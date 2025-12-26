35 Amazon Finds That Scary Mommy Editors Loved In December
Here’s what made our lives easier, cozier, or more fun this month.
If you’re anything like us, you go straight to the reviews of any product you’re thinking about buying. There’s just an added level of comfort that comes from knowing a real person has tried a product and loved it enough to gush about it online. That’s precisely why Scary Mommy’s editors put together a roundup each month of the things we’ve personally used in our homes that made life a little better in some way, big or small.
These editor-tested Amazon finds are the kinds of things we share with each other in our group chat, or we buy for the people in our own lives. From practical upgrades to cozy comforts to genuinely just-for-fun finds, here’s what earned our stamp of approval in December.
Pillar 7-Day Pill Organizer
“Is it just me, or do a lot of pill organizers only come in sections of five? I have zero idea why that is, but I struggle to find a 7-day pill case that is functional and cute! (Yes, I want a cute pill case.) This one from Pillar is made with BPA-free materials to ensure medication safety, has durable construction for long-lasting use, and easy-open compartments.” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor
Noshinku Hand Sanitizer
“I'm a sucker for stocking hand sanitizer in every bag I own, especially during the winter months. I really hate the smell of hand sanitizer, so I'm trying these out in scents like bergamot and eucalyptus. Plus, the packaging is pretty and the bottles are refillable!” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief
Musical Princess Jewelry Box
“My 7-year-old niece wanted a new jewelry box for her birthday, and this one was her selection. It's sturdy and has the classic spinning ballerina with tinkling music. It's so cute that my 5-year-old niece asked for the same one for Christmas, so this is my second time purchasing it.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
Merrell Marquette Thermo Pull-On Boot
“I needed a new pair of boots — and winters where I live in Montana can be really rough. This waterproof boot from Merrell met all of my requirements, and it is somehow really cute, too!? These are warm, comfortable, and easy to get on and off. They're also really on sale right now!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social
Cutluxe 15-Piece Knife Set
“I remember getting a knife set as a gift when I first got married and thinking it was so boring. But I guess that maturing is realizing just how practical a good knife set really is, because this has been one of my favorite recent additions to our kitchen! These knives feel and look so high-quality and cut through everything so smoothly.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment
Mind The Gap Board Game
“I could not wait to play this game on Christmas Eve! Mind The Gap pits generations against each other in a fun and interactive way to finally find out who is really the best generation. (Just kidding, but... not really). The best thing about this game is that you can configure the board for the generations that you're playing with.” — Katie Garrity
Gordini Wooly Mitt
“I didn't have any winter gloves going into this winter, and wow, that was a mistake! My fingers were ice cold waiting for my daughter to get out of school. I grabbed these Gordini mitts, and they've been wonderfully cozy.” — Katie Garrity
SodaStream Enso Sparkling Water Maker Kit
“I was looking at my recycling bin filled with sparkling water cans and wondering if there was a better way to live that would save me money and reduce waste — then I saw this fantastic-looking SodaStream and knew I had found the right solution. This actually looks great on my kitchen counter, and everyone in my family uses it now.” — Sarah Aswell
Drum Practice Pad & Sticks
“I realize this is very niche, but if you have a little drummer in the family like we do, I highly recommend this practice pad set! It simulates the feel of a real drum but in a convenient, portable version with a carrying case. Our kid can tote it wherever to squeeze in a little extra practice, making it great for helping him build his skills. Bonus: It's not nearly as loud as his regular drum set.” — Julie Sprankles
Takeya Actives Water Bottle with Straw Lid
“We've tried so many water bottles for our daughter, and Takeya is one of the best. The spill-proof lid ensures that her backpack won't be soaked when she gets home, and it's the perfect size.” — Katie Garrity
Learning Resources Pretend & Play Calculator Cash Register Toy
“Do you have a kid who plays pretend? They need a toy cash register! This one from Learning Resources has a solar-powered calculator, cash drawer with authentic ‘ka-ching’ sound, credit card swiper, and receipt pad. Plus, the register comes with realistic play bills and plastic coins.” — Katie Garrity
Dreamiere Two Piece Pajama Set
“These pajamas are the softest and most comfy pajamas that my daughter owns. Dreamiere PJs are crafted from silky soft bamboo viscose and come in the cutest patterns!” — Katie Garrity
Comecase Hard Battery Organizer Storage Box
“I'm slowly going through my house and organizing all the hidey holes of junk, like closets and under the sink and you get it. Well, it was time to tackle the junk drawer in the kitchen. This battery organizer captured all the batteries rolling around in there and fits neatly inside. I love that it came with a little battery tester so I could toss all the ones that had lost their juice.” — Katie McPherson
Keeki Bag: The Original Beeswax Lined Bread Bag
“One of my mom's besties has a microbakery and makes the best sourdough bread! It's insanely fresh, which also means that it can go bad rather quickly. This bag helps keep our bread moist and fresh — it's a great, plastic-free alternative that has been trusted by bakers worldwide.” — Katie Garrity
Scrabble Slam
“I bought these for several classrooms as part of Giving Tuesday, and now I want it for myself. I love Scrabble, but it's not the most travel-friendly game. This is easy to carry and fun.” — Kate Auletta
Mr. Pen Marble Pencil Erasers
“I also bought these as part of Giving Tuesday, but I think my younger son will like them, too, so I bought an additional set for his stocking.” — Kate Auletta
Dr. Motion Compression Quarter Socks For Women
“If you're on your feet a lot, you need supportive shoes, but did you also know you might need supportive socks? These socks from Dr. Motion are made of half-cushion padding and breathable arch support to ensure all-day relief for an active lifestyle or just those who need a little relief.” — Katie Garrity
Royce Dern Tea Tree Body Wash
“I live in a really dry climate, and things get really bad in winter. Enter this great tea tree body wash, which helps dry skin while also being antibacterial and antifungal. I love the smell and the lather, and it keeps my dry, itchy skin at bay.” — Sarah Aswell
Bedsure 100% GOTS Organic Cotton Sheets
“Maybe this is another one of those ‘I’m finally an adult now’ markers, but I have a habit of collecting nice sheet sets for my linen closet. I like to have them on hand for easy change-outs when we have guests, and when I change our sheets every week, it’s nice not to just put the same set back on our bed every time. These Bedsure sheets feel so good to sleep in, and I love the deep olive green color. Plus, they are fantastic for actually staying in place and not slipping off at the corners.” — Julie Sprankles
Kusshi On-The-Go Pouch Set
“I have a few purses I love but never use because it's just so annoying to transfer all of my junk from one place to another. Enter these cute pouches, which perfectly contain everything that I keep in a purse, from Chapstick and Tide pens to hand sanitizer and business cards. Now when I want to swap purses, it takes literally one second — I just transfer my pouch!” — Sarah Aswell
Ella & Eden Organic Rose Water Spray
“Did I mention that it's really dry where I live? This is another product that absolutely saves me during Montana's very cold and very dry winters. This is so hydrating for my face and hair and it smells absolutely divine, too. And the big bottle lasts forever.” — Sarah Aswell
Tapple After Dark
“We’re big fans of regular Tapple in our household, but I also love a good naughty game for when we do ‘grown-up’ game night with our friends. Enter, Tapple: After Dark. I swear it gets progressively funnier as you go along, shouting out answers and racing against the timer — especially when the things you’re shouting can get pretty spicy!” — Julie Sprankles
Kamvas Slate 11
“My 10-year-old loves to draw, and this tablet is the perfect fit for her. Unlike some other drawing tablets, this one does not require any computer connection, and it's more affordable than a lot of them, too. I love that she can have a dedicated place to draw — and I don't have to worry about other apps or distractions.” — Sarah Aswell
Mint Professional Curling Iron
“My older daughter needed her first curling iron, so I dove into research looking for the best fit for her long, thick hair as well as for her age. I landed on this Mint curling iron, which got really fabulous reviews and was high-quality but affordable. She loves this tool, and it's been really safe and easy for her to use.” — Sarah Aswell
O’Keeffe’s Healthy Feet Repair
“I hate when my heels get super dry and rough in the winter, but it just always happens this time of year. I’m so glad I found this cream, which has honestly made such a noticeable difference way faster than stuff I’ve used in the past. It’s thick without feeling greasy, and super low-effort — I slather it on, pop my feet in the gel-lined foot sleeves, and just chill like that for 30 minutes at night while watching my favorite show.” — Julie Sprankles
Clutch Fashion Glue
“I keep a tube of this in my bag at all times now because you never know when it will come in handy! I break it out whenever I’m wearing something that just doesn’t seem to want to cooperate. I dab a little on, press the problematic fabric down, and Clutch keeps the strap or neckline or whatever in place.” — Julie Sprankles
Kalorik Vivid Touch Toaster
“We were without a toaster for a long time... until one day my food-picky son decided one day that toasted bagels were his favorite breakfast food, making a toaster a necessity. The touchscreen on this Kalorik one makes it weirdly satisfying to use, and, as you can imagine, my kids think it’s so cool to be able to touchscreen-choose how they’d like their bagels and bread toasted.” — Julie Sprankles
The Pharma-C Company Odor Eliminator Spray
“We love our dog and our cat, but I’m always so paranoid that they’re all people will smell when they come to our house. Like, we’re clean and all, but pets just smell like, you know... pets. This spray doesn’t just cover smells; it really gets rid of them. And since it’s pet-safe, I spray it on their bedding, the carpet runner — anything that might be holding on to that ‘pet smell.’ Then I feel like my real room scent can actually shine.” — Julie Sprankles
Rubik's Cube Pulse Cube
“My nephew loves puzzles, so when I saw this super-cool new Rubik's cube that lights up, I knew it would be a great stocking stuffer for him. A really fun new version of the classic toy. I love that the colors act as a timer!” — Sarah Aswell
Bona Fide Beauty Glass Cuticle Pusher
“I do my own nails at home, but the process of pushing back and trimming my cuticles is the worst. I always end up hurting myself trying to remove the excess. This glass cuticle pusher gently lifts and scrubs cuticles away without having to use trimmers at all. I just put on some of the Sally Hansen liquid cuticle remover for one minute, rinse it off, and go to town with this little tool.” — Katie McPherson
Gorilla Grip 100% Waterproof All-Season WeatherMax Doormat
“This may not be a sexy pick, but it’s one that I appreciate so very much this time of year. I got so frickin’ tired of everyone tracking mud and leaf debris and dirt through the front door — this mat has made a big difference, and I love that for me.” — Julie Sprankles
Educational Insights 3D Sticker Maker Kit
“We've tried all the crafts at our house, and this is, by far, my daughter's favorite. What a fun and unique way to create!” — Katie Garrity
Gamenote Paint Brush Cleaner & Holder With Palette
“My oldest kid loves to paint, but I was not a fan of constantly wiping up paint drips and cleaning out paint water from our drinking cups. We got this little paintbrush cleaner and holder for them for Christmas to help keep it all contained, and everyone’s happy now! We also really like that it has a built-in paint palette pop-out.” — Julie Sprankles
Vera Bradley Women's Disney Fleece Plush Throw Blanket
“We grabbed this throw for my husband's grandma, and it's her tried-and-true cozy blanket! She is notoriously cold, and she says this blanket keeps her warm without issue. Plus, there are so many cute patterns to pick from.” — Katie Garrity
Good Cook Ceramic Cookware Set
“I’ve recently gotten to the point where I actually really enjoy cooking, and it feels even more enjoyable to me when I have cookware that’s pretty. (I’m just a girl!) This set combines both form and function: The nonstick ceramic coating cooks evenly and cleans up easily, and the sage green color is cute enough that I could leave it out on the counter if I wanted. But when I do put them up, I also love that they have removable handles that make storage a breeze.” — Julie Sprankles