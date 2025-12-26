If you’re anything like us, you go straight to the reviews of any product you’re thinking about buying. There’s just an added level of comfort that comes from knowing a real person has tried a product and loved it enough to gush about it online. That’s precisely why Scary Mommy’s editors put together a roundup each month of the things we’ve personally used in our homes that made life a little better in some way, big or small.

These editor-tested Amazon finds are the kinds of things we share with each other in our group chat, or we buy for the people in our own lives. From practical upgrades to cozy comforts to genuinely just-for-fun finds, here’s what earned our stamp of approval in December.

Pillar 7-Day Pill Organizer Pillar 7-Day Pill Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Is it just me, or do a lot of pill organizers only come in sections of five? I have zero idea why that is, but I struggle to find a 7-day pill case that is functional and cute! (Yes, I want a cute pill case.) This one from Pillar is made with BPA-free materials to ensure medication safety, has durable construction for long-lasting use, and easy-open compartments.” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

Noshinku Hand Sanitizer Noshinku Hand Sanitizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I'm a sucker for stocking hand sanitizer in every bag I own, especially during the winter months. I really hate the smell of hand sanitizer, so I'm trying these out in scents like bergamot and eucalyptus. Plus, the packaging is pretty and the bottles are refillable!” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Musical Princess Jewelry Box Musical Princess Jewelry Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My 7-year-old niece wanted a new jewelry box for her birthday, and this one was her selection. It's sturdy and has the classic spinning ballerina with tinkling music. It's so cute that my 5-year-old niece asked for the same one for Christmas, so this is my second time purchasing it.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Merrell Marquette Thermo Pull-On Boot Merrell Marquette Thermo Pull-On Boot $150 $89.99 See on Amazon Sale “I needed a new pair of boots — and winters where I live in Montana can be really rough. This waterproof boot from Merrell met all of my requirements, and it is somehow really cute, too!? These are warm, comfortable, and easy to get on and off. They're also really on sale right now!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Cutluxe 15-Piece Knife Set Cutluxe 15-Piece Knife Set $149.99 $119.99 See on Amazon Sale “I remember getting a knife set as a gift when I first got married and thinking it was so boring. But I guess that maturing is realizing just how practical a good knife set really is, because this has been one of my favorite recent additions to our kitchen! These knives feel and look so high-quality and cut through everything so smoothly.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Mind The Gap Board Game Mind the Gap Board Game $32.99 $29.99 See on Amazon Sale “I could not wait to play this game on Christmas Eve! Mind The Gap pits generations against each other in a fun and interactive way to finally find out who is really the best generation. (Just kidding, but... not really). The best thing about this game is that you can configure the board for the generations that you're playing with.” — Katie Garrity

Gordini Wooly Mitt Gordini Wooly Mitt See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I didn't have any winter gloves going into this winter, and wow, that was a mistake! My fingers were ice cold waiting for my daughter to get out of school. I grabbed these Gordini mitts, and they've been wonderfully cozy.” — Katie Garrity

SodaStream Enso Sparkling Water Maker Kit SodaStream Enso Sparkling Water Maker Kit $179.99 $149.99 See on Amazon Sale “I was looking at my recycling bin filled with sparkling water cans and wondering if there was a better way to live that would save me money and reduce waste — then I saw this fantastic-looking SodaStream and knew I had found the right solution. This actually looks great on my kitchen counter, and everyone in my family uses it now.” — Sarah Aswell

Drum Practice Pad & Sticks Drum Practice Pad & Sticks See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I realize this is very niche, but if you have a little drummer in the family like we do, I highly recommend this practice pad set! It simulates the feel of a real drum but in a convenient, portable version with a carrying case. Our kid can tote it wherever to squeeze in a little extra practice, making it great for helping him build his skills. Bonus: It's not nearly as loud as his regular drum set.” — Julie Sprankles

Takeya Actives Water Bottle with Straw Lid Takeya Actives Water Bottle with Straw Lid See price on Amazon See on Amazon “We've tried so many water bottles for our daughter, and Takeya is one of the best. The spill-proof lid ensures that her backpack won't be soaked when she gets home, and it's the perfect size.” — Katie Garrity

Learning Resources Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register Toy Learning Resources Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register Toy $47.99 $31.49 See on Amazon Sale “Do you have a kid who plays pretend? They need a toy cash register! This one from Learning Resources has a solar-powered calculator, cash drawer with authentic ‘ka-ching’ sound, credit card swiper, and receipt pad. Plus, the register comes with realistic play bills and plastic coins.” — Katie Garrity

Dreamiere Two Piece Pajama Set Dreamiere Two Piece Pajama Set $38 $28.50 See on Amazon Sale “These pajamas are the softest and most comfy pajamas that my daughter owns. Dreamiere PJs are crafted from silky soft bamboo viscose and come in the cutest patterns!” — Katie Garrity

Comecase Hard Battery Organizer Storage Box Comecase Hard Battery Organizer Storage Box See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I'm slowly going through my house and organizing all the hidey holes of junk, like closets and under the sink and you get it. Well, it was time to tackle the junk drawer in the kitchen. This battery organizer captured all the batteries rolling around in there and fits neatly inside. I love that it came with a little battery tester so I could toss all the ones that had lost their juice.” — Katie McPherson

Keeki Bag: The Original Beeswax Lined Bread Bag Keeki Bag: The Original Beeswax Lined Bread Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon “One of my mom's besties has a microbakery and makes the best sourdough bread! It's insanely fresh, which also means that it can go bad rather quickly. This bag helps keep our bread moist and fresh — it's a great, plastic-free alternative that has been trusted by bakers worldwide.” — Katie Garrity

Scrabble Slam Scrabble Slam See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I bought these for several classrooms as part of Giving Tuesday, and now I want it for myself. I love Scrabble, but it's not the most travel-friendly game. This is easy to carry and fun.” — Kate Auletta

Mr. Pen Marble Pencil Erasers Mr. Pen Marble Pencil Erasers See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I also bought these as part of Giving Tuesday, but I think my younger son will like them, too, so I bought an additional set for his stocking.” — Kate Auletta

Dr. Motion Compression Quarter Socks For Women Dr. Motion Compression Quarter Socks For Women See price on Amazon See on Amazon “If you're on your feet a lot, you need supportive shoes, but did you also know you might need supportive socks? These socks from Dr. Motion are made of half-cushion padding and breathable arch support to ensure all-day relief for an active lifestyle or just those who need a little relief.” — Katie Garrity

Royce Dern Tea Tree Body Wash Royce Dern Tea Tree Body Wash See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I live in a really dry climate, and things get really bad in winter. Enter this great tea tree body wash, which helps dry skin while also being antibacterial and antifungal. I love the smell and the lather, and it keeps my dry, itchy skin at bay.” — Sarah Aswell

Bedsure 100% GOTS Organic Cotton Sheets Bedsure 100% GOTS Organic Cotton Sheets See price on Amazon See on Amazon “Maybe this is another one of those ‘I’m finally an adult now’ markers, but I have a habit of collecting nice sheet sets for my linen closet. I like to have them on hand for easy change-outs when we have guests, and when I change our sheets every week, it’s nice not to just put the same set back on our bed every time. These Bedsure sheets feel so good to sleep in, and I love the deep olive green color. Plus, they are fantastic for actually staying in place and not slipping off at the corners.” — Julie Sprankles

Kusshi On-The-Go Pouch Set Kusshi On-The-Go Pouch Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I have a few purses I love but never use because it's just so annoying to transfer all of my junk from one place to another. Enter these cute pouches, which perfectly contain everything that I keep in a purse, from Chapstick and Tide pens to hand sanitizer and business cards. Now when I want to swap purses, it takes literally one second — I just transfer my pouch!” — Sarah Aswell

Ella & Eden Organic Rose Water Spray Ella & Eden Organic Rose Water Spray $19.99 $12.99 See on Amazon Sale “Did I mention that it's really dry where I live? This is another product that absolutely saves me during Montana's very cold and very dry winters. This is so hydrating for my face and hair and it smells absolutely divine, too. And the big bottle lasts forever.” — Sarah Aswell

Tapple After Dark Tapple: After Dark Word Game $21.99 $19.97 See on Amazon Sale “We’re big fans of regular Tapple in our household, but I also love a good naughty game for when we do ‘grown-up’ game night with our friends. Enter, Tapple: After Dark. I swear it gets progressively funnier as you go along, shouting out answers and racing against the timer — especially when the things you’re shouting can get pretty spicy!” — Julie Sprankles

Kamvas Slate 11 Huion Kamvas Slate 11 Standalone Drawing Tablet $329 $289 See on Amazon Sale “My 10-year-old loves to draw, and this tablet is the perfect fit for her. Unlike some other drawing tablets, this one does not require any computer connection, and it's more affordable than a lot of them, too. I love that she can have a dedicated place to draw — and I don't have to worry about other apps or distractions.” — Sarah Aswell

Mint Professional Curling Iron Mint Professional Curling Iron $99.97 $89.97 See on Amazon Sale “My older daughter needed her first curling iron, so I dove into research looking for the best fit for her long, thick hair as well as for her age. I landed on this Mint curling iron, which got really fabulous reviews and was high-quality but affordable. She loves this tool, and it's been really safe and easy for her to use.” — Sarah Aswell

O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Repair O’Keeffe’s for Healthy Feet Heel Repair Kit $18.99 $15.46 See on Amazon Sale “I hate when my heels get super dry and rough in the winter, but it just always happens this time of year. I’m so glad I found this cream, which has honestly made such a noticeable difference way faster than stuff I’ve used in the past. It’s thick without feeling greasy, and super low-effort — I slather it on, pop my feet in the gel-lined foot sleeves, and just chill like that for 30 minutes at night while watching my favorite show.” — Julie Sprankles

Clutch Fashion Glue Clutch Glue Liquid Fashion Tape See price on Amazon See on Amazon “I keep a tube of this in my bag at all times now because you never know when it will come in handy! I break it out whenever I’m wearing something that just doesn’t seem to want to cooperate. I dab a little on, press the problematic fabric down, and Clutch keeps the strap or neckline or whatever in place.” — Julie Sprankles

Kalorik Vivid Touch Toaster Kalorik Vivid Touch Toaster See price on Amazon See on Amazon “We were without a toaster for a long time... until one day my food-picky son decided one day that toasted bagels were his favorite breakfast food, making a toaster a necessity. The touchscreen on this Kalorik one makes it weirdly satisfying to use, and, as you can imagine, my kids think it’s so cool to be able to touchscreen-choose how they’d like their bagels and bread toasted.” — Julie Sprankles

The Pharma-C Company Odor Eliminator Spray The Pharma-C Company Odor Eliminator Spray $35.94 $24.95 See on Amazon Sale “We love our dog and our cat, but I’m always so paranoid that they’re all people will smell when they come to our house. Like, we’re clean and all, but pets just smell like, you know... pets. This spray doesn’t just cover smells; it really gets rid of them. And since it’s pet-safe, I spray it on their bedding, the carpet runner — anything that might be holding on to that ‘pet smell.’ Then I feel like my real room scent can actually shine.” — Julie Sprankles

Rubik's Cube Pulse Cube Rubik's Cube Pulse Cube $20.99 $17.97 See on Amazon Sale “My nephew loves puzzles, so when I saw this super-cool new Rubik's cube that lights up, I knew it would be a great stocking stuffer for him. A really fun new version of the classic toy. I love that the colors act as a timer!” — Sarah Aswell

Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher $12.99 $8.99 See on Amazon Sale “I do my own nails at home, but the process of pushing back and trimming my cuticles is the worst. I always end up hurting myself trying to remove the excess. This glass cuticle pusher gently lifts and scrubs cuticles away without having to use trimmers at all. I just put on some of the Sally Hansen liquid cuticle remover for one minute, rinse it off, and go to town with this little tool.” — Katie McPherson

Gorilla Grip 100% Waterproof All-Season WeatherMax Doormat Gorilla Grip 100% Waterproof All-Season WeatherMax Doormat See price on Amazon See on Amazon “This may not be a sexy pick, but it’s one that I appreciate so very much this time of year. I got so frickin’ tired of everyone tracking mud and leaf debris and dirt through the front door — this mat has made a big difference, and I love that for me.” — Julie Sprankles

Educational Insights 3D Sticker Maker Kit Educational Insights 3D Sticker Maker Kit See price on Amazon See on Amazon “We've tried all the crafts at our house, and this is, by far, my daughter's favorite. What a fun and unique way to create!” — Katie Garrity

Gamenote Paint Brush Cleaner & Holder With Palette Gamenote Paint Brush Cleaner & Holder With Palette See price on Amazon See on Amazon “My oldest kid loves to paint, but I was not a fan of constantly wiping up paint drips and cleaning out paint water from our drinking cups. We got this little paintbrush cleaner and holder for them for Christmas to help keep it all contained, and everyone’s happy now! We also really like that it has a built-in paint palette pop-out.” — Julie Sprankles

Vera Bradley Women's Disney Fleece Plush Throw Blanket Vera Bradley Women's Disney Fleece Plush Throw Blanket $75 $52.50 See on Amazon Sale “We grabbed this throw for my husband's grandma, and it's her tried-and-true cozy blanket! She is notoriously cold, and she says this blanket keeps her warm without issue. Plus, there are so many cute patterns to pick from.” — Katie Garrity