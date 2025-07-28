I don’t know about you, but if I had to best describe my kids this summer, it would probably be “free-range raccoons.” They’ve enjoyed every second of staying up way past their bedtime. They’ve sustained themselves largely with popsicles and Pirate’s Booty. Shoes with laces? We don’t know them. The most effort they’ve put into anything is coordinating Minecraft online with their friends. But this lawless, languid time is rapidly coming to an end as the new school year closes in — and I, for one, fear that my little feral goblins will struggle with the transition.

And, to be clear, the struggle won’t be theirs alone. I’ve been enjoying the lazier rhythm of summer, too, and I’m already mourning the loss of that “we’ll get to it when we get to it” energy. We’re entering a season of much more urgency, where we say goodbye to the ease of long afternoons, later bedtimes, and maybe just a touch more screen time that I swore I’d allow back on the brink of summer.

However, the school year is once again here, and the re-entry fatigue is already real. So, how do we drag our kids out of summer mode and into something that vaguely resembles a functioning student? I asked several experts — educators, sleep specialists, therapists, and emotional learning pros — for their best, most realistic tips.

Let’s start there.

Think “Baby Steps”

You can’t just flip the switch from feral goblin to model student overnight; it doesn’t work that way. And while kids do crave predictability, trying to rush it is a recipe for disaster. Instead, do your best to gradually reintroduce routine, ramping up as you get closer to that first day back. Every expert who responded to my query suggested starting to establish your back-to-school schedule two weeks prior to your kid’s start date.

One brilliant way to do this? Anchoring.

"The key is to start small and focus on connection first. Instead of announcing or reverting back to a new ‘strict routine,’ pick one anchor to reintroduce, like a consistent wake-up time or a family breakfast,” recommends Melanie Sperling Palmer, founder and CEO of play-based emotional learning company, Emmers.

She stresses that structure doesn’t have to mean rigidity. “Even five minutes of playful connection in your ‘structured’ day — reading together, a quick game, or sharing what you’re excited about for the day — helps kids feel grounded and ready to shift gears.”

So, no dramatic Monday morning reveal of a full-blown routine that takes your kids from 0 to 60 in a day. The key is to nudge bedtime, wake-up times, and meal times, while also starting to scale back screen time.

According to Support the Spectrum creator Ryann Sutera, a licensed speech-language pathologist specializing in neurodiversity communication strategies, this gentle reintroduction is especially crucial for neurodivergent children.

“For neurodivergent kids, abrupt change can feel like the rug being pulled out from under them. Their nervous systems crave predictability, so instead of flipping a switch, adjust gradually,” she encourages. “Adjust bedtime, wake-up time, and even mealtimes by 15 minutes each day.”

In fact, says Sutera, the number one mistake parents make during this time is expecting flexibility overnight.

“Neurotypical kids might roll with sudden shifts; many neurodivergent kids can’t. Their brains work hard to regulate even small changes, so if you stack too many changes at once, you’ll see big behaviors,” she explains. “Break it down: first stabilize sleep, then morning routine, then after-school structure."

Let’s Get Visual

As someone who loves a good visual aid, I can definitely appreciate how they might come in extra handy as kids transition back to a school routine. Seeing is believing, right?

“They might not know it, but kids thrive on structure,” says parenting expert Richard Ramos, who highly recommends incorporating visuals to help kids readjust. “Use a visual calendar or chart to outline the daily routine, and on this, you can include wake-up times, meal times, study periods, helping around the house, bath time, and bedtime. This gives them a clear roadmap and helps reduce resistance, as well as letting you get a grip on what's coming next.”

Sutera agrees, pointing out that this is particularly effective for neurodivergent children.

“For kids with ADHD or autism, working memory is a real hurdle; telling them what to do is like writing instructions in disappearing ink. Use visual schedules or step-by-step charts. This takes the pressure off you and gives them independence without the constant verbal reminders,” she shares.

Mandi St.Germaine, a pre-K–1 curriculum coach based in Louisiana, feels like visual tools are an excellent way to bring back structure with fun, suggesting, “Utilize family calendars to schedule the week out together or develop simple morning/night checklists for younger kids. Personally, I have created a morning checklist that my girls follow each morning so they know the expectations. Even with our ever-changing afternoon schedules, our nonnegotiables are set into place. This not only keeps time management skills in check but also gives kids a sense of ownership and control over their routines.”

Get Kids In On It

Speaking of ownership, the experts are all on the same page here: The back-to-school transition runs smoother when you empower your kids.

Says Brittany Sheehan, certified pediatric sleep consultant and founder of Brittany Sheehan Sleep, “Many power struggles and stressors in the morning school rush have to do with kids' lack of autonomy and independence. Work with your child leading up to the start of school on skills that they’re capable of doing on their own — putting on their own shoes, getting dressed, filling their water bottle, packing their snack, etc.”

Palmer says this can be as simple as giving them options or asking them for feedback as you begin to plot their return to school, and in those hectic early days back as well.

“Kids are more likely to follow rhythms they feel part of, so involve them: 'Should we start the day with pancakes or oatmeal tomorrow at 7:30?' That tiny choice builds buy-in and gives them a sense of control in a time of transition,” she says.

Prepping at night can be an ideal time to give your kids some of these options and the independence they crave, with Sheehan suggesting, “Think through what you and your child can do the night before so that school mornings are less stressful: packing lunch, laying out clothes, homework done, backpack by the door, etc.”

Already, you can probably see plenty of opportunities to get your kid involved, from having them pick out the clothes for laying out to choosing the food for their lunch and packing up their own backpack and placing it by the door.

Limit Logistics

Again, although the temptation to wait until the last minute and then hard launch the new school year is strong, that sort of “all in, all at once” mentality can really take a toll on kids. And while those first few weeks will likely feel overwhelming by nature due to classes alone, you can minimize some stress by keeping after-school hours chill.

“Sports and activities and playdates are fun, but also very stimulating for kids,” Sheehan reminds us. “Give your child a few weeks to decompress after school without packing their afternoon schedule. Once you’re back to your normal routines and have adjusted to any changes, go ahead and add some activities!”

“For kids with ADHD or autism, working memory is a real hurdle; telling them what to do is like writing instructions in disappearing ink. Use visual schedules or step-by-step charts.” — Ryann Sutera

Sutera adds that this is also a smart strategy for keeping neurodivergent kids (and their parents) from going batty those first few weeks.

“Plan for a decompression window after school. Neurodivergent kids spend the entire day masking, navigating sensory overload, and following rules designed for neurotypical brains. When they walk in the door, their bucket is empty. A calm, predictable break, like a snack in a quiet space or swinging outside, helps reset their nervous system so the evening doesn’t spiral.”

So, think snack + quiet zone + loose structure after school to help kids reset their nervous systems. Building with blocks or Legos, drawing or coloring quietly, and listening to music or an audiobook are all good post-school reset options.

You’ve Got This

Listen, transitions are hard — for kids and parents. You can bank on experiencing some resistance from your little feral summer goblins. But it’s OK if the first week (and maybe the second, and the third…) is a bit wobbly. Backpacks will be forgotten, cereal will be smooshed into your car’s floor mats, and there will almost definitely be an emotional meltdown over shoes or pants.

Even when things start to go sideways, it helps to celebrate the small wins and focus on trying again tomorrow. Or, as Sutera gently reminds us, “Progress over perfection; that’s the real win.”