I'm 50 & This Is What I Want For Christmas

I could sit here and tell you that there’s nothing I want for Christmas. That I’m fine waking up on Christmas morning with no gifts under the tree with my name on them. I could even say it in the most convincing way with a smile.

But I’d be lying.

And yes, the most important thing to me is that my family is happy and healthy and that we get to spend time together. I’m still human, though. Maybe at this age I shouldn’t get as excited for Christmas as I do. And maybe I shouldn’t want there to be any gifts under the tree for me, but I don’t really care about all the shoulds and shouldn’ts.

There are actually quite a few things I want, and I won’t be shy about asking. So, here’s my list of things I hope to get this year that will make my 50-year-old self extremely happy.

Red Light Therapy Face Mask

At this point, this isn’t just a want; it’s a need. This mask has been in my cart since my bestie told me she can’t live without hers. (I mean, the reviews speak for themselves, but still.) She said she uses it for 15 minutes each morning as she’s getting ready, and it gets rid of all the bags under her eyes, the redness in her uneven skin tone, and keeps her skin from breaking out. It’s super comfortable, she says, and has a built-in timer, so there’s no guesswork. All you have to do is put the mask on and enjoy some downtime, which is a gift in itself.

Wide Leg Mother Jeans

I don’t have time to waste on poorly fitting jeans anymore. I did enough of that in my high school and college years. Mother jeans never disappoint — I have a few pairs, and they never lose their shape — and I’m drooling over this wide-leg version. I’m obsessed with the frayed edges and can imagine these dressed up with a blazer or my favorite concert T-shirt and a long necklace.

Jones Road Foundation

I haven't pulled the trigger on getting this foundation because of the price, but after trying some of it, I've decided it's worth every penny. My skin is thin and fair at my age, so foundation doesn't look good on me. But this is different. It's creamy and soaks into your skin without giving you the look of wearing makeup. In fact, I looked airbrushed, and you couldn't even tell I was wearing makeup even when I went into the daylight. Not to mention, a little of this foundation will go a long way, so it will last for a really long time.

Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

I love the weighted blanket that I have now. It eases my anxiety and makes me feel extra safe and secure. It’s great for cold winter nights, too. However, I could use a more bougie one, if you will, and I love this faux-fur weighted throw. It would look amazing on the end of my bed or thrown over the arm of my favorite chair when I’m not using it. I can imagine being snuggled up with it during a snowstorm watching rom-coms... so I really hope it ends up under my Christmas tree.

Pretty Garden 2-Piece Loungewear Set

Pretty Garden is my go-to brand for lounge sets. I have several of them; they are always comfortable and wear and wash well. I don’t have this one, though, and I love the wide-leg pants and fitted shirt. It comes in so many color choices and is the perfect set to wear in the winter with a cardigan, yet it can still be worn in the spring and fall. And you can’t beat the price point!

Hot Tools Flat Iron

I’ve blown through so many flat irons in my day, so believe me when I say nothing compares to the Hot Tool flat iron I bought for my daughter three years ago. I steal hers whenever she comes home. It straightens my frizzy hair like no other tool has, and despite constant use, it still works like a brand-new hair tool.

Sol De Janeiro Hair and Body Mist

If you’ve been wanting to try this but are reluctant because you think body mists don’t last, I’m telling you this one lasts all day and into the next. I spray this on my hair and wrists each morning, and I can smell it all day. I love the sweet vanilla scent (it’s perfect for fall and winter), and I get so many compliments on it — no one can believe it’s an inexpensive body mist versus an expensive perfume.

You’re never too old to want things for Christmas, so I hope you never stop making lists. Or, at the very least, treating yourself to a few gifts this holiday season. I know I definitely will be.

Katie lives in Maine with her three kids, two ducks, and a Goldendoodle. When she’s not writing, she’s reading, at the gym, redecorating her home, or spending too much money online.