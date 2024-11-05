When I was 8, my best friend in the world has a Kristen American Girl doll, complete with a ton of extra accessories — including her holiday Saint Lucia dress and gown. In addition, my friend was Swedish and her family celebrated Saint Lucia day and my friend got to wear blonde braids, a white dress, and a holly crown complete with candles each winter solstice. Her mom took pictures of my friend and her matching American Girl doll, and they were a vision of perfection.

I am not exaggerating when I say I have never been more jealous of anything in my entire life, before or since.

While my family was never able to afford Kirsten, and while I moved away from my friend a few years later, I was able to get my two daughters American Girl dolls a couple of decades later. But I’ve never quite forgotten Kirsten in her white gown.

And now she’s back.

For the first time since 1986, Kirsten fans can purchase the classic doll in her holiday outfit and wreath as well as with the original accompanying book, Kirsten’s Surprise.

Everything you remember about the doll is back: her two braids tied in red ribbons, the floor-length white gown, and the merry wreath topped with candles. It’s all finished off with a very cool red display box that includes holiday details.

Of course, there are a couple of important catches. The doll is a collector’s edition that retails for $260. It’s also limited to just 3,000 dolls. She’s currently in presale, until 11/6, and therefore only available right now if you are part of the AG Rewards Berry members. She will also be available in select American Girl Doll stores.

For those who did not have a Swedish friend growing up, Saint Lucia Day is celebrated by many in Sweden, Norway, and Finland around the time of the solstice in order to welcome the Christmas holiday. In each family, the eldest daughter dresses as the saint (who was killed by the Romans for her beliefs) and serves pastries and coffee to their family. In town, there’s often a festival and a parade (headed by a girl elected to play Saint Lucia).

Is this your year to buy yourself a doll for Christmas? Might be!