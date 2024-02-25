55 Awesome, Top-Rated Pieces That Are Shockingly Under $35 On Amazon

While every chic piece of clothing and stylish accessory on this list might look like it costs your entire week’s pay, each item is shockingly under $35. These picks are also highly rated and backed by thousands of glowing Amazon reviews from discerning shoppers like you. This means that you can shop all the looks confidently knowing that what you’re ordering is going to look nothing short of stunning when you put it on. So get ready to hit ‘Add to Cart’ on repeat.

01 This Versatile Loungewear Set Amazon DEEP SELF Long Sleeve Shirt with Shorts Set (2-Piece) $34 See On Amazon This versatile loungewear set can effortlessly go from day to night with a quick change of accessories. It’s flowy with a soft fabric that feels so good, you might be tempted to wear it to bed (and why not?). Choose from a variety of neutral hues that add to its already luxurious look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

02 These Satin Cargo Pants With Day-To-Night Appeal Amazon Dokotoo Casual Wide Leg Pants $34 See On Amazon Picture your favorite cargo pants…but in satin. That’s exactly the vibe that these wide-leg trousers are giving. They feature signature oversized side pockets and a trendy wide leg in a chic, satin finish. The material is soft and flowy and comes in really beautiful neutral hues that add to the expensive look (without actually being expensive). Wear them to the office or on the dance floor — they’re ready for anything. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

03 This Timeless Pullover Polo Amazon CHYRII Oversized Long Sleeve Sweater $30 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a pullover polo. And this top-rated sweater goes beyond the classic, with chic touches that include an oversized collar and cuffs. The material is soft with a good amount of stretch for maximum comfort. Pair it with jeans, trousers, or even your favorite joggers for an instant style lift. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

04 These Comfy Joggers With A Tailored Look Amazon Ajisai 7/8 Joggers $35 See On Amazon These are the type of joggers that you can get away with wearing to the office. While they have a tailored look (think pleats and a tapered leg), the soft and stretchy material makes them secretly cozy. At such an affordable price, stocking up on several pair just makes sense. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

05 These Vintage-Inspired Wide-Leg Jeans Amazon GRAPENT Wide Leg Jeans $32 See On Amazon It’s official, wide-leg jeans are absolutely taking over. And you don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to get the look when you go with these vintage-inspired jeans. The high waist and loose, flared leg give major ‘70s vibes while still feeling au courant. Reviewers report that they feel high quality and are super-soft and comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

06 This Budget-Friendly Essential Tee Amazon Hanes Perfect-T Short Sleeve Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt $10 See On Amazon A classic crewneck T-shirt is an essential for every wardrobe. And this surprisingly budget-friendly version by Hanes is among the best you can get. It’s woven from 100% cotton sourced directly from U.S. farms and is completely tagless, resulting in ultimate durability and comfort. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 22

07 This Oversized Button-Down With An Unbeatable Price Tag Amazon BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirt - $29.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This button-down blouse boasts thousands of glowing reviews, and it’s easy to see why. For starters, it’s made from a soft and breathable cotton blend that makes it ultra-comfortable. Then there’s the oversized fit that looks great styled in so many ways. And finally, there’s the unbeatable price. It’s an everyday wardrobe staple you’ll reach for time and time again. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

08 These Dreamy Satin Pajamas Amazon Ekouaer Classic Button Down Long Satin Silk Pajama Set $35 See On Amazon Get ready for the best night’s sleep with these best-selling pajamas. The two-piece set features a satin weave that you won’t be able to resist. And they look just as great as they feel, with a tailored cut and contrasting piping detail that make them really stand out. Choose from solid colors and pretty floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

09 These Leggings That Shoppers Say “Fit Like A Glove” Amazon SATINA High Waisted Capri & Full Length Leggings Yoga See On Amazon There’s nothing not to love about these buttery-soft leggings — and the 7,000+ five-star reviews just go to show. As one shopper gushed, “I love, love these leggings. So Soft! and they fit like a glove. Perfect and so reasonably priced!” The popular leggings feature a stylish ribbed texture and a comfy wide waistband, making them ideal for everything from lounging to errands to working out. Choose from capri and full-length offerings. Available sizes: Small — One Size Plus

Available colors: 38

10 This Chic Low-Cut Cardigan Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Cardigan Sweater $18 See On Amazon This chic cardigan is sure to turn all the heads. The super deep V-neck can be worn as a standalone top for a spicier look, or as a top layer over a cami or turtleneck. It is woven from a lightweight cotton blend with a beautiful drape that looks way more expensive than it is. Plus, it’s offered in dozens of colors that promise to blend in seamlessly with pieces already in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 27

11 This Curve-Hugging Maxi Dress For All Occasions Amazon PRIMODA Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Maxi Dress $33 See On Amazon Everyone loves a good maxi dress but this one is next level. It’s made from an ultra-stretchy material that hugs every single curve — right down to the ankles. Pair it with heels for a night out and prepare to turn heads, or wear it for a day of low-key errands and look effortlessly polished. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

12 These Best-Selling Hoop Earrings Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops $14 See On Amazon Shoppers are obsessed with these gold hoop earrings. Not only do they feature a chic, chunky look, but they’re so affordable that you can easily buy a backup pair if/when one gets lost. Plated in 14-karat gold, they’re hypoallergenic, fade-resistant, and designed to stand up to everyday wear. No wonder they’ve amassed more than 35,000 perfect five-star ratings to date. Available sizes: 20 MM — 50 MM

Available colors: 3

13 This One-&-Done Jersey Jumpsuit For An Instant Look Amazon Amazon Essentials Knit Surplice Jumpsuit $24 See On Amazon The price of this jumpsuit can’t be beat. But there’s so much more to love — like the fitted yet slightly loose fit that reviewers say is so comfy, in addition to its soft feel that comes from the viscose-cotton blend jersey. The faux wrap upper and elastic waist make it an effortless one-piece outfit that can go from day to night. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 6

14 This High-Quality Cotton PJ Set Amazon Amazon Essentials Cotton Modal Piped Notch Collar Pajama Set $19 See On Amazon These relaxed-fit pajamas are ideal for lounging and sleeping. The set includes a button-down shirt and shorts with adorable ruffle detail at the cuffs and hems. The medium-weight cotton blend fabric is so soft and luxurious that one reviewer gushed, “I have had PJs twice the price that don’t even come close to how these feel[.] do yourself a favor – [...] grab these.” Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

Available colors: 10

15 These Of-The-Moment (& Affordable) Slides Amazon Weweya EVA Flat Sandals $22 See On Amazon You might do a double-take when you see the price of these slides — in the best way, since they’re under thirty bucks. They look much more expensive with their trendy details, including adjustable double buckles and a metallic hue that’s perfectly on-trend. And they’re every bit as comfy as they are stylish, thanks to the super squishy EVA soles. Available sizes: 5.5 — 16

Available colors: 20

16 This Chic A-Line LBD That Checks All The Boxes Amazon Amazon Essentials 3/4 Sleeve Boat-Neck Dress $27 See On Amazon This minimalist dress checks all the boxes: soft, stylish, and affordable. Although it has a simple silhouette, the boatneck and smooth jersey material give it a polished look. And it’s ultra-comfortable, too. Pair it with your favorite canvas sneakers and crossbody bag and you’re good to go. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 3

17 This Trendy Jumpsuit That’s Surprisingly Versatile Amazon OQQ Yoga Ribbed One Piece Jumpsuit $29 See On Amazon Fitted jumpsuits are in. As in everywhere you look, people are rocking them. If you want to get in on the look without breaking the bank, this affordable ribbed jumpsuit is for you. Whether you wear it to yoga or as a base layer under your favorite trench or hoodie, you’ll love that it’s soft, stretchy, breathable and supportive (thank you four-way stretch material). The gentle compression provides hold while the thick nylon blend offers squat-proof opacity. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 6

18 These Classic Gold Necklaces For An Easy Layered Look Amazon CHESKY Snake Chain Herringbone Necklace $15 See On Amazon Not all jewelry can stand the test of time. But this 14-karat gold-plated necklace set is a classic that you can count on never going out of style. It features a sleek design of two chains in varying lengths and textures that deliver a layered look without the fuss. Hypoallergenic and completely nickel- and lead-free, you can wear it for dressy and casual occasions alike. Available colors: 3

19 This Graphic Tee With An Oversized Fit Amazon SOLY HUX Graphic Oversized Tee $22 See On Amazon Looking to rep your hometown? Look no further than this oversized graphic T-shirt. It’s soft, cozy, and best of all, affordable. Choose from cities including Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and more. There are even a few floral graphic options to choose from; according to the more than 4,000 perfect ratings, you can’t go wrong either way. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 44

20 These Flare Leggings With 20,000+ 5-Star Ratings Amazon SATINA Flare Leggings $19 See On Amazon If you live for comfy yoga pants but want to mix up your look, you’re going to love these fun flare leggings that have a massive fan base on Amazon. They fit snuggly from the waist through the thighs, before flaring way out for maximum style. Plus, they’re available in statement prints, including animal patterns, plaid, and tie-dye. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

21 This Silky Cowl Neck Camisole Amazon Miqieer Basic Silk Tank Top $22 See On Amazon This camisole tank top is wildly affordable, but it looks and feels so much more expensive with its silky material and elegant cowl neckline with a beautiful drape. And there’s even a built-in lining at the chest so you can wear your favorite undergarment (or none) with confidence. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 35

22 These Soft & Stretchy Biker Shorts Amazon SATINA High Waisted Black Biker Shorts $15 See On Amazon These biker shorts are soft, stretchy, and supportive — and super affordable. They feature a high waist and just the right amount of stretch to provide extra support where it’s needed most. The soft fabric is also moisture-wicking and breathable — a must for any workout or everyday apparel. They’re available with or without pockets and in two different inseam lengths. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 1

23 This Effortless Plaid Button-Down Amazon CHYRII Flannel Plaid Shacket Button $30 See On Amazon This plaid shacket is designed to keep you toasty — without making you feel like you’re wearing an actual comforter. It’s made from a soft flannel material and has a stylish oversized fit that’s perfect for layering, especially during transitional weather. Choose from so many plaid color schemes that match any outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

24 These Slim Joggers With Vintage French Terry Lining Amazon Fenrici Joggers with Pockets $24.99 See On Amazon These slim joggers hit all the right notes. They’re made from a soft and warm recycled cotton blend with vintage French terry fleece lining that’s oh-so-comfy. Reviewers note that they hold up well in the wash with no sign of pilling. The comfy drawstring waistband allows for a custom fit, and the on-seam pockets keeps the look streamlined. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

25 This On-Trend Rib-Knit Midi Skirt Amazon HERBATOMIA Midi Pencil Basic Skirt $28 See On Amazon This pencil skirt is so versatile, which means you can easily dress it up with heels and a blouse or down with sneakers and a fitted tee. The knit fabric is soft with a hint of stretch for added comfort. And you’ll love the ribbed texture that gives it a cozy look while still staying chic. Choose from solids or stripes for a perfectly on-trend wardrobe addition. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

26 This Extra-Long Cardigan With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon POGTMM Long Open Front Drape Lightweight Duster $30 See On Amazon There’s a reason this extra-long cardigan has over 10,000 five-star reviews — shoppers love its incredibly soft and lightweight feel, chic long silhouette, and the low price, of course. It’s available in solids, patterns, and even mesh-like fabric that can double as a beach coverup. Available sizes: Small — XXXL

Available colors: 19

27 A Bodysuit With A Stylish High Neck Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $20 See On Amazon If you’re tired of all the bunching and twisting when you tuck your favorite tops, then this long-sleeved bodysuit is what you need. It effortlessly stays put while providing extra coverage, and the snap-close crotch provides practicality. The mock turtleneck adds style to this affordable wardrobe must-have. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 35

28 These Trendy Canvas Platform Sneakers Amazon SERNIAL White Platform Sneakers $25 See On Amazon These platform sneakers are trending big time. Just like the designer brand versions, they feature a stylish rubber platform sole and a minimalist canvas upper with a classic lace-up closure. The only difference is that they come at a much more budget-friendly price. Score. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 10

29 This Waterproof Belt Bag For Errands & More Amazon ODODOS Mini Belt Bag $14 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or going for a weekend hike, this waterproof belt bag is a must for effortlessly toting along your essentials. It features a compact, minimalist design, yet accommodates so much within its inner and outer pockets. Wear it around your waist or like a crossbody bag. Available colors: 44

30 This Breezy Maxi Skirt Available In So Many Prints Amazon Bluetime Leopard Print Long Skirt $34 See On Amazon This maxi skirt looks so much more expensive than it really is. Maybe it’s the ultra-long A-line silhouette, the flowy fabric, or the chic prints. According to nearly 5,000 shoppers who gave it a five-star review, it’s all that and some. And the price just makes it better. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 25

31 These High-Waisted Leggings With A Hint Of Shine Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex High Waist High Shine Faux LeatherAnkle Leggings $30 See On Amazon These high-waisted leggings have a sleek appearance that makes them stand out. They’re crafted from faux leather with a muted shine that looks great dressed up or down. Plus, the stretchy, compression material and wide yoga waistband offer comfort and support. Choose from so many colors, including a sassy red that’s as stunning as the price. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 36

32 These Flare Leggings With A Crossover Waist Amazon Sunzel Flare Crossover Leggings $30 See On Amazon Made from a buttery blend of nylon and spandex, these flare leggings have a feather-light feel designed to offer weightless support. The V-shaped crossover waistband sculpts and accentuates, while adding even more style points. They’re available in three inseams and in so many colors, so you’re sure to find the perfect pair — or three. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

33 This Cozy Dress For Every Season Amazon R.Vivimos Cotton Long Sleeve Sweater Dress $32 See On Amazon This is the kind of dress that can literally be worn any time of the year. Not only does it look great dressed up or down, but the cotton blend has a beautiful medium-weight feel that can keep you warm but won’t make you break out into a sweat either — even during the warmer months. Plus, the tie waist and lantern sleeves make it look so much more expensive than it is. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

34 This Must-Have Scoop-Neck Bodysuit Amazon PUMIEY Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit $29 See On Amazon This bodysuit features a stylish scoop neckline that’s ideal for showcasing your favorite layering necklaces. Plus, it’s ultra-soft and features a convenient snap closure at the crotch and a thong-style bottom. Choose from all the neutral hues, plus a couple of colors that really pop. As one shopper noted, “Bought this bodysuit in the rosy pink and brown and love both! The material is so soft, not see through, and it is double lined!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 11

35 This Festival-Ready Sundress Amazon II ININ Maxi Sundress $35 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a dress for summer festivals or just for lounging in the sun, this highly rated maxi is the one. It has a colorful geometric print and a sassy side slit that wows. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a snap at the neckline mean it’s designed to fit a range of body shapes and sizes. Choose from tons of solid, print, and even velvelt options. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 46

36 This Pretty Pleated Midi Skirt Amazon DRESSTELLS Pleated Midi Skirt $20 See On Amazon This midi skirt is as eye-catching as its price tag. Of course, with details like delicate pleating throughout and a flowy fabric that swings with every strut, it looks like it costs a whole lot more. The elasticized waistband makes it easy to slip on and comfortable to wear. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

37 This Preppy Sweater Vest With An Oversized Fit Amazon EVALESS Oversized Sweater Vest $30 See On Amazon There’s something about a vest that looks so sophisticated — like this best-selling sweater vest. Both the front and back are embellished with a unique cable pattern, and the knit fabric is every bit as soft and warm as it looks. “Very soft material and fits great! I am so impressed with the quality for the price. Definitely a new [...] staple for my wardrobe,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

38 These Waterproof Chelsea Boots With A Stylish Matte Finish Amazon Asgard Ankle Rain Boots Waterproof Chelsea Boots $32 See On Amazon If 17,000 reviewers think these boots are worthy of a five-star rating, then you can count on them being as good as they look. Their matte, understated design is evident but what you might not see is that they’re actually waterproof and feature a cushiony insole and non-slip rubber sole. Bring on the rain. Available sizes: 4 — 12

Available colors: 17

39 This Half-Zip Sweater With A Statement Collar Amazon BTFBM Casual Long Sleeve Half Zip Pullover $42 See On Amazon With so much to love about this cute knit pullover sweater, it’s no surprise that it has so many glowing reviews. It has a casual, slouchy fit with a stylish and practical quarter-zip V-neck and oversized collar. And the ribbed knit material is so soft and warm. Throw it over a fitted jumpsuit for the ultimate comfy outfit. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

40 The Perfect Wide-Leg Lounge Pant Amazon ODODOS Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants $27 See On Amazon These are the perfect lounge pants (but you can totally dress them up, too). They’re soft and lightweight, with flowy wide legs and a comfortable wide waistband. With four different lengths to choose from — ranging from 22 to 32 inches — there’s a just-right fit for everyone. And the deep side pockets are just icing on the cake. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

41 This Highly Rated Henley Bodysuit Amazon MANGOPOP Henley Bodysuit $18 See On Amazon With a 4.4-star rating after thousands of reviews, you can bet this bodysuit is going to be a hit. It features a Henley neckline with real buttons for versatility in styling, and a ribbed texture that feels so soft against the skin. Plus, the thong bottom means it won’t bunch up when tucked into even the most form-fitting pants. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

42 This Elegant Knit Sweater Amazon MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater $33 See On Amazon The reviews are in and the verdict is that this sweater is absolutely gorgeous. Woven from the perfect viscose blend, it’s warm, soft, and has a beautiful drape. The mock turtleneck gives it an elegant touch without any of the styling fuss — just throw it on and go. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 32

43 These Slightly Cropped Joggers For Life On The Go Amazon G Gradual Pants with Deep Pockets $35 See On Amazon These 7/8 ankle length joggers are the perfect pant for an active lifestyle. They’re crafted from a lightweight, moisture-wicking performance fabric designed to keep you cool and dry. And they have just the right amount of spandex to flex along with you, while still keeping their shape. Deep pockets and a comfortable elasticized waistband are just a few more details that don’t go unnoticed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

44 These Knit Jeggings That Look Like The Real Deal Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging $17 See On Amazon These jeggings look like authentic denim jeans, right down to the real pockets and belt loops. Everything else is an illusion of the best kind — meaning they feel just like your favorite leggings. They’re so stretchy that you could do cartwheels in them if you wanted to. As one shopper noted, “You cannot tell they are leggings, they look like regular pants. You can totally wear these to work! They are super comfortable, I wear them constantly.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

45 This Plaid Dress With ‘90s Vibes Amazon olrain Plaid V Neck Long Sleeve Shirt Dress $33 See On Amazon You know that plaid blouse that you wear on repeat? Well, this dress is just like that, only with a high-low hem that feels perfectly ‘90s. It features a classic plaid print, a flowy silhouette that looks great with knee-high boots, and two pockets for even more versatility. “I love this dress. There are multiple ways you can wear it. It can be more dressy or casual depending on how you style it. It’s comfortable to wear, and I feel really cute in it,” gushed one reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 16

46 This Elegant Wrap Dress You’ll Want In A Few Colors Amazon Pink Queen Wrap Sweater Dress $25 See On Amazon The price tag isn’t the only stunning thing about this dress. The wrap design is simply elegant, and the pleats are perfection. And as it turns out, tons of satisfied shoppers agree. “I was SO happy with this dress for our trip to Italy. A must have. Love it so much I am ordering another one,” raved one happy reviewer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

47 This Heathered Tunic For Everyday Wear Amazon Aokosor Long Sleeve Side Split Tunic $29 See On Amazon This tunic is both comfortable and affordable, so don’t think twice about picking up a few. It features a classic crewneck and a stylish side split hem that looks great half tucked into a pair of jeans. The heathered fabric feels great against the skin, and as one reviewer raved, “It's just so soft for everyday wear with leggings and work-at-home attire.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

48 These Cozy Leggings For Cold Weather Amazon BALEAF Fleece Lined Leggings - $45.99 $21.69 See On Amazon There’s nothing like fleece to keep you warm when it’s cold out, and that’s exactly what these highly rated leggings are lined with, making them both extra warm and soft. They’re as great for everyday wear as they are for exercising since they’re comfortable, breathable, and supportive. Plus, the three-pocket design means you’ll always have your daily essentials close at hand. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 24

49 This Classic Cotton Cable Knit Sweater Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Long-Sleeve Crewneck Sweater $31 See On Amazon This cable knit sweater is a classic, which means it will never go out of style. Plus, it’s so versatile, pairing perfectly with everything from jeans to a silky skirt. As if that wasn’t enough to make you instantly hit the ‘Add to Cart’ button, the high-quality 100% cotton construction will. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 29

50 This Versatile Shawl That Feels Like Cashmere Amazon RIIQIICHY Shawl Scarf $10 See On Amazon Cashmere shawls can set you back major moolah, but this ultra-soft viscose version feels just as good at a more affordable price point. It’s elegant, warm, and oversized so you can cover up as much (or as little) as you like. The fringed ends at an understated touch of movement, making it a versatile accessory. Available colors: 32

51 This Chunky Knit Cardigan You’ll Reach For Constantly Amazon Imily Bela Button Down Cardigan $26 See On Amazon This cardigan is an easy-to-wear essential that instantly adds style to even the most casual outfit (yes, those are tortoiseshell buttons). The chunky waffle knit is soft and warm, making it ideal for cooler days or even deep air conditioning. It’s earned stellar ratings, with several reviewers noting just how beautiful the colors are in person. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

52 This Modern Plaid Poncho Wrap Amazon Breezy Lane Wrap Cardigan $29 See On Amazon This modern take on the traditional poncho is so chic with its elevated plaid prints and fringed details. The pill-resistant material is lightweight while still offering incredible warmth. Reviewers say it looks and feels so much more expensive, with one shopper noting, “Love the soft but robust fabric, which feels and looks high quality. Drapes nicely and comes in a variety of colors/prints [...](I got two!) Super cozy.” Available colors: 22

53 This Midi Skirt You Can Style So Many Ways Amazon Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Midi Skirt $17 See On Amazon This midi skirt is designed to look great on every body shape. Not only does it have a curve-hugging silhouette and comfy stretch waistband, but it also comes in a huge range of sizes. Slits on the sides add style and make for easy movement. For right around twenty bucks, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13

54 These Luxe Leggings In Velour Or Faux Leather Amazon Conceited Velvet Leggings $25 See On Amazon Velvety-soft leggings? Yes, please. These velour leggings are so soft to the touch — both inside and out — and look so chic that it’s no wonder they’ve earned the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ badge. And they’re just as comfortable as your favorite pair, with lots of stretch and a high waist. Choose from legging or jogger styles, and even vegan leather. Available sizes: Small — 2X-3X

Available colors: 14