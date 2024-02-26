50 Cheap Home Upgrades That Are So Clever You'll Be Upset You Didn't Know About Them Sooner

04 This Portable Motion Sensor Sconce With A Mod Wooden Design

Swap out old, plug-in night-lights with this gorgeous battery-operated one that adds to your home’s aesthetic. It features a chic wooden and frosted glass design, and you can install it light up or light down. It automatically turns on when motion is detected within 13 feet and turns off after 15 seconds. It has a rechargeable battery with an eight-hour battery life if used in constant light mode, which is handy if you choose to take the light off the base so you can use it as a flashlight in the case of a power outage.