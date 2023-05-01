7 Activewear Items You’re Probably Overdue For Replacing

Be honest: How old is your ‘good’ pair of sneakers or the yoga pants you wear five days a week? If you’re like me (and a lot of other moms!), the answer is probably ‘ridiculously, embarrassingly old.’ It’s not that you don’t understand the importance of quality footwear or supportive leggings. It’s just that, as moms, we have so much to do, and sometimes replacing your graying, pilling activewear falls to the bottom — or all the way off — that never-ending list.

Summer is only a few short weeks away, and that means so many fun opportunities to be active, enjoying the sunshine and moving your body, whether it’s with your kiddos or your girlfriends. Now’s the time to invest a little in your own self, and upgrade the pieces in your workout drawer that have seen better days. To make the process easier, we rounded up our fave product picks from DICK’S Sporting Goods that’ll have you feeling yourself as the temperature rises. Let’s be real: You’re probably already shopping for your kids’ spring and summer sports gear — why not treat yourself to some new pieces while you’re at it?

Keep scrolling for the pieces in your closet that could use a refresh — and the products we’re loving to replace them with.

1. Your Years-Old Trainers

We can bet that your everyday running shoes are on their last legs (no pun intended). This style from On will make you feel like you’re jogging on clouds, even if you’re just chasing after your kiddos in the backyard.

With an extended heel for smoother transitions and more rubber coverage for enhanced durability, these statement sneaks from cult-fave brand HOKA will take you from your lunchtime run right to weekend brunch, no change of footwear necessary.

Instantly add a touch of vintage-cool to any look with these casual cuties. A solid-rubber outsole means good traction no matter the weather, and the retro style will singlehandedly elevate the vibes whether you’re rocking a chic skort or wide-leg trousers.

2. Your Outerwear

It’s officially time to retire the ripped windbreaker you’ve had for a decade. This number from The North Face will keep you dry when those summer showers pop up out of nowhere, and the relaxed fit and hem drawcord means you don’t have to sacrifice style for staying dry.

Hear us out: You can keep that frayed college crewneck on hand for memory’s sake, but do yourself a favor and upgrade your sweatshirt game. This one’s oversized fit and dropped shoulders will remind you of your old fave while still being cute enough to rock with pride when you leave the house.

3. Your Go-To Workout Bottoms

If your leggings are older than your toddler, it’s time for a new pair. Perfect for hitting the gym or just running around after your kids, this quick-dry number offers gentle support that keeps everything in place without providing too much compression.

Add a touch of chicness to your next warm-weather workout with these casual-cool shorts from FP Movement. They come in a bunch of on-trend colors and feature a stretch waistband and relaxed fit for ultimate everyday comfort.

4. Your Go-To Layering Basics

Despite the name, good basics should be anything but. Up your layering game by tossing your stained tee and stretched-out longline sports bra, and replacing them with fresh pieces that’ll actually hold up.

This low-compression sports bra can be worn on its own or layered underneath your favorite top for working out, lounging, or even going out.

For a piece that will transition easily from the golf course to a work meeting or nice dinner, this polo is a chic option that’ll keep you cool and dry no matter how hot the summer sun gets.

An active dress might just be the the go-with-everything style your activewear wardrobe is missing. This one is designed for hiking but will look just as cute layered under a crewneck sweatshirt while running errands as it will on the summit of your favorite peak. The fitted, racerback design will have you feeling yourself, and an internal bodysuit and shorts means you’ll feel secure no matter what you’re up to.

5. Your Disposable Water Bottle

Never opt for single-use plastics again when you switch to this double-wall insulated tumbler with a leakproof flip straw. It keeps drinks cold for — get this — two whole days, and just as important, will look très chic in your car’s cup holder.

6. Your Ancient Tote Bag

We know, your trusty canvas bag has served you well, but it’s probably time for an upgrade. This guy is big enough to carry everything you could possibly need to take along to the pool, a workout class, or even the beach. And best of all, you can shove all your wet and sweaty gear inside it without worry because it’s not made of fabric. Genius!

7. Your Cheap Sunglasses

Good shades keep you comfortable and protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, and the plastic ones you got for free as a wedding favor probably aren’t cutting it. This sturdy pair’s round lenses and sleek flattened bridge combine modern and classic for a look that exudes sporty chic.