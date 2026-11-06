It happens like clockwork every fall: Our mom group chats turn into one long stream of links. “Is your kid asking for this, too?” “Is it sold out??” “Ordering now; better safe than sorry!” IYKYK, and if you’re behind, well, we’ve got you.

Our editors pooled our mom group chats to parse through all the convos and conjecture about what our kids want this year, and we came up with a list of kids’ gifts real moms are actually buying (or have already procured and stuffed in a secret hiding place). There’s the landline for kids that you’ve surely been seeing all over your social media feeds, a play saw that won’t cut little fingers, a balance board that’s sneaky good for everyone in the house, and much more. There’s guaranteed to be something for every kind of kid on this list.

Keep scrolling for the gifts every mom we know is talking about.

Lovevery The Free Spirit Play Kit Lovevery Lovevery The Free Spirit Play Kit $156 $132 See On Lovevery For the baby or toddler on your holiday list, a Lovevery Play Kit is genuinely one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give. Each kit is developmentally designed by experts for a specific age and stage, so every single toy inside has a real purpose and actually supports what that child’s brain is working on right now. The Free Spirit Kit is designed for older toddlers exploring independence, creativity, and imaginative play, and it comes with everything from open-ended building materials to pretend play pieces that grow with them well beyond the holiday season. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

Sticki Rolls Band Capsule Target Sticki Rolls Band Capsule $4.99 See On Target The Sticki Rolls capsule series has absolutely taken over my daughter’s friend group, so she will lose her mind when she sees Series 3 under the tree. Each roll is a peel-and-stick experience that reveals collectible band stickers inside, and the trading, collecting, and comparing with friends has become a whole social event in itself. They are the kind of small, inexpensive gift that delivers an enormous reaction, which is the ideal holiday gift math. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer or add-on for any kid who is deep in the sticker and collectible era right now! — Katie Garrity

Tin Can Phone Tin Can Tin Can Phone $100 See On Tin Can This is the holiday gift that every parent who is trying to delay handing their kid a smartphone needs to know about. The Tin Can is a Wi-Fi landline designed specifically for kids, with no screen, no apps, no social media, no browser, and no strangers getting through. You control the approved contact list from the app, kids can call friends and family with real voice calls, and there is even a free Can-to-Can plan so two Tin Can kids can call each other for free with no subscription required. My daughter loves it and I love that she gets the independence of being able to call her people without me handing over the entire internet to do it. — Katie Garrity

Gibbon SlackBoard Plus — Butterfly Gibbon Gibbon SlackBoard Plus — Butterfly $229 $172.49 See on Gibbon This is such an ideal holiday toy for me! It's physical but can be done inside, it's not made of plastic, it doesn't have noise or lights, and... I can use it too after the kids go to bed. Also you don't have to wrap it. Really, can you ask for anything more? — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Melissa & Doug Cheery Lane House Play Set Melissa & Doug Melissa & Doug Cheery Lane House Play Set $34.99 See On Melissa & Doug The Melissa & Doug Cheery Lane House is the kind of gift that becomes the centerpiece of playtime for years — it is a beautifully detailed wooden dollhouse play set with colorful, cheerful design that sparks hours of open-ended storytelling and creative play without a single battery or screen required. Melissa & Doug has been the gold standard in wooden toys and imaginative play for decades, and this set delivers on every bit of that quality and craftsmanship. — Katie Garrity

Noodoll Hot Potato Ricespud Noodall Noodoll Hot Potato Ricespud $30 See On Noodall The Noodoll Ricespud Hot Potato is a tiny, perfectly rendered little potato plush that is so absurd and so cute at the same time that it is genuinely impossible not to love it. It is soft, squishy, palm-sized, and has the most deadpan little potato face that somehow communicates everything. It’s the kind of completely unhinged gift that costs almost nothing, takes up zero space in a stocking, and becomes the most talked-about thing under the tree because nobody expected a potato and yet here we all are. — Katie Garrity

ChompSaw Chompshop ChompSaw $26 $19.99 See On Chompshop The ChompSaw is the coolest thing I have seen for kids who want to actually make things. It is a real, functional saw designed specifically for children with a safety guard that prevents the blade from cutting skin but still cuts wood, foam, and cardboard perfectly, which means she gets the genuine satisfaction of building and creating without me hovering anxiously over every cut. It’s designed for kids 4 and up, requires zero power tools or adult intervention once they gets the hang of it, and the independent building projects it unlocks are genuinely impressive. — Katie Garrity

Clixo Dino Discovery Magnetic Set Target Clixo Dino Discovery Magnetic Set $29.99 See On Target I love this toy because it combines two really common kid interests: building things and dinosaurs. I got this set for my twin neice and nephew and they have gotten so much (QUIET, SOLO) play time from this set. This set allows you to make three different dinosauts — T-rex, pterodactyl, brontosaurus — and they make them over and over again. It's hands-on and it uses their brains, I couldn't ask for more. — Sarah Aswell

Axe Yamazaki Hug Yarn Sewing Machine for Kids Axe Yamazaki Hug Yarn Sewing Machine for Kids $119 See on Amazon My daughter has been asking to learn to sew and this is the perfect place to start. The Hug is a beginner-friendly kids’ sewing machine that uses yarn instead of thread, making it safe, easy, and genuinely manageable for little hands without the frustration of rethreading a needle every five minutes. It has a built-in safety finger guard, LED lighting, and comes with a full sewing kit so she can start creating immediately right out of the box. — Katie Garrity

Strikesphere Soccer Launcher Strikesphere Strikesphere Soccer Launcher $173.72 See On Strikesphere I have a soccer obsessed kid; specifically, he wants to play goalie all the time. We practice every. Single. Day. And he always wants more time and more kicks to block. This soccer launcher has been so fun. It will fire on a five-second timer or if you clap three times, and you can adjust the height it launches at too. It's a great "big" gift for the soccer loving kid in your life. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Mattel KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Rumi Mira & Zoey How It’s Done Fashion Doll 3-Pack Set Target Mattel KPop Demon Hunters HUNTR/X Rumi Mira & Zoey How It’s Done Fashion Doll 3-Pack Set $139.99 $99.99 See On Target K-Pop and cool fashion dolls in the same box is basically a guaranteed win. The K-Pop Demon Hunters 3-pack features three fully styled dolls with incredible detail in their outfits, accessories, and overall aesthetic that feels genuinely fresh and different from anything else in the doll aisle right now. Each doll has her own distinct look and personality, and the whole set comes with the kind of intricate styling details that a kid who loves fashion, music, and K-Pop culture will absolutely obsess over. — Katie Garrity

Sunny Auntie 125-Piece Magnetic Tiles Sunny Auntie 125-Piece Magnetic Tiles $39.99 See on Amazon Magnetic tiles are one of those gifts that never get old, and a 132-piece set is the kind of haul that opens up a whole new level of what they can build. The Sunny Auntie tiles are compatible with other major magnetic tile brands so they can add to an existing collection, the pieces are thick, sturdy, and safe with rounded edges and no sharp corners, and the variety of shapes in the set means endless architectural possibilities from simple towers to elaborate castles and everything in between. — Katie Garrity

Melissa & Doug x Van Leeuwen Wooden Ice Cream Counter Melissa & Doug Melissa & Doug x Van Leeuwen Wooden Ice Cream Counter $64.99 See On Melissa & Doug This collab between Melissa & Doug and the iconic Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is the most delightful play set, and the little ones on your holiday list are going to absolutely love it! It is a fully detailed pretend play ice cream counter inspired by Van Leeuwen’s gorgeous aesthetic, complete with scoopable play ice cream, cones, toppings, and all the tools needed for the most imaginative scoop shop experience. — Katie Garrity

Munro Scottie Dog “Winter Jumper” Jellycat Jellycat Munro Scottie Dog “Winter Jumper” Jellycat $60 See On Jellycat If you have been anywhere near a toy store, a bookstore, or the internet in the last year you already know that Jellycat has completely taken over, and this little Scottie Dog in his cozy winter jumper is exactly why. The softness is genuinely unmatched, the details are ridiculously charming, and every single Jellycat somehow manages to have more personality than a stuffed animal has any right to. My daughter because she has been asking for a Jellycat, and a dog in a tiny Christmas sweater felt like the obvious and correct choice. — Katie Garrity

Make It Real Write In Style Pen Creation Station Target Make It Real Write In Style Pen Creation Station $16.99 See On Target My 8-year-old niece loved this pen creation station. Craft kits feel like they're back in a big way this year, and I love that this one is fun during the making and leaves you with usable pens she can take to school, and a fun little storage locker for her desk in her room. It's just little girl gift gold. — Katie McPherson

Gund Hidden Pigeon Company Knuffle Bunny 13.5-Inch Green Plush Toy Gund Hidden Pigeon Company Knuffle Bunny 13.5-Inch Green Plush Toy $28 See on Amazon Knuffle Bunny is a full cultural moment right now, and if your kid has read Mo Willems’ beloved picture book series, getting the actual official stuffed animal is going to completely send them. The Gund version is beautifully made with that signature floppy, scrappy, well-loved look that matches the book illustrations perfectly, and the softness is exactly what you want from a toy that is going to become a forever comfort companion. — Katie Garrity

Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Bluey Poolside Playset Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Bluey Poolside Playset $15.59 See on Amazon The combination of Bluey and the Scribble Scrubbie concept is genuinely my daughter’s two favorite hobbies all in one. The Scribble Scrubbie pets are washable toy figures that kids can color with markers, scrub clean, and color all over again, which means the creative play never runs out. The Bluey version gives you Bluey and Bingo to color and decorate, which is going to be an absolutely unhinged amount of fun for any kid obsessed with the show. — Katie Garrity

Minecraft Nugget® Cover Set Nugget Minecraft Nugget® Cover Set $169 See on Nugget For the kid who already has a Nugget and is completely obsessed with Minecraft, this cover set is going to make the holidays. The Minecraft collab brings the iconic blocky aesthetic to the covers in a way that is genuinely cool and immediately recognizable to any fan. It transforms an already beloved piece of furniture into the ultimate Minecraft hangout zone without any new hardware required, just swap the covers and watch your kid completely lose their mind. — Katie Garrity

Yoto Player 4th Gen Yoto Yoto Player 4th Gen $149.99 See On Yoto We've tried a few different audio players over the years and the Yoto is the one that has really stuck for my son. He uses it every night to listen to a story while he drifts off, and he looks forward to the Yoto Daily podcast with Jake too. This generation of Yoto has so many features I love, from the built-in night light (no more traveling with both!), to the new green button on the side that makes it easy to toggle through favorite stories without carrying along their cards. This is a fabulous gift idea that'll truly be used and loved for many years to come (ours has been THROWN many times during toddler tantrums and still works like a dream). — Katie McPherson

Fidgiwear Squishy Beads — Dreamy, Sweety Fidgiwear Squishy Beads — Dreamy, Sweety $5.99 See on Amazon This is a craft kit and a fidget toy in one, which is basically the dream combo for a kid who can’t sit still. The kit comes with 101 scented squishy beads in flower, heart, round, and star shapes, plus five reusable elastic bracelets and a beading needle, so my daughter can make a bracelet, squish it, take it apart, and start over. It’s a screen-free gift that keeps her hands busy for hours, and I’m not above admitting I’ll probably end up making a bracelet too! — Katie Garrity

Osh Kosh x Sergio Hudson Overalls OshKosh B'gosh Osh Kosh x Sergio Hudson Overalls $40 See On OshKosh B'gosh These are just the cutest overalls that remind me of what I wore when I was a kid. They're designed by Sergio Hudson, who did a special collaboration with Osh Kosh this winter. I love the pop of color, I love the stripes, I love it all. And I know your kid will, too. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Toniebox 2 Audio Player Starter Set for Kids Toniebox 2 Audio Player Starter Set for Kids 1+, Cloud Pink $149.99 See on Amazon This is the gift that keeps my daughter happily occupied without a screen in sight, and the starter set means there’s no scrambling to figure out what else you need. You just set a Tonie character on top of the box and it plays stories, songs, and adventures, and it’s simple enough that she runs the whole thing herself. It’s become part of our daily routine, and it’s the kind of present kids keep reaching for long after the wrapping paper is gone! — Katie Garrity

Sticki Charms™: Instant Stick Trinket Charms Just My Style Sticki Charms™ $4.99 See on Amazon The “more is more” customizing trend is real in our house, and these let my daughter decorate everything she owns without a single bottle of glue. Each pack has 15 glossy, 3D resin charms in pink kawaii creatures, sweet treats, and whimsical icons that peel off the backing and stick to anything flat, like her phone case, journal, or water bottle. It’s a small, inexpensive gift that gets a big reaction, and I fully expect to find a tiny charm stuck to something I own by January. — Katie Garrity

Magna-Tiles Rail Racers Max 80-Piece Set The Original Magna-Tiles Magna-Tiles Rail Racers Max 80-Piece Set $89.99 See On The Original Magna-Tiles This new set from Magna-Tiles takes everything my daughter loves about building with Magna-Tiles and adds ball runs, which means she gets to engineer a track and then immediately test whether it works. The set has 78 magnetic pieces plus two racing balls, including a trapdoor, a slide, and curved and short rails, so she can build multi-level raceways with tight turns and big drops. It works with any Magna-Tiles she already owns, and it’s a screen-free gift that teaches cause and effect while she thinks she’s just playing. — Katie Garrity

Janie and Jack PEANUTS™ Snoopy Puffer Purse Janie and Jack Janie and Jack PEANUTS™ Snoopy Puffer Purse $58 $43.50 See On Janie and Jack There’s SNOW much to love about this limited-edition Snoopy purse, which is designed to look like a mini puffer coat with a quilted detail and a chain strap. It comes in a pretty Swiss blue, closes with a magnetic snap, and is part of Janie and Jack’s winter PEANUTS collection, so it’s guaranteed to make her whole cozy-weather outfit feel complete. It’s small and special enough to fit all her tiny treasures! — Katie Garrity

Nex Playground Nex Playground $299 See on Amazon I've had my eye on the Nex for a long time, and I wish I'd gotten one sooner! We love gaming as a family and it makes me so happy to have the Nex on the mantle for rainy or cold days when it's zero fun to be outside, but we neeeeed to move around and burn energy. It's gaming with way less guilt and feels like a family activity we all look forward to. And yeah, Fruit Ninja is just way more fun when you're karate chopping with your whole chest rather than getting finger burn swiping like crazy. — Katie McPherson

Wild Wawa Flutter Set in Blue Tulip Wild Wawa Wild Wawa Flutter Set in Blue Tulip $92 See On Wild Wawa I got this set for my new niece, and I still cannot get over how perfect it is! It’s soft and airy, thanks to the 100% cotton gauze, and that hand-drawn tulip print? Stahhhp, it’s so charming. It’s a good thing my kids are no longer little or I would literally be buying up every single thing on this site. I think this would make the sweetest gift for any little girl in your life. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Landfall Board Game Landfall Board Game $39.99 See on Amazon This new board game has everything I like: easy rules, really beautiful design, and short game play (around a half-hour). I also love 2-player games that I can either play with one kid or with my partner. The premise is very simple: build a 3D volcano with certain features before your opponent does. I love that this can be very simple or very strategic — there's also an expansion set that bring the game up to 4 players. — Sarah Aswell

Mario Kart World Speed Arena Revell Mario Kart World Speed Arena $69.99 See on Revell For the little racer who’s obsessed with Mario Kart, this officially licensed slot car set brings the game to the living room floor, with Mario and Yoshi going head to head on a 9-foot track with a built-in lap counter to crown the winner. It’s made for kids ages 3 and up and gives two players a screen-free way to duke it out, which is the kind of gift that gets pulled out over and over. — Katie Garrity

Skaulo Kids' ReimaTec Waterproof Ski Suit Reima Skaulo Kids' ReimaTec Waterproof Ski Suit $224.95 See On Reima If you have a kid who refuses to come inside until her fingers are numb, this is the snowsuit that lets her stay out there, because it’s waterproof and breathable, so she stays dry whether she’s sledding, skiing, or face-planting into a snowbank. It’s built with real snowsport details, including several pockets and adjustability, so it can keep up with a growing kid through the whole winter. It's a splurge, but it’s the one piece of winter gear that makes getting her out the door a lot less of a battle. — Katie Garrity

Dr. Seuss Grinch Glowing Heart Plush, 18-inch Light-Up Holiday Stuffed Animal Walmart Dr. Seuss Grinch Glowing Heart Plush, 18-inch Light-Up Holiday Stuffed Animal $14.97 See On Walmart Anyone else have a Grinch-obsessed child? The Grinch with a light-up heart is basically the holiday plush equivalent of a happy ending, and she already quotes the movie every December. It’s an 18-inch, soft and fuzzy Grinch with a glowing heart on his chest, which makes it a great cuddle buddy and a night-time companion all season. Made for ages 2 and up, it’s the kind of gift that instantly becomes a holiday tradition (and gets a spot on the couch until New Year’s). — Katie Garrity

Bluey's Happy Snaps: Deluxe Edition Nintendo Bluey's Happy Snaps: Deluxe Edition $54.99 See On Nintendo Now, this a video game I can say yes to without a second thought, with Bluey and Bingo finding Dad’s old camera and snapping photos around the show’s famous spots, then saving everything in a scrapbook she can decorate with stickers. It has local co-op so a second player can join in and strike a pose, plus no in-game purchases and no online play, which is the kind of kid-friendly setup parents love. The Deluxe Edition adds the Here Come the Grannies bonus content, extra dress-up items, and a digital art book, and the “For Real Life” activity ideas even get her playing away from the screen. — Katie Garrity

Master Toys Squishy Butter Target Master Toys Squishy Butter $19.95 See on Target OK so... I want one of these, too. My two tween girls are VERY into fidget toys and squishies, so we have a lot in my house. My favorite one to steal is this butter block. It's adorable on my desk and great to squeeze during meetings and phone calls. But also great for the kids they're meant for. And fits in a stocking! — Sarah Aswell

I'm So Happy — Ms. Rachel Yoto Card Yoto Players I'm So Happy — Ms. Rachel Yoto Card $14.99 See On Yoto Players For the toddler in your life who already knows every word to Ms. Rachel’s songs, this Yoto card puts the whole debut album on a screen-free player, with all 23 tracks, including “Icky Sticky Bubblegum,” “I Love a Rainbow,” “Big Feelings,” and a few classics like “The Wheels on the Bus.” Kids just pop the card into a Yoto Player or Yoto Mini to hear it, which means a dance party can happen without anyone handing over a phone. It’s $14.99, made for ages 1 and up, and the card launches Nov. 12, so it’s available to preorder now, which makes it a perfect stocking stuffer for any family that already has a Yoto. — Katie Garrity

Imperial Remnant AT-RT Walker R/C Walmart Imperial Remnant AT-RT Walker R/C $49.99 See On Walmart For the kid on your list who’s obsessed with Star Wars, this 13-inch remote control walker is basically a movie scene they can drive around the living room, with a Mandalorian and Grogu figure riding in the cockpit. It really walks, runs, and turns with a 2.4 GHz remote, and it comes loaded with LED lights, laser cannon sounds, and real Star Wars audio clips, so every trip across the floor feels like a battle. It’s made for ages 8 and up and is a Walmart exclusive, and honestly the walker looks cool enough on a shelf that parents will be tempted to play too. — Katie Garrity

Bison Chia Pet Chia Pet Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Bison Chia Pet $29.99 See On Chia Pet My 11-year-old kid is so hard to buy presents for. She's kind of not into toys anymore, but she's not ready to go over to the realm of all clothes and self-care and novels yet. Well... when I saw this Chia Pet bison... I know that she would have at least one thing under the tree that she absolutely loved. I love that this has a bit of a "toy" feel, but it's also cool room decor. — Sarah Aswell

Alexander Girlz — Zola (NEEDS IMAGE) Madame Alexander Alexander Girlz — Zola $57.95 $43.46 See On Madame Alexander These 14-inch dolls are incredily cute and well-made. I love that the dolls look like actual normal girls without exaggerated or sexualized features and I love that the price point adds a good option for families that can't drop three digits for an American Girl Dolls. There are also lots of great accessories available, also at reasonable prices! — Sarah Aswell

Stonz Original Rain Boots Stonz Stonz Original Rain Boots $49.99 See On Stonz I genuinely would put these on and wear them myself if I could, but I suppose I’ll just have to settle for watching my niece romp around in them. I love that these are fully waterpoof but also lightweight and flexible enough that kids don’t feel like they’re walking around wearing cinder blocks. Another great feature is the grippy outsole to help keep little ones from slipping while they’re exploring on wet ground. And they’re made from natural rubber, so totally non-toxic! — Julie Sprankles

Clickeez Series 3 Keyboard Mega Pack Clickeez Keyboard Mega Pack (Series 3) $56.87 See on Amazon Clickeez are tiny character keycaps that click and clack like a real mechanical keyboard, and the Series 3 Bubble Pops theme has a softer, quieter click that’s almost as satisfying as the surprise of seeing which ones you get. The Mega Pack comes with a keyboard-shaped case and 12 characters to display and swap in and out, plus there are 70+ characters to hunt for, including rare surprises, so she can build a collection one click at a time. It’s made for ages 6 and up and is a great screen-free gift for any kid who loves to collect (and click)! — Katie Garrity

LEGO® Technic™ Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Car LEGO LEGO® Technic™ Fast and Furious Dodge Charger R/T Car $159.99 See On LEGO The details in this LEGO build are amazing, from the chain-driven V* engine compressor to the functional steering and suspension. Honestly, I got this car for my (grown, adult) brother and a different, simpler Fast and Furious car for my nephew to build along side him. I love how many brain-building, screenless hours of fun these sets provide — and then you can watch the movie after. — Sarah Aswell

Minion Fart Blaster Pro Minions Illumination's Minions & Monsters Fart Blaster Pro $28.41 See on Amazon I mean, the title really explains everything. This shoots farts at people. I fully admit that I bought this for my brother's children and not for mine, and they played with it for *hours*. There was so much laughter, and honestly, the smell is not that bad for the adults in the room (although we did kick them outside). I think they ran more than when they play sports. — Sarah Aswell

Osh Kosh x Sergio Hudson Jean Jacket OshKosh B'gosh Osh Kosh x Sergio Hudson Jean Jacket $45 See On OshKosh B'gosh Is there anything cuter than a denim jacket on a child? No there is not. Enter this adorable teddy fleece-lined jacket that you just know your kid will love. It's cozy, classic and totally show-stopping. — Kate Auletta