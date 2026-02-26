Welcome to February’s edition of “OK, but you need this!” Otherwise known as the shopping roundup that Scary Mommy’s editors throw together at the end of each month after we tally up the damage we managed to do on Amazon in between carting kids everywhere, trying not to lose our sh*t over the state of the world, and burying our noses in books. Sharing is caring, and you may also need some fun things to distract you from your mental load.

From practical problem-solvers to little luxuries and cozy upgrades, these are the Amazon finds we’ve been loving this month. They’re so good, they may just have earned a permanent spot in our real-life routines.

Attitude Foaming Hand Soap Refill — I really love this brand; I use it as laundry detergent, too. This hand soap has such a pungent (in a great way!) grapefruit scent; I love washing my hands, which is saying something since it's the dead of winter and I'm washing them a lot. You get A LOT for your money, too. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Anlisim Merino Wool Hiking Socks — I went to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this month for a friend's 40th birthday trip. As a Florida native heading into the snow for the first time since I was 5, I had a lot of shopping to do. These wool socks kept my feet warm and were exceptionally soft. They were great around the Airbnb and outside in my boots in the snow. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Cuddl Duds Womens Heavyweight Cold Weather Thermal Set — These thermal sets are so warm and so soft, I could wear them alone under ski pants and a ski jacket and be perfectly cozy. They look sleek enough, too, that I didn't hesitate to shed the jacket when we stopped indoors for lunch. Plus, they have thumb holes, which I learned are functionally necessary when stuffing your hands inside gloves. — Katie McPherson

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped — These boots were absolutely perfect for trudging through a few inches of snow, walking around town in the slush, and just generally not slipping and busting my ass. They were super comfortable with zero breaking-in required (maybe the socks helped with that), and completely snow- and waterproof as promised. I'm excited to have them on hand now for hikes — I was toughing those out in tennis shoes before. — Katie McPherson

Luditek 3-Pack Sound-Activated Party Lights — My elementary schooler had a Glow Dance this month, so I bought this three-pack of disco lights. The amount of lights was unreal, and each one came with a remote so they could do their own thing. They can also flash lights in time with the music, and are super portable. We ended up hanging them from the cafeteria ceiling, and three was more than enough to give an incredible glow-dance feel. I want a set for our own family dance parties. — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Harken Candy Bars — I'm a bit of an after-meal sweets kinda girl, and these candy bars fit the bill. They're made with oat milk chocolate, peanuts, and date caramel, are vegan (if that matters to you), and have no added sugar. Basically, it's healthy chocolate, and I can get behind any healthy treat. They come in bite- and bar-size (I'm partial to the bite-size version) and make a pretty perfect after-dinner sweet moment, whether you have one or four! — Kate Auletta

KeaBabies Cotton Muslin Burp Cloths — Listen, I bought these for my pregnant bestie, but I also had these when my daughter was a baby, thus the gifting! I still use these as cleaning cloths around the house. They're so durable, soft, and absorbent! If they can wipe up baby spit up, best believe they can clean my sink. — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Zulu Powerfill Pro 32oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle — I've tried every single water bottle on the planet, and the Zulu is one of my favorites! It has two drinking features: the straw or chug spout. My absolute favorite feature, though, is that you don't have to unscrew the lid and take off the top to refill the bottle. — Katie Garrity

Ello Magnet 18oz Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug — Every single travel mug I had did *not* have a handle, and what the God's name was I doing before I got the Ello mug? It has a handle for easy transport and fits right in my cup holder. Plus, it's leak-proof and made with vacuum-insulated stainless steel to keep drinks cold up to 10 hours and hot up to 5 hours. — Katie Garrity

Infantino Flip Luxe 4-in-1 Convertible Baby Carrier — Yup, another gift for my pregnant bestie! These kinds of carriers are the best because they grow *with* your baby. So you're not buying a million different wraps or contraptions to keep baby close. This carrier is easy to put on and adjust on your own, and it's affordable. Win-win! — Katie Garrity

Marshmalloo Pillow — I am a well-established pillow snob, and I delight in trying out new brands. This time around I tried out the Marshmalloo, and I was pleasantly surprised. This is a really different-feeling pillow that has a lot of weight and squish to it! I really enjoy using this as my 'hug pillow' — the pillow that I kind of lie upon sideways, or as the pillow I put between my knees. My kids enjoy stealing this one from me. Recommend! — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Oribel VertiPlay Magnetic Marble Run — I got this for my niece and nephew for their birthdays, and they've gotten so many hours of play out of it! The magnetic aspect makes it really fun, and they have it set up on their fridge. And my sister-in-law says that it just takes up less room and is easier to clean up than a traditional marble run. — Sarah Aswell

Jade Leaf Matcha Organic Matcha Latte Mix — My daughter and I are in our matcha moment, and this is our favorite brand for making the drink at home. It's super easy and fun to do after school using our cute special glasses and glass straws. And it's basic enough that even though she's 12, she can make it alone when her friends come over after school. — Sarah Aswell

Floatley Cozy Adjustable Bra — I cannot say enough about this bra company — I am trying to collect them all. They are the perfect combination of being comfortable but also offering me the support and shape that I want. This is a bra that you don't have to count down the hours in. In fact, I can nap in them! Nap!! — Sarah Aswell

The Laundress Laundry Detergent — Here's a really dirty little secret: Sometimes I run a load of laundry that is ONLY my clothes, and I use a higher-end luxury detergent on it. It feels like something special, and it makes my clothes smell different from the piles of kids' clothes that I clean otherwise. I love their 'soft focus' scent. Don't tell anyone! — Sarah Aswell

PaperMate Ink Joy Gel Pens — I have started journaling (I know), and one of the most fun parts is using different colored pens. My favorites are these Ink Joy pens that just make writing fun. — Sarah Aswell

PediPocket Foot Pocket Blanket — It's a scientific fact: If my feet are cold, everything is cold. I might as well not have a blanket on at all if it keeps slipping off my feet, leaving them exposed. The PediPocket blanket is one of those things that is brilliant in its simplicity — it has a cozy little foot pocket at the bottom to make sure your toes-ies always stay nice and toasty. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

BoostHero Portable Car Battery Jump Starter — I'm always so randomly paranoid that one of my kids is going to leave a light on in the car when we run in somewhere, leaving us stranded with a drained battery. This clever device has already given me so much peace of mind: It's powerful enough to jump off cars, trucks, SUVs, and more. But I also love that the jumper cables are connected to an LED flashlight with four modes (high beam, low beam, S.O.S., and strobe). So great for emergency situations, but also just really practical for everyday use. All of that and it doubles as a power bank? MVP. Oh, and it doesn't hurt that it's a super-cute lavender color. — Julie Sprankles

Ello Therma 32oz Insulated Stainless Steel Thermos — As the weather slowly warms up, we've been doing a lot more outdoor-all-day activities and are also planning some camping trips. While I have a tumbler I tote around the house, I prefer a thermos for these kinds of outings. This one really does keep beverages hot or cold for what feels like forever, the green color is *chef's kiss*, the lid doesn't leak (!), and the built-in cup is super handy. — Julie Sprankles

Amazon Basics 5-Blade MotionSphere Razor — I recently got down to my last razor cartridge and used it until the blades were so dull my leg hair just laughed at them. I decided to pop on Amazon and go to the 'Buy Again' section to just order another razor and cartridge set since my teen has been 'borrowing' mine... and I realized I'd been running on my existing set for literal years. These cartridges seriously last so long without dulling, and (knock on wood) I've somehow never managed to nick myself using the razor. — Julie Sprankles

MP Mozzpak Disposable Vomit Bags — 35 Pack — This is gross, so I apologize in advance, but it's for the greater good! The flu recently struck my household big-time, and it involved puking. Tons of puking. I don't know who invented these little bags, but I swear it must have been a mom. They're highly practical, easy to use, and affordable. I was grateful to have them when our house was a viral war zone. — Julie Sprankles