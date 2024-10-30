24 Amazon Finds Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving In October 2024

We mostly devoted our Amazon shopping energy this month to Prime Day. But you know how it is — your kid is always coming home with some school project that requires some random supplies, or you see this cool new home hack on TikTok, or you realize your aging neck really can’t take another week of a slapdash work-from-home setup. Scary Mommy editors are in the same boat, so we’re rounding up the stuff we’re loving on the site this month. It’s a whole bunch of highly practical finds, plus a couple of fun little treats.

1. Handy Laundry Folding Stepstool

When I lived in a New York City apartment, my mom liked to visit and remind me that I was paying for the walls all the way to the ceiling and I should use them accordingly. I recently realized I was NOT using my closet to its full potential because I couldn't reach the uppermost levels, so I bought this stool which, at 13 inches tall, gives me the crucial added inches necessary to reach the very top of the space. Now, it's rated up to 300 pounds, but it feels a little wobbly under my 250-pound person, so take that into consideration. But I like that I can fold it up and stash it out of the way when I'm not using it, so I just step carefully. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

2. Visual Timer For Kids

We've entered the "20 minutes of required reading" portion of elementary school, and I wanted to give my kid a way to be in charge of her own timekeeping that did not involve handing her my phone. Plus, it's got a rainbow on it. — Kelly Faircloth

3. Soundance Laptop Stand

After years of propping my laptop up on a stack of thick books, I thought it was time to get a proper stand and my colleague recommended this one. Easy to put together and super sturdy, it's an excellent choice. — Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

4. KLO Rechargeable Bluetooth Mouse

My wired mouse was getting annoying, so I picked this one up because it had the most, best reviews, and I am not disappointed. Look, a mouse isn't exciting; I get that. But this one clicks in the most satisfying way that it's actually a LITTLE bit exciting. — Jamie Kenney

5. Flower Crown

This year, my husband and I are going as Dani and Christian from Midsommar for Halloween because we both love folk horror and acknowledge that men are trash who should be sacrificed to elder gods. (I kid, I kid.) This crown is the perfect touch to be the May Queen I dream of being... — Jamie Kenney

6. Bentoben iPhone Case

Honestly, I've never been one for fancy phone cases, but I still want them to look cute. This one is just what I was looking for and is bringing out my inner Barbie Girl with all this pink. — Jamie Kenney

7. Tandem Shower by Boona

Have you ever gone to a hotel with a fancy shower and thought, "I should have a shower like this every day?" Enter Boona's Tandem Shower. It's specifically designed so that you and a partner can shower together without having to do-si-do every time someone needs to rinse off, but honestly I also enjoy just standing basking in two shower heads like a hedonistic Roman emperor or something. I got it in the Retro Miami color, which really goes beautifully in my very retro bathroom. — Jamie Kenney

8. Sunshine Dark Chocolate Supplement

I often want a tiny sweet treat after a meal, but nothing bigger than a couple of bites. I also need to make sure I'm taking enough Vitamin D and Vitamin K. Enter these Sunshine supplements, which taste great and are the perfect size for after a meal. I put some in my purse, too. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

9. Kalorik MAXX 2-in-1 Electric Griddle & Double Cooktop

I was having a hard time finding a way to cook things like pancakes and burgers on my stovetop and finally just broke down and bought a griddle for my countertop with lots of room for cooking. This is super easy to clean, and I love getting it out for breakfast on the weekends or for "grilling" during the winter. — Sarah Aswell

10. Babo Shampoo

I'm looking into ways to cut down on my plastic usage, and I really loved discovering this shampoo that comes in cardboard containers. Both of the scents that I've tried are great, too. The conditioner is also great! — Sarah Aswell

11. Delight Naturals Candy Corn Lip Balm

My daughter is having a little Halloween party and these are going in the treat bags for each girl. They really do taste like candy corn (yes, I kept one for myself). — Sarah Aswell

12. Ouija Board Salem

Another purchase for my daughter's Halloween party — an awesome Salem edition Ouiji Board! I know they're going to have a blast with it. — Sarah Aswell

13. iFace X Pusheen Cat AirPods Case

I mean, how could a person not purchase this? Functional and adorable! — Sarah Aswell

14. Penguin Pip

I feel no shame in telling you that nobody in my family flosses as much as we should. We just... don't? And I know that's not good, so I'm happy about the Penguin Pip: novelty alone has encouraged my kids to take more interest in their oral hygiene. Is there a learning curve with this? Yes. We had to wipe down the bathroom mirror with the splashback the first time we tried it, but now that they've got the hang of it, their teeth are squeaky clean! — Jamie Kenney

15. Homedics White Noise Machine

I have become someone who needs very particular conditions to fall asleep and stay asleep, and my MVP has become this white noise machine. With 12 sound settings and a built-in nightlight, it has successfully soothed me to sleep since I got it, and I'll never be without it again. — Jamie Kenney

16. Baby Foot Original Exfoliation Foot Peel

I have been using this product for over a decade and I have no plans of stopping. It's the only thing that actually, really, truly makes your dead foot skin go away and makes room for super smooth, soft heels. I bought two this time because I finally convinced my husband to let me use one on him. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

17. MuellerLiving Electric Coffee Grinder

I was gifted a bag of whole coffee beans and had no grinder, so I just picked one with decent reviews and a small price tag off Amazon and went for it. I love this little thing. It zips through coffee beans in a few seconds, so I get to have way tastier coffee in the mornings without a ton of added time. — Katie McPherson

18. Girls Like Us: Carole King, Joni Mitchell, and Carly Simon — and the Journey of a Generation

I went to L.A. to see Joni last weekend, so I spent the first half of October cramming all the '60s and '70s Laurel Canyon women singer-songwriter history I could. This book was pure heaven; Weller is a genius at turning recent history into a really good story and weaving in social trends and gender questions. If you are into any of these women and missed this book when it came out, get it! — Meaghan O’Connell, Senior Features Editor, Romper

19. Conair Handheld Garment Steamer

In this house we believe that society has moved past ironing, but sometimes you really do have a work event and a wrinkled linen sack. They had these in a hotel I stayed in recently and after trying it, I was sold. I get it now. One might argue this is just the same as ironing, but it feels more chill. (And, granted, less effective.) STILL. I'm sold. — Meaghan O’Connell

20. Skylight

After hearing friends and colleagues go on about the glory of the Skylight, I finally got my hands on one — and they were not exaggerating in the life-changing efficiency this device provides. Shopping and meal planning, chores, long-term projects, and juggling schedules have all become so much easier (and more fun: there's something very satisfying about getting a bunch of happy emojis fired at you after you complete the laundry). — Jamie Kenney

21. Dearfoams Kids Slippers

I recently brought home a pair of Bombas Sunday slippers, which are soft and fuzzy and amazing. I love them. Well, my child promptly stole them (despite the fact they are way too big for her). I ransomed them back by letting her pick out these slippers, which come in a wide array of cute styles and colors. She gets unicorns for her feet; I get mine back; she doesn’t trip shuffling around in borrowed slippers. Everybody is happy. — Kelly Faircloth

22. Woxer Women's Boxers

My teen really wanted a pair of all-purpose boxers: something they could lounge around the house in, sleep in, or wear underneath their dance class uniform. These Woxers (and the matching bralette) have gotten nothing but rave reviews from them! They're soft, stretchy, aesthetic, chafe-free, and moisture-wicking, plus we love that they are woman-owned, LGBTQ+ owned, and LatinX-owned. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

23. PWR Lift Protein Water

I have been trying to focus on getting more protein in my diet, and I often struggle to hit that mark. My goal is obviously to get my protein and other nutrients through the food I eat, but I've found that these protein waters really help give me a much-needed protein boost on lower protein days. I love the blueberry pomegranate flavor! — Julie Sprankles

24. L'OR Barista Coffee System

Meet my entire family's newest obsession! I love drinking coffee in the fall, but I hate a fussy coffee machine. Not only does this beauty look great sitting in our "beverage nook," but it's also SO easy to use and clean, creates the perfect crema, and just overall makes an amazing cup of coffee. — Julie Sprankles

25. Velvet Cape with Feather Shawl

I just traveled to New Orleans to check out the city's Halloween scene, and I found out shortly before the trip that I'd be throwing out goodies from one of the floats in the annual Krewe of Boo parade... which requires a Halloween costume. I took a gamble on this set to throw over a black dress for a "dark queen" getup, and I'm so glad I did. I was surprised by how good the quality is, and I got a ton of compliments on it throughout the night. — Julie Sprankles

26. NYX Micro Brow Pencil

I've spent years perfecting my DIY brow game, and I'm really happy with where they're at today. Honestly, though, it's mostly due to me finding NYX products! This micro-brow pencil is my holy grail. It's just so quick, easy, affordable, and long-lasting. Everyone always asks me what I use, and I don't hesitate to recommend this, along with NYX's Lift & Snatch Eyebrow Tint Pen. — Julie Sprankles