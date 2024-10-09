All The Prime Day Deals Scary Mommy Editors Are Loving Right Now

We love a deal around here. (Perhaps you’ve heard that kids are expensive?) Which is why the Scary Mommy editors are shopping the Amazon Prime Day sale just like everybody else. But we don’t gatekeep here at Scary Mommy, so we’re sharing our favorite deals from our own scouring of the site. Hope you remembered to use Camel Camel Camel to double check that you’re getting real deals! We sure did.

1. Loose Knit Pullover Sweater

This sweater has been on my Wish List forever! And guess what, it's actually below $20! That's an auto-buy for me! — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

2. 3 Barrel Curling Iron Wand

I can't figure out how to actually curl my hair, so this is the solution I have waited for, and thankfully I waited long enough that it's now 40% off. — Megan LaCreta, Associate Editor, Social

3. R+Co Badlands Dry Shampoo Paste

I finally caved and got a hair cut with a middle part, and in looking up videos on how to add a little volume, this product comes up a lot -- not from influencers, but just regular people. It's pretty pricey but for $25 on sale, I'll bite. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

4. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

What can I say? I love a lip balm. Did I need another one? Probably not. But I really love my Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask — which has lasted forever, by the way — and I keep circling the Summer Friday lip balm, so I decided to take this one for a spin at $10 cheaper. — Kelly Faircloth, Executive Editor

5. Magic Mixies Mermaid Pixling

I don't actually love these Magic Mixies toys... but God knows my kid does. So I decided to snag one at almost 50% off for her Christmas stocking. This mermaid "pixling" is sort of hideous and unnerving and looks like she might come alive and gnaw on my toes in the night, but hey, that's probably the most folklorically accurate depiction of a pixie. — Kelly Faircloth

6. Adsumudi

My Christmas shopping continues with this mental math game, which looks adorable and way easier to get my child to participate in than something like regular old flashcards. — Kelly Faircloth

7. Greeking Out: Epic Retellings Of Classic Green Myths

The last of my Prime holiday purchases (you have to be really organized when you have a December baby) was this book based on the delightful Nat Geo kids podcast Greeking Out, which is my kid's new obsession. A good one for anybody who wants to put their kid on the path to Percy Jackson. — Kelly Faircloth

8. Levi's Women's 94 Baggy Jeans

Like every person on earth, I hate jean shopping. I am trying to embrace the baggy trend and Levi's seem like a safe bet. Classic styling and nothing crazy. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor, Personal Stories

9. Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit

I got this to keep in my car. We have had a few small accidents when we’ve been out and about and I had nothing on hand. I like that everything I need is in there and contained in a box. — Katy Elliott

10. Tribit Stormbox Bluetooth Speaker

I liked this speaker so much that I bought a second one when it went on sale this week. Really easy to use and great sound. I carry mine around the house while I clean. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

11. FitBit Ace LTE

I got one of these for my older daughter earlier this year, and when they went on sale this week, I got one for my 9-year-old daughter, too. I love that I can talk and text with my kids and that I can hold off on a smart phone for a few more years. Plus, the fitness elements are great — fun and cute without making the kids feel bad or get obsessive with activity. — Sarah Aswell

12. Replenix Anti-Aging Tinted Brightening Eye Cream

I LOVE this stuff for no-makeup makeup days. It really works, goes on smoothly and is hydrating. And it's massively on sale today. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief

13. Solar Power Banks

I live in Florida and this hurricane season has been no joke. We have a lot of small battery packs for emergencies, but I wanted to get some larger, newer ones to be safe. These ones can be recharged using solar, have a bunch of charger cords attached so I won't be trying to find the right cords in the dark to connect a device to the bank, and they have a little built in flashlight to boot. — Katie McPherson

14. Star & Moon Solar Path Lights

I have been eyeing these to add to my outdoor Halloween decorations. They look super pretty and the reviews are really good. I think a set along my sidewalk would add some light for trick or treaters. — Katy Elliott, Senior Editor

15. Limitless PowerPro 5-Device Charger

Big Deal and Prime days are the very best time to re-up my household chargers. This one is simple and perfect for my kitchen table top. — Sarah Aswell

16. Smarty Pants Kids Immunity

SmartyPants is my favorite kid vitamin company, and with winter coming fast, I am stocking up on these immunity gummies. Vitamins can get so expensive, so Big Deal Days is the perfect time to get a couple of bottles for the pantry. — Sarah Aswell

17. Homerunpet Water Fountain

This is another Big Deal item that I am purchasing again after loving the first one I got. Finding a good pet fountain for my cats is impossible, but this one is silent, easy to clean, and wireless. It also has a bigger water container than the others I've tried. — Sarah Aswell

18. Twinkly Strings Mapable Lights

My brother got these for his tree last year, and they are so cool! And this price even beats out Costco by a significant margin. Really happy with this deal. — Sarah Aswell

19. Mantis

Big Deal Day is a great time to stock up on kid birthday presents. I put them in a closet and when we're invited to parties, it's easy to just have my kid "shop" the closet for a present for their friend. This is a great game by the makers of Exploding Kittens and the price is awesome. — Sarah Aswell

20. AIIR High Vibrational Travel Kit

This little haircare set is exactly what I was looking for for my picky, haircare obsessed tween. She especially wanted a smoothing cream, and this one looks great. — Sarah Aswell

21. Hex Bot Nano Robots

I love this company, which makes the coolest toys for kids. After buying a few of their products, I'm really excited to get this set of nano robots for my nephew for the holidays. — Sarah Aswell

22. Fisher-Price Musical Toy, Rockin’ Record Player

I came across this in the Big Deals section (25% off!) and grabbed it to give my niece as a holiday gift this year. My partner and his dad shared a love of records, and this seems like the cutest way to get the next generation in on the family hobby. — Sam Rullo, Director, Editorial Operations

23. LANEIGE Water Bank Moisturizer

This is one of my absolute favorite moisturizers — it's incredibly hydrating but still so lightweight — but since it typically costs $40 for the standard 1.6oz size, I usually end up buying a dupe. As a Prime Big Deal, however, it costs about half the price, so I can happily use the real thing. — Sam Rullo