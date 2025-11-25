Shopping for tweens and teens can feel like kind of a toss-up. Some of them want toys, some want Sephora serums, or some have fully turned into teens and are super particular about the things they’re yearning to see under the tree. So, who better to decide what the hottest beauty and skincare gifts for the youth are than, well, the youths themselves? We asked all of our Scary Mommies on Facebook what their tweens and teens want most for Christmas, and after peeking at their kids’ wishlists, here are the most popular picks.

01 Evereden Kids Daily 1-2-3 Routine Evereden Evereden Kids 1-2-3 Routine $65 $45.50 See On Evereden A mom said her child asked for this skin care value set, and this seems like something even the most discerning dermatologist would be OK with kids using. Again, it’s a simple cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF moment, and it comes with one of those puffy headbands their favorite beauty guru definitely uses.

02 Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream with Taming Wand Sephora Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream with Taming Wand $20 See On Sephora Slicked back hairstyles are in with the youth and don't seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. My 12-year-old niece had this hair taming wand from Dae high on her Christmas list, and I personally love it too. The XXXL mascara-like brush it comes with catches every last baby hair and puts it in its place for the rest of the day.

03 tbh® Merry Minis Gift Set for kids Fairy Tales Hair Care tbh® Merry Minis Gift Set for kids $29.95 See On Fairy Tales Hair Care Scary Mommy Editor-in-Chief Kate Auletta’s 12-year-old son loves this brand’s face wash and lotion. “It’s not too thick, and the packaging is cute but not too cutesy that he feels like it’s ‘for girls.’”

04 The Fantastic Four Foam Soap Set Dojo The Fantastic Four Foam Soap Set $72 $66 See On Dojo The overarching theme of the responses we got is this: Kids want personal care items that smell good and are fun to use. One Scary Mommy editor said her daughters love Dojo’s Whippity Cloud Kids Foaming Soaps. They come in four delightful scents, are free of common fragrance allergens, and are dermatologist- and pediatric OT-approved. Also, the nozzle has a child lock to keep pesky little siblings from using up all the Dojo foam during their bubble bath. Massive fight: avoided.

05 Sincerely Yours Sunny Side Up Mineral Sunscreen Sincerely Yours Sunny Side Up Mineral Sunscreen $28 See On Sincerely Yours Salish Matter is a 15-year-old influencer; Sincerely Yours is her new skin care brand. And the tweens want quite literally any of the products from her line, thank you very much. Dermatologists generally say kids and tweens need a super simple skincare routine (if any) — cleanser, moisturizer, and SPF. Sincerely Yours offers all three, but the SPF is particularly cute in my opinion.

06 Rhode Pocket Blush Rhode Rhode Pocket Blush $25 See On Rhode What the tweens and teens also want, and I quote, is “anything from Rhode.” Hailey Bieber’s makeup brand has seen a lot of hype this year, but no product more so than their Pocket Blush sticks. There are 11 shades to choose from, and it starts out sheer, so it seems like an age-appropriate choice for kids learning their way around makeup.

07 Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches + Big Yellow Compact Walgreens Starface Hydro-Star Pimple Patches + Big Yellow Compact $14.49 $11.59 See On Walgreens Remember being mortified of having a massive zit, and now kids literally put a neon yellow sticker on theirs? Frankly, we love that energy. Lots of moms responded that their tweens and teens use pimple patches all the time, and they seem like a perfect stocking stuffer. I love that this set comes with a little compact and mirror they can toss in their backpacks.

08 Bubble Fresh Start Gel Cleanser Bubble Bubble Fresh Start Gel Cleanser $17 See On Bubble Another mom said her teen is asking specifically for the Bubble Skincare Fresh Start Gel Cleanser and one of the brand’s serums, though she didn’t specify which one. Derms generally advise against chemical exfoliants for young skin, so perhaps the Water Slide hydrating serum is the best choice for kids.

09 Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Brown Sugar Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm Brown Sugar $24 See On Summer Fridays Summer Fridays still has the teens in a chokehold, apparently. These bad boys have been much-hyped for the last couple of years, and the kids are still asking for them for Christmas 2025. I do get it, though — their Lip Butter Balm has a delightful texture and is still sheer enough that it’s fitting for all ages. The more the merrier from this shade range, too.

10 Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist Sol de Janeiro Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist $39 See On Sol De Janeiro Sol de Janeiro is known for this scent, and apparently it’s a major hit with tweens and teens too. The brand has a wide range of body spray scents now, but this classic vanilla and salted caramel scent is the one most teens are lusting after on Reddit (yes, I checked for you). Sorry in advance to all the teachers who’ll be walking through clouds of this stuff after winter break.

11 Ipsy Beauty Subscription Ipsy Ipsy Beauty Monthly Subscription $14 See On Ipsy OK, so while a teen didn’t technically request this one, one mom shared that she bought her daughter an Ipsy subscription and it has been the gift that keeps on giving. For $14 a month, your kid will receive a makeup bag with a handful of trial-sized beauty products from all the big-name brands. It’s a great way to let them play and try new things without purchasing expensive full-sized products.

12 Tree Hut Jelly Bear Shea Sugar Scrub Ulta Tree Hut Jelly Bear Shea Sugar Scrub $9.99 See On Ulta One mom said her kid wants Tree Hut Body Scrubs, and I think they make a fantastic gift option. 1. The tubs are heavy, so they feel substantial. 2. They’re not at a double-digit price point, which we will take anywhere we can get it. There are so many fun scents to choose from, and they last a good long while too.

13 Native Cotton & Lily Sensitive Whole Body Deodorant Stick Native Native Cotton & Lily Sensitive Whole Body Deodorant Stick $14 See On Native The verdict is in: Native is a hit with the teens. They’re asking for the brand’s body washes and deodorants, though which scents you choose will vary by kid, of course. They have fresh options like cotton and lily, fruity sweet peach and nectar, or fun seasonal options like holiday gumdrop (so cute).

14 Dock & Bay Sleep Mask Nordstrom Dock & Bay Sleep Mask $15 See On Nordstrom More than one mom responded that their child wants a sleep mask. While no specific brands came up, I think that’s for the best — that means you get to shop around and find one they’ll love. There are cute fuzzy animal ones galore online, but for an older teen, I think a chic little number like this would feel very grown-up and exciting.

15 JB Skrub The Body Spray JB Skrub JB Skrub The Body Spray $20 See On JB Skrub One parent replied to our query saying her child asked for cologne, but not any specific kind. It makes sense — they want to smell good, but maybe don’t know quite what they’re looking for. This one from JB Skrub feels like a great intro to the world of fragrance. The brand specifies this is not a cologne in that it contains no aluminum or synthetic fragrances. Instead, it’s got a light, citrus botanical scent and helps neutralize B.O.

16 Lily & Fox Lilac Dreams Nail Wraps Lily & Fox Lily & Fox Lilac Dreams Nail Wraps $2.99 See On Lily & Fox This brand of nail wraps came up on one teen’s list, and a few other moms chimed in to say they love them too, and they really do last. I love that these just go on like stickers — so exposing your kid’s hands to UV lights to cure anything — and they’re so cheap, you can get a handful of them for their stocking.

