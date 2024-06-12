65 Clever Things On Amazon That Make You Look & Feel Better With Almost No Effort

If you’re in search of a feel-good boost, you just hit the jackpot. This list is chock-full of finds that make you look and feel good — and every clever item is just a click away. I’m talking products designed to make your hair and skin look like you just stepped out of the spa, chic tops and bottoms that instantly make you look polished, and a few accessories that are seriously show-off worthy. But you don’t have to take my word for it — thousands of reviewers are raving about them, too.

01 This Jumpsuit With A Flowy Feel & *Pockets* Amazon Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon This jumpsuit is so cute and cozy that you’ll want to jump in (literally) and never take it off. The wide-leg design, adjustable spaghetti straps, and soft material make it an especially comfortable outfit that you can wear almost anywhere. Choose from so many colors, plus some seriously stylish prints. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

02 This Hair Powder For Fuller-Looking Hair Amazon BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Fibers $15 See On Amazon Fuller-looking hair is possible to achieve when you apply this thickening hair powder. Formulated with plant-based fibers designed to mimic real follicle molecules, this product aims to cover thinning hair spots and add volume in an easy-to-apply powder. Available in a selection of natural colors that can be blended to create customized results, this popular hair hack is an absolute fan favorite. Just check out those nearly 20,000 perfect five-star ratings. Available sizes: 3

03 This Tinted Highlighter For A Sun-Kissed Glow Amazon L'Oreal Paris Makeup True Match Lumi Glotion $14 See On Amazon Want to create a sun-kissed look in seconds? This wildly popular tinted highlighter from L’Oreal Paris has a shimmery appearance that does just that. Plus, shea butter and glycerin help lock in moisture for a hydrated look and feel. Choose from five flexible shades designed to match your skin tone. Available sizes: 1

04 This Minimalist Maxi That Takes You From Beach To Dinner Amazon Amazon Essentials Jersey Midi Dress $28 See On Amazon This maxi dress is so versatile that you’ll catch yourself reaching for it on repeat. The minimalist silhouette is sleek enough for date night, yet casual enough to wear for a day of errands or beachside lounging. Reviewers love the soft, stretchy viscose fabric for its breezy, comfortable feel. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

05 These Best-Selling Nipple Covers To Use Again & Again Amazon Nippies Nipple Covers - $27 See On Amazon With nearly 30,000 five-star reviews, these might just be the best nipple covers on Amazon. They’re made from ultra-thin silicone for a barely there feel and stay put with medical-grade, water-resistant adhesive. “These can be worn many MANY times without losing their ability to adhere and they lay flush against the skin perfectly to contour your natural curve,” noted one glowing review. Available sizes: Small — Large

06 This Reusable Spray Bottle With So Many Uses Amazon Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle - $6 See On Amazon Use this versatile spray bottle to store your DIY home cleaning products, to mist your hair, or even to spritz your plants. The no-leak nozzle allows for a continuous fine mist for maximum convenience — and it works from any angle. Choose from a variety of colors — including clear — for easy tracking. Available sizes: 2

07 These Ultra-Comfy Thongs With Seamless Bands Amazon Kalon Nylon Spandex Thong Underwear (6-Pack) $29 See On Amazon This six-pack of thong underwear is ultra-comfortable, thanks to the seamless bands that won’t dig into skin yet stay put all day. Plus, the four-way stretch design makes them so flexible, you can count on them returning to their original shape even after multiple washes. Wash, wear, and repeat. Available sizes: XX-Small — 4X-Large

08 These Luxe Satin Scrunchies For Healthier-Looking Hair Amazon Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies (5-Pack) $8 See On Amazon Give your hair the royal treatment with this five-piece set of satin scrunchies. The smooth material and creaseless elastic help prevent crimps, frizz, and breakage for healthier-looking hair. Designed for most hair types, these are the perfect scrunchies for all day wear. In fact, they’re so comfortable, you can even wear them to bed. Available colors: 23

09 This Purse Organizer For An Instant Closet Makeover Amazon ZOBER Hanging Purse Organizer $13 See On Amazon Looking for a convenient way to store your handbag collection? This purse organizer does the job and then some. Not only do the eight spacious pockets give you a place to stow away your bags, but they also help keep them dust-free and in easy view thanks to the thick, clear pockets. Simply hang the 360-degree swivel hook from any standard closet pole to install. Available colors: 4

10 This 3-In-1 Beauty Palette Infused With Coconut Extract Amazon Undone Beauty Lip to Cheek Palette $12 See On Amazon This multipurpose makeup palette makes achieving a glowing, rosy look effortless. Infused with vegan coconut extract, three creamy formulas provide sheer, medium, and opaque coverage for cheeks, lips, or anywhere you want to add hydration and a touch of color. The palette is offered in five ultra-wearble shades — all within an easy-to-carry compact case. Available colors: 5

11 This Reusable Facial Roller That Lets You Customize Soothing Ingredients Amazon IMEASY Ice Roller for Face and Eye $7 See On Amazon Show your skin some extra love with this reusable facial roller. Simply fill the silicone mold with water, freeze, and then gently rub the rounded ice against your skin to help decrease puffiness and increase circulation. Add essential oils or natural fruits for the ultimate at-home spa experience. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 This Playful, Floral Blouse You’ll Reach For On Repeat Amazon SimpleFun Women's Boho Top $20 See On Amazon You won’t be able to help but feel extra cheery in this playful. floral blouse. It’s made from an extra lightweight material and features a flowy silhouette and fluttery sleeves. Plus, it comes in so many pretty patterns in all your favorite colors. “I ended up buying 3 of these tops because I love how they feel and look,” mentioned one happy shopper. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Fast-Acting Fabric Steamer Perfect For Home & Travel Amazon BEAUTURAL Handheld Fabric Steamer - $23 See On Amazon Say goodbye to wrinkled clothes in seconds with this powerful fabric steamer. It features a 30-second heat-up time, powerful steam output, and a compact, handheld design, making it a must-have clothing care product for home and travel. Plus, it works vertically and horizontally for smoothing every type of garment. Available colors: 2

14 These Flare Yoga Pants With An Extra Supportive Feel Amazon ODODOS Bootcut Yoga Pants $25 See On Amazon Ready to upgrade your yoga game? These highly rated leggings are the cream of the crop. They’re made from a super soft and stretchy material that’s supportive, moisture-wicking, and lightweight, yet not see-through. And, according to satisfied shoppers, the high-rise waist, that comes with extra built-in support, is a game changer in itself. As one reviewer noted, “SO comfortable......they truly are THE perfect yoga pants!!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large (3 inseams offered)

15 This Vitamin C & Ferulic Acid Serum For Vibrant Looking Skin Amazon SeoulCeuticals Day Glow Vitamin C Serum - $25 $15 See On Amazon A few drops of this serum go a long way. Infused with a potent blend that includes a whopping 20% vitamin C, as well as hyaluronic and ferulic acid, citrus stem cells, and Korean ginseng, this serum aims to brighten and plump skin — all within three weeks of regular use. As one shopper noted, “Never again will i buy another vitamin c serum. definitely one of my best purchase decisions in general but especially for skin care. go. buy. NOW.”

16 These Shoe Cleaner Wipes That Are Even Safe For Leather Amazon Gold Standard Quick Shoe Cleaner Wipes (24-Pack) $17 See On Amazon Keep your shoes looking like new with these convenient, individually wrapped shoe cleaner wipes. Each wipe features a soft and textured side for removing stains and dirt from everything from sneakers to leather shoes. With 24 in a pack, you can keep a few at home, in the car, and in your luggage for clean shoes wherever you go.

17 This Comfy V-Neck Blouse With A Polished Look Amazon Alimy V Neck Blouse $26 See On Amazon This blouse is so comfortable yet features tailored details that give off a “put-together” look with little effort. It’s made from a soft and lightweight material and has a stunning deep V-neck. “I have received so many compliments on this. It fits like a dream and comes out of the wash perfect. I've worn it to work and on the weekends. It is nice and light and perfect for summer,” mentioned one glowing review. Available sizes: Small — 3X

18 This Invigorating Tea Tree & Peppermint Soap With 48,000 Ratings Amazon Remedy Soap Tea Tree Oil Body Wash $15 See On Amazon Treat yourself to an invigorating shower routine with this foot and body soap that’s amassed nearly 50,000 ratings to date. The formula is infused with aloe vera and peppermint and tea tree oils to help clean and deodorize for the most refreshing feel. As one shopper gushed, “I absolutely love the cool mint feeling and the aloe Vera leaves my skin soft like a baby. It smells good and leaves me feeling clean too. I wish I could give ten stars.”

19 This Ergonomic Hair Brush Designed For Tackling Tangles Amazon Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $12 See On Amazon With 87,000 ratings and counting, this is a best-selling brush for a reason. The Glide-Thru brush helps tackle tangles with its gentle cone-shaped plastic bristles that are designed to separate hair sideways, for easier detangling. Plus, the ergonomic handle makes it comfortable to grip. Available colors: 18

20 These Wildly Popular Foot Masks For Baby-Soft Soles Amazon Dermora Foot Peel Mask (2-Pack) $9 See On Amazon Soft feet are just a mask away — as in these foot peel masks with over 50,000 perfect reviews. Simply slide your feet into the bags and let the blend of fruit acids and extracts go to work sloughing away dead skin over the course of a week or so to reveal soft soles. Choose from a variety of scents for an extra relaxing foot spa treatment at home. Available sizes: Regular — Large

21 This Exfoliating Brush For Your Whole Body Amazon Dylonic Exfoliating Brush $6 See On Amazon If your skin isn’t as soft and smooth as you’d like, this exfoliating brush might be the answer. The silicone bristles are designed to help remove dead skin, unclog pores, prevent razor burn, and stimulate circulation for healthier-looking and feeling skin. With an easy-to-hold ergonomic handle and flexible yet sturdy bristles, this little brush is a shower must. Available colors: 1

22 These No-Show Socks That Won’t Slip Down Amazon Wernies No-Show Socks (4-Pair Set) $12 See On Amazon Finally, a pair of no-show socks that reviewers say don’t slip down into your shoes. Silicone heel grip technology keeps them firmly in place so you can walk, jog, and run in comfort. “The main thing that I liked about these socks is that they don’t slip. I can just slip then on and forget about them,” pointed out one reviewer. With four breathable cotton pairs in a set, you’ll wish you bought these sooner. Available sizes: 5-8 — 8-11

23 These Aloe Vera-Infused Bed Sheets Amazon Sleep Restoration Luxury Bed Sheets with Aloe Vera $37 See On Amazon These might be some of the softest bed sheets you’ll ever sleep on. Infused with aloe vera, they’re designed to provide a smooth and calming sleep surface. And since the fitted sheet features extra deep pockets, you can count on a good fit for almost any mattress depth. Available sizes: Twin — King

24 This Korean Face Mask With Powerhouse Ingredients Amazon SeoulCeuticals Snail Mucin Turmeric Face Mask $19 See On Amazon Reviewers say this Korean face mask has helped them to achieve soft, glowing, and vibrant skin. And that’s no surprise since the vegan-friendly formula is infused with a powerful combination that includes snail mucin, turmeric, and kaolin clay designed to promote collagen production and hydrate skin. Apply, relax, and rinse away.

25 This Big Water Bottle For All-Day Sipping Amazon AQUAFIT Motivational Water Bottle (1 Gallon) $22.99 See On Amazon This 1-gallon water bottle tumbler comes in a seriously hefty size so you can sip all day without stopping for a refill. And, since it comes with both time markers and motivational phrases, you’ll have no problem reaching your hydration goals. It comes with two lid types for your preferred sipping style, and you even get a handy carrying strap for taking this jug on the go. Available sizes: 40-Ounces — 128-Ounces

26 These Hypoallergenic Pillows That Feel Like Down Amazon Amazon Basics Down Alternative Bed Pillows (2-Pack) $30 See On Amazon If you enjoy the feel of down pillows but aren’t “down” with real feathers (or their price tag), you’re going to appreciate these hypoallergenic pillows by Amazon Basics. They’re generously stuffed with a polyfill for maximum comfort. Plus, they’re sealed within a 100% cotton case for added breathability. As one shopper raved, “This pillow is soft but holds its shape, doesn't get too hot and was reasonably priced.” Available sizes: Standard — King

27 This Chic Jumpsuit That’s Looks & Feels Great Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Jumpsuit $30 See On Amazon This jumpsuit looks so chic but is secretly super comfortable. It’s made from a soft, lightweight material and features wide legs and a surplice neckline that ties at the belted waist. Dress this one-piece outfit down with flats or slip on some strappy heels for a night out on the town. The side pockets are just icing on the cake. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 This Buttery Soft Top For Dressing Up Or Down Amazon PUMIEY Square Neck Top $20 See On Amazon It doesn’t get smoother than this top. Constructed from a buttery-soft material and featuring a modern cut complete with a sleek square neckline, this chic top is a “must-add” to your wardrobe. Dress it up with a silky skirt or down with your favorite denim — either way you’re sure to look and feel like a million bucks. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

29 These Trendy Hoops Plated In 14-Karat Gold Amazon 17 MILE Gold Hoop Earrings Set (6 Pairs) $13 See On Amazon Because earrings are an effortless way to accessorize, this affordable six-pair set of trendy hoops is a must-buy. The set includes a range of textures from twists to chunky tubes, all crafted from lead- and nickel-free materials and plated in 14-karat gold for comfortable wear and a long-lasting shine. Available colors: 2

30 These Versatile Wide-Leg Trousers For Wearing Everywhere Amazon Heymoments Wide Leg Trousers $30 See On Amazon These trousers are so versatile that you can wear them to the beach, the office, dressy events... you name it. The crepe-like material has a luxurious look and feels super lightweight. And you’ll love the comfort and style of the elastic waistband with an adjustable tie-knot belt. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

31 These Hand Masks For Locking In Moisture Amazon Aveeno Repairing CICA Hand Mask (1 Pair) $4 See On Amazon With a near-perfect rating after thousands of reviews, you can make dry hands a thing of the past with these ultra-moisturizing hand masks. The pair of gloves is infused with triple oat and shea butter to help balance and retain your skin’s moisture. And since they’re free from synthetic fragrances and dyes, they’re a good option for sensitive skin.

32 This Set Of Shades With Retro Vibes BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (Set of 2) $15 See On Amazon These chic sunglasses are giving ‘90s vibes, making them a must-have accessory for all the retro-lovers out there. Shatterproof lenses complete with UV400 protection give them all the modern features that your eyes will thank you for, all while keeping you seriously in style. Available colors: 15

33 This Show-Stopping Maxi Dress With A Thigh-High Slit Amazon II ININ Deep V-Neck Casual Dress $41 See On Amazon Reviewers are raving over this strappy maxi dress. It’s soft, flowy, and looks good on everybody. Plus, the V-neck wrap front and thigh-high slit give it a playful feel that you’ll want to show off every chance you get. And since it’s offered in dozens of colors and prints, you’ll be to do just that. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 These Buttery-Soft Biker Shorts That Are So Versatile Amazon SATINA Biker Shorts $19 See On Amazon If you think biker shorts are just for biking, think again. These form-fitting athletic shorts are so sleek and comfortable that you can wear them to the gym, out to lunch, and even under skirts and dresses for layering up. Features to love include a buttery-soft, stretch fabric and your choice of two lengths. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Plus

35 This Professional Eyelash Curler For Dramatic Lashes Amazon Brilliant Beauty Eyelash Curler with Satin Bag & Refill Pads $19 See On Amazon This pro-grade eyelash curler is designed to help you achieve maximum lift and curl for lashes that really stand out. The generous, arched curling surface, with silicone padding, helps do just that, all while protecting your lashes from damage. The iridescent design is easy to grip and feature a calibrated hinge for maximum precision. Plus, you get two bonus pads included in your order for easy replacements. Available colors: 4

36 These PJs That Look So Luxurious Amazon Ekouaer Silk Pajamas Set (2-Piece) $36 See On Amazon If you want to look and feel great while catching up on rest, this satin pajama set is exactly what you need. The satin fabric has a beautiful sheen that’s not only smooth to the touch but also ultra-versatile (pair that shirt with some jeans and heels for a night out). A notched collar and contrasting piping give these PJs an upscale look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

37 These Grippy Socks For Yoga & Beyond Amazon LA ACTIVE Grip Socks (3-Pack) $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to yoga class or just hanging around the house, these grippy crew socks are sure to keep you from slipping and sliding. Each pair in the three-pack features silicone-dotted soles for maximum grip. Plus, the socks are constructed from cotton, making them both soft and breathable. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

38 This Vegan Antioxidant Serum For Glowy Skin Amazon Acure Brightening Glowing Serum $21 See On Amazon Radiance-enhancing argan, pumpkin, and cranberry oils come together in this 100% vegan face serum to help revitalize, hydrate, and protect skin from environmental damage while delivering dewy-glow. It also doubles as a makeup remover, according to the brand, so you’re getting great bang for your buck. As one shopper raved, “This has become my #1 obsession. [...]My skin soaks it in very quickly and feels SO good!”

39 This Signet Ring With Subtle Sparkle Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Engraved Signet Ring with North Star $14 See On Amazon This stunning signet ring features a North Star symbol, representing hope and possibilities. It’s available in three 14-karat gold finishes, including a gorgeous rose gold and classic yellow gold — all made from 100% recycled materials. “Beautiful ring. Great material. Beautiful style. In love with it. Was shipped really quickly,” noted one satisfied shopper. Available sizes: 5 — 9

40 This Award-Winning Leave-In Conditioner Amazon Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Hair Conditioner $20 See On Amazon Recognized for its vegan formula, Daily Dose’s leave-in conditioner won the coveted LUXLife Global Vegan Award, and it’s also quickly becoming a favorite on Amazon with nearly 4,000 five-star ratings. Its nourishing ingredients work to hydrate, smooth, and protect for healthier-looking hair. The weightless blend also helps smooth frizzes and prevent breakage.

41 This Stain-Fighting Spray With A Cult Following Amazon Miss Mouth's Messy Eater Stain Treater Spray $8 See On Amazon Shoppers all over are reaching for this laundry stain spray, calling it the “the bomb.” The 100% biodegradable formula is designed to get out even the toughest stains (think ketchup and blueberry juices) so you can spend less time doing the dirty work. “I'm always spilling stuff on my light-colored clothes, so I just whip this out of my purse, spray it on the stain, and rub it with my finger of its a deeper stain. Boom, stain's gone!” raved one satisfied shopper.

42 This Deeply Nourishing Body Lotion For Dry & Sensitive Skin Amazon Weleda Skin Food Body Lotion $16 See On Amazon This body lotion by B-Corp-certified brand Weleda is formulated with vegan ingredients like plant extracts of pansy, chamomile, rosemary, and calendula to deeply nourish dry and sensitive skin. “This lotion absorbed quickly, didn't leave me feeling oily and left my skin feeling so soft!! The scent is light and pleasant,” raved one shopper.

43 These Scrubber Brushes For Smooth Lips Amazon YOUKOOL Lip Scrub Brush (2-Pack) $5 See On Amazon Because exfoliating isn’t just for your body, these lip scrubber brushes are a must-try for helping achieve silky-smooth lips. Each brush in the two-pack features double-sided textured tips for removing dead skin and improving lip balm absorption. Plus, they’re sturdy and washable so you can use them multiple times. Available colors: 3

44 This Hypoallergenic Stackable Earring Set Amazon Freekiss Dainty Gold Earrings (3 Pairs) $14 See On Amazon Effortlessly create a stacked look on your lobes with this set of stud earrings. Each pair (there are three in the set) features a unique design and a tarnish-resistant 14-karat gold plating. They’re also nickel- and lead-free, which means they’re a hypoallergenic option ideal for those with sensitive skin. Available styles: 28

45 This Hot Or Cold Face Mask For Soothing Relief Amazon PerfeCore Facial Mask $19 See On Amazon Get soothing, spa-like relief at home with this hot or cold face mask. It’s filled with moldable gel and beads designed to help lessen inflammation for headache and sinus relief. It can also help enhance glow for fresher looking skin. Simply freeze or microwave (on low) the reusable mask before use and place it over your face to enjoy the benefits. Available colors: 5

46 These Premium Hangers For A Tailored Look Right Off Of The Rack Amazon Zober High-Grade Wide Shoulder Wooden Hangers (6-Pack) $28 See On Amazon Now you can wear your favorite tops right out of the closet without having to deal with annoying hanger bumps when you use these curved hangers, offered in a convenient six-pack. The rounded shoulder design ensures even weight distribution so that clothes maintain they’re original shape. Plus, they’re crafted of premium wood that can hold up to 20 pounds, and the lacquered finish lends itself to a smooth, splinter-free experience. Available colors: 2

47 These Wireless Bras For Maximum Comfort & Support Amazon KalonNylon Spandex Removable Comfort Bras (4-Pack) $37 See On Amazon You don’t have to sacrifice support for comfort, and these wireless bras are the proof. They’re made from a buttery-soft nylon-spandex blend and feature supportive details that include a wide band, center ruching, adjustable straps, and removable pads. It’s a good thing they come in a four-pack — at such a jaw-dropping price — because these are the only bras you’ll ever want to wear. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

48 This Advanced Shower Filter For Healthier Skin Amazon Aquabliss High Output Shower Filter $36 See On Amazon If you’re dealing with unpleasant skin issues like dry skin or dandruff, the water you’re showering in might be the culprit. Reviewers who rave about this shower filter note improvements to their hair, skin, and nails. And that’s likely because it’s equipped with a multi-stage filter designed to reduce chlorine, pesticides, and other irritants in water for healthier-feeling and looking skin. “[...] I could tell a noticeable difference right after the first shower. This is so great. I am no longer itching like a maniac,” mentioned one reviewer. Available colors: 5

49 These Teeth Whitening Pens For Effortless Brightening VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen (2-Pack) - $20 See On Amazon These portable teeth whitening pens are an absolute best-seller on Amazon. Shoppers love how well they whiten teeth with zero hassle. They’re incredibly easy to use — simply brush the whitening formula onto each tooth and crevice for noticeably whiter teeth within one to two weeks of regular use. There are two pens in a pack and each pen contains 30 uses.

50 This Himalayan Body Scrub For Radiant Skin Results Himalayan Foot and Body Scrub $11.99 See On Amazon Himalayan salt is known for its exfoliating and moisturizing skin benefits, and this foot and body scrub is packed with it. Together with a blend of plant oils and extracts — including sweet almond oil and arnica flower extract — this body scrub also aims to soften skin, help stimulate circulation, and reduce swelling for healthier-feeling skin.

51 This Fabric Shaver For Like-New Looking Clothes Amazon Conair Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover $13 See On Amazon Get your clothes looking like new with this battery-operated fabric shaver. The generously sized shaving head features three height settings for precise and safe removal of fuzz, pilling, and lint from clothing, and even linens and furniture. Plus, the ergonomic handle design makes it comfortable to hold. No wonder it’s amassed more than 100,000 positive ratings. Available colors: 6

52 This Concentrated Cleaner That Breathes New Life Into Shoes Amazon Pink Miracle Bottle Shoe Cleaner Kit $23 See On Amazon This highly rated shoe cleaner has been around since 1985 and shoppers are sold. Not only does it safely clean leather using a concentrated formula containing saddle soap and gentle oils, but it also works on vinyl, suede, canvas, and a range of other washable fabric types. After performing a spot test, apply and buff (with the included brush) for impressive results.

53 These “Leave No Hair Behind” Precision Tweezers Amazon Tweezer Guru Tweezers for Eyebrows $6 See On Amazon These precision tweezers guarantee effective results. They’re crafted from premium-grade stainless steel and feature a fine point-angled tip and nonslip grip for tackling even the smallest and most stubborn hairs. “These tweezers are quite good. Grab well, precise, and feels good in the hand,” noted one shopper. Available colors:11

54 This Hair Mask Infused With Moroccan Argan Oil OGX Damage Remedy Coconut Miracle Oil Hair Mask Extra Strength $10 See On Amazon This deep-conditioning hair mask is formulated to give strands a big moisture boost for softer, healthier-looking hair. Infused with Moroccan argan oil, coconut oil, and vanilla bean extract, it not only helps nourish hair but smells amazing also. No wonder it has a near-perfect rating after almost 10,000 reviews.

55 These Leggings With The Comfiest Waistband Amazon SATINA High Waisted Leggings $15 See On Amazon There’s lots to love about these highly rated leggings. For starters, there’s the super-soft and stretchy fabric, but it’s the extra-wide and supportive waistband that reviewers can’t seem to stop talking about. “The high waist and large waist band is lovely, [...] doesnt cut in when you are sitting,” raved one reviewer. Available sizes: One Size — One Size Plus

56 These Golden Patches For A Bright, Refreshed Eye Area Amazon DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches (15 Pairs) $10 See On Amazon These under-eye patches are formulated to reduce puffiness, brighten skin, and target fine lines. They arrive individually wrapped in a generous pack that includes 15 pairs and are easy to use — simply peel, stick, and relax while they go to work to make your skin look healthier.

57 This Certified Organic Castor Oil For Lashes Amazon Live Fraiche USDA Organic Castor Oil Lash Serum $12 See On Amazon This lash serum is formulated with 100% USDA-certified organic castor oil to help nourish eyelashes and brows for greater fullness. Apply it from the roots to the tips for best results with the easy-to-use mascara-shaped wand. One reviewer gushed “I used it less than 4 weeks and already started seeing new baby hair is growing in my eyebrows. My lashes are noticeably longer too!”

58 This “Miracle In A Bottle” Cream For Targeting Scaly Skin Eucerin Roughness Relief Spot Treatment $10 See On Amazon The Eucerin brand is known for its extensive line of skin moisturizers formulated to relieve dry skin. Among those products is this Roughness Relief spot treatment. The non-greasy, fast-absorbing cream is infused with urea and ceramide — two ingredients used to improve the skin’s barrier function. Apply a small amount to affected areas, including heels, elbows, and knees. One shopper raved, “This is a miracle in a bottle. Works any where you use it.”

59 This Facial Hair Shaver That Fits In The Palm Of Your Hand Amazon Finishing Touch Flawless Painless Hair Remover - $20 $16.97 See On Amazon Body hair is just part of life, but for a quick trim, you won’t want to be without this mini facial shaver. The 18-karat gold plated head features a double ring design for a safe, smooth, and effortless shave. And since it’s shaped like a tube of lipstick, it’s a discrete tool you can confidently use just about anywhere. Available colors: 6

60 These Boot Inserts For Avoiding Cracks & Creases Amazon Ruisita Reusable Boot Shapers (6-Pack) $13 See On Amazon Tossing tall boots into the back of your closet might be an easy way to quickly stow them away, but that’s a recipe for cracks and creases. Instead, get these heavy-duty, flexible boot storage inserts designed to help boots maintain their shape and look like new for longer. Available sizes: 9.5 Inches — 16 Inches

61 These Comfy Mules That Look & Feel So Luxurious Amazon Minorsu Buckle Mules $37 See On Amazon Everyone loves a cozy pair of slippers, but when it comes to heading outdoors, you might want to slip on something a little more chic — like these luxurious buckle mules. The padded insole is designed to offer feet a supportive and comfortable surface, while the rubber sole prevents slips. Available sizes: 6 — 10

62 This Thickening Mascara For Long & Luscious Lashes Amazon Poppy Austin Mascara $19.99 See On Amazon It’s all about the argan oil in this fan-favorite mascara that delivers full, flake-free lashes. The full bristle brush seamlessly applies the thickening matte formula and makes lashes look so long and luscious. Plus, the waterproof formula resists smudging, making this mascara perfect for all day wear.

63 This Cuticle Oil For Longer, Stronger Nails Amazon Cuccio Cuticle Oil $9 See On Amazon This bubble-shaped bottle holds the key to healthy-looking nails. It’s filled to the brim with a blend of nourishing oils including deeply moisturizing vitamin E. With consistent use, reviewers say it’s helped them achieve longer and stronger nails. “This product not only smells amazing but it also works wonderfully. My cuticles and nails are sooo much [more] hydrated and healthy than before I used this oil” gushed one shopper. Available sizes: 0.5 Ounces — 2.5 Ounces

64 This Deeply Hydrating Hair Mask Infused With Collagen Elizavecca Collagen Hair Mask $7 See On Amazon Collagen products aren’t just for the skin. Nope. This collagen-infused mask is made just for your hair. It’s formulated to work on all hair types and is especially helpful for restoring dry and damaged hair. Simply apply it after your shampoo routine, then let it absorb into your strands for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing and revealing healthier-looking and feeling hair.