65 Bougie Home Upgrades That Are Actually Insanely Cheap On Amazon

Beautifying your home, or rather, “bougifying,” just got easier and cheaper thanks to these premium products I found on Amazon. From kitchen gadgets that will have you feeling like a pro to tech that will make everyday life easier, and even some silky linens for dreamy sleep, this list is sure to have you hitting the Add to Cart button on repeat. And since everything is so affordable, you don’t have to break a sweat doing it. Scroll on for the best home finds to elevate your space on a dime.

01 This Premium Glass & Straw Set For An Elegant Drinkware Upgrade Amazon WHOLE HOUSEWARES Drinking Glasses with Glass Straw (4-Pack) $23 See On Amazon There’s something about sipping from glass that makes beverages taste so much better. And since this glass and straw set is made entirely from high-quality glass —including the straws — you can get the maximum flavor from your favorite drinks. Plus, the whole set is low-maintenance and dishwasher-safe.

02 This Candle Warmer That Doubles As A Lamp Amazon Marycele Candle Warmer Lamp $30 See On Amazon Whether you’re trying to preserve a keepsake candle or just err on the side of safety, this electric candle warmer is a good choice. It features a lamp design with a clear fluted glass lampshade and a dimmable light bulb for gently melting and releasing aromas. The natural wood base adds a rustic touch that looks great in any room. Available sizes: 3

03 These String Lights With A Modern Geometric Design Amazon Twinkle Star Diamond String Lights $12 See On Amazon These string lights are seriously chic. They feature a modern geometric wire design and warm lights perfect for setting a calming mood in the bedroom or bathroom, or for creating a festive lighting scheme during the holidays. And since they are battery-operated, you can even take them on the go.

04 These Luxe Clothing Hangers With A Velvet Lining Amazon Zober Nonslip Velvet Hangers (50-Pack) $24 See On Amazon Streamline your closet with these velvet-lined clothing hangers. The slim design creates an orderly look, while the soft, nonslip lining and notch cutouts are designed to keep clothes securely in place. With 50 hangers in the pack — and at such an affordable price — you can organize your closet like a pro without going over budget. Available colors: 6

05 This Absorbant Mat For Keeping Counters Clean & Protected Amazon AMOAMI Coffee Bar Drying Mat $11 See On Amazon Because a tidy home is a bougie home, this dish-drying mat is a must-have. It’s ultra-absorbent and quick drying, making it ideal for keeping countertops, or even your pet’s water station, clean, dry, and protected. Plus, it’s available in a range of colors to match any home’s aesthetic. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 8

06 This Upscale Lazy Susan For Toiletries & More Amazon shuang qing Makeup Organizer $24 See On Amazon This lazy Susan looks so glam that you’ll want one for your kitchen, bathroom, and beyond. Each tier (three total) features transparent fluted plastic trays held together with strong steel gold-tone supports. A 360-degree rotating base makes reaching for everything from toiletries to condiments effortless. Available sizes: 3

Available colors: 5

07 This Stick-On Wall Sconce With A Chic Bamboo Finish Amazon Deyagoo LED Wall Sconce $24 See On Amazon The bamboo-like finish on this wall sconce gives it an upscale look, so you can feel good about sticking it anywhere you need a little extra light — since it comes backed with sturdy, non-marking 3M adhesive. Grab a few and place them next to your bedside or above your desk — or even under cabinets and in closets . Simply tap to adjust the brightness and color temperatures, and rotate for precision lighting. Available colors: 5

08 These Timeless Glass Apothecary Jars With Stainless Steel Lids Amazon Amolliar Apothecary Jars (2-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Apothecary jars never go out of style, which means you can’t go wrong when displaying them in your home. This set of two apothecary jars features glass jars for easy viewing and odor-resistance, and black stainless steel lids with appealing round handles. Use them to store sweets in the kitchen, cotton swabs in the bathroom, or any tiny items you want to display. Available colors: 7

09 This Divided Pan That’s Perfect For One-Sheet Dinners Amazon goodcook Non-Stick Divided Sheet Pan $17 See On Amazon This divided sheet pan features three numbered sections for keeping foods separated and is made from premium carbon steel with a nonstick textured diamond pattern surface for maximum airflow (aka quicker, more even cooking). As one shopper shared, “Great for cooking one pan meal in oven without ingredients overlapping, especially if making crispy potatoes/veg (so that juices from meat don't touch those items while baking).” Available sizes: 4

10 This Smart Plug For Custom Lighting Amazon Amazon Smart Plug - $24 See On Amazon This Amazon Smart Plug instantly ups your home’s tech — and within a budget, too. Plug in lamps, your coffee machine, and even your holiday lighting, and control them all directly through the Alexa app. Once you try it, you won’t be able to live without this home gadget with over 100,000 five-star ratings.

11 A Trio Of Cutting Board Mats In A Pastel Palette Amazon JULY HOME Cutting Boards (3-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Here’s a set of cutting board mats you’ll want to show off. The muted pastel colors include a soft gray, light turquoise, and blush pink. The tough yet flexible material and anti-slip backing make them ideal for all your food prep needs. And they even feature corner cut-outs for convenient, space-saving hanging storage. Available colors: 6

12 These Food Storage Containers For A Pristine Pantry Amazon Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers (6-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Take your pantry to pristine status with this set of food storage containers. The clear BPA-free plastic construction makes them safe, durable, and easy to view. Airtight lids keep foods fresher longer and are easy to use thanks to the lid-locking lever design. To top it off, the six-piece set comes complete with chalkboard labels and a compatible marker.

13 This Breathable Throw With A Classic Waffle Weave Amazon Bedsure Cotton Waffle Weave Throw Blanket $32 See On Amazon The waffle weave on this blanket gives it a classic vibe that looks ultra expensive. The weave is crafted from a breathable blend of cotton and bamboo, giving it a lightweight feel that provides just the right amount of warmth to make it a year-round staple. The best part is that it’s offered in a range of chic, muted hues that look modern and fresh. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 18

14 These Silky-Smooth Pillowcases For A Posh Sleep Experience Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (2-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Since this luxe set of two pillowcases is made from premium silk-like satin, you can experience smooth sleep up close and personal. Not only do they make for the most comfortable Zzz’s, but they also protect skin and hair from damage in the process. As one shopper noted, “These are by far the best satin pillow cases that I have tried! Nice weight, and they wash and dry like a charm!” Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 39

15 This Soap Dispenser That Looks Like Real Marble Amazon zccz Kitchen Sink Organizer $20 See On Amazon This soap dispenser looks like real marble but is actually made from resin, which means it not only looks great but it’s also super durable. The convenient all-in-one design includes a soap dispenser and two compartments for storing sponges and scrubbers. Plus, the heavy base prevents it from easily tipping or sliding. Available colors: 6

16 This Bamboo Serving Tray For Breakfast In Bed Amazon Pipishell Bamboo Serving Tray With Handles $20 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a luxurious experience with this serving tray. Use it to enjoy breakfast in bed, arrange your home movie snacks, and even for displaying your toiletries. It’s made from smooth, waterproof bamboo for a high-quality finish and reliable durability. Choose from a natural finish or a modern black hue. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 2

17 This Faux Suede Bath Mat That Dries In Seconds Amazon MontVoo Bath Mat $19 See On Amazon You’ll be impressed at how quickly this premium bath mat soaks up water, leaving behind nothing but a dry surface in just a couple of seconds. You’ll also appreciate the soft feel of the faux suede material, plus the fact that it won’t fade, shed, or pill. Choose from a variety of colors to match your bathroom decor. Available sizes: 7

Available colors: 11

18 These Granite Whiskey Stones For Swanky Sipping Amazon Mixology & Craft Whiskey Stones (6-Pieces) $15 See On Amazon These whiskey stones are crafted from real granite and feature a machine-polished finish. They chill cocktails and mocktails to perfection without diluting flavors. Plus, they’re packaged in a beautiful wood tray that can go right into the freezer so they’ll stay icy-cold and ready to use. Available colors: 4

19 These Gold-Tone Cooking Utensils With A Near-Perfect Rating Amazon STYLED SETTINGS Gold Cooking Utensils Set (5-Pieces) $35 See On Amazon You’ll want to display this luxurious utensil set where your guests are sure to see them. Yes, the gold-tone finish looks that good. Plus, the stainless steel construction resists corrosion and denting, while the polished hue promises to keep its luster even after daily use. It’s no wonder the set boasts a near-perfect rating after thousands of shopper reviews. Available colors: 3

20 This Stunning Smoke Gray Candle Set That’s Actually Flameless Amazon Eywamage Grey Glass Flameless Candles (3-Piece Set) $25 See On Amazon This three-piece candle set features stunning mirrored glass pillars with a modern smokey hue that elevates any room. Since they’re battery-powered and flameless, you can safely “burn” them anytime and anywhere. And you don’t even need to get up from your bed or sofa to control them, thanks to the included remote. Available colors: 9

21 These Under-Cabinet Lights For A Calming Ambiance Amazon Brilliant Evolution Wireless LED Under Cabinet Light (2-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Create a calming ambiance in your kitchen, bathroom, and beyond with these under-cabinet lights. The dimmable, remote-controlled LED lights can provide enough light for reading recipes or just your favorite book. Pop in batteries, stick them to your preferred surface with the included adhesive strips, and you’re good to go.

22 This Mini Humidifier That’s Ultra Portable Amazon GENIANI Personal Small Cool Mist Humidifier $25 See On Amazon This portable cool mist humidifier is the perfect size for placing on your desk or nightstand for moisture where it counts. It can run for up to 8 hours, and when it’s time to refill, the screw-off lid design makes it ultra-easy to pour water into the tank.

23 An Electric Tea Kettle That Boils Water In Just 2 Minutes Amazon Peach Street Electric Kettle $26 See On Amazon Not only does this electric tea kettle look sleek but it can boil up to 2 cups of water in just two minutes. You’ll love the wide open mouth that makes filling and cleaning super easy. Plus, the auto shut-off and stay cool handle makes it safer than a traditional tea kettle. Available colors: 10

24 This Coffee Pod Holder That Matches Your Keurig Amazon STORAGENIE Coffee Pod Holder $13 See On Amazon Keep your K-cups within reach with these convenient pod holders. Simply peel and stick the holders to your Keurig coffee maker with the included adhesive strips. Choose from a selection of colors to seamlessly match your Keurig coffee maker and keep your countertops looking tidy. Available colors: 4

25 This Plant-Based Toilet Spray That Traps Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-go Toilet Spray $10 See On Amazon Your bathroom will always smell great when you use this Poo-Pourri toilet spray. It’s made from a blend of fragrant plant-based essential oils, including lemon and bergamot, and works by trapping odors within the toilet bowl before they get the chance to stink up the room. Available sizes: 6

26 These Drawer Dividers For Organizing Like A Pro Amazon Criusia Drawer Organizer Dividers (3-Pack) $15 See On Amazon No need to call in a professional organizer. These affordable drawer dividers make organizing your closet like a pro so easy. Each set of three organizers with a total of 64 cells for storing everything from scarves to socks and even holiday decor. And since they’re made from a durable material, you can count on the set lasting for years to come. Available colors: 4

27 This Stackable Water Bottle Holder For Organized Cabinets Amazon Vtopmart Stackable Water Bottle Organizer Holder $15 See On Amazon If your water bottle collection is creating a mess in your cupboards, organize it with this clear water bottle holder. Each tier stacks to save room, holding a total of 12 water bottles in a variety of sizes. The wallet-friendly price makes them an especially appealing way to tidy up.

28 This Chef-Quality Magnetic Knife Holder Amazon Gorilla Grip Magnetic Knife Holder $14 See On Amazon Make your kitchen chef-worthy with this professional knife holder. Made from heavy-duty stainless steel and featuring strong magnets, it’s designed to keep knives securely organized and within easy reach. And you can even use it outside of the kitchen, including in the garage for organizing tools. Available sizes: 6

29 This Faux Leather Pouf That’s Secretly Storage Amazon Thgonwid Faux Leather Ottoman Pouf $33 See On Amazon This pouf looks like it costs a pretty penny, but it’s actually super affordable thanks to the fact that you fill it yourself. What that means is that you can stuff everything from toys to blankets to unused pillows in it for secret storage. You’ll also appreciate that the faux leather material is durable and easy to wipe clean. Place it in any room to instantly elevate the space. Available colors: 4

30 This Bougie Bartender Kit At An Affordable Price Amazon Homestia Gold Bartender Kit (8 Pieces) $29 See On Amazon This is one bougie bartender kit, and not just because it features a gorgeous gold-tone finish that’s rust- and scratch-resistant. It includes everything you need to make the perfect martini (and beyond). The eight-piece set includes a shaker, jiggler, muddler, stirrer, two pourers, an ice tong, and a strainer. If gold isn’t your thing, you can also choose from classic silver or a modern matte black. Available colors: 3

31 This Window Privacy Film With A Mosaic Glass Look Amazon rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film $10 See On Amazon Get the look of mosaic glass with this easy-to-install (and remove) window privacy film that still lets light in. The mosaic pattern not only looks gorgeous, changing color from day to night, but it also filters out harmful UV rays and keeps nosy neighbors from looking in. Simply peel and stick the static cling material to install. Available sizes: 10

Available colors: 3

32 This Made-In-Italy Wine Glass Set Amazon Paksh Novelty Italian Wine Glasses (4-Pack) $36 See On Amazon Italy makes some of the best-quality glassware, making this affordably priced made-in-Italy wine glass set a super steal that will have you sipping like royalty. The stout bulb shape is ideal for allowing wines to breathe while allowing you to comfortably cradle the glass. The four-piece set is offered in both 18-ounce and 15-ounce sizes.

33 These Cult-Fave Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls With Lids Amazon FineDine Stainless-Steel Mixing Bowls with Airtight Lids (Set of 5) $32 See On Amazon This mixing bowl set will last you literally forever. Each bowl (five in the set) is crafted from high-quality stainless steel that resists rust and dents, even with heavy use. Plus, air-tight lids and a nesting design make storage a breeze. No wonder it’s received a solid 4.5-star rating after over 22,000 reviews.

34 This Versatile Toothbrush Holder With A Marble Finish Amazon zccz Toothbrush Holders Bathroom Organizer $20 See On Amazon This toothbrush holder is so much more than a place to store your toothbrushes. Three roomy compartments provide space for toothpaste, floss, razors, and more. Plus, you’ll love how good the faux marble facade looks, while knowing that it’s a durable piece that won’t easily tip over or break. Available colors: 5

35 A Bougie Bathroom Upgrade For Your Booty Amazon Greenco Toilet Bidet Attachment $33 See On Amazon When it comes to bathroom gadgets, there’s nothing more posh than a bidet for keeping your booty clean. This universal toilet bidet attachment provides a precise and high-pressure spray nozzle and installs with no tools or eclectic hook-up required. At such a good price, it’s a home upgrade you’ll wish you made sooner.

36 This Pots & Pans Organizer With A Classic Black Finish Amazon Greenco Pot and Pan Organizer $20 See On Amazon If you’ve ever felt envy after seeing Martha Stewart’s farm kitchen, now you can get the hanging pots and pans look without breaking the bank. This wall-mounted pots and pans organizer features a classic black finish and 15 hooks for showing off your favorite cookware and utensils (up to 22 pounds worth).

37 This Acrylic Flower Vase With A Minimalist-Modern Vibe Amazon EASY365 Photo Frame Shaped Flower Vase $14 See On Amazon This artistic flower vase features a picture frame design. But instead of displaying photos, it’s made to show off beautiful blooms. Premium acrylic gives it a clear finish and shatter-resistant quality. Choose from four colorways, including a bougie smoke gray with all the minimalist meets modern vibes. Available colors: 4

38 This Hand-Carved Himalayan Salt Lamp For A Soothing Space Amazon Himalayan Glow Salt Lamp $25 See On Amazon Help add a soothing aesthetic to your home with this stunning Himalayan salt lamp. Each uniquely shaped lamp is hand-carved from large salt crystals with a real wood base. When switched on, it offers a calming glow that’s perfect for placing on nightstands, in bathrooms and meditation spaces, and more.

39 This Popular Garage Door Hardware Set For An Instant Exterior Glow-Up Amazon Household Essentials Magnetic Garage Door Accents $10 See On Amazon You don’t have to spend big bucks replacing your entire garage door to get the farmhouse look. Instead, get this affordable magnetic hardware set designed to upgrade (and stick to) garage doors. Each piece (two handles and four hinges) is durable, weather-resistant, and so easy to install. It’s amassed a 4.8-star rating after nearly 30,000 reviews, so you know it’s going to give your house a glow-up.

40 This Modern Paper Towel Holder With Adhesive Mounting Amazon Niffgaff Paper Towel Holder $9 See On Amazon This is the sleekest paper towel holder you’ll find (and at the best price, too). The clean lines and matte finish give it a modern feel that looks great with a variety of home decor. And it’s crafted from lightweight aluminum that stays put with the included adhesive, yet it also comes with hardware for drilling. Available colors: 3

41 This Houseplant That’s So Easy To Maintain PERFECT PLANTS Snake Plant $22 See On Amazon Houseplants are an eco- and budget-friendly way to upgrade any space. And even if you don’t have a green thumb, you won’t regret getting this snake plant. It’s easy to maintain since it only requires watering every two weeks and can thrive in a variety of natural lighting from low to bright. Available sizes: 2

42 This Chic Oversized Shower Caddy Set With Glowing Reviews Amazon KINCMAX Bathroom & Kitchen Caddy Shelf (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon Check out this two-piece shower caddy set and you’ll have no doubt why it’s amassed more than 25,000 perfect five-star ratings. Each generously sized caddy is crafted from durable and rust-proof stainless steel that can hold up to 20 pounds. You also get four included hooks for razors, mini towels, loofahs, and more. Choose from four modern finishes to match your space. Available colors: 4

43 This Honey-Infused Leather Conditioner Amazon Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $20 See On Amazon Keep your leather furniture, jackets, purses, shoes, and more in pristine condition with this leather conditioner. The nontoxic formula is infused with honey designed to rejuvenate and protect leather. You’ll appreciate that it’s water-resistant and fragrance-free; plus, it won’t leave behind any sticky feel.

44 These LED Light Strips That Feel So Glam Amazon LPHUMEX LED Vanity Mirror $16 See On Amazon Turn your bathroom mirror into the glam vanity of your dreams with these LED light strips. An easy-to-use switch allows you to dim or brighten the bulbs so you can pluck every pesky hair or just take Instagram-worthy selfies. And since they stick on, you don’t have to make holes in your walls to get the effect. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

45 This Extra-Fluffy Down Alternative Comforter With 130,000+ Ratings Linenspa All-Season White Down Alternative Quilted Comforter - $30 See On Amazon A big fluffy bed is easy to achieve when you get this all-season quilted comforter. It features a plush-down alternative filling with box stitches to help prevent clumping and keep the filling nice and fluffy. Duvet loops are conveniently stitched along all borders, making it perfect for keeping duvets in place. Available sizes: 8

Available colors: 6

46 This High-End Picture Light Fixture Amazon LUXSWAY Wireless Picture Light $27 See On Amazon Show off your art or family photos with this high-end picture light fixture. A convenient remote control makes adjusting the LED lights from low to high and warm to cool as easy as touching a button. The gold-tone finish looks ultra-expensive, but there are so many colors to choose from to match your home decor. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 14

47 This Peel & Stick Wallpaper That Looks Like Real Marble Amazon practicalWs Marble Peel and Stick $9 See On Amazon Get the look of real marble with this best-selling peel-and-stick wallpaper. The glossy finish gives it a luxurious feel and the durable quality is perfect for covering walls, shelves, countertops, furniture, and more. Simply peel and stick it to smooth surfaces for an instant transformation that looks so bougie. Available sizes: 6

48 This Bathtub Tray Crafted From Natural Bamboo Amazon Mind Reader Bathtub Tray $16 See On Amazon Treat yourself to a spa feel at home with a luxurious bubble bath — and to guarantee that you can bring all your must-have R&R items along, be sure to grab this bathtub tray. It’s crafted from handsome bamboo and features a curved designed to sit perfectly along the sides of your tub. Open slats and three compartments keep your items secure while providing a quick-dry surface for wet items.

49 These Rug Grippers For Keeping Corners Flat Amazon NeverCurl Rug Corner Grippers (4-Pack) $10 See On Amazon Keep your area rugs in tip-top shape with this four-pack of corner rug grippers. The V-shape design makes them easy to install (no cutting to size), while the adhesive keeps them securely in place without damaging floors — no more slipping and sliding or unsightly curling corners to trip over or get stuck in the vacuum.

50 This Best-Selling Plush Bathmat Available In Ombre Colorways Amazon OLANLY Luxury Bathroom Rug $10 See On Amazon Over 25,000 shoppers have dropped a five-star review for this best-selling bathmat. Upscale features to love include a plush microfiber surface that feels soft underfoot and absorbs water quickly, a nonslip backing, and a chic ombre pattern available in vibrant and muted colors to match any bathroom space. Available sizes: 15

Available colors: 17

51 This Milk Frother For Barista Drinks At Home Amazon Café Casa Milk Frother for Coffee $16 See On Amazon Make barista-quality drinks at home with this handheld electric milk frother. Insert the stainless steel wand into warm milk for frothy results in seconds. You can also use it to mix protein powders, instant hot chocolate, and even to make fresh whipped cream. It’s a budget-friendly kitchen upgrade that’s sure to make you feel bougie.

52 These High-End Glass Dispenser Bottles For Oil & More Amazon Molimoli Glass Olive Oil Dispenser Set (2-Pack) $26 See On Amazon Whether using these dispenser bottles for olive oil, coffee syrups, or bubble bath liquid, you’re sure to appreciate how easy they are to use. Premium stainless steel pour spouts effortlessly dispense liquids with zero messy drips. Plus, the clear glass bottles and stain-free labels make it easy to keep track of what’s in each bottle. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 3

53 This Memory Foam Pillow With Cooling Features Amazon EnerPlex Memory Foam Pillow $30 See On Amazon Sleep like you’re in a five-star hotel with this highly rated pillow. The memory foam interior offers maximum comfort and support, while the bamboo cover aims to provide breathability for a cool feeling all night long. And because the entire pillow is washable, it’s easy to maintain and keep clean for years of use. Available sizes: 2

54 This Wireless Home Doorbell System Amazon SadoTech Wireless Doorbell $19 See On Amazon Upgrade your home tech with this wireless doorbell system. It includes one receiver and one doorbell button and is so easy to hook up without any need for WiFi or Bluetooth. And even if you live in a big home, you can count on the 1,000-foot range for notifying you when guests or deliveries arrive.

55 These Silky Sheets For Pampering Yourself Amazon Bedsure Satin Sheets $28 See On Amazon You’ll be impressed by just how good this satin sheet set feels and looks. It is crafted from OEKO-TEX-certified materials and has a silky touch and sheen designed to offer a high-end sleep experience. The smooth sleep surface is also gentle on the skin and hair. One shopper raved, “These sheets? Absolutely the best sheets I've ever purchased.[...] They must've been hand made by angels because it feels like in swaddled in soft feathers and love all night long.” Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 12

56 These Clear Bins For Organizing Your Fridge Like A Pro Amazon HOOJO Refrigerator Organizer Bins (8-Pack) $19 See On Amazon Celebrity fridges always look like they were just organized by a pro — and now yours can, too. But it’s not all about looks, these clear refrigerator organizer bins also help you keep track of food inventory, equalling less waste. Plus, built-in handles make accessing foods a cinch. With eight bins in a pack, you’ll be organize everything from produce to beverage cans. Available sizes: 4

57 This Roll-Up Dish Drying Rack For Clutter-Free Countertops Amazon Seropy Roll Up Dish Drying Rack $8 See On Amazon Keep your countertops clean and free from clutter with this roll-up dish drying rack that’s amassed mored than 38,000 reviews to date. It sits right over the sink, staying put with nonslip rubber ends, and the whole thing holds over 33 pounds. When the dishes are dry, simply roll this up and tuck it away for easy storage. Available sizes: 5

Available colors: 4

58 These Smart Light Bulbs That Change Colors Peteme Smart WiFi Alexa Light (4-Pack) $18 See On Amazon Control these light bulbs with your voice or by app when you use them with your Alexa, Siri, Echo, or Google Home. Choose from a range of color and brightness options, and even set them to timers so they’ll turn on and off in sync with your daily routine. All that for such an affordable price makes them a must-have tech upgrade for any home.

59 These Slim Storage Containers At An Incredible Price Amazon ZOBER Zippered Underbed Storage (2-Pack) $15 See On Amazon Clear up space in your drawer or closet with this 2-pack of ultra-affordable under-bed storage containers. They feature clear zippered lids for easy viewing and access, breathable fabric sides, and convenient handles. Slide them under your bed or on shelves to stow away everything from seasonal clothes and decor to blankets, and more. Available colors: 3

60 This Rainfall Shower Head Available In So Many Colors SparkPod Rainfall Shower Head - $26 See On Amazon This shower head looks and feels so good (think: a calming rainfall) that the budget-friendly price tag might come as a shock. Plus, it’s made from premium, durable materials, including an upscale chrome finish. Plus, it comes in so many colors so you can get one to match your bathroom decor. Available colors: 32

61 This Wine Aerator Designed By A Sommelier Amazon TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer (2-Pack) $14 See On Amazon Pour wine like a pro with this two-piece set of premium wine aerators designed by an actual sommelier. The pourers aerate wine as it flows through the air tube, enhancing the flavors and aromas. And since the set is so affordable and comes beautifully packaged in a gift box, you can grab one for yourself and a few to give to friends and family. Available colors: 3

62 This Beautiful Cutting Board Made From Acacia Wood Amazon Thirteen Chefs Villa Acacia Large Wood Cutting Board $20 See On Amazon This cutting board looks so beautiful, thanks to its natural wood grain, that you might want to save it for special occasions. But since it’s made from durable acacia wood that’s expertly dried, glued, and set, you can use this cutting board for everyday use, knowing that it will look good for years to come. Available colors: 3

63 This Modern Toilet Paper Holder Set Amazon Homely Toilet Paper Holder $32 See On Amazon Finally, a place to set your phone or personal hygiene items while you’re sitting on the throne. This modern toilet paper holder is made from high-end brushed nickel and features a built-in shelf with grooves for propping up your cell. Plus, the set includes two matching hooks for hanging towels and more. Available colors: 14

64 This Unbreakable Pitcher That Looks Like Glass Amazon Amazing Abby Slim Tritan Pitcher $23 See On Amazon This 64-ounce pitcher is so crystal clear that you might mistake it for glass, but it’s actually made from unbreakable Tritan, which means it looks high-end and is ultra-durable. And since it’s heat resistant and BPA-free, you can use it for hot and cold beverages, and even run it through a dishwasher cycle. Available colors: 4