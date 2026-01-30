Every month, Scary Mommy editors try a lot of stuff — and without fail, we always end up gushing about our favorites in our group chat. From there, this monthly roundup was born because we’re not gatekeepers! We know it’s nice to discover new products that you might love or find super useful, and reading actual reviews from real-life busy moms like yourself can help you decide if something might be a fit for your family.

So, consider this your monthly peek inside the Scary Mommy group chat. From shockingly good beauty products to kid-approved entertainment, these are the Amazon finds we’ve been raving about in January. Some are lifesavers, some are little indulgences — all are things we personally tested and messaged each other about.

CoverGirl TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Blush CoverGirl TruBlend Skin Enhancer Baked Luminous Blush $12.99 $9.97 See on Amazon Sale “I love a good dupe, and one has never existed for the incredible but pricey Hourglass Ambient blushes — until now. CoverGirl really did their big one with these Skin Enhancer baked blushes. They're blurring and light and ethereal and give you an IRL beauty filter.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Lolleez Throat Soothing Lollipops Lolleez Throat Soothing Lollipops See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I had a sore throat for quite literally a month, and these Lolleez helped me so much. The pops are formulated with pectin as the active ingredient to provide effective throat relief and organic honey for natural soothing. They also taste amazing! I know these are ‘supposed’ to be for kids, but I probably use them more for myself!” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

Purple GridCloud Pillow Purple GridCloud Pillow See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I am a card-carrying pillow snob, and I also love to talk about it. I was initially suspicious of this new pillow from Purple that has a silicone grid on one side, but it turns out it's my new favorite thing. The grid takes pressure off your ears (for side sleepers) while keeping you cool and supported. I love it, I love it, I love it.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan & Space Heater Shark TurboBlade Cool + Heat 2-in-1 Bladeless Fan & Space Heater $399.99 $199.99 See on Amazon 50% off “I cannot sleep without a fan going at all times, but I sometimes also get cold and don’t want the cool air and still need the white noise and breeze. I’m a big fan of Shark products, so it just made sense to try this one. Zero complaints! I’m obsessed with the ‘natural breeze’ feature, which mimics the way a real breeze sort of rises and falls. Also, the ‘thermal IQ’ mode is genius: It’ll cool the room until it dips lower than your designated temp, at which point the heater will take over to get you back to optimal temp. Great power, great look, great versatility.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Pokemon Card Binder Pokemon Card Binder See price on Amazon See on Amazon “This is my second time purchasing this bad boy. The first one was for my son to have a safe place for his ever-expanding Pokémon card collection, and the second was as a birthday gift for a friend's son. The cover and handle are super durable, and honestly, my son has poured hours upon hours into organizing and reorganizing his cards in this thing. I love that it corrals the cards and keeps them off every flat surface in my house, and that it somehow ended up offering a new source of entertainment, which I hadn't anticipated.” — Katie McPherson

PatPat Girls Fall Cardigan Dress Set PatPat Girls Fall Cardigan Dress Set $29.99 $19.99 See on Amazon Sale “My daughter lived in this outfit during the holiday season. She wore it to her little holiday tea party with her friends. She wore it to her holiday program. She wore it on Christmas Eve. The sweater dress kept her cozy while still looking cute.” — Katie Garrity

Quartet Glass Whiteboard Quartet Glass Whiteboard See price on Amazon See on Amazon “You can have your fancy electronic wall calendars and apps; I want a huge old-fashioned whiteboard in my kitchen. This is where I keep all of my grocery lists, chore charts, and family reminders. And when my kids' friends come over, they add art. I love that the glass look of this board elevates its appearance and makes it so fun to write on!” — Sarah Aswell

Lt. Blender’s Margarita in a Bag Lt. Blender’s Margarita in a Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I bought this for a girls’ night I hosted, and let’s just say the bag was empty by the end of the night. Everyone said it tasted great! It’s also super, super convenient: There are little ‘fill lines’ that tell you exactly how much water and alcohol to put in the bag, which you then give a shake and pour directly from.” — Julie Sprankles

Zulu Powerfill Pro 32oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle Zulu Powerfill Pro 32oz Stainless Steel Water Bottle $29.99 $25.49 See on Amazon Sale “I love to try out new water bottles, and this Zulu one has quickly jumped up to one of my favorites! My favorite part of the Zulu is that you can refill in seconds with the effortless Quick Fill feature, which lets the top of the bottle open fully without having to take the entire top off.” — Katie Garrity

Sabre Pepper Spray Keychain Sabre Pepper Spray Keychain $16.99 $15.69 See on Amazon Sale “Anyone else watch the news recently and think to themselves... ‘Might be time to carry pepperspray!’? This is the company I went with after reading the reviews. I love that you get two — I gave one to my teenage daughter.” — Sarah Aswell

Mason Jar Pitcher With Lid Mason Jar Pitcher With Lid See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I won’t make it through my day without some caffeine. But tea just doesn’t have enough kick for me, and I’m moving away from diet soda. I’m trying to be a coffee girly... the only hitch is I’m a cold coffee or bust kind of gal. I got this pitcher so I could store my own cold brew (which I make with my beloved Fellow Aidan coffee maker), and it helps me look forward to my morning coffee!” — Julie Sprankles

SimpleTaste Handheld Milk Frother SimpleTaste Handheld Milk Frother $13.97 $8.97 See on Amazon Sale “Yes, I’m also a super bougie coffee drinker who uses syrups and cold creams and finishing sugars. Let me live my life! I already have this Melitta milk frothing cup, but sometimes I want more foam or just something to blend my creamer or syrup with, which led me to buy this little guy. I really appreciate the stand and how much power it packs into so little space.” — Julie Sprankles

Slice Micro Safety Cutter Slice Micro Safety Cutter See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I am absolutely obsessed with these things. They stick to your fridge, they cut absolutely any annoying packaging, and it's basically impossible for kids to hurt themselves with it. I put these in every stocking this Christmas. I put one in every room. I got the version that comes on a keychain. This is one of my favorite brands!” — Sarah Aswell

Blind Tiger Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mocktails Blind Tiger Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Mocktails See price on Amazon See on Amazon “There are so many NA mocktails and mixers on the market today, and a lot of them are just mid. This is one that I really enjoy — especially the grapefruit flavor. I love how they feel really special to drink, and I love how you can either drink them as-is or add alcohol and they are wonderful either way.” — Sarah Aswell

WiZ Connected Neon Smart Flex Strip WiZ Connected Neon Smart Flex Strip See price on Amazon See on Amazon “We’ve tried just about every cheap LED light strip on the market, and they always just eventually crap out. So, when our 13-year-old son asked for new lights for his bedroom for Christmas, we decided to try this flex strip from a brand we already loved: WiZ. It’s a hit! It feels high-quality, looks super cool, and our son has so much fun choosing color schemes in the app.” — Julie Sprankles

Make Music Count Learning Piano Make Music Count Learning Piano See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I got this for my 6-year-old nephew, who is obsessed with both math and music. My sister says he wakes up every single day and plays it. Learning toys that are actually fun and have staying power are hard to find, but this is one of them!” — Sarah Aswell

Posca Paint By Numbers Kit Posca Paint By Numbers Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My 10-year-old daughter loves art and has every brand of markers that exists, I think, but her favorite is Posca. And their new paint-by-numbers canvases are so cute! These are huge hits as birthday presents, too.” — Sarah Aswell

Dental Tools Kit Dental Tools Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon “If you’re a freak like me who genuinely enjoys giving yourself a weekly intensive teeth cleaning, well, here you go. This little kit is honestly super useful for getting to plaque-y areas that are hard to get with floss alone.” — Julie Sprankles

Good Cook Ceramic Removable Handle Cookware Good Cook Ceramic Removable Handle Cookware $129.99 $97.52 See on Amazon Sale “My nephew is moving into his first apartment... and it's tiny. He needed cookware, but he didn't have much cabinet space for it. This was a great solution. It's high-quality and nonstick, nests, and has removable handles for super-easy storage. Love the colors, too.” — Sarah Aswell

Mingle Mood Non-Alcoholic Beverages Mingle Mood Non-Alcoholic Beverages See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Can you tell I'm doing dry January? I tried a lot of different NA drinks, but this one and Blind Tiger (above) were the winners. This one contains L-Theanine, Lion's Mane, and Ashwagandha for a chill feel to go along with your special bevy. I really enjoy these, and love to have one after the kids are in bed while I do my dumb little hobbies or read my dumb little books.” — Sarah Aswell