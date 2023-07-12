Shopping

The Best Back-To-School Fashion On Walmart.com, All Under $35

by Sloan Baker
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Can you believe it's already that time of year again? The back-to-school season is in full swing — and so is all the shopping that comes with it. Luckily, Walmart’s got your back when it comes to back-to-school fashion, and we’ve scoured the retailer’s virtual aisles to bring you the best finds under $35. Yep, you heard that right. Affordable styles that'll have your kids strutting into the new school year with confidence are just a few clicks away.

Picture this: matching sets, comfy pants, cowgirl boots, and everything in between, all at prices that won't make your wallet cry. Now that’s a fashion miracle. Get ready to make this back-to-school season one for the books!

Ahead, shop our favorite back-to-school fashion finds from Walmart.

Sweet Butterfly
Girls 4 Piece Set With Scrunchie

Anything with a matching scrunchie is destined to be iconic. This outfit will have your kid covered from head to toe.

$25
Free Assembly
Boys Short Sleeve Stripe T-Shirt

Level up their daily uniform with this colorful striped tee.

$13
Madden NYC
Little Girl & Big Girl Fashion Cowgirl Boot

The Western trend is still in full swing. Give your kid an extra boost of confidence with these cowgirl boots.

$30
Wonder Nation
Little Girl & Big Girl Ballet Flat Shoes

A simple ballet flat can go a long way. Pair these with anything from jeans to dresses for a put-together, classic look.

$9
U.S. Polo Assn.
Boys Stretch Twill 5-Pocket Straight Fit Pant

This year, ditch the khakis and say hello to fitted pants in every colorway imaginable.

$16
Justice
17" Laptop Backpack with Lanyard Navy Blue Gold

If your little ones are beginning to get into some not-so-little books and laptops this year, this backpack is the best way to balance studies and style.

$30
Barbie
Girls Graphic Fleece Shorts

Although Barbie is all the rage right now, these stunning shorts will never go out of style.

$6
AND1
Little & Big Boys Lace-up Basketball Sneakers 2.0

Everyone’s trying to get their hands on a good pair of high-tops this year. At only $22, this is the perfect pair for every back-to-school outfit.

$22
365 Kids from Garanimals
Girls Mix & Match Kid Pack, 6-Piece

If there’s one thing we love, it’s a matching set. Maximize your purchase without compromising style this year with this perfect set of 6 to mix and match.

$33
Reebok
Childrens Arden Unisex Laptop Backpack, 2-Piece Lunch Set

We love this backpack set from Reebok for its cool shade of blue.

$30
Avia
Little Girl & Big Girl Bungee Runner Sneaker,

These kicks are playground approved. In the perfect shade of pink, your kids can run, jump, and skip in style.

$18

