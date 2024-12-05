Actually, Socks Are An Amazing Christmas Gift

When you were a kid, socks were probably the last thing you wanted for Christmas — about one step up from an actual lump of coal. You wanted Barbies! A zillion pieces of chocolate! My Little Ponies! Or, once you got to be a too-cool-for-school tween, an inflatable chair and some of that St. Ives Apricot Scrub. (If only you knew then what you know now about your skin barrier.)

Not anymore, though. Good socks are one of adulthood’s most satisfying little luxuries. Maybe it’s because I keep the thermostat super low and I live in a cool climate, but there are few things I appreciate more than a good pair that’s the perfect combination of comfort, warmth, thickness, and durability. And that’s why actually, socks are an amazing gift for grown-ups. Pretty much everybody needs them, but it’s one of those things that’s hard to justify paying top dollar for, which makes it a perfect thoughtful gift — like a cozy hug every time they have to pull on a pair of shoes. Don’t say “I love you” with flowers. Say it with socks.

1. Bombas Merino Wool Blend Socks

To be clear, you really can’t go wrong with any Bombas socks, in my opinion. I have one pair of their basic calf-height crew socks, and every time I have to take them off at the end of the day, I’m a little disappointed they have to take a trip through the laundry before I see them again. And these Fair Isle holiday socks? Yes, please. But when we’re talking about presents, we’ve gotta go straight to their merino offerings. I’m not sure any single gift I’ve gotten my mom in the last 10 years has been as much of a success as the year I got her a three-pack of Bombas merino wool socks. They’re so warm and soft, without being bulky or making your feet sweaty.

2. Pacas Crew Socks

If you want something even softer than merino, and maybe a little fuzzier, you’ve gotta go alpaca. Pacas makes a great crew sock in a wide array of designs, lots of them pretty charmingly funky, and they are buttery soft. Llamas feature heavily! Plus they do have some really great offerings for kids — my daughter loves her Pacas unicorn socks.

3. Solmate Socks

These socks followed me around the internet for weeks before I finally broke down and bought a pair, and they just make me happy. They’re over-the-top colorful and deliberately mismatched, made using recycled materials reclaimed from textile waste. Pair them with a pair of slip-on clogs, and suddenly, you’re one step closer to being a Christmas rom-com character running a bookstore in Vermont. They even have holiday patterns! Plus, they make a “cup cozy,” and if that’s not a perfect stocking stuffer for the Starbucks addict in your life, I’ll eat my hat.

4. Darn Tough Socks

Let me start by saying that Darn Tough socks have a great reputation for living up to their name: They’re well-made, and they last. That’s not why I put them on this list, though. I put them on this list because of the amazing array of designs and, specifically, their incredible “Critter Club” line, which features maybe my favorite socks on this whole list: this pair featuring a raccoon happily eating a piece of toast with jam. If that doesn’t thrill you down to your toes, I just don’t know what to tell you.

5. Muji Stripe Socks

These socks just simply have the perfect amount of cushion on the bottom. Plus, I love the stripe, which is a fun little vintage detail that makes me feel like it’s 1977. They work under boots on a day when wool would make you sweat, and they work in a pair of sneakers for running errands around town. And if the stripe doesn’t look quite right for the person you’re shopping for, I’m pretty sure this Fair Isle pattern is the same sock.

6. Smartwool

Smartwool socks go the distance. I’ve got pairs in my drawer that probably date all the way back to college. And aren’t these patterned ones great?

7. L.L. Bean Ragg Socks

These heathered socks are just plain classics — an essential for the boot-wearer in your life.

8. Verloop Cabin Socks

Most of the socks on this list are for, you know, actually wearing with shoes. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t include at least one pair of no-slip cabin socks. And these are just so bright and cute; they remind me of classic kids’ books. Why should kids have all the fun?

9. Baggu Ribbed Socks

If you’re shopping for somebody who loves bright and colorful, try these Baggu socks. They’re cheerful without being over-the-top about it. Alternatively: This celestial pattern would be great for the astrology gal and/or science nerd in your life.

10. Nishiguchi Kutsushita Wool Socks

Now, you need the right climate for these socks, which are made with thick wool. But they are just the perfect shape, gorgeously well-made, and they are absolutely beautiful. Great for your friend or loved one who’s deep in her big linen dress era! And the jacquard pattern just screams holidays, too, without actually featuring Christmas trees.

11. Sockwell Compression Socks

Got a loved one who spends all day on their feet? Maybe they’re a nurse or a teacher, or they’re in the service industry. Well, my mom is a nurse and she loves her compression socks. Sockwell makes sport and lifestyle versions, both in moderate and firm varieties. And they come in a ton of styles and patterns, too.

12. Bombas Minions Socks

Ok, I know I said this was a roundup for adults. But c’mon, they’re a pretty great stocking stuffer for kids, even if they won’t be the item that immediately knocks their socks off (sorry). And they might, if you’ve got a kiddo who loves the Minions, as so many of them too. And if nothing else, you’ll get a kick out of seeing them on their feet.