55 Cheap New Things Under $25 On Amazon That'll Make Your Home So Much Better

Amazon’s latest drops are here, and they’re about to make your home so much better. That’s because everything looks so upscale and is designed to make your daily life more convenient — like the aesthetic kitchen accessories, chic workday items to make your office comfier, and all the organizers for making your space look like it was designed by a pro. The best part is that all these news things on Amazon are so affordable that you can grab all your favorite finds without busting your budget.

01 A One-Of-A-Kind Incense Burner MOUGIGI Incense Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This one-of-a-kind incense burner looks just like a mini chiminea, which means you’ll definitely want to show it off in your home. It’s crafted from premium ceramic that can withstand high temperatures. The flat inner surface can accommodate everything from palo santo and incense sticks to tea light candles, and the cone shape gently guides smoke upwards. Available colors: 4

02 Chic, Subtle Lighting With A Dusk To Dawn Sensor TSEXES LED Night Lights with Dusk to Dawn Sensor (6 Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These dusk-to-dawn LED night lights automatically brighten up when it gets dark, so you never have to fumble for a switch. With a sleek, low-profile design, they blend seamlessly into hallways, bathrooms, and bedrooms while emitting a warm, energy-efficient glow. Just plug them in and forget about them—no wiring, no hassle, just effortless illumination. Plus, with six in a pack, you can add a touch of convenience to multiple rooms at once.

03 A Multipurpose Protector For Your Kitchen Surfaces YUHFERA Stove Top Cover See price on Amazon See on Amazon This extra-large silicone stove cover is a game-changer for keeping your glass-top range, counters, or even washer-dryer scratch-free and spotless. Not just a protective layer, it also doubles as a drying mat with raised ridges for better airflow and a heat-resistant trivet for hot pots—handling up to 400°F. Easy to clean and effortlessly flexible, it rolls up for simple storage when not in use.

04 Rock-Shaped Solar-Powered Lights For Your Outdoor Space GOODFOEVER Solar Rock Light See price on Amazon See on Amazon Effortlessly elevate your driveaway or outdoor space with these solar-powered lights. Their rock-shaped design seamlessly blends into the environment, and they are as easy as it gets in terms of installation and maintenance. The built-in solar panel absorbs energy throughout the day to provide up to eight hours of light at night. Available sizes: 2-1/2 — 10 inches

05 Luxe-Looking Solar Step Lights For Your Yard SOLPEX Outdoor Solar Deck Lights (16-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Illuminate your home’s patio, steps, fence, and more with these inexpensive solar deck lights that make any space look luxe. They’re weather- and fade-proof and so easy to install with no special tools or wiring required. Once installed, let the sun take it from there, keeping them charged and turning them on and off come dusk and dawn. Available colors: 2

06 Adhesive Cabinet Door Racks To Expand Your Storage MIXISAV Cabinet Organizer Storage Racks (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stop searching through piles of food container lids to find the right one, instead get this highly rated set of affordable cabinet door storage organizers. They’re made from lightweight yet durable stainless steel and are ultra-easy to install when you use the included adhesive strips. The set includes three bins, offering space for lids, snacks, cleaning products, and more.

07 A Deluxe Sink Caddy With A Rotating Drain Spout Cisily Kitchen Sink Sponge Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This sink caddy has so many must-have features that it’s no surprise it has a nearly perfect rating. It’s made from durable stainless steel that’s sturdy and rust-proof. And it features adjustable divided compartments and a removable basket so you can effortlessly organize and store your essentials. Plus, it has a rotating drainage spout underneath the drip tray, so you can set it up in multiple ways and always have it drip into the sink. Available colors: 8

08 A Quick-Dry Stylish Faucet Mat Dreatim Kitchen Faucet Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep the area behind your sink free from annoying water build-up with this affordable faucet mat. It’s made from ultra-absorbent and quick-drying diatomaceous earth and features a stylish ribbed design. And since it comes in two pieces, it’s easy to install (or remove to clean) and can be used with a variety of faucet sizes. Available sizes: 23.6 x 3.9 — 30 x 3.9 inches

Available colors: 3

09 An Aromatherapy Diffuser That Looks Like A Fire Pit YALEDI Essential Oil Flame Diffuser See price on Amazon See on Amazon This diffuser offers a fire pit effect, thanks to the modern color-changing lights. Simply fill the tank with water, add your favorite essential oil, and flip it on to instantly enjoy the quiet cool mist. Choose from several colors and two lighting modes to create your ideal ambiance. It’s available in white or black, so you can best match your room’s decor. Available colors: 2

10 Window Privacy Film With A Mosaic Design rabbitgoo Window Privacy Film See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add privacy and style to your home with this window privacy film. It’s made from thick, UV-blocking vinyl that clings to windows for easy installation that requires no messy adhesives. The mosaic pattern delivers maximum privacy and an attractive appearance. It’s available in a variety of roll sizes but can be easily cut to fit. Available sizes: 17.5 x 78.7 — 35.4 x 157.4 inches

Available colors: 3

11 A Magnetic Storage Shelf Set For The Fridge Aufworld Magnetic Spice Rack (3-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Take advantage of the space on the side of your fridge with this magnetic shelf set. It includes a small and large shelf with a railed edge to keep items from falling, as well as a hook rack for hanging oven mitts, towels, utensils, and more. Each magnetic piece is constructed from durable stainless steel and can support between 4 and 11 pounds of weight.

12 Stainless Steel Meat Storage Containers Freshmage Meat Container See price on Amazon See on Amazon This may come as a surprise but there’s a right way to store meat in the fridge, and this stainless steel food storage container is it. The stainless steel helps keep meats chilled and prevents germs and odors from penetrating the surface. It also features ridges along the inner surface for maximum air flow, and air-tight lids for extended freshness. And you’ll appreciate that it’s dishwasher safe, making clean up easy. Available sizes: 16 — 92 ounces

13 An Easy, No-Mess Fix For Gaps & Cracks TOUSEA White Waterproof Caulk Tape See price on Amazon See on Amazon Say goodbye to messy caulking with this waterproof adhesive sealant strip. Designed with a flexible crease for a snug fit, it easily seals seams around tubs, sinks, and countertops—keeping your kitchen and bathroom looking fresh. Just peel, stick, and smooth it into place for a durable, long-lasting seal. No tools, no hassle, just a clean, polished finish.

14 The TikTok-Famous Bubble Drinking Glasses GUOJOZO Ribbed Glass Set (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’ve seen these bubble drinking glasses all over TikTok and want a set for yourself, now’s your chance; they come in a pair for a great price. One features a smooth bubble design while the other includes a chic ribbed effect. Made from dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass, they’re durable and ideal for both hot and cold beverages.

15 A Protective Mat That’s Super Absorbent AMOAMI Coffee Bar Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon This versatile mat absorbs and hides drips and stains, making it the ideal surface for drying dishes or using as a coffee bar mat. It’s made from an ultra-absorbent material that dries in seconds. And it even has a waterproof rubber backing, so you can rest assured that your home’s surfaces are protected. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes and is so affordable that you’ll want to grab a few. Available sizes: 12 x 19 — 17 x 31.5 inches

Available colors: 18

16 A Plush Ribbed Throw With Nearly 6,000 Perfect Ratings Bedsure White Fleece Throw Blanket See price on Amazon See on Amazon Trying to find a softer or more stylish find than this best-selling throw blanket is nearly impossible. You’ll fall in love with the ultra-plush and lightweight feel that it offers, plus the ribbed design that gives it a super upscale vibe. And since it comes in sizes as large and California King, you can wrap yourself in the comfy feel from head to toe. No wonder it has amassed nearly 6,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: Throw — California King

Available colors: 27

17 Modern Stone Coasters That Absorb Water So Fast NiuYichee Water Absorbent Stone Coasters (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These modern stone coasters keep surfaces dry while adding a chic touch to any space. Use them in the kitchen to store sponges, as coasters for beverages, and beyond. The natural diatomite material quickly and effectively absorbs water for a dry surface in seconds. Plus, they come with anti-skid feet to help keep them securely in place. Available colors: 11

18 Toilet Bolt Caps For An Adorable Bathroom Addition WANSHUNLMI Ceramic Toilet Floor Bolt Caps (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Small details make a big difference when creating a beautiful home, making these decorative toilet bolt caps a must-have. They’re made from high-quality ceramic and are hand-painted for an upscale touch. And installation is a breeze: Just place them over the toilet bolts. Available in a variety of figurine designs, including cats, frogs, and mushrooms — you’ll be netting so many compliments from guests.

19 Washing Machine Cleaning Tablets With 228,000 Ratings Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6 Tablets) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep your washing machine free from odors, grime, and residue with these manufacturer-recommended washing machine cleaning tablets. The septic-safe formula is designed to clean the basket, drum, pump, valve, filter, and beyond. For best results, pop one tablet into an empty load in a front or top-load machine every 30 days. With a seriously impressive 4.7-star rating after 228,000 reviews, these are laundry room musts.

20 An Easy-To-Install Lid Organizer Jolensoy Tumbler Lid Organizer Rack See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give all those tumbler lids neat and accessible at home with this affordable lid organizer. It’s made from durable iron and is designed to effortlessly slide right onto cabinet shelves of varying widths. And it doesn’t just keep lids organized, it also frees up cabinet and drawer space, making it a must for small spaces. Available colors: 2

21 A Hidden Storage Hack For A Clutter-Free Desk OSPNIEEK Self-adhesive Under Desk Drawer Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This sleek under-desk drawer keeps essentials tucked away while freeing up valuable workspace. Made from sturdy, lead-free ABS plastic, it holds up to 5.2 lbs—perfect for storing pens, chargers, sticky notes, or even snacks. Installation is effortless with the included adhesive or screws, making it a versatile addition to desks, dressers, or even kitchen cabinets. Say goodbye to messy surfaces and hello to streamlined organization.

22 A Precision Fix for Squeaks, Rust, & Quick Repairs WD-40 Original Formula- Precision Pen On-The-Go See price on Amazon See on Amazon This pocket-sized WD-40 pen delivers the trusted formula with pinpoint accuracy—no mess, no overspray. Its chisel-shaped tip allows for controlled application, making it perfect for stopping squeaks, loosening rusted parts, and preventing corrosion. Small enough to keep in your glove box or tool belt, it’s a must-have for quick fixes at home or on the go.

23 A Couch Caddy Perfect For Your Next Movie Night RGBDOT Couch Cup Holder Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon Designed with lazy days off and movie nights in mind, this tray is so much more than a regular cup holder. It has enough compartments to hold two beverages, all the snacks your heart desires, a remote, and a detachable rotating piece to prop up your phone or small tablet. Crafted from bamboo and silicone, you won’t have to worry about water damage from spills. Available colors: 7

24 An Electronic Pest Repeller For Bugs & More Neatmaster Ultrasonic Pest Repeller See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have a pest problem in your home, you’ll want to give this budget-friendly electronic pest repeller a try before spending on expensive professional services. It’s equipped with silent ultrasonic technology designed to penetrate walls with bionic waves that drive pests away. Plug it into any wall outlet and choose from three settings to begin seeing results almost immediately.

25 Heat & AC Deflectors For Your Vents That Are Adjustable In Length LIEMAND Heat & Air Vent Deflector (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These vent deflectors work universally for vents on ceilings, floors, and walls and redirect heat and AC instantly. They feature an adjustable design for a customized fit, ranging from eight to 15 inches. Best of all, they are a breeze to attach thanks to their magnetic installation.

26 An Energy-Saving Mini Heater In Cute Colors Gaiatop Mini Space Heater See price on Amazon See on Amazon Save energy while staying warm with this affordable desktop space heater. The ceramic heating element provides fast and efficient heating, while the tip-over protection feature ensures safe use. And it’s so quiet that it won’t disturb you during meetings, and even while you sleep, making it a great bedside heating option. It’s offered in cute pastel colors, like the featured mint green and a lilac purple. Available colors: 6

27 An Acrylic Monitor Stand For Ergonomic Comfort Beimu Acrylic Desktop Stand See price on Amazon See on Amazon Set yourself up for comfort when you use this budget-friendly monitor stand. It’s made from thick, sleek-looking clear acrylic and props up monitors and laptops to the ideal ergonomic position. It also doubles as a place to store office supplies or your keyboard when not in use. Available sizes: 12.5 — 16 inches

28 A Roll Of Microfiber Cleaning Cloth UPSTAR Microfiber Cleaning Cloth See price on Amazon See on Amazon Replace regular paper towels which you are likely always running out of with these reusable microfiber cloths. Use them to clean everything from glassware to kitchen appliances and for cleaning up spills. Once you’re done, throw them in the wash and use them again. Each roll fits most paper towel holders. Available colors: 3

29 An All-In-One Measuring Spoon Set With A 4.8-Star Rating BIDFUL Magentic Measuring Spoons Set (9-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon This measuring spoon doesn’t just look upscale, with its polished gold-tone finish, it’s also super convenient and versatile — just scope that 4.8-star rating after 8,000 reviews. Each spoon is clearly labeled and features dual ends for measuring both wet and dry ingredients. And the magnetic design helps keep them neatly organized when not in use. The set includes a bonus leveler complete with ruled markings. Available colors: 3

30 A Mug Warmer That Doubles As A Candle Warmer Anbanglin Mug Warmer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use this affordable mug warmer to keep your morning cup of coffee warm throughout the day. It offers a range of temperature choices and an auto shut-off feature for added security. It’s compatible with materials including ceramic, metal, enamel, and glass — which means it also doubles as a candle warmer. Available colors: 6

31 An All-In-One Solution For Storing & Sterilizing Your Toothbrush NITRONCE UV Toothbrush Cleaner See price on Amazon See on Amazon This toothbrush cleaning case is great for two things: storage and sterilization. It uses UV-C light and a built-in small fan to accelerate the evaporation of water and saliva. It’s recommended to keep the case plugged in, however, it can also fully charge in only two hours lasting up to a full month. Available colors: 3

32 Collapsible Food Storage Containers With Airtight Lids CARTINTS Silicone Collapsible Food Storage Containers (4 Containers) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Offered as a set with four different sizes, these collapsible food storage containers are so handy. The silicone design expands to fit everything from snacks to a full lunch/dinner, but then conveniently folds down to nearly flat when it’s time to store them away. The airtlight lids prevent unwanted spills, and the dishwasher-, microwave-, and freezer-safe design makes them a practical kitchen addition. Available colors: 6

33 A Non-Slip Broom Organizer With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Piyl Mop and Broom Holder Wall Mount See price on Amazon See on Amazon Organize your utility closet with this highly rated and super-affordable broom holder. It mounts to walls to keep tools off the ground and features five rubberized slots to keep handles securely in place. Integrated hooks provide extra storage for things like garden gloves, rags, and cleaning brushes. Available colors: 2

34 A Dimmable Candle Warmer Lamp Safe For Homes With Pets & Kids Soilsiu Candle Warmer Lamp See price on Amazon See on Amazon Not only is this candle warmer lamp a chic decor addition to any room, but it’s also a safer alternative compared to traditional candles. The warmth from the light melts the wax of any candle to release fragrance without open flames. It comes with an automatic timer and dimmer and two bulbs. Available colors: 5

35 A Dishwasher Magnet To Always Know The Clean/Dirty Status Kubik Letters Magnet Dishwasher Sign See price on Amazon See on Amazon No need to sacrifice aesthetics for convenience when you use this dishwasher magnet that helps you keep track of clean and dirty loads. It has a sleek look and slide design and is made of premium stainless steel with a rust-resistant brushed finish. Powerful, scratch-proof magnets keep it securely in place.

36 A Chic Faux Leather Roll-Up Desk Pad RENMTURE Desk Pad See price on Amazon See on Amazon Protect your desktop surface while adding a chic touch with this roll-up desk pad. It’s made from waterproof faux leather that feels like the real thing and features a natural cork base for added comfort and non-slip convenience. It’s available in a variety of colors and sizes, so you’re sure to find one that suits your space. Available sizes: 36 x 17 — 47 x 17 inches

Available colors: 12

37 Tape Designed To Repair Screen Doors & Windows by.RHO Window Screen Repair Kit Tape See price on Amazon See on Amazon This tape is a budget-friendly solution to an otherwise expensive problem. Instead of replacing a torn screen window or door, just apply some of this screen repair tape. It features a durable 3-layer adhesive designed to last. Available colors: 2

38 A Reusable Pet Hair Remover Tool That’s Easy To Use Broombi Pet Hair Remover Tool See price on Amazon See on Amazon The silicone edge on this pet hair removal tool creates static electricity to attract pet hair and dust without damaging fabrics. Use it on furniture, rugs, pillows, bedding, and even in the car. Compared to traditional lint rollers, it’s reusable — just off the wash the edge when you’re done.

39 Anti-Fatigue Mats With A Chic Floral Design ROTTOGOON Kitchen Floor Mat Set (2-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Add comfort and style to your kitchen with these anti-fatigue kitchen mats. The set includes two sizes — medium and runner — and features a chic black-and-white floral design. They’re nonslip, waterproof, and so thick that you’ll feel like you’re walking on clouds. Wipe clean when dirty for easy maintenance. Available sizes: 17 x 47 & 17 x 29 — 20 x 32 & 20 x 59 inches

Available colors: 7

40 A Deluxe 6-Piece Shower Caddy Set Veken Stainless Steel Shower Caddy (6-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Create space in your shower or bath for the whole family’s products with this deluxe shower caddy set. It includes six pieces — three oversized racks with hooks, two soap holders, and a deep, multipurpose caddy — made from rust-resistant stainless steel. And installation is so easy when you use the included strong and durable adhesive strips. Available sizes: 2

Available colors: 5

41 Stylish Pillow Covers Available In 30+ Colors MIULEE Corduroy Pillow Covers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Give your old throw pillows a makeover with these inexpensive pillow covers that look so chic. They feature a thick, machine-washable corduroy-like fabric in a stylish crisscross pattern and hidden zippers. Choose from so many sizes and colors to match your home decor, like a vibrant mustard yellow and elegant moss green. Available sizes: 12 x 12 — 26 x 26 inches

Available colors: 36

42 Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks In Neutral Colors NazTur Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon Keep window treatments secured open with these classic curtain tiebacks with a modern surprise. They feature an elegant woven rope design and stylish geometric ends with strong magnets. Each set includes four tiebacks at an incredibly budget-friendly price and is available in neutral colorways to match any space. Available colors: 6

43 Modern Peel-&-Stick Hooks VIS'V Self Adhesive Hooks (4-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These affordable wall hooks feature a modern square design and a sleek matte black finish. Install them just about anywhere using the included adhesive to create a convenient place to hang keys, jackets, towels, and more. And you’ll appreciate the durable, rust-, water-, and scratch-proof finish. Available colors: 4

44 A 6-Piece Knife Set In A Neutral Color GOODA Kitchen Knife Set (6-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon It’s not often you find an aesthetic knife set but this one delivers the vibe with its neutral beige hue and wood grain detail — plus a great price. But it’s not just nice to look at, it also works so well, thanks to ultra-sharp diamond texture blades, ergonomic handles, and a universal knife block with a stylish fluted design. Available colors: 2

45 A Flexible Phone Stand That Mounts Perfectly On To Tables JSAUX Phone Holder for Desk & Bed See price on Amazon See on Amazon Use this phone stand to do everything from creating content to watching movies in your bed. It features a base clamp that can be adjusted to most tables, desks, counters, and nightstands. Reviewers are most impressed with its durability and functionality. Available colors: 2

46 A Rustic-Modern Vanity Organizer That Maximizes Corner Space Dorhors Bathroom Counter Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon This corner-unit vanity organizer has a rustic meets modern design that you’ll be proud to display. It features two wood tiers and a durable metal frame and railings. Use it to organize your toiletries on your countertop for a tidy but accessible solution. Available in multiple colors to best match your space. Available colors: 4

47 A Chic Utensil Set With 33 Pieces Umite Chef Kitchen Cooking Utensils Set (33-Pieces) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you’re ready for an easy and affordable kitchen upgrade, then it’s time to clear out all your mismatched utensils and upgrade to this aesthetic set. This ultimate utensil set features a wood-on-khaki color scheme with silicone tips that looks so chic. And it comes with 33 pieces, including a spoon rest, measuring cups and spoons, and even a utensil crock for storing all of the utensils. Available colors: 8

48 An Over-The-Door Organizer That Holds A Ton Yecaye Over the Door Organizer See price on Amazon See on Amazon Make the most of your closet doors by installing this budget-friendly tiered organizer. It’s made with quality materials so it won’t bend or droop — even when holding up to 44 pounds in weight. Five deep compartments and 10 mesh side pockets offer room for everything from clothing to toys to linens and more. Just hang it over the door using the strong metal hooks to get started using it right away. Available colors: 2

49 Sleek, No-Drill Curtain Tiebacks for an Effortless Upgrade Adhesive Curtain Holdbacks (2 Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon These modern stainless steel tiebacks keep your curtains neatly in place—no drilling, no hassle. Just peel and stick for an instant, damage-free hold on any smooth surface. Designed to complement any décor, they work with blackout, sheer, or thick curtains and even double as hooks for towels or small essentials. A stylish, functional upgrade for any room.

50 A 2-Pack Of Mini Pitchers With A Ribbed Design Loscarol Ribbed Mini Pitchers (2-Pack) See price on Amazon See on Amazon If you have your eye on the trendy bubble glass set you saw on this list, you might want to go ahead and grab these matching mini ribbed pitchers too. They’re crafted from the same thermal shock-resistant borosilicate glass, so you can use them with hot and cold beverages. And the pair is so affordable that you can grab both sets without going over budget.

51 A Modern Lazy Susan VeyFey Vanity Tray See price on Amazon See on Amazon Grab this modern rotating tray to make everyday life a little more convenient. It features a smooth 360-degree rotating bamboo base and a sleek look that you’ll feel good about displaying — whether that’s on your bathroom countertop holding your toiletries or in the kitchen with your olive oil collection. Available sizes: 10 x 10 x 1.5 — 13.2 x 13.2 x 1.5 inches

Available Colors: 3

52 A Mess-Free Way To Enjoy Incense Ceremony Incense Holder See price on Amazon See on Amazon This smartly designed incense holder keeps fallen ash contained, so your space stays clean—no more stray bits blowing around from a fan or AC. The sturdy alligator clip securely holds various incense sizes without damaging them, ensuring an even burn. Sleek, functional, and easy to clean, it’s a stylish upgrade for your relaxation ritual.

53 A Portable, Ultra-Quiet Fan for Cool Comfort Anywhere Tevelecin Small Desk Fan See price on Amazon See on Amazon Stay cool without the noise with this rechargeable 7-inch desk fan. Designed for both USB and battery power, it delivers up to 12 hours of breezy relief—perfect for camping, travel, or office use. With three adjustable speeds and a 180° tilt, you can customize airflow exactly how you like it. Plus, its compact, foldable design makes it easy to store and carry wherever you need a refreshing breeze.

54 A Sleek, Fast-Drying Upgrade For Your Countertop Plentio Stone Drying Mat See price on Amazon See on Amazon Ditch soggy dish towels—this stone drying mat absorbs water in minutes, keeping your kitchen clean and dry. Made from 100% natural diatomaceous earth, it’s non-toxic, long-lasting, and easy to clean—just wipe it down or use sandpaper for stubborn stains. Beyond dishes, it’s perfect for pet bowls, plants, and more, making it a stylish and functional addition to any home.