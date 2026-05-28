Welcome back to another installment of Scary Mommy editors enthusiastically recommending the oddly specific products currently improving our lives! Every month, we collectively discover a bunch of products that we inevitably end up Slacking each other about — from little parenting lifesavers to home upgrades to, this month, summer essentials. And because we don’t believe in gatekeeping, we love to share them with you.

So, here are the things we currently can’t shut up about... may you find something here that makes your life feel a little easier, too.

Hatchimals Bloomables, Bloom Bash Collectibles Pack Hatchimals Bloomables, Bloom Bash Collectibles Pack See price on Amazon See on Amazon I am buying these for my daughter, and I already know she is going to be completely obsessed. Each Bloomable comes in a little flower pod that you hatch yourself to reveal a surprise collectible character inside, and the unboxing experience alone is going to send her over the edge. There are tons of characters to collect across different floral themes, plus accessories to mix and match, which means this one purchase has serious replay and trade value with friends. The perfect gift for any kid who loves a surprise reveal and can never have too many tiny collectible things! — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Simpler Hair Color for Women Simpler Hair Color for Women See price on Amazon See on Amazon I tried another brand of hair dye this month in two different shades that just didn't cover my grays well, and they both made my roots look so red. No thanks! I immediately repurchased Simpler's dark brown, which gave me perfect coverage and color in the past. The little brush makes it so easy to thoroughly coat your hair, and if you're just doing your roots, one bottle will give you at least three applications. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Welly Bandage Clip N' Go Tin & Refill Pack Welly Bandage Clip N' Go Tin & Refill Pack See price on Amazon See on Amazon We pretty much exclusively buy Welly brand bandages because they actually stick and move with your body, which matters when you're mostly using them on scraped-up little boy knees. I'd been meaning to buy some kind of bandage holder to keep in my purse for my son anyway, and I snagged this adorable tin from Amazon to take along with me to a music festival in case of blisters. I wish I'd thought to buy one sooner. — Katie McPherson

Prettygarden Elastic Waist Summer Shorts Prettygarden Elastic Waist Summer Shorts $39.98 $19.98 See on Amazon 50% off I wanted some loose, comfortable shorts to wear to the aforementioned music festival, so I ordered multiple pairs and this one was the clear winner of the bunch. You can wear them on your hips or high-waisted, and the black-and-white gingham looks super cute peeking out from under an oversized band tee. Now every time they're clean, I reach for them first. — Katie McPherson

Hiyo Social Tonics Hiyo Social Tonics See price on Amazon See on Amazon I have been drinking less in recent years due to some chronic health issues, and my workaround has been to bring fun seltzers and NA drinks to social functions so I still have a special bevvy to look forward to. Hiyo sent me their tropical pack of social tonics, and I would definitely repurchase them for myself or for a party with other non-drinking folks. They taste fantastic, which is shockingly rare in the NA world. I definitely feel a relaxing effect after two of them, but mostly I love that they don't trigger debilitating migraines like alcohol does to me now (sob). — Katie McPherson

Make It Real: Say Yes! Alphabet Bead Bracelet Set Make It Real: Say Yes! Alphabet Bead Bracelet Set $17.99 $11.99 See on Amazon Sale This is such a great gift for any kid who is deep in the friendship-bracelet era — the set comes loaded with colorful alphabet beads, letter charms, elastic cord, and everything needed to make personalized bracelets for themselves and their friends. It's the kind of creative activity that keeps kids busy for hours and produces something they actually want to wear and give away, which is the best possible combination. Perfect for sleepovers, rainy days, or any kid who can't stop making bracelets! — Katie Garrity

Dabble & Dollop Mini Bath Bombs Dabble & Dollop Mini Bath Bombs See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bath time has become a negotiation, and these are my secret weapon — each mini bomb fizzes and releases a fun tropical scent, turning an ordinary bath into an event she actually gets excited about. They're made with clean, skin-safe ingredients and are free from sulfates, parabens, and artificial dyes, so I feel good about tossing them in the tub. The mini size means you get tons of them in one pack, which is perfect for making bath time a nightly treat without running out in a week. — Katie Garrity

HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 2-Quart Rice Pot HexClad Hybrid Nonstick 2-Quart Rice Pot See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pot has completely changed the way I cook rice! The HexClad hybrid surface gives you the sear of stainless steel with the easy release of nonstick, which means perfectly cooked rice every single time with zero sticking and minimal cleanup. It's oven safe up to 500°F, dishwasher safe, induction compatible, and the stay-cool handle actually stays cool, which sounds like a basic feature until you've burned yourself on every other pot you've ever owned. It's a genuinely beautiful piece of cookware that performs as good as it looks, and I reach for it constantly. — Katie Garrity

Tumella Umbrella Tumella Umbrella $29.99 $22.99 See on Amazon Sale This umbrella is the first one I've ever had that I actually trust in bad weather. The reinforced fiberglass frame is genuinely windproof and doesn't flip inside out the second a gust hits, which has been the downfall of every other umbrella I've owned. The automatic open-and-close button means you can pop it up one-handed while juggling a coffee, a bag, and a kid, and the canopy is large enough to actually keep you dry. It's beautiful, sturdy, and the kind of everyday carry upgrade that makes a surprisingly big difference in your daily life. — Katie Garrity

Grand Tongo Fragrance Free Insect Repellent Grand Tongo Fragrance Free Insect Repellent See price on Amazon See on Amazon This bug spray has completely replaced the DEET sprays I grew up with — picaridin is just as effective at repelling mosquitoes, ticks, and flies but without the harsh chemical smell, the greasy feel, or the worry about what you're putting on your skin and your kids' skin. It's fragrance-free, non-greasy, won't damage clothing or gear, and provides up to 12 hours of protection, which means one application and you're covered for the whole day outside. If you've been looking for a cleaner alternative to traditional bug spray that actually works, this is it. — Katie Garrity

Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan Caraway Nonstick Ceramic Frying Pan See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pan is genuinely one of my most-used things in the kitchen. The ceramic nonstick coating is completely free of PTFE, PFOA, and other toxic chemicals, so eggs slide right off without any of the worry that comes with traditional nonstick pans. It heats evenly, the handle stays cool, it's oven-safe up to 550°F, and it cleans up in about 10 seconds flat. It also happens to be beautiful enough to go straight from the stovetop to the table, which is the kind of small joy that makes cooking actually feel good! — Katie Garrity

The Original Mello Hair Claw Clip The Original Mello Hair Claw Clip See price on Amazon See on Amazon These have completely replaced every hard plastic claw clip I've ever owned. The squishy CloudFlex material flexes and compresses rather than snapping, which means you can lean back in the car, sleep on the couch, or work at your desk for hours without that scalp pressure or midday headache. The inward-curving teeth direct pressure away from your head, the stainless steel spring is rust-proof and silent, and the hold actually lasts all day without breakage. Once you try a Mello clip, you will genuinely never go back to a regular claw clip again. — Katie Garrity

Landneoo Weekly Pill Organizer Landneoo Weekly Pill Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Because adulthood apparently means owning enough supplements to require a filing system, I needed something to corral the pills that do shit like ease my daily aches and pains and keep me alive longer or something. I’ve tried the big square version but ultimately hated how cumbersome it was. This little guy is super convenient with the AM/PM slots, and its compact size means I can toss it in my bag and take it wherever I need to go. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Colugo Clip-On High Chair Colugo Clip-On High Chair $69 $55.20 See on Amazon Sale This is one of those baby shower gifts that the new mom won't think to register for but will use literally every single day. The Colugo portable booster seat straps securely to any dining chair with a 3-point harness, folds completely flat for travel, and grows with your baby from 6 months all the way through toddlerhood. It's made from wipeable, easy-clean fabric, and it takes up almost no space in a diaper bag or suitcase. We gave one to my parents for their house so they can still have the kiddos over without a giant high chair taking up space. — Katie Garrity

Bentgo X Bluey Lunchbox Bentgo X Bluey Lunchbox See price on Amazon See on Amazon What do you get a kid who loves Bluey and snacks? When I saw this collab between Bluey and Bentgo, I knew my nephew had to have it for first grade. I love that Bento's lunch boxes are leakproof, and it feels so special to carry around such a cool, organized box of snacks to school. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Melanni Sheet Set Melanni Sheet Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon My kids both needed new sheet sets, and I needed to find something quality but also affordable. These are light, breathable, and come in a huge assortment of colors. The Amazon reviews don't lie! — Sarah Aswell

Merrell Women's Terran 4-Post Sandal Merrell Women's Terran 4-Post Sandal $100 $52.20 See on Amazon Sale Give me a summer sandal I can walk in and play in... but that looks pretty. Enter Merrell's line of sandals. I love how comfortable the footbed is on these sandals, as well as how they are super practical but also don't look like a shoe you ONLY wear out in the woods. These were comfortable and walkable from the first step. I love that I can wear them to the river or wear them with a cute skirt. — Sarah Aswell

Switch Carrying Case Switch Carrying Case $16.99 $15.29 See on Amazon Sale Here’s the thing: I like to take very grown-up girls’ trips, but I also like to bring my Switch to hook up to the TV so we can stay up way too late playing and laughing deliriously. I’ve just been tossing everything into random bags to bring along, so I finally decided to get an actual carrying case. This one is super affordable, holds my Switch and all of the accessories I need, and it’s just cute. — Julie Sprankles

Where The Polka Dots Roam Floral Sheet Set Where The Polka Dots Roam Floral Sheet Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is another affordable sheet company available on Amazon! I absolutely love their bright, fun colors and patterns, and my daughter loved mixing and matching patterns for her bed and duvet set. Love that the microfiber is very soft, wrinkle-free, and quick-drying. — Sarah Aswell

Febreze Trash Odor Fighter Febreze Trash Odor Fighter See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is one of those products where I just wonder: Why didn't we think of it sooner? This is an air freshener just for your trash can... and in this house, I really need that. This isn't too strong or too subtle, it's just right. And it lasts for 45 days between refills. Love this for the kitchen. — Sarah Aswell

Native Flip-Flops Native Flip-Flops See price on Amazon See on Amazon Living in a coastal town, I wear flip-flops 90% of the time... and these are my absolute favorite “daily flops.” I’ve seriously worn them so much in the last year, yet they look the same as they did the first day I wore them. So, after rocking the same pair on repeat so much, this month — as we head full-force into summer — felt like the perfect time to get a pair in a new color. — Julie Sprankles

Maestri House Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker Maestri House Compact Cold Brew Coffee Maker See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pitcher has completely elevated my at-home coffee routine. It's a compact, leak-proof stainless steel frothing pitcher with a precision pour spout that makes steaming and pouring milk so much easier and cleaner than anything I used before. The size is perfect for single or double servings without wasting milk, and it's sturdy, easy to clean, and looks genuinely beautiful on the counter next to an espresso machine. If you are trying to make your morning coffee feel a little more like a cafe experience at home, this is such an easy and affordable upgrade. — Katie Garrity

Cats Knocking Things Off Ledges Cats Knocking Things Off Ledges See price on Amazon See on Amazon This is a fun, all-family dexterity game that is a sort of cross between Jenga and Operation. And it has a lot of cats. I love that it's fun and lighthearted, but also pretty cozy and low-stakes, great for more anxious kids. I love listening to my kids playing this one with friends. — Sarah Aswell