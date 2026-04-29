We spend, admittedly, too much time on Amazon — some of it for work, some of it… not. And since we’re all on there anyway, so we might as well share what’s good, right? Every month, Scary Mommy editors swap notes on the random mix of things we’ve bought, tried, or become infatuated with. We’re talking everything from little kitchen upgrades to kid-approved finds to gifts we’re 100% going to be buying for every special occasion from now on. And April’s lineup has all of that in a way that’s a little practical (gotta be with the school year ending) and a little fun (so close to summer shenanigans!).

Some of these items made our lives easier, and some just downright made us happier. Whatever itch you’re looking to scratch, you’ll probably find something for it here. If it made this list, it’s something we’d recommend to our friends and, yep, that includes you.

Dad Jokes Club: Sofishticated T-Shirt Dad Jokes Club: Sofishticated T-Shirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon If the dad in your life has a collection of groan-worthy jokes he refuses to retire, this shirt was made for him — it features a dapper fish in a bow tie with the pun "soFISHticated," and it is absolutely his personality in a shirt. It's the kind of gift that's equal parts funny and wearable, and he will absolutely wear it proudly every chance he gets. Perfect for the dad who considers himself a connoisseur of truly terrible jokes! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

New Primal Meat Sticks Sampler New Primal Meat Sticks Sampler See price on Amazon See on Amazon I am a huge fan of these meat sticks — they're my go-to snack when I need something high in protein and actually satisfying without a laundry list of questionable ingredients. — Katie Garrity

Chef’sChoice 15XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener Chef’sChoice 15XV EdgeSelect Professional Electric Knife Sharpener See price on Amazon See on Amazon This knife sharpener is genuinely one of the best kitchen investments I've made — it takes a dull knife to razor sharp in under a minute with zero guesswork thanks to the precision angle guides. The three-stage system uses 100% diamond abrasives to sharpen, hone, and polish, and it works on both straight-edge and serrated knives. — Katie Garrity

Ground Up Pokemon Youth Low-top Sneakers Ground Up Pokemon Youth Low-top Sneakers $39.99 $35.99 See on Amazon Sale I received these shoes as a PR sample, but I would definitely purchase them again for the price. My son is getting to the age where shoes actually fit him long enough that he wears them out and needs replacements. I love that this brand feels as sturdy as Vans but for less, and my kid adores the Pokémon print. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

100-Piece Worm Bookmarks 100-Piece Worm Bookmarks $13.99 $11.99 See on Amazon Sale I snagged these as a goodie-bag filler for my son's birthday party favors, and they're so freaking cute. We had a bunch left over and I'm so glad because I get so much joy seeing them peeking out of the top of my books, planner, and notebooks. I think I'll throw one in to any gifts I give to girlfriends this year as a cute added touch. — Katie McPherson

7mm Compression Knee Sleeves for Weightlifting Support 7mm Compression Knee Sleeves for Weightlifting Support See price on Amazon See on Amazon I have hypermobile knees and need compression supports when I lift weights. I had this different set of knee sleeves for nearly three years that did the job wonderfully, but they randomly vanished. I would absolutely repurchase them, but I was curious to see how this new pair would feel — they looked squishier and more seamless. After a few uses, I can confirm that I love the added support they provide! They're not as comfortable to walk around the gym in (they kind of crease behind the knees), but I can't feel my tendons doing weird things anymore, so who cares. — Katie McPherson

STEM Flying Insect Light Trap Refill Cartridges STEM Flying Insect Light Trap Refill Cartridges $21.99 $19.96 See on Amazon Sale We marked the beginning of warm days by bringing out our STEM light trap and plugging it in near our back door. Last year, this thing drastically reduced the number of flies, gnats, and mosquitoes buzzing around our kitchen, which opens up to the backyard and is the first room to be infiltrated on hot, buggy evenings. I snagged this double pack of refills, which should get us through the summer and fall. — Katie McPherson

Keeki Cleaning Cloths Keeki Cleaning Cloths See price on Amazon See on Amazon It can feel impossible to find a dishcloth that gets gunk off your pots and pans without scratching them. But I've found a solution, and it's these cleaning pads. They work hard in the sink, but they are still soft and gentle at the same time. At the same time, the mesh rags can go right in the dishwasher for cleaning and can be used over and over again. Winner! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

TheraICE Headache Cap TheraICE Headache Cap See price on Amazon See on Amazon My biggest perimenopause symptom to date is that I get a splitting headache on the first day of my period. Enter this headache cap, which can either be put in the freezer or the microwave. It makes me feel so much better! Bonus: My teenagers use it too — and it's great to have something actionable to give them when they complain of a headache. — Sarah Aswell

Wildwonder Probiotic Sparkling Water Wildwonder Probiotic Sparkling Water See price on Amazon See on Amazon I have never met a probiotic drink that I've liked, until now. These drinks by Wildwonder actually taste really fun without having a ton of sugar and without being overly carbonated. Even my kids will drink these! All of the flavors are good, but the Strawberry Passion Fruit is my favorite. — Sarah Aswell

Copco Over The Sink Colander & Fridge Bin Copco Over The Sink Colander & Fridge Bin $21.99 $20.94 See on Amazon Sale File this under things you didn't know you needed. This bin sits across the sink and makes it easy to slice and clean three different fruits or veggies. Once you're done? Let them dry for a bit and then pop the cover on and transfer them to the fridge. It's really easy, and it also makes it easier for my kids to find healthy prepared snacks. — Sarah Aswell

Woodenhouse Wooden Bowl Set Woodenhouse Wooden Bowl Set $71.99 $65.99 See on Amazon Sale This was just what I was looking for: pretty, high-quality stackable wooden bowls to keep in my kitchen. I love all three sizes and use them almost daily. They're not too light and not too heavy, and easy to clean, too. — Sarah Aswell

Oxiclean Stain Remover Powder Oxiclean Stain Remover Powder $13.99 $11.78 See on Amazon Sale Like all moms, I have gone through a lot of stain removers in my day. And currently, I have a teenaged girl who will DIE if I can't get the stains out of her favorite clothes. I am telling you: This is the thing that works best. A soak in some OxiClean in the laundry room sink for a couple of hours, followed by a regular wash and dry, literally works miracles. This is the GOAT. — Sarah Aswell

KeaBabies Bandana Bibs KeaBabies Bandana Bibs See price on Amazon See on Amazon How cute are these? One of my friends is having a baby, and I remember how these little bibs were perfect for everyday drooling and teething. They're small and cute, and they come in enough colors that you can usually coordinate their outfit. They're really high quality, too. — Sarah Aswell

Frankie4 Sandals Frankie4 Sandals See price on Amazon See on Amazon Pack these sandals for your next beach trip; you won’t regret it. They are super lightweight, waterproof, stay on your feet well, and go with pretty much anything. You can wear them to the beach and then out for dinner in the same day. That’s a carry on packer’s dream! — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Ello Clean Start Toddler Breakfast Plate 2-Pack Ello Clean Start Toddler Breakfast Plate 2-Pack See price on Amazon See on Amazon This entire line is fantastic: cute, easy to clean, and, best of all, made from ceramic, making them a nice, non-toxic alternative to plastic. I also really appreciate the divided sections here, and the silicone sleeve that helps keep it from slipping all over. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

KeaBabies 2-Pack Organic Crib Sheets KeaBabies 2-Pack Organic Crib Sheets See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’m a strong believer that it’s always a good idea to have several nice sets of sheets for each bed in your house, and that includes baby’s! The organic cotton of this set is soft, breathable, and gentle against a little one’s skin, and the prints are simple and sweet without being over the top. — Julie Sprankles

Keep Going 130-Piece Travel First Aid Kit Keep Going 130-Piece Travel First Aid Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon These travel first aid kits are one of those things you don’t think about until you really need it... and then you’re SO glad you have it. I love that this kit is compact enough to toss in my bag ‘just in case,’ but it’s surprisingly well-stocked, with everything from bandages to burn relief. And it comes in lots of charming prints! — Julie Sprankles

Starface Star Cream Starface Star Cream $15.99 $12.59 See on Amazon Sale Starface pimple patches are like currency to my teen and their friends, so they couldn’t wait to try this Starface moisturizer with salicylic acid. They’ve just hit the age where they’re getting the occasional breakout, but this seems to help keep skin issues at bay. My kid swears it makes their face super-soft, too. — Julie Sprankles

Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner in Rose Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Multi-Surface Everyday Cleaner in Rose, 3-Pack $17.97 $14.04 See on Amazon Sale I used to hate cleaning, but I’ve gotten to an age where I actually sort of enjoy it as an outlet for working off stress or anxiety. But my No. 1 rule is that I have to get products that make it a little more enjoyable, and Mrs. Meyers’ products definitely qualify. I always look forward to their seasonal drops, like this really lovely rose scent for spring. — Julie Sprankles

Grüns Immun Immunity Gummies Grüns Immun Immunity Gummies See price on Amazon See on Amazon Our house had a rough winter in the sickness department. It seemed like every other week, someone in my house was coming home with a different version of a cold or flu. I’m all for anything that helps boost our immunity, so I’ve had everyone in the house taking these Immün gummies. Packed with a bunch of immune-supporting ingredients and in a sour pineapple flavor that’s fun and tangy, they make it easy to add to our routine. — Julie Sprankles

Gund Snuffles Soother Gund Snuffles Soother See price on Amazon See on Amazon I adore a baby shower or toddler birthday gift that feels like something a little one will treasure for years to come... like this super-frickin-cute Gund Snuffles Soother. It doubles as a sound machine and is also designed to be the perfect shape for a child to hug. Just look at it! It’s so sweet. — Julie Sprankles

3-Piece Nose Ring Set 3-Piece Nose Ring Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon I wanted to get some cheap hoops for my nose piercing that look nice but don’t cost a ton — I change my mind a lot — and these fit the bill. I currently have the one with the textured finish in, and I’ve gotten so many compliments on it already. — Julie Sprankles

Hypoallergenic 14k Gold-Plated Earring Set Hypoallergenic 14k Gold-Plated Earring Set $16.99 $14.99 See on Amazon Sale Hey, I love a high-quality earring just as much as the next girl — but I also love, love, love a good deal. I recently got some new ear piercings, and they all got infected. It was like they just weren’t healing with the jewelry the piercer had put in. I decided to take a gamble, get these, and then swap them in. Not only are they cute, but I’ve had zero issues with my piercings since. Everything just cleared up! — Julie Sprankles