31 Amazon Finds Scary Mommy Editors Are Raving About This Month

sIt’s that time again — every month, Scary Mommy editors compare notes on the Amazon finds we’re currently obsessing over, and we share that intel with you. We log a lot of hours researching, testing, and recommending products that make life a little easier, more fun, or just downright more tolerable for moms, and tbh, we get pretty excited when we stumble across something so good that we can’t stop talking about it in our group work chat. That’s where our monthly Editors’ Picks roundup comes in: It’s our chance to share the things we’re genuinely using and loving.

So, whether you’re in the market for a bra so cozy you won’t dread wearing it all day or looking for the best Bluetooth speakers to use during backyard barbecues, this list has you covered. Enjoy!

Joomra Shower Slippers

“I bought these for my kid for shower shoes at sleepaway camp, and was quickly told that he needs one for the shower and one for life in general. Every kid I know wears slides and socks, and this is my answer to that. They're light as air, give them height (which they love), and are surprisingly sturdy.” — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Fairy Tales Rosemary Repel Daily Kids Conditioning Spray

“We've been using this spray since my son was one to condition his hair and do what we can to keep lice at bay. He's been exposed once but didn't get them, so that's something, right? I also recently tried their shampoo and conditioner duo as well as their body lotion, and the lotion especially is a big winner for me. You just can't go wrong with their products, and this conditioner spray is a forever repurchase for us.” — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Dr. Motion Compression Quarter Socks

“I have POTS, and wearing compression leggings is one of the best ways to help during a flare-up. But I also live in Florida, where it's insanely hot right now, so sometimes shorts are a requirement. That's where compression socks come in. I like Dr. Motion's knee highs for those days, as well as on flights, while their quarter socks have been great for added arch and ankle support when I work out.” — Katie McPherson

Wood Filler Sticks

“We recently got rid of our baby gate, and much to my chagrin, it had seriously worn away the poly and stain on our 100-year-old hardwoods. These wood-filling wax sticks did an amazing job of filling in the scratches and replacing the color. It took about five minutes to do, and I layered two colors to get the perfect match. Now, you can't even see the damage. I'll probably need to touch it up as time goes on and the wax wears down, but a little goes a long way, so I have a ton left to use.” — Katie McPherson

Hyland's Kids Vitamins

“My daughter has always had some digestive issues. Since she was little, we've always had some problems with getting her to go to the bathroom when her body is telling her to. When I found these Hyland's Vitamins with a probiotic, we've seen an actual change in her. She's going way more often and feeling way better.” — Katie Garrity, News & Social Editor

Learning Resources Mini Farmstand Sorting Set

“Kids can work on counting, sorting, and color recognition skills as they stock their farmstand with this cute learning toy from Learning Resources. My daughter loves the real farmer's market and now, she plays it at home!” — Katie Garrity

Xplora Kids Watch

“I am not a helicopter parent by any means, but I do need to know where my kid is at all times. She loves to play with the neighbors' kids, and I am still worried she's going to forget to tell me where she's going — even if it's down the block. This watch is great because I can call her, she can call me, I can track her location, and she can message me if she needs to. No social media, no scrolling. Just security in knowing that she's OK.” — Katie Garrity

Bibsy Cross and the Bad Apple

“If you're looking for a good book to transition your kid from picture books to chapter books, I cannot recommend the Bibsy Cross series enough. They are so cute, funny, and engaging. My daughter cannot wait for another one to come out!” — Katie Garrity

B.box Kids’ Lunch & Snack Containers

“I have the b.box snack containers, and they were a godsend during the school year. My daughter loves nomming on a full-sized apple, but how do you fit that in a snack container? Enter: the b.box! The lunch box has a similar design and is just a bigger version. We love b.box everything and were excited to put this in the rotation for next school year!” — Katie Garrity

Ty Beanie Bouncers

“For all those Beanie Babies lovers out there, these Ty Beanie Bouncers are the next level. My daughter has grown quite a collection (her favorite is a green alien), and she loves bouncing and rolling them all over the house. They're soft and cuddly too, so they don't even make that much noise!” — Katie Garrity

Death Wish Coffee

“I am a monster before I've had a sip of coffee in the morning, and while I am not super picky about what kind of coffee I have (unlike my husband, who is a huge snob), I have grown to really love Death Wish. It's USDA Organic and gluten-free, so you know you're drinking the good stuff. Plus, it just tastes good!” — Katie Garrity

Dreame AirStyle Pro 7-in-1 Hair Styler & High Speed Dryer

“OK, this thing is giving *luxury*! From the chic leather box the styler comes in to the gold buttons, I was really impressed. I use this styler way more than I thought I would for curls, a blowout, or just a quick blow-dry. It's a worthy investment!” — Katie Garrity

Skylight Calendar: 15-inch Wall Planner Digital Calendar

“I didn't know how lost I was until the Skylight Calendar entered my life. As much as I want to be a paper planner girlie, I just cannot seem to make one and be consistent with it. I am, however, always in the kitchen (where our Skylight is) and on my phone (addiction, yay!), so this digital calendar has been so helpful with reminders for myself and my husband.” — Katie Garrity

Yoto Player (3rd Gen.)

“I think I'm late on the Yoto train, but wow, my daughter is obsessed! She has a little holder for all her cards, and she loves the in-app podcasts like Cat & The Hat and Frozen. We have such a fun time listening to Yoto Daily every morning. It's replaced screen time before school and made such a difference.” — Katie Garrity

Floatley Cozy Bra

“Oh, hey — it's my new favorite wear-all-day bra! I love how this feels like you aren't wearing anything at all, but you actually also have shape and support. You can sleep in this, no problem. Zero digging, adjusting, counting the minutes until you can take it off. Going to go back and buy more colors.” — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Bob's Red Mill Coffee Cake Mix, 4-Pack

“I love this company, and when I saw that they had a few new cake mixes, I had to try them out. This was my favorite one, although I do have a weakness for coffee cake. I love using a mix but knowing that the ingredients are simple, clean, and non-GMO.” — Sarah Aswell

Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Boot

“I live in Montana and do a lot of hiking — and I'm a hiking boot snob. Most don't have a big enough toe box, and most require an annoying amount of breaking in. These boots by Merrell are a dream. They're light and breathable while still being hefty enough to keep my feet protected. And they were ready to take me on long hikes right out of the box.” — Sarah Aswell

NYDJ Jayne Wide Leg Pull-On Pants

“These are the pants I've been wearing all summer! They are so flattering but comfortable and made out of the nicest material. I wear them everywhere, from the beach to nights out. They are really my go-to pants of the year, and I'm all about them. I've even fallen asleep in them a few times with no issues.” — Sarah Aswell

Uberlube Home & Travel Bundle

“Can we talk about how hard it is to find high-quality personal lube that comes in a non-messy and descreet travel size? My prayers have been answered with this company. This lube works really well without being sticky or smelly and the pretty, subtle travel case is life-changing!” — Sarah Aswell

Hugger Mugger Meditation Cushion

“I went over to a new friend's house, and she had these cushions stashed around her living room for floor play and extra guests. Kids and adults would pull them out from under the coffee table to sit on throughout the day. It was so easy and fun — and they look really cute, too. I ordered a couple to use in the same way. It's especially great for working on puzzles or eating at the coffee table while watching TV. Or... meditating, of course.” — Sarah Aswell

Popdarts

“This is the game of the summer for our family — we love that it's easy for the whole family to play and that you can play it equally well indoors or outdoors (all you need is a table or flat surface). And while you can get pretty skilled at it, it's fun for beginners, too.” — Sarah Aswell

HP Sprocket Studio Plus

“This wireless photo printer is so fun! We love being able to give our friends a picture of us hanging out together the next time we see them. Or sending the in-laws one or two pictures when we send them a card. And the quality is good enough that you can frame them if you'd like. You can also decorate them and add frames, although we've stuck to traditional photos so far.” — Sarah Aswell

Happy People Hydration Shampoo & Conditioner

“OK, this is the new haircare obsession of both me and my teenaged daughter. This shampoo smells so good and leaves our hair feeling so shiny and smooth. It has happy in the name, and it makes us both feel so happy! I get a lot of samples in the mail, and many of them I never buy again. But this is one that I will be seeking out as soon as my bottle runs out.” — Sarah Aswell

Braun ThermoScan 7 Digital Ear Thermometer

“I don’t know what it is about my family, but we have the worst luck with thermometers. We’ve tried so many, and they just always seem to break! Then we got this Braun ThermoScan 7, which has already surpassed our expectations. It’s fast, it gives accurate results, and my kids don’t fight me on it. I really appreciate that it adjusts fever guidance based on age, because a toddler’s temp isn’t the same as a teen’s.” — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

TikiTunes

“How cool are these Bluetooth speakers? The flickering LED light gives off a cozy tiki torch vibe, and the sound and battery life are surprisingly impressive. I love syncing two for ambiance when we have backyard hangs.” — Julie Sprankles

Opalescence Teeth Whitening Bundle

“I’ve tried a lot of whitening products over the years, and these prefilled trays are so much easier than most — and they really do work. My teeth looked noticeably brighter after a few uses, and I like that the included toothpaste helps maintain those results. It’s no wonder these were recommended by my dentist! Pro tip, though: They are strong, so go for the sensitive-teeth version if you’re prone to teeth sensitivity already.” — Julie Sprankles

Biodance Total Solution Mask Treatment

“After seeing these Biodance masks all over social media, I felt compelled to at least give them a shot... and they won me over. They’re cooling, packed with skin-loving ingredients, and don’t slide off my face. I know a lot of people wear them to sleep, but that weirds me out so I typically wear them during the day while I work from home.” — Julie Sprankles

Saxx Boxer Briefs

“My husband needed some new boxer briefs, and now that he’s tried Saxx Daytrippers, he may never go back to any other brand. He says these are soft, breathable, and super comfy — the ‘BallPark Pouch’ really keeps everything in place (his words, not mine). He’s a total convert.” — Julie Sprankles

Crock-Pot MultiMeal Multicooker & Programmable Slow Cooker

“My husband may just be Crock-Pot’s No. 1 fan, so you can imagine how he felt when our old one (and she was really old) finally died. Then we discovered this multitasking version that has two non-stick pots that fit right into the basin so you can whip up two totally different dishes at once. It also has settings that let you sear, saute, steam, bake, and more. Honestly, my husband has been having a blast exploring all the options.” — Julie Sprankles

Tooth Fairy Light

“How I wish this had been around when my kids were little! The Flylight Tooth Fairy Set comes with a sweet rhyming storybook and a tooth-shaped nightlight that cases a magical light show throughout the room to ‘signal’ the Tooth Fairy that someone has a tooth ready for pickup. I couldn’t resist giving it to my sister-in-law for my youngest niece.” — Julie Sprankles

Hugarounds Microwavable & Freezable Weighted Plush Wrap

“As someone who deals with a lot of pain caused by chronic inflammation, I’ll never turn down any sort of heated comfort. I also love having something on hand for my kids, as well as my nieces and nephews who visit often, in case anyone feels bad or gets a bump or bruise. Trust me when I say we have all already made good use of this frickin’ adorable little weighted ‘hugging’ penguin that is both microwavable and freezable.” — Julie Sprankles