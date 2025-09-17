Millions of tween girls in the country, along with millions of their Millennial moms, were heartbroken to hear that kids’ accessory and ear-piercing store Claire’s had filed bankruptcy for the second time in seven years, putting the entire chain in danger of folding permanently. Since 1961, the mall staple had created a space for tween and early tween girls who often don’t have stores dedicated to their age range and needs.

Since the filing in early August, the company has been working to avoid going under by finding a buyer.

Kirkland & Ellis bankruptcy partner Joshua Sussberg was on the case, and said early in the case that he promised to get his ear pierced if Claire’s found a going-concern buyer. Both he and fellow Kirkland & Ellis attorney said at an August 1 hearing that they had gotten their ears pierced at Claire’s as children, with Sussberg even sharing a picture of his piercing in high school.

“At the end of the hearing, I said, ‘Your honor, we are focused on preserving jobs and keeping stores open for a long time so many people can get their ears pierced. If we can get a deal done, I am willing to get my ears pierced,’” Sussberg told The American Lawyer. “The judge said, ‘I’m going to hold you to that.’ He threw down the gauntlet.”

The case is a difficult one, but Sussberg and team recently got approval for a sale that would give Claire’s a new chance at success.

“When I made my commitment on the record, it was a very slim chance that we were going to be able to be where we are today,” Sussberg told data platform 9fin. “I am a man of my word.”

Not only did Sussberg get his ear pierced, he also did it in the courtroom with the help of a real Claire’s employee — while wearing a Claire’s branded paper crown on his head.

The deal is not yet closed, but it seems to be headed solidly in that direction.

With committed legal help like this, there is hope for tweens everywhere that Claire’s will live on.