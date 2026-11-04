Every December, moms pull off a small miracle, and we do it mostly on our own. The presents get bought, wrapped, and tucked under the tree with tender care. The stockings get stuffed, the Elf gets Shelf’ed, the fridge and pantry get filled with foods everyone in the family (even your little picky eater) will enjoy. And nearly every December, moms end up with an empty stocking or whatever drugstore special got picked up last-minute because, oops, Mom doesn’t have anything under the tree again!

If your family actually remembers to toss a present or two under the tree or in the stocking for you, you’ve probably grown accustomed to getting the same gift, or some variation of it, every year. A “World’s Best Mom” mug. A bath bomb. You know the type. It’s fine. Really. We know it’s the thought that counts! But we also know that moms spend the entire holiday season thinking about everyone else’s wish lists, and nobody’s thinking very hard about ours.

That’s exactly why we here at Scary Mommy are big fans of taking matters into our own hands. Buy these gifts for yourself, stuff your own stocking, use ‘em to drop some very unsubtle hints on your partner’s phone, or forward this list straight to your friends and family. Because you, dear friend, deserve gifts you’ll genuinely love... and not another GD bath bomb (unless that’s your thing).

Cozy Earth Soft Wash Cotton Sheet Set Cozy Earth Cozy Earth Soft Wash Cotton Sheet Set $298 See on Cozy Earth Every time I put these on the bed, my husband and I waller around like piggies in mud. They're so soft! You must waller, smiling with your eyes shut, to really enjoy them. I adore everything about these sheets and am jonesing to replace some of our old cheap sheet sets with more. They feel breathable, don't make my night sweats worse like cheap sheets do, and they actually STAY on our mattress. We all know there's nothing worse than laying on a bunch of wrinkles all night once your fitted sheet pops off a corner. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Ora Juice Skincare Golden Beryl Moisturizer Ora Juice Skincare Ora Juice Skincare Golden Beryl Moisturizer $63 See On Ora Juice Skincare For the woman on your holiday list who is thoughtful about what goes on her skin, this is such a beautiful and meaningful gift. The Golden Beryl Moisturizer is a lightweight, non-greasy daily hydrator packed with organic turmeric root, ginger root, bearberry extract, hyaluronic acid, CoQ10, and Vitamin C, all formulated to brighten, even tone, and support the skin barrier without a harsh ingredient in sight. The entire Golden Beryl Collection is hormone-conscious, Leaping Bunny certified, pregnancy-safe, and free from parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and synthetic fragrances, which in clean beauty is genuinely rare. — Katie Garrity, Senior Editor, News & Social

ASNA Amla BioVeda 3-IN-1 Hair Oil Asna ASNA Amla BioVeda 3-IN-1 Hair Oil $66 See On Asna Ever since having my delightful children 10+ years ago, I've been on — shall we say — a hair journey. My hair has done the postpartum fall out, it's done the regrowth, and now, years later, it's graying, changing texture, and, once again, falling out. This stuff is great to help combat that, plus it makes my hair super shiny. — Kate Auletta, Editor in Chief

Sunlighten Red Light Therapy Mask Sunlighten Sunlighten Red Light Therapy Mask $529 $449.65 See on Sunlighten If you've been waiting for someone to get you a red light therapy mask, and they just haven't, well, now is your time, girl! I love this one because it's so comfortable and looks so lovely — while delivering 360-degree red light coverage that's FDA-approved. I'm all about beauty finds that are evidence-based, and this fits the ticket. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social

Vellabox Candle Subscription Vellabox Vellabox Candle Subscription $58 See On Vellabox Everyone who has ever set foot in my house knows I almost always have at least one candle burning. I just think it makes everything feel so cozy and welcoming! And this candle subscription box is the perfect thing to keep me stocked and happy. With the Luxe Box, you get two 16-ounce soy candles every month from different independent American candle makers. I really appreciate the little backstories included, and how they highlight women- and minority-owned makers. The candles smell DIVINE, and they come in super frickin’ cute little printed cloth bags. It’s just such a fun treat to look forward to each month. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

Noon & Moon Pastoral Panorama Coffee Mug Noon & Moon Noon & Moon Pastoral Panorama Coffee Mug $86 See On Noon & Moon I have been eyeing this Noon & Moon mug for literal years. It's so pretty and cozy and cottagecore, but the price point always had me closing out of the tab without adding to cart. But isn't that the kind of item, the one you usually won't buy yourself but know you'll use and love so often, that makes the perfect gift? — Katie McPherson

Chokehole Cosmetics 7 Shade Statement Palette Chokehole Cosmetics Chokehole Cosmetics 7 Shade Statement Palette $60 See On Chokehole Cosmetics This palette is on my personal wish list, and I cannot stop thinking about it. Chokehold Cosmetics is an indie brand, and this palette delivers on that with seven highly pigmented eyeshadow shades, from soft matte beige to molten gold shimmer to blood red, plus a warm blush and an unapologetic highlighter, all in one gorgeous compact. It is vegan, cruelty-free, and the shade names alone — Undressed, Shackle, Bite Mark, Blood Oath — tell you exactly the kind of energy this brand is bringing. — Katie Garrity

BrüMate Rise 35 oz. Water Bottle BrüMate BrüMate Rise 35 oz. Water Bottle $42.99 See On BrüMate I have tried every single water bottle and tumbler cup on the market, and I mean every.single.one. This one is my favorite. It sips like a straw (but the shape means no mouth wrinkles!), doesn't hurt my sensitive teeth, the straw never falls out and forces me to stick my hands into the water to get it so I can keep drinking...and yes, it keeps my water cold forever. I was worried the snap-shut lid wouldn't be strong enough to stay closed, and maybe if you want to toss your water bottle in a bag and not worry about it at all, it wouldn't. But for someone who carries their water bottle and at most lays it down in the seat of my car, it has prevented spills just fine. And bless, it doesn't spurt water up at you when it's been closed and jostled around a little. That's my pet peeve. — Katie McPherson

Rifle Paper Co. Harry & David Holiday Sweets Tin Gift Harry & David Rifle Paper Co. Harry & David Holiday Sweets Tin Gift $99.99 See On Harry & David Harry & David’s Moose Munch is the iconic caramel popcorn drizzled with chocolate and loaded with premium mix-ins that has been a cult holiday snack for decades, and for very good reason. It is the kind of treat that sits on the counter and disappears faster than you planned for, and the holiday tins and gift boxes make it feel genuinely special rather than just a bag of snacks. It’s the “buy it for yourself” gift that you absolutely deserve and will not regret for a single second! — Katie Garrity

Paddywax Bistro 8 oz Candle Paddywax Paddywax Bistro 8 oz Candle $32 See On Paddywax I burn candles constantly, and I love finding a new candle brand to try out. Paddywax makes some of the cutest candle vessels that you'll want to keep long after the wax runs out. This Smoked Cherry scent is beautiful and elevated, a not-too-cloying way to enjoy a cherry fragrance if you're into them. As soon as I smelled it I wanted five more, and it has a great throw that fills multiple rooms. — Katie McPherson

Woodenhouse 10-Piece Spoon & 3 Cutting Boards Set Woodenhouse Woodenhouse 10-Piece Spoon & 3 Cutting Boards Set $85.99 $68.99 See On Woodenhouse This kitchen bundle is the gift-for-yourself upgrade that makes every single meal feel more intentional: 10 solid, one-piece teak utensils covering every cooking task, from spatulas and a ladle to a pasta server, skimmer, and salad fork, plus three bamboo cutting boards in three sizes so there is always the right board for the job. The teak wood is smooth, sturdy, scratch-free on nonstick cookware, and has a warm, beautiful grain that makes the whole kitchen feel pulled together just by sitting out. — Katie Garrity

Fulton & Roark Discovery Sets Fulton & Roark Fulton & Roark Discovery Set $140 $75 See On Fulton & Roark I'd never smelled a Fulton & Roark fragrance until this year, and now I'm obsessed with multiple. Calle Ocho is a gourmand lover's dream (it's nearly a dupe for Angel's Share by Kilian). Lover's Lane has a gorgeous deep fruity vibe that I keep reaching for in winter, while Hwy 90 was my summer go-to. The Discovery sets are a great way to smell a range of options from the brand, and they come with a $30 coupon code to spend on a full-size perfume once you pick your favorite. In short, they scream "stuff me in a stocking." — Katie McPherson

Sweet July Morning Essentials Set Sweet July Sweet July Morning Essentials Set $138 $125 See On Sweet July This set has completely elevated my morning skincare routine, and it is the buy-it-for-yourself gift that actually gets used every single day. The Sweet July Morning Essentials Set includes the Pava Exfoliating Cleanser, Pava Toner, Soursop Vitamin C Serum, and Castaway Cream, all inspired by founder Ayesha Curry’s Jamaican heritage and packed with Caribbean superfoods like papaya, guava, and soursop that make your skin look genuinely luminous. Everything is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated for all skin tones and types, which means it actually works rather than just sitting on a shelf looking pretty. It’s the morning routine upgrade that makes getting out of bed worth it because your skin is going to look that good. — Katie Garrity

Anastacia Aesthetics Neon Moon Anastacia Aesthetics Anastacia Aesthetics Neon Moon $110 See on Anastacia Aesthetics You want to pick out your own skincare anyway, but if you send this to your partner on a wishlist you'll probably have to hear about the price. But if you have extremely dry skin that has never responded well to retinol of any kind, I beg you to put this under the tree for yourself. My skin will not tolerate retinol at all, but this product gives me the healthiest plump and glow without any irritation. I've had numerous people ask me what I'm doing differently with my skin since I started using it (and because it's gentle enough to use multiple nights a week, I actually get results, not just flakes and irritation). — Katie McPherson

The Delta Sampler Bundle Delta The Delta Sampler Bundle $75.96 See On Delta This is genuinely one of my favorite discoveries of the year and absolutely qualifies as a gift to yourself. Delta makes hemp-derived THC sparkling beverages in the most delicious flavors that deliver a light, relaxing buzz without the next-morning regret that comes with alcohol. Each can has a precise, low dose so you always know exactly what you are getting; the effect is that perfect mellow, calm feeling that makes a Tuesday night on the couch feel like a genuine treat, and they taste like something a fancy cocktail bar would charge way too much for. — Katie Garrity

Jasmine Dowling Plum Polka Dot Phone Case The Dairy Jasmine Dowling Plum Polka Dot Phone Case $64.95 See on The Dairy Look, I get not wanting to spend a ton of money on a phone case, but recently I realized how much I use them and how much better a good one protects my very expensive little pocket computer. The Dairy's are so pretty and on trend, and I love all the matching accessories. They're tough too. I snagged a MagSafe case so I can use a magnetic grip on the back (helps my wrists), as well as the matching battery pack for when I'm out and about and suddenly realize I'm at 10%. Also, I love that they commission designs from real artists for their cases (this one is by Jasmine Dowling). — Katie McPherson

Liberty Premium Notecard Set Galison Liberty Premium Notecard Set $19.99 See On Galison These notecards are one of those purchases that make you feel like a more elevated version of yourself. The Liberty London floral prints are absolutely stunning, the paper quality is thick and luxurious, and there is something genuinely joyful about having a set of notecards this beautiful sitting on your desk ready to go. Sending a handwritten note feels like a lost art, and this set makes you want to bring it back immediately, whether it is a thank you, a thinking of you, or just an excuse to use something this pretty. — Katie Garrity

Prose Custom Hair & Skincare Prose Prose Custom Shampoo $37 See On Prose I’ve been wanting to try Prose custom hair and skincare for so long; the holidays feel like the perfect time to treat myself! I am loving using shampoo, conditioner, and skincare formulated specifically for my needs, goals, and routine. You just take their quick (but thorough) online consultation and, voila, Prose whips up stuff just for you. They even put your name on the bottles! I think this would make such a thoughtful gift for another mom, or even for a teen. We got my 15-year-old a set, and they’re just as hooked as I am. — Julie Sprankles

Cheryl's Cookies Grand Happy Holidays Gift Tin — Assorted Cookies Cheryl's Cookies Cheryl's Cookies Grand Happy Holidays Gift Tin — Assorted Cookies $59.99 See On Cheryl's Cookies Ordering this for myself is a holiday tradition I refuse to apologize for. Cheryl’s Cookies has been the gold standard of gifting cookies for decades, and the Grand Happy Holidays tin is the move if you are going to do it, packed with their signature frosted and decorated butter cookies in festive holiday designs that are as beautiful as they are genuinely delicious. The cookies are soft, perfectly sweet, and arrive in a keepsake tin that makes the whole thing feel like a proper holiday moment rather than just a snack. — Katie Garrity

Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Exclusive Disney Store Winnie the Pooh Pullover Sweatshirt for Women – Exclusive $64.99 See On Disney Store This sweatshirt is the buy-it-for-yourself purchase that requires absolutely zero justification. It is cozy, it is Winnie the Pooh, and it makes every single person who sees you wearing it immediately smile, which is honestly a public service. The fit is relaxed and comfortable without being shapeless, the graphic is that perfect nostalgic Disney art style that hits every millennial who grew up watching the Hundred Acre Wood, and it is the kind of piece you reach for on every cozy fall and winter morning without thinking twice. Permission granted to add to cart immediately! — Katie Garrity

La Jolie Muse Amélie — Saffron & Oud Candle La Jolie Muse La Jolie Muse Amélie — Saffron & Oud Candle $30 See On La Jolie Muse For the woman who takes her candles seriously, this is the one worth buying for yourself this season. The Amélie is a warm, complex, deeply luxurious blend of saffron and oud that fills a room without being overwhelming, and it has that rich, sophisticated scent profile that makes your home smell like a boutique hotel rather than a Yankee Candle. La Jolie Muse uses natural soy wax, cotton wicks, and fragrance oils that actually throw scent properly rather than disappearing after twenty minutes. — Katie Garrity

Iconic London The Glow & Glazed Duo Iconic London The Glow & Glazed Duo | 2-Piece Gift Set $45 See on Amazon Over the years, my makeup routine has become much more streamlined. I don’t have time for a 12-step routine, but I do have time for two steps that make me look and feel way more put-together than I actually am most days. And this Iconic Londo duo happens to come with both of those products, which, for the record, are consistent refills for me. The Underglow Blurring Primer is hands-down my go-to primer; it smooths over my pores, makes my makeup glide on beautifully, and gives me that dreamy soft-focus finish. Then I finish with the cult-favorite Prep-Set-Glow mist, which leaves my skin dewy and radiant. — Julie Sprankles

Tourance Lux Rabbit Throw Tourance Tourance Lux Rabbit Throw $189.99 See On Tourance I love having high-quality, soft-as-heck blankets all over my house. I think it's one of the main things that makes people tell me how cozy my home is. When I want to buy myself a nice gift, I cannot go wrong buying a lovely throw, and this one by Tourance truly feels as soft as a rabbit, but without doing any harm to animals. It is worth the price! — Sarah Aswell

Noon & Moon Lotus Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 3 Noon & Moon Noon & Moon Lotus Coupe Cocktail Glass, Set of 3 $120 See On Noon & Moon These glasses are one of my favorite things I own, and they make every drink feel like an occasion. The Lotus Coupe has the most beautiful, organic petal-shaped silhouette that looks genuinely sculptural sitting on a shelf or a bar cart, and the hand-blown quality means each one is slightly unique in the most intentional, artisan way. Whether you are pouring a proper cocktail, a glass of sparkling wine, or honestly just sparkling water because you deserve fancy glassware regardless, these elevate the whole experience. — Katie Garrity

Bogg Go Tote Bogg Bogg Go Tote $120 See On Bogg Bogg bags have been having a serious moment for a while now, and the Go Tote is the version that makes the most sense for everyday life. It is a 20L structured tote with that signature washable EVA material that wipes clean instantly, holds its shape no matter what you put in it, and has an interior that actually fits everything without becoming a bottomless pit you have to dig through. The Café Au Lait colorway is a warm, neutral latte tone that goes with absolutely everything and works year-round without feeling too summery or too seasonal. — Katie Garrity

Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Silk Soufflé Body Cream Kayali Kayali Yum Boujee Marshmallow | 81 Silk Soufflé Body Cream $48 See On Kayali I have always, always been a sucker for gourmand scents, and this one is what I would call a grown-up gourmand. Not cloying, not overpowering, just a dreamy whipped and fluffy body cream that begs to be slathered all over. With its key notes of strawberry, pink marshmallow, and whipped vanilla, it smells like a fancy dessert, which is a treat in and of itself. But thanks to a blend of hyaluronic acid and rich oils, it’s super hydrating and leaves my skin extra soft. Great for layering! — Julie Sprankles

Lush Super Milk Conditioning Hair Primer Lush Lush Super Milk Conditioning Hair Primer $24 See On Lush This is the hair product that quietly became a cult favorite for very good reason. Lush Super Milk is a leave-in conditioning primer that you spray on damp hair before styling to protect against heat, reduce frizz, add shine, and genuinely improve your hair’s texture over time with consistent use. It is lightweight enough that it does not weigh hair down or leave any residue, it smells absolutely incredible, and it is the kind of step you add to your routine once and then can never imagine skipping again. — Katie Garrity