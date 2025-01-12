Amazon's Selling A Ton Of These 65 Bougie Outfits That Are So Cheap

Luxe style on a budget can be as simple as finding pieces with special design details or on-trend silhouettes — and Amazon’s been selling a ton of these 65 bougie outfits that are so cheap. This list has rounded up options for all sorts of occasions: Look for put-together loungewear, pieces for your in-office and WFH wardrobes, and some going-out ensembles — so you can look uber-chic no matter where the day (or night) takes you. Scroll on to shop the round-up.

01 A Ribbed Sweater Dress That Unzips A Little (Or A Lot) Lanwyqu Zip-Up Bodycon Sweater Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bloused at the top and fitted at the bottom, this dress looks like a stylish matching set — and the appeal doesn’t end there. A half-zip neckline allows you to change up the look; try contrasting the sultry mini length by wearing it zipped up, or match the spice level by zipping its neckline down to a deep V. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

02 A Slouchy Tote In Trending Faux Suede MAOILY Faux Suede Bag See price on Amazon See on Amazon In a trending chocolate brown, this faux suede tote couldn’t be more of-the-moment if it tried. Designed with a single shoulder strap and snap closure, the slouchy shape is perfect for pairing with your floaty dresses but also pairs nicely with workwear — and it’s roomy enough to fit essentials like a water bottle and tablet. Available colors: 6

03 A Twist-Front Sweater That Turns Up The Heat LILLUSORY Twist Knot Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to a sweetheart neckline and a knotted front, this sweater is a total smoke show — in a ribbed knit that hugs without clinging and feels impossibly soft. The lightweight silhouette effortlessly tucks into your bottoms of choice; whether you choose a skirt or pants, you can’t miss. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

04 An Updated Take On Early Aughts Cargo Pants Dokotoo Cargo Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon A modern take on the Y2K favorite cargo pant, these feature a high waistband and wide leg, with two flap front pockets in place of the typical cargo pockets. Crafted from smooth fabric with a bit of stretch, the look is casual but slightly more elevated — you’ll have everyone asking where you found them. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 11

05 A Scoop-Neck Sweater Dress With A Flared Hem MakeMeChic Ribbed Knit Long-Sleeve Flare Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon In an oh-so-soft knit, this long-sleeved dress delivers serious coziness — with a fitted waist and flared hem defining your shape. The knee-length silhouette makes an ideal addition to office wardrobes; long sleeves and a scooped neckline have enough coverage for the workplace. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 7

06 A Chunky Merino Sweater For Your Old Money Aesthetic Ugerlov Oversized Chunky Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon In an oversized fit, this chunky batwing sweater is the sort of piece to make people think you use the word “winter” as a verb. Ribbed trim at the cuffs and hem contribute subtle visual interest; it comes in a variety of chic shades, but this oat-y beige is the very definition of low-key luxe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

07 A Matching Skirt Set That Takes Your Wardrobe To The Next Level Dokotoo Skirt Set (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Whether you wear the matching ribbed skirt and turtleneck together or mix them with other pieces, this set takes your wardrobe to the next level. Crafted from stretchy and soft fabric, the top features a bloused fit to contrast with the bodycon fit of the skirt — which gets added spice from a thigh-high slit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

08 A 2-In-1 Sweatshirt Dress That Looks High-Fashion ANRABESS Sweatshirt Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon With exaggerated features like an oversized fit and wide, cuffed balloon sleeves, this dress looks impossibly cool — but it’s actually very obtainable. A pleated shirt-like skirt contrasts with the sweatshirt-style top to create a high/low aesthetic that’s sure to turn heads. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

09 A 2-Piece Jogger Set For Your Travel Wardrobe PRETTYGARDEN Tracksuit (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’ve got an upcoming vacation, you’ll want to include this matching set in your travel wardrobe. Crafted from buttery fabric blended with a bit of stretch, it can withstand long periods of sitting in a car or plane, and the matching short-sleeved top and tapered drawstring pants have enough polish to wear out once you’ve arrived at your destination. Plus, this is a weekend-wear MVP. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 40

10 Ribbed-Knit Pants With So Much Styling Potential The Drop Catalina Rib Sweater Pant See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even though it’s crafted from a stretchy ribbed knit so cozy you could practically sleep in it, these knit pants still keep things chic. The high-waisted pants deliver wide-leg contrast to fitted tops for a look that’s as put-together as it is comfortable. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 8

11 A Flared Midi Skirt In A Vintage-Inspired Print Milumia A-Line High Waist Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Midi skirts have become a bougie wardrobe staple, and this version’s vintage-inspired floral print not only stands out — it’s also a cinch to style. The elastic-waisted, pull-on design is all-day comfy and it promises to anchor bodysuits, crop tops, and more. It can be styled for day or nighttime; you’ll reach for it constantly. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 20

12 A Corset-Style Jumpsuit That Goes From Day To Night ANRABESS Sleeveless Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon The genius of this jumpsuit lies in a design that can skew casual or dressy — the high neckline, wide tank sleeves, and wide legs can go from day to night by swapping flats for heels. Crafted with a bit of stretch, the zip-back silhouette gets added structure from a wide, cinched band at the waist that has corset-style appeal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

13 A Pleated Faux Wrap Sweater Dress That Looks So Expensive ANRABESS Wrap Midi Sweater Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its micro-pleated fabric, this sweater dress looks like something you’d spy at a high-end boutique. Fitted through the long sleeves and V-necked faux wrap bodice, this dress flares out to a tiered A-line skirt that hits just below the knee for a simple (and stunning) piece that’ll work for a variety of occasions, from work to cocktail parties. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

14 A Sweeping Skirt Set You Can Mix & Match BTFBM 2-Piece Skirt Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon Behold, the power of a matching set: Comprised of a fitted long-sleeved top and a flared pull-on maxi skirt, this outfit looks effortlessly put-together. It’s a major wardrobe maximizer, too — crafted from sleek, stretchy ribbed fabric, the minimalist pieces can easily be mixed and matched with other pieces in your wardrobe. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

15 A Free-Spirited Maxi Dress For Bringing Hippie-Chic Back R.Vivimos Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Y2K hippie-chic is back, and this maxi dress makes for an easy and of-the-moment wardrobe update. Crafted from floaty fabric in an eye-catching print, the wrap-style silhouette ties at the waist, with ruffled cuffs echoing the wide ruffled hem. For the ultimate Daisy Edgar Jones-inspired look, add a pair of tall boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

16 A Mini Dress With Nearly 10,000 Perfect Ratings R.Vivimos Tie-Waist Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its mini length, this dress is practically begging to be paired with an on-trend kitten heel — but it’ll look good with everything from stilettos to tall boots. A sash tie at the waist can be adjusted to suit your preferences, while the long balloon sleeves and high crew neckline balance out its abbreviated length. No wonder it’s amassed nearly 10,000 perfect, five-star ratings to date. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

17 A Corduroy Pinafore Dress That Makes Layering Simple Milumia V-Neck Pinafore Mini Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Layering is made simple with this textured corduroy pinafore dress; with an easy fit and wide tank straps, the V-neck silhouette can pair with everything from turtlenecks and T-shirts to button-downs. The mini length gives you a leg moment — you can always add a layer of tights underneath for extra coverage. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 25

18 A Cropped Puffer Vest That’s Trending Hard UANEO Cropped Puffer Vest See price on Amazon See on Amazon A cropped hem sets this puffer vest apart; suddenly it’s not only a cozy layering piece, but a pitch-perfect rendition of Gen Z trends as well. An adjustable drawstring allows you to control the fit, while a zippered front and high mock neckline deliver form and function — details that also customize its degree of insulation. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

19 A Satin Midi Skirt That’s Giving It-Girl Soowalaoo Satin Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Leopard print is having a major moment, so this satin midi skirt is a natural addition to any collection of bougie outfits — and the animal print can function as a surprising neutral. The shimmery, high-waisted silhouette pulls right on, and can go with practically any shade, from bright to pale. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

20 A Timeless Turtleneck Dress With A Swingy Skirt KEEDONE Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon In a classic turtleneck silhouette, this mini dress is a piece you’ll return to season after season. Fitted through the sleeves and bodice, it flares out just a bit at the hem; the look is reminiscent of ‘60s silhouettes, but rendered in a stretchy knit that’s thoroughly modern. I’ll take one in every color. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

21 A Track Suit With A Chic Half-Zip Sweatshirt PINSPARK 2-Piece Tracksuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon All it takes is the structured neckline to transform this track suit into a bougie must-have, elevating the sweatshirt a notch above a more casual hoodie. Combined with the tapered drawstring pants, it’s a simple yet chic lounging outfit that you’ll keep at the front of your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

22 A Bodycon Maxi Dress With Cult-Favorite Style AnotherChill Bodycon Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon A bodycon fit, a maxi length, and slender spaghetti straps... This scoop-neck dress has the sort of cult-favorite style you’d expect to see on Kim Kardashian. The minimalist design features plenty of stretch — which means it’ll keep its shape and feel comfy whether you’re lounging at home or wearing it for a night out. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

23 A Fitted Long-Sleeved Tee You’ll Want In Every Color Roselux Ribbed Long Sleeve Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon A long-sleeved version of your favorite white T-shirt, this long-sleeved top belongs in every closet. The minimal design and body-hugging fit go with virtually everything, while the ribbed fabric and scoop neckline add a visual interest without robbing the silhouette of its simplicity. With more than a dozen hues on offer, you’ll want to nab a few. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

24 A Matching Workout Set For A Polished Gym Look HAODIAN Yoga Outfit (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon For looking put-together at the gym, this workout set is unbeatable. Comprised of a cropped tank with removable pads and coordinating high-waisted leggings, the matching top and bottom deliver major style with practically zero effort, with plenty of stretch to move with you as you exercise. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 8

25 A Crewneck Sweater With Exaggerated Bell Sleeves The Drop Alice Crew-Neck Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon It doesn’t take much to turn this crewneck sweater into a must-have item; just long, exaggerated bell sleeves and a deliciously plush knit. This design detail works with the otherwise simple design — a high crew neckline and straight, hip-length hem in an easy fit — to create a deluxe staple you’ll wear all year long. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 11

26 A Simple T-Shirt Dress That’s Literally Always In Style HiMONE Long-Sleeve Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Bougie is often about silhouettes that stand the test of time — like this long-sleeved T-shirt dress. Minimally designed with a wider crewneck and a flared hem that hits just above the knee, this dress is always in style. (With soft swingy fabric creating a gorgeous drape.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

27 A Cozy Sweater With Statement Cuffs LILLUSORY Fuzzy Oversized Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sometimes all it takes to make an outfit bougie is one statement-making detail — like this sweater’s wide, exaggerated cuffs. Combined with the wide bell sleeves, the simple knit feels instantly special, in an oversized fit that can be used to top T-shirts and tanks without feeling overstuffed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

28 A Party-Perfect Ruffled Maxi Dress MakeMeChic Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon The combination of a maxi length with short ruffled sleeves and a matching ruffled hem make this playful dress party-perfect; all you need is the right pair of heels. The chic print further dresses up the femme silhouette, with an elasticized band at the waist adding shape. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

29 An Elegant Poncho For Throw-&-Go Style Pinclodly Poncho See price on Amazon See on Amazon You might think of this poncho as being a statement piece — and you’re not wrong — but it’s also incredibly versatile. The short-sleeved, V-neck silhouette features an easy fit with a split hem, so you can style it as a standalone top or layer it over tees and tanks or even turtlenecks; eye-catching no matter how you wear it. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

30 A ‘90s-Energy Tank Dress QINSEN Square Neck Tank Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Since ‘90s trends are raging, this mini dress — with its straight neckline and angled tank sleeves — is an accessible and chic take on the trend. It’s crafted with plenty of stretch for a bodycon fit that flares out just a bit from the fitted waist to a kicky, thigh-grazing hem that was practically made for tall boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

31 A Cottagecore Dress You Can Style On Or Off The Shoulders Dokotoo Tie Back Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only does this dress tap one of the biggest social media trends, it can also be styled two different ways. Wear the elasticized neckline on or off your shoulders; either way, the bloused short sleeves and ruffled hem couldn’t be more precious. A sweet bow tie at the back defines the waist and serves up even more adorable detail. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

32 A Ruffled Mock-Neck Blouse In Trending Prints Avanova Ruffle Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon A surefire way to signal bougie-ness is to add a trending animal print — and this blouse ups the cute factor by pairing its subtle cheetah pattern with a ruffled mock neckline and three-quarter sleeves with matching shirred cuffs. The smooth fabric is dressier than a T-shirt, so this makes a natural choice for going-out ensembles and the workplace alike. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 50

33 A Knit Pajama Set That’s Almost Too Cute To Sleep In Ekouaer Knit Pajamas (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon With a top that rocks long balloon sleeves and shorts inspired by men’s boxers, this pajama set is almost too cute to sleep in — but the fabric is so soft and stretchy you may not be able to help yourself. The cropped top keeps the look balanced, and you could easily wear it with jeans. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

34 A Maxi Skirt & Tank Set That’s A Year-Round Closet Staple PRETTYGARDEN Maxi Skirt Set (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon In sleek fabric blended with a touch of stretch, this skirt set makes a hyper-trendy addition to any wardrobe. The tank balances its cropped hem with a high scoop neckline, revealing an itty-bitty strip of midriff, along with bra-friendly straps; the maxi skirt flares out a touch for a beautifully contrasting drape. Just add a cardigan and boots for more coverage on chilly days. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

35 A Stretchy Lounge Set With Customizable Bottoms YETOWA Flare Lounge Outfit (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Flared bottoms help this already-chic lounge set skyrocket into bougie territory — and the wide waistband can be worn high or folded down for a customizable fit. Crafted from a soft and stretchy fabric, the short-sleeved top features a slight crop that’ll look cool whichever way you choose to wear it. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

36 A Polo Sweater For Cultivating Your New-Prep Aesthetic CHYRII Oversized Long Sleeve Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon At the center of the Venn diagram of “bougie” and “preppy” lies this sweater; crafted from a soft ribbed knit, the spread collar and split neckline are just the thing for entering your neo-prep era. The boxy cropped fit and bloused sleeves get a dash of added structure from wide ribbed cuffs. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

37 A Tie-Waist Sweater Dress For Instant Polish HOTOUCH Tie-Waist Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon If there’s no time to change between the office and that cocktail date, let this dress save the day. The knee-length hem, long sleeves, and high crew neckline offer enough coverage for the office, and the tie at the waist zhuzhes it just enough for an evening out. A kicky flared hem delivers a cute finishing touch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

38 A Best-Selling Long-Sleeved Bodysuit That’s Buttery Smooth PUMIEY Crew-Neck Long-Sleeve Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with long sleeves and a high scoop neckline, this double-lined curve-clinging bodysuit is an essential for any capsule wardrobe; the buttery-soft design goes with practically anything. Featuring a snap closure for a secure fit, it’s stylish worn singly or peeping out from sweaters and button-down shirts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 14

39 A Floral Midi Skirt With A High/Low Hem PRETTYGARDEN Tiered Midi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon A tiered high/low hem injects bougie energy into this already fashionable maxi skirt while the vintage-influenced floral print takes it to the next level. The floaty, high-waisted design is destined to become a year-long staple, pairing with sandals and tanks in warm weather, and turtlenecks and tall boots in the cold. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

40 A Batwing Sweater Dress That Has Shoppers Obsessed Mansy Batwing Sweater Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon With over 7,000 five-star ratings, this dress is clearly adored by shoppers, and it’s easy to see why; the batwing sleeves and saucy V-neckline transform the cozy knit into something spicy enough for an evening out. Bloused through the bodice and fitted from the waist to the mid-thigh hem, this tie-waist dress stuns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

41 Floaty Ultra-Wide-Leg Pants That Can Pass For A Skirt PRETTYGARDEN Palazzo Pants See price on Amazon See on Amazon Exaggerated wide legs allow these fashion-forward palazzo pants to double as a dramatic maxi skirt without sacrificing practicality. The smooth fabric drapes beautifully from an elasticized waist with an adjustable drawstring to ensure you stay comfortable, too. Paired with a fitted top, the breezy silhouette is effortlessly elegant; try them with heels for an evening out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

42 A Half-Zip Pullover To Upgrade Your Sweatshirt Drawer AUTOMET Half-Zip Sweatshirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon 55% off Upgrade your sweatshirt collection with this version: Crafted from a smooth, buttery fabric, it’s ultra-plush and comfy — but with a chic half-zip collar for a dash of prep. The front kanga pocket keeps the silhouette relaxed, while drawing the eye to the neckline. Your basic hoodie could never. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

43 Faux Leather Leggings That Are An Instant Outfit-Maker SEASUM Faux Leather Leggings See price on Amazon See on Amazon The combined effect of wet-look faux leather and strategically placed pockets ensure that these leggings will make a statement, even if you’re just wearing a T-shirt — what a fun (and affordable) way to spice up your wardrobe. Designed with a high waist, the pull-on silhouette molds to your shape for a look that’ll drive anyone to distraction. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 31

44 A Cutout Blouse That Transforms Denim Into A Going-Out Look Dokotoo Halter Cutout Blouse See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its halter neckline and cutout detail, this blouse transforms humble denim into a moment; the sleek fabric adds instant polish as well. And, thanks to the wide ribbon tie at the back of the neck, you’ll grab attention both coming and going. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

45 A Mock-Neck Bodysuit With A Full-Coverage Bottom MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Maybe it’s the curve-clinging fit, that looks cool whether layered or worn singly — or maybe it’s the mock neckline, or the snap closure that keeps this bodysuit from bunching and rolling. Whatever it is, with over 36,000 five-star ratings, this top has shoppers obsessed — and the matte knit looks much pricier than it is. With a full-coverage bottom, you can count on this being as comfy as it is cute. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

46 A Long-Sleeved Track Suit With The Softest Material PRETTYGARDEN Asymmetrical 2-Piece Lounge Set See price on Amazon See on Amazon With its slouchy wide-leg drawstring pants and tight-fitting long-sleeve shirt, this lounge set channels Gen Z in the comfiest way possible. It’s the contrasting silhouettes that give this wallet-friendly set its chic energy, and you can make the contemporary silhouette feel more timeless by choosing it in a classic shade like the gray shown here. The buttery viscose-blend fabric comes with ample stretch for peak comfort, too. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

47 An Off-The-Shoulder Top That’s Secretly Comfy Meetrendi Off Shoulder Top See price on Amazon See on Amazon An off-the-shoulder neckline transforms what would otherwise be a simple long-sleeved T-shirt into a top you can wear out for the evening; likewise, the bodycon fit matches the night-out energy. The high-stretch fabric keeps things secretly so comfy. You have several delicious shades to choose from, but this classic white is in style all year long. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

48 A Pleated Maxi Skirt Dramatic Enough For Events ebossy Pleated Maxi Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon Rife with lush detail, this skirt is crafted from pleated satin in a maxi length that, combined, is dramatic enough for even black-tie events. The waistband features an elasticized back and a flat front for a precise fit while maintaining the sophisticated silhouette. Pair with a fitted top and stilettos, and add a piece of statement jewelry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

49 A Demure Midi Skirt In Lush Satin BTFBM Satin Skirt See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you don’t already own a satin midi skirt, consider this version your sign: The lush shimmery fabric flares out from a high-pull-on waistband to create a piece that looks ultra high-end. Hitting at the mid-calf, this qualifies as a year-round wardrobe necessity, pairing seamlessly with sandals and boots alike. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

50 A Tie-Shoulder Jumpsuit You’ll Reach For Every Weekend DEEP SELF Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Tie-shoulders and a deep V-neck add structure to this soft and stretchy wide-leg jumpsuit, which also happens to be super versatile. The billowy fit easily layers over tees and tanks — even turtlenecks, when it’s chilly — and you can always try it as a standalone piece with a lace bralette for a little cleavage moment. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

51 A Monochromatic Lounge Set Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of PRETTYGARDEN Lounge Outfit (2 Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Shoppers can’t get enough of this lounge outfit; over 13,000 have given it a five-star rating. Crafted from the softest fabric blended with a bit of stretch, it would make a chic travel outfit; the long-sleeved top and cuffed drawstring pants striking an ideal balance between cozy and polished. “So cute and trendy. I am obsessed with this set,” one fan raved. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

52 A Silky Babydoll Dress With Wide Smocked Cuffs Dokotoo Shift Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Wide smocked cuffs serve a dual purpose in this silky babydoll dress, adding structure to the billowy cropped sleeves and allowing you to adjust their fit by scrunching them high above the elbow or pulling them low. With a high neckline and a hem that hits just barely above the knee, this can totally work for office ensembles. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

53 Wide-Leg Overalls That Look Surprisingly Polished IWOLLENCE Overalls Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Even though they feature a roomy fit, these overalls look surprisingly polished thanks to a pleated V-shaped seam at the midsection and a slightly cropped length. Designed with adjustable button straps, the silhouette looks stylish with variety of tops; layering over something fitted will ensure a balanced look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

54 A Workout Onesie With A-List Style CRZ YOGA Butterluxe Athletic Romper See price on Amazon See on Amazon You’ve probably seen A-listers like Hailey Bieber or Ariana Grande in a workout onesie like this — only this version is highly accessible. Crafted from stretchy and supportive fabric, it features adjustable straps and built-in pads, so you can toss it on without a bra and head out the door. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

55 A Smocked Maxi Dress For Semi-Dressy Occasions BTFBM Smocked Dress $49 See on Amazon Semi-dressy occasions call for an outfit that’s polished, but not overly formal — like this sweet floral dress, which uses short puffed sleeves and a high crew neckline to add chic yet simple structure. The smocked bodice gives way to a tiered maxi skirt that hits just above the ankle, perfect for showing off your heels. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 27

56 A Workout Jacket With Sculpted Seams LUYAA Athletic Jacket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Proof that workout gear can be spicy as hell, this athletic jacket is crafted from a butter-soft fabric blended with a generous percentage of stretch — so it’ll hug every curve while providing the necessary warmth. A zip-front design allows you to control ventilation, while thumb holes at the cuffs keep its long sleeves in place through a run. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

57 A Ribbed Lounge Set You’ll Never Want To Take Off Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Lounge Set (2-Piece Set) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Crafted from ultra-soft ribbed fabric, this lounge set is so cozy, you may never want to take it off. The short-sleeved top features an oversized fit to contrast with the booty-hugging design of the pull-on shorts — so you’ll look put-together even as you lounge. Available sizes: Small — 7X-Large Plus

Available colors: 24

58 The Most Classic Maxi Dress You’ve Ever Seen Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon You can’t go wrong with this maxi dress; crafted from springy rayon blend, the maxi-length silhouette can accommodate a variety of plans, from lounging on the couch to a relaxed dinner party. The high scoop neckline offers enough coverage for the workplace, too — a true wardrobe must-have. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

59 An Oversize Turtleneck That Balances Proportions Perfectly LILLUSORY Oversized Turtleneck Sweater See price on Amazon See on Amazon A boxy fit and split hem make this sweater a natural for pairing with leggings or slim-fitting denim; fitted slightly through the sleeves, it keeps proportions perfectly balanced. A chunky fold-over turtleneck and ribbed texture lend it an air of quiet luxury that’ll instantly upgrade your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

60 A Slightly Naughty Yoga Set QINSEN Workout Outfit See price on Amazon See on Amazon Sure, this yoga set is crafted from stretchy, quick-drying fabric that can withstand your sweat sesh — but this set more than just practical. The pullover longline bra is designed with a cutout U-shape at the neckline for a little cleavage moment, and the high-waisted leggings will have you feeling snatched. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 18

61 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress With Pockets Wolddress Sleeveless Maxi Dress See price on Amazon See on Amazon Adored by shoppers, this maxi dress has earned over 9,000 five-star ratings. Its breezy fit and maxi length are contrasted by delicate adjustable straps and a deep scoop neckline, for a look that’s effortless and elegant whether worn around the house or dressed up with heels for dinner. Did I mention there’s pockets? Say less. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 37

62 An One-&-Done Off-The-Shoulder Romper ANRABESS One-Piece Romper See price on Amazon See on Amazon Thanks to an elasticized waist, this romper appears to be a bloused short sleeved top and cute thigh-grazing shorts — but it’s actually an effortless one-and-done piece. Crafted from luxe-feeling fabric blended with a touch of stretch, the off-the shoulder neckline glams up the silhouette while still keeping things casual. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

63 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit With A Near-Perfect Rating ANRABESS Elastic-Waist Jumpsuit See price on Amazon See on Amazon After more than 10,000 global ratings, this jumpsuit maintains a near-perfect 4.4-star average — and it’s easy to see why. The soft fabric is lounge-ably comfortable, and details like an off-the-shoulder neckline, defined waist, and tapered legs have the zhuzh to do more than just relax around the house. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

64 Smocked Overalls That Can Be A Standalone Outfit Dokotoo Casual Loose Overalls See price on Amazon See on Amazon A smocked bodice and straight neckline allow you to style these overalls as a standalone outfit, without layering anything underneath — although a fitted tee would be a cute addition. The pull-on design is fitted to the waist, where it extends to an attention-grabbing wide leg. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

65 A Coatigan With All The Luxes Vibes ANRABESS Cardigan See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you like a little extra coverage (but still want to look hot AF) this coatigan is your fighter. Crafted from a buttery knit, the duster features side pockets and a shawl collar. The look is giving effortless posh, and is sure to become a wardrobe standby. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

Available colors: 19