power, and it’s proof that the world is inextricably connected, for better or worse.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon Editor

13 A Story About Friendship, Limits, & Reckonings 'When We Ride' by Rex Ogle See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “In this masterfully crafted tale-in-verse, every line is packed with emotion, following two boys whose bond is both sweet and dangerous. Friends since age 9, Diego and Lawson have somehow made drastically different choices, leading the two down divergent paths. Now 18 and high school seniors, their unbreakable connection is about to face its greatest test. “When Diego becomes Lawson's personal driver, what starts out as simple ‘just weed’ transactions escalates into something Diego can no longer ignore. Ogle brilliantly captures Diego's internal battle between his personal desire for excellence, loyalty to Lawson, and his mother's hopes for his future. Raw and unflinching, the story doesn't shy away from hard truths about choices, consequences, and the price of misplaced devotion. This compelling tale will hold readers from the first page to the last.” — Kami Tei, Amazon Editor

14 A Sprawling Biography Of A Literary Giant 'Mark Twain' by Ron Chernow See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “Ron Chernow proves (yet again) why he is one of the best biographers working today with his latest, which considers one of the greatest writers in American history: Mark Twain. Chernow reveals Twain’s penchant for humor and deep-seeded fear of poverty, his attraction to the Mississippi River and the freedom it offered, and his near-constant proclivity towards reinvention. Of course, Twain was hardly a saint, and Chernow takes steady aim at his significant misdeeds — evading the law, perpetuating racism, and his proclivity toward young women. This thoroughly engaging—dare, I say, exciting—biography of a literary titan is an absolute pleasure to read.” — Al Woodworth, Amazon Editor

15 A Novel About Mothers, Daughters, & Mystery 'Heartwood' by Amity Gaige See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “In the woods of Maine, 200 miles from the end of the Appalachian Trail, hiker Valerie Gillis goes missing and the first anyone knows of it is when her husband reports she didn’t show at a pre-arranged checkpoint. Immediately, a manhunt gets underway. Initial descriptions of the missing hiker lead Lena Kucharski, a resident of a Connecticut retirement community, to believe the missing woman is her own estranged daughter and start her own search from the confines of her wheelchair. “Made up of interior monologues, police interview transcripts, letters Valerie writes to her mother, and more, it’s hard to know for a while which shape this novel is taking. For a book set in the wide-open wilderness, what it does best — with eerily accurate precision — is capture the intimate interiority of all three women, all daughters or mothers. Ultimately it morphs into a compelling literary thriller about the ways in which women try to find ourselves, to right ourselves, and to make ourselves seen by others.” — Vannessa Cronin, Amazon Editor

16 The “I Worked At Meta” Tell-All We’ve Been Waiting For 'Careless People: A Cautionary Tale of Power, Greed, and Lost Idealism' by Sarah Wynn-Williams See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “An explosive first-hand account of working at the highest levels of Facebook (Meta), Sarah Wynn-Williams (the former director of global public policy at the company) doesn’t pull any punches, recounting both hilarious and horrifying stories of hubris, conceit, and a work culture that encourages ‘leaning in’ only so far as it pertains to working as if there’s nothing else in your life — including family or personal care. “From embarrassing gaffes with heads of state, absurd political aspirations, and voter suppression tactics, to ‘Facebook fight club’ and a $10,000 lingerie shopping spree, Careless People is an eye-popping — and important — look behind the curtain at a company with the ability to influence billions of people.” — Seira Wilson, Amazon Editor

17 A Fascinating Story About The Weight Of Our Choices 'The Names' by Florence Knapp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “We often ponder how life's decisions, both monumental and minute, shape our destinies — from choosing a college to accepting a blind date that leads to ‘the one.’ The Names explores the weight of our choices in a unique and thoughtful way, told with raw emotion that left me breathless at times. It all starts with Cora, a wife and mother trapped in the suffocating grip of her husband Gordon's control. Cora, her young daughter, Maia, and their newborn trek to the local registration office to finalize the baby’s name. This single moment splinters into three distinct timelines, each spanning 35 years, masterfully illustrating how one choice can alter the entire fabric of multiple lives. Under the shadow of domestic violence, we witness the evolution of family dynamics and the ripple effects of trauma and resilience. This debut author uncovers the effects of fate, family bonds, and the quiet moments that define us, while showcasing the extraordinary courage required to imagine and choose a different path.” — Kami Tei, Amazon Editor

18 Speculative Fiction About Grief & Healing That’ll Get You Thinking 'The Poppy Fields' by Nikki Erlick See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “A canceled flight throws three strangers together. Their split-second decision to share a rental car launches them on an unexpected journey that becomes a meditative exploration of grief and healing. During their trip, you learn these random travelers share a common destination, the Poppy Fields, a mysterious place where the heartbroken choose to sleep away their pain for months at a time. Each character's story peels away like layers of an onion, revealing the personal ways they have dealt with life and loss—and showing that there isn’t a singular way to grieve or process pain. Rather than being mired in sorrow, the thought-provoking narrative shines a light on the path to healing, with moments of hope and connection. What a comforting way to think about loss, a consistent human experience. This novel is destined to spark countless discussions; readers will examine their own beliefs about healing, and the controversial choices we make in pursuit of peace.” — Kami Tei, Amazon Editor

19 A Harrowing True Story About A Mother’s Love 'Seeking Shelter: A Working Mother, Her Children, and a Story of Homelessness in America' by Jeff Hobbs See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “Evelyn is fiercely protective of her children — helping each one finish their homework every night, creating a safe place for them to sleep and play, surrounding them with her mighty love and dreams for their future. She is also homeless — and readers of this narrative nonfiction are along for the ride of their unbelievable struggle for survival. (Literally, as the entire family of six lives in their Toyota Highlander at times, while Evelyn juggles her job, childcare, and the chaotic streets of Los Angeles.) Jeff Hobbs’ compassion and storytelling shines on every page, with an intimacy that won’t let you look away from how issues like lack of affordable housing and education policies utterly devastate families. And yet there is hope, especially after Evelyn meets another mom, Wendi, who turns her family’s life around, and is called to help others. This deeply moving story of a devoted mother striving to provide for her children will linger long after you’ve turned the last gut-punch of a page. It’s one of the most powerful books I’ve ever read.” — Lindsay Powers, Amazon Editor

20 A Highly Anticipated, Summer-Ready Romance 'One Golden Summer' by Carley Fortune See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sale “Alice fell in love with photography at the lake. She was seventeen and took a picture of three carefree teenagers on a yellow boat. Now a professional photographer, she’s lost the magic that inspired her all those years ago. After her grandmother has a fall, they decide to head back to their favorite place, Barry’s Bay, to lift their spirits. And who turns up but a very grown up, very handsome man in a yellow boat — Charlie Florek. For those who read Every Summer After, you are finally getting Charlie’s story, and it’s more than worth the wait. If you didn’t read that book, I recommend it, but it’s not a requirement. This one can certainly stand alone. It’s a life-affirming, sexy, joyful read about taking a risk to let yourself be truly seen. As Alice’s grandmother says, ‘Good things happen at the lake.’ She’s absolutely right.” — Abby Abell, Amazon Editor

Which book will you read first?