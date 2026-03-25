There’s just something deeply satisfying about finding random products that make your life better in some small way. Maybe it streamlines your routine. Maybe it fixes a tiny but annoying problem. Or, hey, maybe it just makes you happy! That counts for a lot in the current timeline. Each month, Scary Mommy editors round up the Amazon finds that are a mix of all of the above — things we wish we’d found sooner — and share them with you.

From beauty and wellness upgrades to kitchen shortcuts and pet-approved finds, here’s what we couldn’t stop yapping about in March.

Dogwong Airtag Cotton Hemp Dog Collar Dogwong Airtag Cotton Hemp Dog Collar See price on Amazon See on Amazon I bought my dog a leather collar on Etsy last year that is already coming unstitched and falling apart, so I opted to just buy a cheaper, lighter-weight one this time. This collar is soft, seems more breathable, and has a sturdier holder for the AirTag I keep on our pup in case she ever escapes. As far as collars go, this one's good. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper 4.0 Halo BassiNest Swivel Sleeper 4.0 Signature See price on Amazon See on Amazon I had this bassinet as a new mom, and it was honestly one of my most-used baby items — the 360° swivel brings baby right to your bedside so you never have to fully get up for those exhausting nighttime feeds. The walls lower and slide under your mattress for easy, safe access, which was a total game-changer for me. It also has built-in sounds, vibration, and a nightlight, making it one of those things you'll wonder how you ever survived without! I went in on this for a baby shower gift with a couple of my friends for our pregnant bestie, and I am so excited for her to get it. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Tumella Umbrellas Tumella Umbrellas $35.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Sale Some people seek love or fortune. I seek a well-made umbrella that lasts for more than one season without breaking. And I have found one! These Tumella umbrellas are well-made and hefty in the best way. I got one for every member of my family and put each person's name on each one. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches PanOxyl PM Overnight Spot Patches See price on Amazon See on Amazon I did some digging on spot patches for my whiteheads, and these came highly recommended. Wanna know why? They really friggin' work. They zapped up all the dirt/grime/whatever a whitehead is literally overnight, and you could barely tell anything had been there by the next morning. Seriously. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

GuruNanda Professional Teeth Whitening Wireless Kit GuruNanda Professional Teeth Whitening Wireless Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon I really like Guru Nanda (the oil-pulling oral rinse is a fave), and I’m always looking for quick but effective ways to brighten my teeth a little because I’m a habitual tea drinker. This kit has been such an easy add to my routine! I appreciate that it only takes, like, 15 minutes for a session, doesn’t make my teeth sensitive, and really does make my smile noticeably brighter. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Ella + Mila Stop Nail Biting Polish Ella + Mila Stop Nail Biting Polish $10.99 $9.39 See on Amazon Sale My son is 5 and a certified nervous boi, so he bites his nails and the skin around them constantly. Lately it has gotten really bad, so I painted on this Stop Nail Biting polish that leaves behind a bitter taste to discourage biting. The yucky taste prevents him from biting unconsciously, and he reports it tastes like ‘rotten banana garbage with old stinky chicken nuggets,’ so do with that what you will. I repaint them every few days to keep the bitterness up and the biting down. — Katie McPherson

Our Prehistoric Planet: Dinosaurs and Other Creatures of the Past 'Our Prehistoric Planet: Dinosaurs and Other Creatures of the Past' See price on Amazon See on Amazon I grabbed this for my daughter, who is obsessed with dinosaurs, and she absolutely loves it — it's packed with stunning illustrations and fascinating facts about prehistoric creatures that keep her coming back to it. The coolest part is its globe shape, which makes it such a unique and interactive book rather than just something that sits on a shelf. It's honestly one of those gifts that's as educational as it is impressive, and perfect for any little dino lover. — Katie Garrity

Schleich Horse Club 9-Piece Animal Care Figurine Playset Schleich Horse Club 9-Piece Animal Care Figurine Playset See price on Amazon See on Amazon I'm sneaking this into my daughter's Easter basket this year, and I know it's going to be her favorite find! The set comes with a quarter horse mare, foal, and puppy, along with adorable accessories like a bottle, blanket, and brush for hours of imaginative play. Schleich is an 85-year-old German toy company known for their realistic, high-quality figures, so you know it's built to last well beyond Easter morning. — Katie Garrity

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $129.99 $89.99 See on Amazon Sale I am obsessed with this speaker — the sound quality is genuinely impressive for how compact and portable it is, and the retro Fender-inspired design is cool enough that I find myself showing it off. The IP67 waterproofing means it can handle being submerged, and the battery life is insane, so I never stress about it dying on me. It's one of those purchases I didn't know I needed until I had it, and now I can't imagine not having it. We put it downstairs in our den for family dance parties, and it's perfect! — Katie Garrity

Kodak Printomatic+ Instant Print Digital Camera Kodak Printomatic+ Instant Print Digital Camera See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is going straight into my daughter's Easter basket. It prints full-color photos automatically. All kids need to do is just point, shoot, and the prints come out adhesive-backed so she can use them like stickers to decorate notebooks, her room, whatever she wants. — Katie Garrity

My First Bananagrams My First Bananagrams See price on Amazon See on Amazon My daughter and I are obsessed with this game — it's such a fun way to sneak in some spelling and reading practice without it feeling like learning at all. It's a multi-award-winning game designed specifically for younger kids, so the tiles and rules are perfectly sized and simplified for little hands and minds. It's become one of our go-to family game night picks, and honestly, I have just as much fun playing it as she does! — Katie Garrity

Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse — 12-Pack Health Ade Kombucha Cayenne Cleanse — 12-Pack See price on Amazon See on Amazon I admit I would have never tried this on my own, but when I was offered a sample, I didn't see a reason not to. And now I am absolutely addicted to this flavor. It's bubbly, spicy, and settles my stomach. Also... my kids don't drink it so it's ALL mine. — Sarah Aswell

Lesure Cat Tunnel Bed in Cozy Clouds Blue Lesure Cat Tunnel Bed in Cozy Clouds Blue $39.99 $28.37 See on Amazon Sale The cat distribution system found us a few years ago when a little orange kitten hid in the engine of my car. We rescued him, and now he’s a big orange cat who is spoiled rotten. His latest indulgence is this really frickin’ cute cloud-print cat tunnel bed, which he loves to zoom around inside of. We also have the matching waterproof blanket from Lesure, and I’m going to be honest: For being so affordable, I was shocked at how incredible the quality is on these. This brand is for sure a new favorite for us. — Julie Sprankles

Superjare Drafting Chair with Back Superjare Drafting Chair with Back $89.99 $79.99 See on Amazon Sale I have Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and POTS, so long story short, I have to budget my energy throughout the day, and also sometimes my legs hurt really badly the more I use them. A fellow EDS girlie recommended I buy a kitchen chair so I can sit while I do tasks that require long periods of standing. My husband found me this one with back support, a cushioned seat, a footrest, and wheels so I can scoot between the stove and fridge as needed. It is adjustable so I can make it the perfect height to sit at the counter and prep food, or in front of the stove to cook something. It has made a big difference for me. — Katie McPherson

Galison William Morris Paint by Number Kit Galison William Morris Paint by Number Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon I picked this up as a way to go more analog and actually put my phone down, and it has been the perfect solution. There's something so relaxing and meditative about just sitting down, picking up a brush, and getting lost in an art project. The William Morris botanical design is absolutely gorgeous, too, so the finished product actually looks like something you'd want to frame and hang on your wall. If you're looking for a creative, screen-free way to unwind, this is it! — Katie Garrity

Mudpuppy Blooming Bunnies 500 Piece Foil Family Puzzle Mudpuppy Blooming Bunnies 500-Piece Foil Family Puzzle See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is such a fun family activity! The 500 pieces make it a satisfying challenge without being super overwhelming, and the foil details make the finished puzzle so cheerful and colorful. We love putting on some music, busting out the puzzle board, and making it a whole family affair. — Katie Garrity

Splash Kids Shampoo, Body Wash, and Bubble Bath Splash Kids Shampoo, Body Wash, and Bubble Bath See price on Amazon See on Amazon I'm always looking for gentle, sulfate-free bath products for my youngest kid, who has super sensitive skin. This bath set is a new favorite, and not just because the bubble bath comes with a bubble wand (genius!). — Sarah Aswell

Sockwell Compression Socks Sockwell Compression Socks See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bury me in Sockwell compression socks. I used to just wear compression socks on long flights, but honestly, they bring me comfort on normal days, too, especially on days at the office. And Sockwell not only has the cutest patterns, but they also last forever before wearing out. — Sarah Aswell

Titan Collapsible Wheeled Cooler Titan Collapsible Wheeled Cooler See price on Amazon See on Amazon I needed a solution for lake days where we often have to walk a good distance to get to the shore but still want to have a cooler of cold drinks. The answer was with Titan, who has a rolling cooler that's not too big and not too small! I can fit cold drinks and snacks for a good group, and I don't have to make multiple trips back to the car anymore. It's also collapsible, so it's easy to store in my car for last-minute trips. — Sarah Aswell

Silk & Sonder Life Workbook Silk & Sonder Life Workbook See price on Amazon See on Amazon I am a huge fan of this planner! I wanted something where I could write down my schedule but also have somewhere to practice self-care and mindfulness. I needed a tool that helped me set intentions and stay focused on what actually matters. The layouts combine journaling, goal setting, and monthly planning all in one, which means I'm not juggling three different notebooks anymore. It's the kind of thing you look forward to sitting down with in the morning, and it has honestly changed the way I approach my days. — Katie Garrity

Miraclesuit Jessi Shaping Jumpsuit Miraclesuit Jessi Shaping Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is, without a doubt, my new go-to outfit when I need to look super-professional but don't want to be uncomfortable or waste a bunch of time. I just slip this on, throw on some earrings, and run out the door. It is SO flattering and works for so many occasions. If my house was on fire and I was grabbing things out of my closet, this would come with me! — Sarah Aswell

E-Cloth Easy-Click Home Cleaning Supplies Set E-Cloth Easy-Click Home Cleaning Supplies Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon I absolutely love using this thing to dust up high in my house — think ceiling fans, crown moulding, door and window trim, AC vents, the works. It's also a super lightweight and easy way to mop my stairs, which I was just sort of doing by hand before with a random rag. I loaned this to my mom to clean all her baseboards and spare her bending over or scooting on the floor. The adjustable handle length makes it super versatile. It's just a winner, folks. — Katie McPherson

Old Trapper Teryaki Beef Jerky Old Trapper Beef Jerky See price on Amazon See on Amazon It is a huge struggle to get my neurodivergent kid to eat protein. Like, I lose sleep over it. So I was thrilled to find this easy hack — just give them a bunch of beef jerky. It's easy, relatively healthy, and packs up really easily for school and trips. The rest of the family loves it, too. — Sarah Aswell

Surebonder Light Duty Staple Gun Surebonder Light Duty Staple Gun See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since I got divorced, I've been putting together a toolbox and slowly learning how to make repairs around the house. A welcome addition I got this month? A light-duty staple gun. It's already come in handy, and it's not nearly as scary or intimidating as I thought. Why did I ever need a husband? I can't really think of a single thing now that I have my own staple gun. — Sarah Aswell

Luseta Glossy Pearl Hair Mask Luseta Glossy Pearl Hair Mask $30 $15.19 See on Amazon Sale I don’t know if the cold-weather months were drier this year or if being perimenopausal is just sucking the moisture out of my body, but winter wreaked absolute havoc on my skin and hair. So, I’ve been using this hair mask as a little reset in place of my regular conditioner a few times a week. Not only does it make my hair feel so soft and shiny, but it also makes it smoother when I let it air-dry. — Julie Sprankles

Ziesexy Leopard Cardigan Ziesexy Leopard Cardigan $39.99 $24.99 See on Amazon Sale I'm a sucker for being influenced, but in this case, I'm very glad I was. This sweater feels more like a sweatshirt but is well-fitting, cozy, AND you can machine wash it. I'm in heaven in an animal print, and this sweater did not do me wrong. — Kate Auletta

SideTrak Swivel 14" Attachable Portable Monitor SideTrak Swivel 14" Attachable Portable Monitor See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is one of those things that I wish I’d gotten ages ago. As someone who always has a million tabs open and keeps multiple windows open to work across, I’m not sure how I didn’t realize just how helpful a dual-screen setup would be. But here we are; I’m a changed woman. It’s super easy to attach to your laptop and set up, and you can adjust the angle or flip it around to show someone something. Seriously, so useful. — Julie Sprankles

ZenToes Urea Foot Cream ZenToes Urea Foot Cream See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a cruise looming where I knew I’d be barefoot or in sandals the entire time, I knew my feet needed some serious TLC. Thankfully, this stuff works super fast! It’s hydrating but not greasy, a real low-effort product that gives a big payoff. My feet look and feel so much better. — Julie Sprankles

Michu Extra Large Litter Box Michu Extra Large Litter Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon I am a cat lady and I know that. The worst part of being a cat lady is litter boxes — and I finally found one that I am going to stick with. These Michu boxes look great, are super easy to clean, and have high walls that don't let litter go flying. I love that they have an optional top, too. This actually doesn't make the bathroom/laundry room where they sit look or smell gross. Praise heaven! — Sarah Aswell

The Pharma-C Company Water-Activated Bathing Cloths The Pharma-C Company Water-Activated Bathing Cloths See price on Amazon See on Amazon My husband and I started packing these for red-eye flights, and they have been a total game-changer — just activate with water, and you have a full-body bathing cloth that actually leaves you feeling human again after a long overnight flight. They're large enough for a real wipe-down and work up a surprising lather, so it's so much better than a regular wet wipe. If you're a frequent flyer, these are a non-negotiable carry-on item! — Katie Garrity

RAD 2-in-1 Face Roller Rad 2-in-1 Face Roller See price on Amazon See on Amazon I have a chronic illness that causes a lot of inflammation, so I often feel puffy in my face and neck. I love that this doubles as a face roller and a gua sha, and that the silicone is so easy on my skin. I’ve been using the curved end under my eyes and along my jawline, which feels amazing, and sometimes I’ll even pop the heads into the fridge for a little cooling effect. — Julie Sprankles

Hot Tools Extended Barrel Curling Iron Hot Tools Extended Barrel Curling Iron $79.99 $55.20 See on Amazon Sale So, here’s the thing: I suck at curling my hair. I previously got a hair wand thinking it would be easier than a curler for me, but I keep burning myself on it (send help). This is literally the first curler that’s ever really worked for me! The extended barrel makes such a big difference. I can actually get to all of my long, thick hair without having to awkwardly re-curl sections, making the whole thing go a lot faster. — Julie Sprankles

Dr. Teal's Skin Renewal Deep Hydration Salt Soak & Foaming Bath Dr. Teal's Skin Renewal Deep Hydration Salt Soak & Foaming Bath See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’m a bath-every-night kind of gal, and my new obsession is the restoring combo packs from Dr. Teal’s — both this Deep Hydration one and the Elasticity Boost version. I’ll pour in the salt soak while my tub fills and then add the foaming bath for extra bubbles. It just feels so luxe for something that’s actually super affordable! My skin feels softer, smoother, and more hydrated after too, so it’s a win all around. — Julie Sprankles

Sababa Foods Saturday Sauce — 2-Pack Sababa Foods Saturday Sauce — 2-Pack See price on Amazon See on Amazon I’ve been on SUCH a shakshuka kick lately, but I was struggling to find a sauce that took it to the next level. This is it for me. In fact, it’s officially earned a permanent spot in my pantry. You can use it for pretty much anything, it tastes homemade, and it has just the right amount of spice to wake up any dish without feeling overpowering. Yum! — Julie Sprankles

Dabble & Dollop Cherry on Top Leave-In Spray Detangler Dabble & Dollop Cherry on Top Leave-In Spray Detangler See price on Amazon See on Amazon I use this on my daughter, and it has made our post-bath hair routine so much easier — it actually works through tangles without the tears, and the cherry scent makes her feel like she's getting a little treat. I love that it's a clean, kid-friendly formula so I don't have to worry about what I'm putting on her hair. It's one of those small purchases that genuinely makes your daily routine better! — Katie Garrity

Botanical Legos Flower Bouquet Botanical Legos Flower Bouquet $25.99 $21.99 See on Amazon Sale Last year, I discovered that one of the best non-food Easter presents for kids is botanical Legos. They are still very spring-coded and festive, the kids love them, it doesn't rot their teeth, and it's not cheap plastic toys that will get thrown out in a matter of days. Plus, it feels like they are using their brains when they play with them. — Sarah Aswell