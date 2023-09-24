Amazon's Selling Out Of These Comfy Clothes With Near-Perfect Reviews

No matter the season, it’s always a good time to refresh your wardrobe with new pieces that’ll bring you all the comfort and joy. If you’re ready to upgrade the cozy section of your closet, you can do it for surprisingly little money on Amazon. The online mega-retailer is loaded with comfortable clothes for prices you won’t be able to find elsewhere, including affordable work pants that feel like sweats, a fuzzy cardigan for chilly temps, and soft tees for all occasions.

Of course, if you’re on the fence about adding something to your cart, it helps to know that the item in question comes backed by tons of glowing reviews that speak to its fit, quality, and versatility. That’s why every cute piece here is backed by hundreds if not thousands of near-perfect ratings. (And since Amazon reviewers are known for their honesty, you know that’s saying a lot.)

01 This Casual Pullover With Oversized Comfort Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Half Zip Sweatshirt $35 See On Amazon This oversized quarter-zip sweatshirt will be a go-to throughout the chilly seasons — the only problem is you’ll want one in every color. There are 27 ultra-wearable colors to choose from, ranging from minimalist black and gray to Barbiecore pink. It’s machine washable and ready to be rocked inside or outside of the house. As one fan shared, “This feels like a cloud, the inside is so soft and plush, even after many many washes, I've had this for months and let me tell you it's the comfiest pullover in the world. It's oversized, you can wear it with jeans, shorts, leggings, biker shorts. ANYTHING.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

02 These Yoga Pants That Can Take You From The Gym To The Office Amazon SATINA High Waist Leggings $15 See On Amazon If you don’t want to spend over $100 on a pair of brand-name yoga pants, but still want the expensive feel, you won’t regret going for these high-waisted leggings. You have a choice between capri and full length, and according to reviews, they are extra soft with the right amount of stretch. One shopper raved, “These are butter soft — way softer than any leggings I’ve ever worn.” Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

03 This Shaggy Jacket I Own And Wear Nearly Every Day In The Fall Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Oversized Faux Fur Jacket $47 See On Amazon I cannot say enough good things about this oversized faux fur jacket. I’ve owned the featured khaki color for several years, and wear it every single day in late fall and winter (I live in southern California, so it doesn’t get too cold here). The pockets are large and perfect, and the jacket feels like a blanket. Available sizes: Small — 3X

04 This Long, Cozy Cardigan That Comes In A Great Range Of Sizes & Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Long Lightweight Cardigan $30 See On Amazon Pair this lightweight cardigan with jeans, leggings, or a denim skirt; no matter how you style it, it’ll look polished for work or for a casual day out and about. The long cardigan reaches down to the thigh/knee area, and the soft cotton-modal blend adds a lightweight extra layer. Choose from more than a dozen colors, including one striped option. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

05 These Wide-Leg Pants With A Statement Paperbag Waist Amazon NIMIN Wide Leg Pants $34 See On Amazon It isn’t every day that you come across pants you can just as easily wear to the office and to the beach, but this pair of drapey wide-leg pants can do it all. The elastic, paperbag waist comes with a stylish tie belt, and the overall fabrication feels lightweight and flowy. The pockets add a nice practical touch, too. As one shopper noted, “I was looking for a pair of slacks for my European travel. So comfortable and versatile. The color goes with many of my tops. Perfect travel outfit.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

06 This Adorable Sundress That Can Be Styled Alone Or As Base Layer Amazon CNJFJ A-Line Mini Sundress $40 See On Amazon While this A-line mini sundress is perfect for warm weather, the right color can be paired with a lightweight jacket and boots for fall and winter as well. The wide scoop neckline and tie straps gives the dress some versatility in where it’s worn, too — whether it’s to run errands or out to dinner. Shoppers report that the fabric is lightweight but not see-through. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

07 This Versatile, One-Piece Bodysuit With Adjustable Straps Amazon AUTOMET Bodysuit Romper $27 See On Amazon This sleek and streamlined bodysuit has adjustable straps so you can dial in the fit just right. Whether you wear it to a hot yoga class or throw on an oversized jean jacket for a day look, this romper has some serious versatility. The 20% spandex blend ensures a comfortable, move-with-you feel and the seams down the center and at the waist add an elevated touch. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

08 This Oversized Cardigan With Excellent Reviews Amazon QUALFORT Knitted Cardigan $40 See On Amazon This oversized knitted cardigan has a casual look that’s ideal for cozy season, and with a 4.5-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews, you know it’s a quality pick. It looks great paired with a T-shirt and jeans for an everyday look, but it’s also perfect as an extra layer of warmth thrown over your loungewear for home days. The sweater comes in a plethora of great colors, too. One shopper gushed, “I love this cardigan so much! It looks good with almost anything, and it’s so cozy. I wear it just about everyday while I work and go to class. I can’t wait for fall to come around so I can wear it outside, too.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

09 This Comfy Cropped Tee With A ‘90s Vibe Amazon SweatyRocks Half Sleeve Color Block T-Shirt $20 See On Amazon Since ‘90s style is, well, back in style, you should absolutely consider this color-block T-shirt that feels peak ‘90s — in the best way. The shorter cropped hem works well with high-waisted denim shorts and leggings, and even overalls if you want to double down on the ‘90s aesthetic. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Classic Polo Dress That Never Goes Out Of Style Amazon Nautica Cotton Polo Dress $40 See On Amazon One thing’s for sure about polo dresses, they never go out of style. Boasting more than 2,000 perfect five-star ratings, this stretchy, cotton Nautica dress is such an easy, comfortable dress to wear out and about. Throw it on and go — it’s a timeless and classic piece you’ll reach for it season after season. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

11 These Kicky Butterfly Shorts Amazon Blaosn Flowy Athletic Shorts $25 See On Amazon The perfect combination of stretchy shorts and a sporty skirt, you’ll love these flowy butterfly shorts. Whether you want to wear them to play pickleball, take a yoga class, or go to brunch with friends, they promise to be a lightweight and super cute option. And did I mention they have pockets just the right size for your phone? Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

12 These Wool-Blend Socks That Are Perfect For Boots Amazon MQELONG Wool Crew Socks (5 Pairs) $13 See On Amazon Every boot needs a really good sock, and that’s exactly what you get with this five-pack of wool-blend crew socks. These cozy socks have a plush feel and offer breathability and durability all at once. They’re just as great for lounging around the house as they are under your boot of choice. With a reinforced heel and toe, they promise to see you through plenty of cold-weather wear. Available sizes: One size

13 This Waffle Knit Button-Down With An Oversized Fit Amazon SAUKOLE Waffle Knit Button Down Jacket $38 See On Amazon The versatility of this waffle knit button-down shirt is pretty impressive. Throw it on over a T-shirt to run errands, over a more fitted dress for a night out, or take it on a camping trip. It comes in several neutral colors that are perfect for layering and the slouchy fit is oh-so-comfy. One shopper raved, “The weight of this Shacket is perfect for the transition months of spring to summer and summer to fall. It is a comfortable texture and the side detail and sleeve details are actually stretchy. The buttons dress it up and the color allows it to flow through almost any season! Major staple in my closet.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 This Maxi Dress With Pockets That’s An Instant MVP In Your Wardrobe Amazon Zilcremo Casual Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon Not only will you be beyond comfortable in this casual maxi dress, you’ll also look like the chic queen you are. The v-neck dress has a split hem for ease of movement, and it’s lightweight, breathable, and soft to touch. Need even more convincing? The side pockets let you run out the door with your essentials at hand, without missing a beat. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Ripped Boyfriend Jeans With Ample Stretch Amazon KUNMI Ripped Boyfriend Jeans $38 See On Amazon No need to second guess buying denim on Amazon, because these ripped boyfriend jeans are loved by so many shoppers. The soft and stretchy cotton blend makes this a pair you can move in with ease, and the distressing adds a lived-in feel. You can also choose from various styles within the listing, from fitted skinny jeans to flares. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 This Halter Bodysuit With Over 33,000 Reviews Amazon REORIA Racerback Tank Top Bodysuit $27 See On Amazon This comfortable halter bodysuit is appealing because it’s soft and chic with a high neckline. It’s also appealing because of its shockingly great price at under $30. A snap closure at the bottom of the bodysuit makes it convenient for getting on and off, and the myriad colors on offer all but guarantee that this will be a year-round outfit essential. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 A 4-Pack Of Bralettes With Removable Padding Amazon Blulu Seamless Padded Bralettes (4-Pack) $25 See On Amazon If you want to hold things in place but underwire isn’t your thing, try this four-pack of V-neck padded bralettes that are so comfortable, you might even forget you’re wearing a bra at all. The soft bralettes have an easy pull-on closure, so there’s no hardware or clasps that could cause discomfort. They’re so affordable, you may want to stock up on two packs at once so you’re covered for a full week (plus a day). Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 These High-Waisted Bike Shorts Offered In Two Different Lengths Amazon SATINA Biker Shorts $16 See On Amazon These high-waisted biker shorts are buttery-soft with the option for a 5-inch or 8-inch inseam. You also have the option for pockets, which are a must-have if you like to carry your phone with you when you exercise. One shopper raved, “I bought these for walking..fit great and supersoft. Pockets fit a 16 oz. water bottle no problem. Will buy again.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

19 This Versatile Lounge Set You’ll Wear On Repeat Amazon Ekouaer Ribbed Knit Lounge Set (2-Piece Set) $32 See On Amazon It’ll be hard not to always want to wear this ribbed knit lounge set, primarily because it’s so ridiculously comfortable, but also because it’s stylish. The material is lightweight and stretchy, and shoppers note that it’s loose fitting and works with all body types. One shopper gushed, “Excellent outfit for relaxing around the house, running casual errands, or even to wear as PJs. There’s some stretch to the material, but I wouldn't recommend it for the summer season as the material is too heavy. Great value for the money.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 This Cute Dressy-Casual Top With Ruffle Sleeves Amazon Dokotoo V-Neck Ruffle Sleeve Blouse $23 See On Amazon The great thing about this V-neck ruffle-sleeve blouse is that it looks just as good with sweatpants as it does with business trousers. And it’s so soft, you’ll find yourself reaching for it constantly. If you can’t decide on just one color, the under-$25 price is reasonable enough, you amy want to spring for a couple. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

21 The Oversized White Button-Down Every Closet Needs Amazon HOTOUCH Oversized Button Down Blouse $29 See On Amazon There are a handful of ways to wear this oversized button-down blouse. You can wear it open with a tank underneath, buttoned, tied at the waist, or wrapped around the waist. It’s such a wardrobe classic that you’ll find yourself reaching for it to build so many cute outfits. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 This Swingy Mini Skirt That’s Easy To Dress Up Or Down Amazon Relipop Pleated Mini Skirt $28 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a short, flowy, comfortable skirt, check out this ruffled mini skirt. The machine-washable skirt has a drawstring closure and comes in 28 colors and prints. You can rock the skirt with heels just as easily as sneakers. As one fan shared, “Love love love this skirt. Light, simple, and cute. Skirt was exactly what I expected and love the way it looks.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

23 This Off-The-Shoulder Shirt With Batwing Sleeves Amazon Aifer Off Shoulder Batwing Sweater $21 See On Amazon This batwing sweater is soft, well made, and can easily be dressed up or down. The versatile shirt has a boxier fit, which makes it perfect for pairing with skinny jeans or cut-off shorts. It’s offered if a variety of hues, as well as a short-sleeve version. One shopper raved, “It’s soft, cozy [...] casual. It washes great, and returns to shape after washing. The size is true to fit, and I get so many compliments when I wear it.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 This Billowy Maxi Dress With A Low Back Amazon JTNFairy Flowy Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress $33 See On Amazon Whether you wear this flowy spaghetti strap maxi dress in the summer on its own or pair it with a lightweight jacket in the cooler months, the dress is both beautiful and airy. The chiffon material is light and soft, and the colors are extra vibrant. With the low, rounded back, this is a romantic sundress that’s impossibly comfortable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

25 These Best-Selling Joggers With Over 63,000 Five-Star Ratings Amazon Leggings Depot Cuffed Joggers $14 See On Amazon These cuffed joggers might just be your new faves, and they have nearly 64,000 perfect ratings to prove it. For under $16, you’ll get these super-soft pants with a drawstring closure and functional pockets. One shopper gushed, “These are so comfortable and soft and thin like pajama pants, which is what I wanted. I love the cuff at the ankles, so they don't drag on the floor. The waistband is perfect, so you don't need to tie and untie the strings.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 This Extra-Cozy Tunic With Perfectly Placed Pockets Amazon Dokotoo Short Sleeve Tunic Top $26 See On Amazon This short-sleeve tunic is the perfect length to wear with leggings or tall boots, but that’s not all — the pockets are perfectly placed for maximum hand and arm comfort. It’s great for lounging around the house or dressing up with a necklace. The soft fabric blend feels like your favorite tee. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Best-Selling Open-Front Cardigan Amazon CHICGAL Kimono Cardigan $19 See On Amazon This gorgeous airy cardigan comes in a plethora of prints and a wide range of sizes for a versatile lightweight topper. Even though the material is sheer, it’s machine washable, which makes it even more of an effortless wardrobe staple. One reviewer raved, “I love this, it's so lightweight and it fits well. I used it as a beach cover-up and I'm going to use it over dresses, also.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

28 This Smocked Maxi Dress That’ll Elevate Your Style Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Tiered Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress $43 See On Amazon The beauty of this spaghetti strap maxi dress is its versatility. Not only is it a stunner for warmer months, it can be paired with a jacket or sweater and boots for a cooler-weather look that’s just as gorgeous. With the smocked bodice and tiered hem, it’s one of those pieces to add to your closet that looks a lot pricier than it is. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

29 This Affordable 3-Pack Of Lounge Shorts Amazon Real Essentials Athletic Shorts (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon When you want to be extra comfortable around the house or out and about but it’s too warm to wear joggers or sweatpants, these athletic shorts are your best bet. They come in packs of three with multiple color options that are all easy to pair with tops already in your lineup. For the budget-friendly price tag, these will be absolute workhorses in your closet. Available sizes: Small — 3X

30 A Tried & True Denim Jacket That Goes With Everything Amazon Dollhouse Denim Jacket $31 See On Amazon For all the dresses, tanks, and tees you already own or currently have in your Amazon cart, throw this denim jacket over the top to complete the look. Some reviewers suggested sizing up for the most comfortable fit. One shopper noted, “I was just looking for a basic jean jacket to wear with skirts and sundresses and this one fits the bill. (I did order a large when I normally wear a medium.) It looks like a normal jean jacket and it didn't cost me $80!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

31 These High-Waisted Bootcut Stretchy Pants With 28,000 Ratings Amazon SATINA High Waist Palazzo Pants $20 See On Amazon Whether you want to go with the black pair of these popular high-waisted flare pants or spring for one of the fun, unique prints, you won’t be let down by their comfort and fit. Shoppers rave about the buttery fabric with a lightweight, stretchy feel, though some did note that they had to trim up the length. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Beyond Cozy Oversized Turtleneck Sweater Amazon EFAN Oversized Turtleneck Sweater $37 See On Amazon Aside from this oversized turtleneck sweater delivering the right amount of warmth and style, it also comes in a huge rolodex of colors you will love for the colder months. Seriously, you’ve got to check out the color options. From a cozy wine red to a chic apricot, there’s a hue for every mood. And the notched high-low hem adds an extra dose of polish when paired with moto leggings or your go-to denim. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

33 This Button-Down That’s Great For Work Or Play Amazon HOTAPEI Short Sleeve Button Down Top $29 See On Amazon There are so many cute striped options for this breezy short-sleeve button-down shirt, you’ll have no problem finding ones to pack for vacation, to wear to work, or to wear while running your kids around to activities. It’s the perfect mix between polished and casual. Plus, shoppers rave that it’s “well made” and “SO comfy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 This Casual Tee You’ll Want to Live In Amazon WMZCYXY Crew Neck T-Shirt $13 See On Amazon If you’re someone who lives in T-shirts, you may have just stumbled upon your new favorite with this crew neck tee. It’s soft, long enough for the perfect tuck in, and it has a cute pocket in the front. One shopper raved, “There’s absolutely nothing I can find wrong with this shirt! It’s so well-made, finished hems, no loose threads, and it’s true to size. It’s just a really nice tee that’ll obviously last a long time, and they don’t make them more comfortable than this.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

35 The Levi’s That’ll Rekindle Your Love Of Skinny Jeans Amazon Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Pull-On Skinny Jeans - $29.99 $24.12 See on Amazon Don’t let any Gen Z-er talk you out of your love of skinny jeans, especially when it comes to this pair with the perfect amount of stretch. (Love you Gen Z, but we’re keeping the skinny jean.) These fan-favorite, mid-rise pants come in eight washes and are available in short, standard, and long inseams. Available sizes: 4 — 14 (short, medium, plus sizes also offered)

36 This Soft Midi Skirt In Trendy Colors & Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Midi Skirt $22 See On Amazon It can be hard to find midi skirts that come in a wide range of sizes, which is what makes this Amazon Essentials midi skirt so fantastic. It comes in trendy neutral prints as well as some of-the-moment bright hues, so you might want to pick up a couple. Pair it with cute sandals, your favorite pair of sneakers, or boots. The soft rayon fabric blend will feel like your favorite tee and the side slits make it easy to move. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 This Chiffon Blouse That’s As Chic As It Is Comfortable Amazon Dokotoo Short Sleeve Chiffon Blouse $23 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a blouse that you can wear to work and out for dinner or drinks, you’ve found it with this short-sleeve chiffon blouse. It comes in several vibrant colors and is flowy in all the right places. It can be French tucked into trousers or jeans for the perfect blend of dressy/casual. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

38 These Stylish Palazzo Pants With A Professional Look Amazon SySea High Waist Palazzo Trousers $36 See On Amazon There’s a lot to love about these high-waisted palazzo trousers, specifically their comfort, the elastic waist, the cute tie belt, and the fun design and color options. Plus, they have pockets, and pockets make everything better. One shopper gushed, “These are super comfy and look professional. You can dress them up or down. They’re stylish and fit well, with just the right amount of stretch in the [waist] and not too wide of a leg that you feel like you’re swimming in them.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

39 This 3-Pack Of Crop Top Tanks In The Best Colors Amazon ODODOS Rib Knit Crop Tops (3-Pack) $27 See On Amazon These super-cute rib knit crop top tanks come in packs of two or three in so many gorgeous color combinations and styles, you might have a hard time narrowing them down to your absolute favorites, but you can do hard things. The best-selling tanks are form-fitting and stretchy, and you have the choice between cropped or waist-length. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

40 These Influencer-Approved Joggers Amazon Yovela High Waist Joggers $30 See On Amazon You won’t just be comfortable when you throw on these high-waisted joggers, you’ll be on point with your style. The cotton/polyester blend is warm but breathable, making them a great choice for all seasons. Everyone from influencers to celebs have been spotted in comfy oversized joggers like these, so you’ll look perfectly on trend while feeling totally cozy. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 This Loose-Fitting Button-Down Blouse Amazon Astylish Button Down Blouse $30 See On Amazon The material of this button-down blouse is linen-like but without the maintenance. The gauzy shirt comes a plethora of color options, so if you fall in love with it, there are plenty more where that came from. Whether you wear it tucked into your favorite pair of jeans or over swimwear for a breezy coverup, this shirt will go the distance. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

42 This Classic Sweater Vest With Rave Reviews Amazon EVALESS Oversized Sweater Vest $30 See On Amazon This oversized sweater vest has a traditional look when paired with a collared button-down shirt like this one. Not only is it chic, it’ll also keep you warm without going the jacket route. If you want the vest to be loose fitting, consider sizing up. One shopper noted, “The material is very soft, and after two washes, it just keeps getting more cozy. All I do is toss it into my laundry bag, cold water wash, and hang dry. I’ve never put it in the dryer and don’t intend to. No chance of accidental shrinkage this way.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 This Incredibly Cozy Jumpsuit With Adjustable Straps Amazon Snugwind Loose Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon This spaghetti strap jumpsuit is flowy, fun, and comes in a ton of color options. It’s an easy romper to throw on when you want to be comfortable but also stylish, and it can easily be dressed up or down. With pockets and a breezy wide leg, it doesn’t get better than this. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

44 This Comfortable, Work-Ready Silky Tank Amazon Ekouaer Satin V-Neck Tank Top $24 See On Amazon This V-neck tank top can take you from the office directly to dinner or drinks with friends. It has a luxe satin finish and is incredibly soft on the skin. The shimmery shirt comes in several versatile colors that should go with your existing staples. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

45 This Stretchy Shorts That Feel Just As Good As They Look Amazon KISSMODA Elastic Waist Shorts $27 See On Amazon Putting on these elastic waist shorts will make you feel like you’re barely wearing anything at all — in the best way. Boasting a loose fit, pure cotton construction, and pockets, they’re a winner — whether you opt for the button or drawstring waist. It doesn’t hurt that they come in a huge range of colors and prints, too. Available sizes: Small — 3X

46 This Wildly Popular Sports Tank With Medium Support Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Sports Bra Tank Top $23 See On Amazon Whether you wear this sports bra tank top as a longline bra when you’re exercising or as a shirt when you’re out and about, you will love the comfort and style it offers. The removable padding allows for customization, and the racerback design and sweat-wicking fabric is perfect for a variety of workout intensities. With a 4.4-star rating after more than 36,000 reviews, it’s a clear fan favorite. One shopper gushed, “From the tennis court to the car pick-up line to a night on the town, I have worn this top in so many ways! The built-in bra is a great feature in not having to wear a sports bra or other bra underneath.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

47 This Fuzzy Cardigan That Feels Like The Coziest Blanket Amazon MEROKEETY Fuzzy Batwing Cardigan $41 See On Amazon You might need to buy more than one of these fuzzy batwing cardigans, because chances are high that someone in your family will steal it from you — that’s the level of cozy we’re dealing with here. The cardigan is warm but not overbearing in a popcorn knit, and the two front pockets and a thigh-grazing hem add to the practical style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

48 These High-Waist Pencil Pants With Cute Ankle Ties Amazon GRACE KARIN High Waist Pencil Pants $25 See On Amazon One thing to love about these high-waisted pencil pants, aside from their overall chic aesthetic, is their ability to go from day to night, dressy to casual. They pair well with a T-shirt, tank, or something a bit more business-forward, along with heels, ankle boots, or a nice pair of sneakers. The back of the waist is elastic, and the pants are cropped at the ankle with a cute tie design. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

49 This Warm & Cozy Turtleneck Amazon Trendy Queen Long Sleeve Turtleneck $20 See On Amazon The great thing about this long-sleeve turtleneck is that it can be worn under a sweater, sweatshirt, jacket, or blazer — or look just as great on its own. The soft material is smooth and warm, and the neck can be worn folded or high. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

50 These Linen-Blend Pants For All-Day Comfort Amazon Cali1850 Drawstring Linen Pants $39 See On Amazon Linen pants aren’t always machine washable, making them harder to care for, but these linen-blend pants can be safely thrown in the washing machine, making them worth every penny. The adjustable drawstring pants have pockets and come in a wide range of sizes. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

51 This Oversized Corduroy Shacket With A Retro Look Amazon Hixiaohe Oversized Corduroy Shacket $43 See On Amazon This oversized corduroy shacket is the perfect staple for the in- between weather when it’s not warm outside but also not too cold. It can be worn as a jacket or as a shirt with a button closure. The distressed hem and drop shoulder add to the grungy vibe. One shopper gushed, “I am so impressed with the quality of this shacket! It looks and feels like the quality you would find at Nordstrom or any department store. I can't wait to wear it this fall.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

52 This Linen Dress That Doubles As A Duster Amazon Sopliagon Button Down Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon This button-down maxi dress looks just as cute when it’s worn as a duster with jeans and a tank underneath as it does when it’s worn buttoned up as a dress. It’s available in a wide range of sizes, and the pure linen fabrication makes it look way more expensive than it is. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

53 This Cute Crop Top With A Twist Amazon JINKESI Twist Front Crop Top $22 See On Amazon This twist-front crop top is great for pairing with all your high-waisted bottoms, from leggings to jeans to midi skirts. The form-fitting, crew-neck shirt is soft and has some stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

54 These Trousers That Mean Business Amazon Lee Trouser Pants $32 See On Amazon If you could use a new pair of work pants to add to the mix, try these trousers. The sizing on the pants is impressive as it includes short, regular, or long inseams. Made with a button waistband with a flexible fit, you can wear these all day without dying to take them off the absolute second you get home. Available sizes: 0 — 18 (short and long inseams available)

55 This Short-Sleeve Romper With Crisp Lines Amazon GRAPENT Belted Short Sleeve Romper $37 See On Amazon It doesn’t get much cuter than this belted short-sleeve romper, especially with the tailoring that makes it look so polished. The color options are versatile, and the pockets only add to the one-and-done appeal. One shopper noted, “I ordered this romper on a whim and was pleasantly surprised! The color was really fun, and the fit was good. Beware that when you wash this, you should definitely let it air dry.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

