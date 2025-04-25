As we inch ever so closer to the end of the school year and the start of summer, our shopping habits are perhaps beginning to reflect our frenetic state of mind. In other words, we’re all over the place! In life in general, and when it comes to our Amazon carts. Listen, at this point, we’re just trying to hang in there without completely losing our sh*t over things like Spirit Week or the current state of the world. Retail therapy helps — no matter how random and chaotic it is.

Besides, sometimes you discover the best new products when you purchase things on a whim. The most flattering yet also comfortable bathing suit? We found it. An ant farm kit your kid will go wild over, yep, that too. Scary Mommy editors unearthed lots of new favorites this month, and we’re here to share them with you. Keep reading to see which Amazon finds helped get us through April.

1. Amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Treatment

“I have been using this product for a while and I gotta say, it really, really works. It smooths your hair without being too drying, and keeps your hair straight. It's easy to use, and a little goes a long way. With the humid summer months approaching, get this stuff now!” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

2. Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

“I hate buying pillows online without being able to feel them, but I was in a real pinch and needed a new set quick. These got rave reviews and I can see why: They're fluffy without being too soft, and firm without being hard. They're good for both me and my husband, who have wildly different sleeping positions. Get them!” — Kate Auletta

3. Hu Grass-Fed Milk Chocolate Bars Simple

“Honestly, I’ve had some ‘healthier’ chocolate before that did not taste good, so I wasn’t holding out a ton of hope for these. I’m so happy to have been proven wrong! Made with organic grass-fed milk, Hu bars feature simple ingredients that translate into a rich, creamy, and delicious chocolate bar — no junk ingredients necessary. The milk chocolate was probably my favorite, but the almond butter with puffed quinoa was a close second.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

4. Teenitor Mint Green Ice Roller

“I have TMJ pain, and for various health reasons, getting Botox to alleviate it isn't an option for me. Massaging my jaw at the end of the day always feels so good, so I bought this ice roller hoping the cold and rolling would help with the tension, too. It's not a cure, but it does feel really damn good.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

5. Twinkled T Nail Honey

“I have been using the Twinkled T Nail Honey on my cuticles every morning and night, and wow — I have truly seen such a difference in the health of my nails. I am an occasional nail-biter, which can lead to hangnails. This nail oil has helped so much!” — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

6. Woobles Crochet Kit

“I started to crochet after my beloved crochet-loving grandmother died — and the pandemic started. And I've really wanted my kids to learn, too. But they were bored with my boring projects and did not want to learn from me. Enter Woobles, who has everything set up for crocheting success. My kids (and their friends) learned to crochet easily and quickly with these kits and clear videos. And you get a cute little stuffy out of the deal. I LOVE this company.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

7. TomTiger Yoga Shorts

“These are the only bike shorts I buy anymore. They're the perfect length and level of compression, and they don't have the stupid crotch seam down the middle that would give a Barbie doll a moose knuckle. I own them in four colors already and wanted to add the grape mist to my collection for spring and summer workouts.” — Katie McPherson

8. Sierozur 74oz Glass Water Bottle

“Do I look absolutely ridiculous lugging this thing around the house? Of course. But I have POTS, and my doctor told me to drink at least 80 ounces of water each day to help with symptoms. By filling this thing up in the morning, I can see the amount I have to drink for the day in its entirety with helpful little hash marks to keep me on pace. This keeps me from missing out on needed hydration when I get in the zone at work and don't want to stop to go refill my smaller cup.” — Katie McPherson

9. Matte Pink Foaming Hand Soap Dispenser

“I have tried many, many different brands of hand soap, and I just prefer the foaming ones from Bath & Body Works. However, I wanted to cut back on plastic waste and felt bad blowing through so many of those little plastic dispensers. Once I realized you can order some of B&BW’s foaming soaps in a paper refill carton, it was on! I ordered a few and then went to Amazon to find this little foaming dispenser, which works great. I did notice that some reviewers had trouble with the pump after a few months, but at this price, that’s a gamble I’m willing to take.” — Julie Sprankles

10. Mudpuppy Map Of The USA 70-Piece Geography Puzzle

“Anything Mudpuppy has me in an absolute chokehold. From puzzles to painting activities, Mudpuppy has so many fun items for kids! We have done this puzzle 100 times, but my daughter keeps going back to it. Mudpuppy also has tons of smaller games and activities for screen-free fun on the go.” — Katie Garrity

11. Insect Lore Ant Mountain

“My 4-year-old loves bugs and has been diligently building houses for and ‘feeding’ the ants in our yard for months. So, for his birthday, we got him a legit ant farm with ants large enough to really see and learn about. There's a bit of messy setup trying to get the sand into Ant Mountain, but the actual transfer of ants was super easy — you just put their test tube in the fridge for a few minutes so they lie down and go to sleep, then dump the poor things in. We love watching them tunnel, make a little trash heap they reorganize constantly, and come running when we deposit a new piece of food for them to eat. Older kids might get more out of the workbook that came with, breaking down the parts of the ant and with prompts to journal about their behaviors.” — Katie McPherson

12. Happy Light Mini

“I live in Montana, where it is literally impossible to get enough sunshine to stay sane in the winter (this has been proven in studies). Enter the Happy Mini, which bathes me in lovely simulated sunlight while I work on my computer during the Dark Times. I love this thing.” — Sarah Aswell

13. Surebonder Cordless Hot Glue Gun

“I'm in my craft mom era! This hot glue gun comes with 20 watts of heating power, which is three times more power than your average mini glue gun. Plus, it's cordless so you can work from anywhere. This gun also comes with an autoshutoff feature if your mom brain gets the best of you. — Katie Garrity

14. MagicSuit Bianca Romper

“We can all agree that bathing suit shopping is the worst thing to happen in the history of woman, right? OK, now that we're on the same page, let me introduce you to this one: the romper suit. I love everything about it — it has great coverage but still shows some sexy parts. It doesn't show all, but it's still trendy and cute. And it comes in great colors (I got Mariana). I feel so fun, comfortable, and confident in this thing. And no, you don't have to wax to wear it. Couldn't love it more.” — Sarah Aswell

15. Cobi Eco-Friendly Cotton Dryer Sheets (Scented)

“I was on a wool dryer ball kick for a while and then, as it happens, I lost them all. I got sent these dryer sheets and was at first skeptical, but was quickly proven wrong. These are 100% cotton and biodegradable — they even come with a specific bag to dispose of them that biodegrades, too. They smell lovely and are kind to my kid's sensitive skin. I'm a fan.” — Kate Auletta

16. Denman Wet Detangler Shower Hairbrush

“I have tried every detangling brush under the sun and, yes, some get the job done well, but not like the Denman. This brand is in a class of its own for a reason — they're just the best. I use this brush on my daughter's hair after bathtime, and she no longer screams bloody murder. WOO!” — Katie Garrity

17. FlipBelt Air Shorts

“My tween informed me that when I go running, I should wear shorts that look like these. But the only problem with most brands was that there was nowhere to put my phone. Enter the FlipBelt Air shorts, which look trendy but still allow me to run without all my stuff bouncing around. They are my new favs.” — Sarah Aswell

18. Jumbo Silicone Muffin Pan with Metal Frame

“We hosted Easter at our house this year, so I volunteered to make mini pineapple upside-down cakes. This jumbo silicone muffin tin proved to be the perfect size and made cleanup so easy. I love the unique design of having the silicone set into a metal frame so it’s easy to grab, slide in and out of the oven, and more without flopping all over the place.” — Julie Sprankles

19. FreshCut Paper’s Mother's Day Cards

“I always send fresh flowers to my mom and my mother-in-law for Mother's Day. But they cost like $80 plus delivery, and I only have so much money to go around. Enter FreshCuts Paper. I absolutely love to send a few of my friends and relatives these really lovely paper bouquets, which are a fraction of the cost, but last forever. These are great for my aunts, my single mom friends, and anyone who might need a little pick-me-up around the holiday. Y'all, the quality is high. Everyone loves them!” — Sarah Aswell

20. Huggies Skin Essentials Baby Diapers

“My neighbor recently had a baby — her third — and I knew she was up to her ears in baby gear. So I bought her a slew of diapers to have around the house. I added these to my cart and gave them to her. She's raved about them, saying they're great for babies with sensitive skin, and feel cozy. My kids are long out of diapers, but now I have a new item to add to my gifting arsenal.” — Kate Auletta

21. Womanizer Vibrator

“Can I talk about vibrators on this list? I'm going to anyway. While this is a little spendy, I promise you that its two-in-one functions make it feel like you've bought two vibrators. That you can use at once. I like that this is small, powerful, and waterproof (splashing water emoji).” — Sarah Aswell

22. Babyganics Alcohol-Free Foaming Hand Sanitizer

“I have used this hand sanitizer for over five years for my daughter. She has super sensitive skin, and this just does the trick. Plus, she loves the foaming aspect, so she's always down for a good hand clean!” — Katie Garrity

23. Casabella Power Spin Scrubber

“Cleaning the tub is probably last on my list of favorite household tasks, but this electric scrubber makes it so much easier to manage. I don't have to get down on my hands and knees and scrub until my fingers bleed. I just use my cleaning solution, and the scrubber does the rest. Seriously, my tub has never sparkled more!” — Katie Garrity

24. Ninja Swirl by Creami

“Is this a splurge? Yes. But with everything being so expensive these days, I would consider this an investment — with 13 different one-touch programs, it can replace whatever overpriced frozen treats you’re used to buying outside of the house. Everyone gets to add their personal favorite mix-ins and customize according to their tastes, which is very popular with our young teens. My husband and I love that it lets us all feel like we’re having a little sweet treat while being much more in control of things like sugar and portion size. Plus, how cool that I can have soft serve or a milkshake that tastes decadent but is actually made with a healthy drink that helps me hit my protein for the day? Much like my Ninja blender, this machine is kind of loud... but also like my Ninja blender, it works amazingly, so I just don’t care.” — Julie Sprankles