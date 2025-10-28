We’ve landed in that in-between season where we’re simultaneously planning multiple holidays at once, can’t figure out if we’re hot or cold at any given minute, and are (if we’re being honest) a little overwhelmed by the approaching end-of-semester school shenanigans. But if there’s one thing that always brings us comfort, it’s making a list. It’s one of the things moms do best! So, Scary Mommy’s editors rounded up the Amazon buys that are helping to keep us sane during this hectic time of year and tossed them all into one big ol’ list. Consider it your cheat sheet for stocking stuffers, gift closet ideas, or just sneaking in a little well-deserved self-care.

Pure Enrichment PureRelief Ultra-Wide Microplush Heating Pad

“I am girlie who is always cold! It's that weird season between summer and winter where it's too early to turn the heat on, but there's a bite in the air. I have one of these heating pads on my bed. One on my couch. One in my office and pretty much anywhere I go because I just love the feeling of the heat on my back!” — Katie Garrity, Social & News Editor

Ohuhu Kaala Markers

“These markers are the absolute best I've ever used for coloring with my daughter. They're high-quality, vibrant, and the Kaala B series features a unique dual tip design of mini brush and slim broad tips for extra detailing!” — Katie Garrity

Denman Detangling & Styling Paddle Brush

“My holy grail brush! This brush is my absolute go-to for wet or dry hair. I have long, thick hair, and this brush never gives me an issue with the tangles. After a couple of run-throughs, my hair feels strong and looks super shiny.” — Katie Garrity

Helinox Chair One Original

“Soccer season is in full swing, and I *hate* having to lug around those cumbersome folding chairs. I found this Helinox chair, and I will never go back. When I whip out this compact and light chair, every single person says, ‘Where did you get that?!’” — Katie Garrity

Pour Tous Facial Cleanser

“Sensitive skin girls, listen up: Pour Tous is a gentle facial cleanser that gets rid of all that built-up sweat, dirt, and oil while maintaining skin's natural moisture balance. It doesn't feel super harsh but still leaves my skin feeling clean.” — Katie Garrity

Primal Hatch Jurassic World Interactive Toy Dinosaur & Egg

“Does your kid love dinos? My child is fully into her dino phase, and this Primal Hatch toy scratches that itch for being dino-related but also includes the fun activity of watching the dinosaur actually hatch. This would be a perfect Christmas gift.” — Katie Garrity

Eli & Elm Ergonomic Side Sleeper Pillow

“I am a side sleeper, but apparently, sleeping on your side isn't amazing for your neck! This pillow is engineered specifically for side sleepers and conforms to your head and neck, allowing for proper support.” — Katie Garrity

EyeVac Home Touchless Vacuum Automatic Dustpan

“Walking on my hardwood floors is a minefield of never-ending crumbs, and there is nothing that will send me into an overstimulation spiral than swiping crumbs on my bare feet. And sweeping and using a dustpan never really works because of that one tiny line of crud that just won't sweep up. Now, I use the EyeVac dustpan. The EyeVac Home model contains a powerful motor that vacuums all forms of hair, dirt, dust, or debris up into its bagless container. The sensors will know when you're about to sweep and sucks up all the dirt, hair, and crumbs!” — Katie Garrity

Galison Liberty Thorpe — DIY 9 x 12 Paint by Number Kit

“I've been trying *really* hard to unplug and take up some more hobbies that require my attention but leave me at ease. Enter: Galison Paint By Numbers kit! This kit includes 12 acrylic paints, a paintbrush, and a beautiful canvas to paint on.” — Katie Garrity

Nex Playground

“Calling it now: This will be the holiday gift of the season! My daughter is obsessed with the Nex Playground, and so are we. I don't need to feel so guilty for having her stay inside and play ‘video games’ because she's constantly moving her body.” — Katie Garrity

Niles and Chaz What the Frizz! Styling Gel Cream

“I know I'm supposed to use this for my daughter (and I do!), but this gel cream tames all my wild baby hairs and postpartum regrowth.” — Katie Garrity

SheBird Tunic Tank Bra Dress

“I wore this dress during my trip to Disney World, and I wouldn't recommend any other athletic-style dress. The best thing about the SheBird tunic tank dress is the built-in bra, which offers customizable support and coverage. For added convenience, bra pads are easily removable or can be left in during washing.” — Katie Garrity

Genexa Kids Cold Crush

“Whenever I hear a slight sniffle coming from my daughter, I hand her some Cold Crush. I've seen a noticeable difference in the severity and length of her colds when I jump on it with this. Plus, Cold Crush has no artificial sweeteners, preservatives, dyes, parabens, or common allergens, and is drug- and alcohol-free.” — Katie Garrity

Bobo's Oat Bites Stuff'd Variety Pack

“I pack one of these Oat Bites from Bobo's in my daughter's snack box for school, and she devours every bite. We've tried a bunch of different flavors, and while I'm partial to the strawberry, my husband and daughter cannot get enough of the chocolate chip.” — Katie Garrity

Celsius Hydration

“On our recent trip to Disney World, we discovered that the Florida tap water really isn't that great. Thankfully, I had packed these Celsius hydration packs, which totally masked any weird taste and kept us feeling great as we walked miles in the Florida heat.” — Katie Garrity

Very Bradley Premium Cotton Hathaway Tote Bag

“Once this purse made its way to my house, I immediately emptied the purse I was currently using and dumped all my crap into this Vera Bradley tote. It's huge, but not a bottomless pit. It's comfy on my shoulder and also just happens to be so cute.” — Katie Garrity

Loog Pro VI Acoustic Guitar for Kids

“I'm married to a professional musician, so my daughter and I are surrounded by music. So much so that my daughter has wanted to get into playing her own music. This Loog guitar has been the absolute best step forward. It's the perfect size for her little fingers and at a good price point when you're not sure if you want to fully make that commitment for a kid who is interested in playing guitar.” — Katie Garrity

Clixo Magnetic Building Toy

“Magnetic tiles, who? These Clixo magnetic toys are now a staple in our house. My daughter has been building so many different contraptions, animals, houses, and everything in between. She loves trying to figure out how they go together to make something spectacular.” — Katie Garrity

Dreame X50 Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

“Splurge alert! I am not exaggerating when I say that this robot vacuum and mop has changed my life. It's changed my marriage! We no longer argue about who needs to vacuum. I am no longer stressed about dirty floors or when the dog comes in with wet, muddy paws. No, I do not, because the Dreame X50 takes care of all that. And trust me, there is nothing more satisfying than pouring out the dirty, disgusting water this mop sucks up.” — Katie Garrity

DeathWish Coffee

“Any morning that begins with Death Wish Coffee is a good morning! I recently tried their Maple Cinnamon flavor and OMG... I am in love.” — Katie Garrity

EverGrace Ultra Soft Luxury Fluffy Faux Rabbit Fur Throw Blanket

“Well, my daughter stole this blanket shortly after we got it, but for a short while, it was mine and I loved it. This blanket is so warm, and I could not stop petting it. It's also the most lux blanket you're going to find for under $100.” — Katie Garrity

Prozar Hard Bottom Back Seat Extender for Dogs

“I have a large breed dog, and getting her around in the backseat of my Jetta is always quite the balancing act for her. She had a surgery this month, so she has also been extremely anxious going back to the vet for checkups, and to put it bluntly, she has sh*t in my backseat twice. This backseat extender has been a game-changer for us both. It holds up her 90-pound self like it's nothing, can be put in or taken out in about two minutes flat, and keeps her hair, nails, and stress poops off my leather seats (though since we've had it, she hasn't taken another car dump again, thank god). I just keep it in my trunk, folded up for easy use when needed.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

MoonyMars Soft Dog Cone Collar

“Speaking of that surgery, my husband ordered our dog a couple of cone options for when she came home (the ones the vet gives us are plastic with hard edges). For a donut pillow option, this shark one was both hilarious and effective. But the real MVP was this MoonyMars soft cone. It attached to her collar for a secure fit, and had a soft mesh inside and around the edges. This made it comfier for her to lie her head down and sleep, and comfier for us when she walked into the back of our legs with it and collapsed our knees from behind. You might go down, but at least the assailant had soft edges.” — Katie McPherson

Balabead 2mm Round Size Almost Uniform Seed Beads with Beading Tool

“I recently took up beading so I'd have something to do with my hands other than scrolling on my phone. I ordered this little beading kit to make some cute necklaces and bracelets for myself and my nieces this Christmas. It came with everything you need to start out, but I would recommend sizing up to the 3mm seed beads. These ones were so, so incredibly tiny.” — Katie McPherson

Redmond Real Salt

“I really like the taste and consistency of this salt. I don't remember how I found it, but I've reordered this stuff numerous times and fill up all my salt shakers with it. You get a lot for your money, and it just tastes like, well, real salt.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Coco & Eve Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist

“I was influenced into purchasing this, and I'm glad I was. What I like most about it is that it's really easy to use: I just spray it across my face and wake up with a slight glow. It's not overpowering, or orange-y, and the scent doesn't bother me — and usually self-tanner scent really bothers me. Bonus: It does feel hydrating.” — Kate Auletta

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

“I don't know about you, but my kids plow through toothbrushes — I think they brush too hard (yes, I've talked to them about this). Anyway, I bought this during the Prime Day sales and my kids legit brush their teeth for longer (I'm not saying they're doing a better job, though!) with these.” — Kate Auletta

Sparthos Back Support Belt

“I'm only 43, but I legit think I have the back of a 60-year-old. And since I sit all day, a little support now and then is such a relief. This fits nicely, doesn't ride up, and doesn't wedge into my bra. In other words, it's comfy for what it is, and it provides instant relief. Just don't wear it all day, my chiropractor says, because then you'll get too used to it and your muscles won't work right.” — Kate Auletta

Slice Keychain Cutter

“I am obsessed with this company. And one of the tools from them that I use most is this little cutter you can keep on your keychain. I cannot tell you how much I use it as a mom. It's sharp and works on everything, but it's super-safe, and I've never cut myself. Great stocking stuffer idea, too!” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor of News & Social

Tru Countertop Ice Maker

“My sister has been raving about her countertop ice maker, so I finally gave in and decided to give it a try (especially since our fridge ice maker has been broken for years). This thing is so, so fun. Everyone in the family loves the bullet ice, and it's fun and easy to use. My tween brings home friends after school, and the first thing they do is fire up the ice maker and start making fun after-school drinks like matcha. It makes me stay home to make my ‘little treat’ drinks instead of spending more, and it even makes my occasional Diet Coke feel so much more special.” — Sarah Aswell

Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice Premium Loose Leaf Tea

“This is my favorite tea company, and their take on pumpkin spice makes all of my mornings so special in the fall. I break out my little milk frother and this tea, and there's no reason for me to drop $7 at Starbucks anymore.” — Sarah Aswell

Cincha 2-in-1 Crossbody Travel Bag

“After becoming obsessed with their tote bag, I had to get Cincha's crossbody bag, too. It is perfect. This company's products are so high-quality and so thoughtfully designed. It keeps me so organized, and the looks are classic. This is such a good holiday gift option, too.” — Sarah Aswell

NWM Dots On-ear Speakers

“One of my big mom problems is that it's hard to listen to my audiobooks with earphones in while doing chores around the house because I can't hear my kids. Enter these DOTS! These are on-ear speakers that allow you to listen to music or podcasts or books without cutting yourself off from the world completely. I heard they're also great for Zoom meetings, but honestly, I mostly use them to work around the house while still being aware.” — Sarah Aswell

Remilla Green Goddess Shampoo & Conditioner

“This shampoo and conditioner pair really checks all of the boxes for me. I live in Montana, where the air is super dry, and these products are so hydrating! At the same time, they're full of natural ingredients, and even the packaging is responsible. A triple win.” — Sarah Aswell

Blueme Calm Candle

“I love this candle company! The candles themselves look so great, and the scents are really complex and pleasant without smelling overwhelming or cheap. My new little ritual for after kid bedtime involves lighting this candle, making myself some tea, and reading a book.” — Sarah Aswell

Limitless Power Bank With Built-In Cables

“I will never, ever again buy a power bank that does not come with built-in charging cables. It is so much easier to use and to carry around. I probably have 4-5 power banks at this point, and this is my go-to model because of its ease of use and long-lasting battery. It's also the power bank my kids are most likely to steal from me to charge their iPads — a sure sign of quality!” — Sarah Aswell

Comfy Down Royal Rest Goose Down Comforter

“I am a perpetually cold girlie. Forget cooling sheets; I need to be completely bundled up at night in order to be happy. Enter this super-luxurious goose-down comforter that makes me feel like the warmest, toastiest princess when I go to bed every night.” — Sarah Aswell

Stone Mosaic Bunny Painting Kit

“How cute is this? My craft-loving niece had a birthday, and this is what I landed on. She had a blast painting it, and my sister-in-law now keeps it in the garden.” — Sarah Aswell

Ancient + Brave True Collagen Peptides

“I’ve tried a lot of collagen over the years, and this one is quickly rising to the top of the list. It doesn’t have a strong taste or smell, it dissolves well, and I love that it’s sourced from grass-fed herds and free from all the extra junk. I’ve already noticed an improvement in my skin and that my joints feel less creaky.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment

Ursa Major Vital Spring Hydration Mask

“I recently returned from a trip to Colorado, and my skin was SO dry. People warned me it would happen — and I tried to take precautions — but I was still struggling with dry, almost painful flakiness and tightness. This mask from Ursa Major brought my skin back to life! It’s definitely cooling and hydrating, with a nice spa-like scent.” — Julie Sprankles

Alitura Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging Night Cream

“I’m 100% at the age when I am willing to skimp elsewhere so I can splurge on my skincare. I started using this night cream a few weeks ago, and my skin feels so hydrated and soft every morning. I really appreciate that it’s packed with clean, botanical ingredients like buriti oil and manuka honey, along with the OG hydrator, hyaluronic acid.” — Julie Sprankles

Ella & Eden Organic Rose Water Spray

“I’m a big fan of this brand for putting out products that are great quality but very reasonably priced, and this rose water spray is just one example. I like to use it anytime my retinol products cause my skin to flare up a bit — the gentle, simple (it’s just 100% pure, steam-distilled rose water) mist leaves my skin feeling calm and refreshed.” — Julie Sprankles

Hunger for Words Talking Pet Buttons Starter Set

“We always used to joke that we needed to get our husky mix these buttons so that she could communicate with us better, and now that we have them, I wish we’d gotten them sooner! It’s so much fun to see her actually figure it out and be so excited when we understand what she’s ‘telling’ us. We’re already planning to get more. The kids especially get a kick out of them.” — Julie Sprankles

Lolleez Organic Lollipops for Kids

“Listen, when your kids don’t feel good, it’s hard to convince them to toss back some more syrupy medicine. But they still need relief, and these organic lollies are a great in-a-pinch option. My kids swear they really do soothe sore throats, and they clearly taste good or else they wouldn’t get such a glowing review from my picky teens. I also just like having them on hand when my nieces and nephews are around in case anyone has a little scratchiness.” — Julie Sprankles

Knobēz Decorative Cabinet Knob Covers

“While I’m normally a huge decorate for the holidays type of person, I just didn’t have time this year. We’ve all been so busy in our house that it just kind of fell to the wayside. Thankfully, we got some of these super cute and really easy to pop on cabinet knob covers. They also have cute winter ones, which I’ll absolutely be getting in case we end up slacking on Christmas decor, too.” — Julie Sprankles

Funboy Standing Ghost Halloween Décor — 3 Pack

“Funboy always has super cute seasonal stuff that’s easy to throw up in the yard, and I couldn’t resist these little ghosties! They’re white in the daytime but glow in different colors in the dark. They just make me happy, honestly. I’m sure we’ll end up grabbing some of Funboy’s Christmas inflatables as well.” — Julie Sprankles

Sabre 2-in-1 Personal Alarm with LED Light

“I’ve been doing a fair amount of travel, both solo and just with other moms, and I’ve been bringing this little device along for all of it. It’s so affordable, discreet (but 130 decibels loud when you need it to be), and has a built-in LED light that is super handy. And for this price, it just makes sense to have it on hand for peace of mind. It would make a great stocking stuffer for teen and college-aged daughters.” — Julie Sprankles

Kindred Bravely Aria Casual Cropped Short Sleeve Lounge Top

“OK, so I know these are marketed as maternity tops, but if you do a little digging into the brand, they’re really just made for moms at any stage of pregnancy and postpartum — including, yes, moms like me whose ‘babies’ are teens but, ya know, still want to be super comfy. I have the matching lounge pants, and this is hands-down my go-to tool around the house outfit. The clothes are so, so soft, but they’re so beautiful that you feel luxe and chic and wearing them... even if it’s just to bed.” — Julie Sprankles

Aloha Collection Keep It Light Nylon Backpack

“Aloha Collection is one of my favorite brands I’ve discovered in the last year because every single thing I’ve gotten is so smart and practical without sacrificing style. This backpack is ultra-light, water-resistant, has a padded sleeve for my laptop and a trolley sleeve for travel ease, and it just seems to fit everything without feeling super bulky. This matte-ish black color is perfection.” — Julie Sprankles

It Cosmetics Heavenly Luxe Complexion Perfection Brush #7

“I have never been an expensive makeup brush girlie, but I’m starting to see the error of my ways. While I fully believe you can still get some decent budget brushes, I’m currently completely obsessed with this dual complexion brush from It Cosmetics. I swear it makes my application look so much better.” — Julie Sprankles

72styles Infinity Dress

“I bought this dress to wear to a friend’s wedding because I wanted something I would actually wear again, and this delivered in such a huge way. The quality is shockingly good, and I had so many people compliment it and ask where I bought it. I can’t wait to experiment with some of the other ways you can wear it.” — Julie Sprankles

Bandolier Hailey Crossbody Wallet Phone Case

“So often, especially when I’m traveling, I don’t want to fuss with lugging a purse or big bag with me when I’m out and about. This Bandolier Hailey case lets me keep my phone, cards, and cash with me in a sleek, super convenient crossbody style. It looks and feels so luxe, thanks to the genuine leather and gold hardware. And I love that I can pop off the card holder if I want to transfer it over to another bag.” — Julie Sprankles