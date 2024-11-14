Shopping|

Discover Cute and Cozy Holiday Looks With CoComelon x SHEIN’s New Kids Collection

These cute outfits will be your kid’s unofficial holiday uniform.

by Marie Lodi

If your little one is among the millions of kiddos who adore all things CoComelon, they’ll instantly light up seeing their favorite characters on their clothes. The animated children's programming channel has captured the hearts of kids everywhere. Now, with the new CoComelon x SHEIN collaboration, that joyful, sing-along energy can be part of your child's holiday style. Think bright colors, whimsical patterns, and all the characters they love — JJ, Cody, Nina, and Cece — printed on cozy, kid-friendly pieces that are just as practical as they are adorable.

The collection includes a variety of home goods, accessories for all ages, playful sweatsuit sets, long-sleeved dresses, and cheerful baby onesies with bright, kid-friendly colors and recognizable CoComelon graphics. The pieces are perfect for layering, which makes them practical for chilly winter days, and many of the items are crafted with soft fabrics, ensuring comfort for even the most active little ones.

Ahead, find our favorite pieces from the CoComelon x SHEIN collection, then head over to SHEIN to shop the looks.

CoComelon X SHEIN
Girls Rainbow Sweatshirt Dress

This adorable rainbow dress features Cocomelon's Nina front and center. Made from soft , stretchy material, it’s the perfect choice for parties, pictures, or the playground!

$10.79
Cocomelon X SHEIN
Little Boy Dinosaur Graphic Sweatshirt And Black Sweatpants Set

Keep your little guy cozy and cute with this sweatsuit set featuring Cody from Cocomelon in a special dinosaur theme. Made with a comfy cotton blend, it’s perfect for playtime with friends — and learning all about dinosaurs.

$17.69
SHEIN
CoComelon X SHEIN 16oz Cartoon Character & Letter Pattern Thermal Insulated Tumbler

Keep your little one happy and hydrated with this colorful CoComelon tumbler. Designed with small hands in mind, this easy-to-carry thermos is made with stainless steel to ensure that any beverage stays warm for several hours.

$11
Cocomelon X SHEIN
Girls 2pcs Set T-Shirt & Rainbow Pocket Pinafore Dress

This lilac pinafore dress set pairs a classic holiday style with a cute Cocomelon twist. Pair it with tights and a cardigan for a look that’s all about coziness.

$14.09
Cocomelon X SHEIN
Girls Colorful Ribbed Long Sleeve Tee

Every little girl will want to dance and twirl in this colorful striped long-sleeve top featuring JJ and Cece. Pair it with jeans, leggings, or a skirt for any occasion.

$6.49
SHEIN
CoComelon X SHEIN Cartoon Character & Letter Print Bedding Set

Sweet dreams come true with JJ and friends! This cozy, three-piece CoComelon bedding set makes bedtime feel like a slumber party every single night.

$21.30
Cocomelon X SHEIN
Young Boy Colorblock Print Sweatshirt & Sweatpants Set

Get ready for your little dude to play all day in this sweatshirt and jogger set featuring a fun JJ-themed print. This set combines comfort and style, making it great for everyday adventures.

$15.49
Cocomelon X SHEIN
Young Boy Green Cartoon Dinosaur Graphic Print Hoodie

Bundle up your kid in style with this adorable hoodie inspired by Cody and his dinos! Perfect for chilly days, it has a roomy fit and an extra cozy hood (adorned with plates just like a stegosaurus!) to keep your little one warm.

$16.59
SHEIN
CoComelon X SHEIN 1pc Cartoon Watermelon Shaped Rug

This cheerful CoComelon watermelon rug will instantly brighten up any room. Perfect for playtime, storytime, or just a cozy place for your kiddo to chill, it comes in three sizes to custom-fit your kid’s bedroom or playroom decor.

$11.10
Cocomelon X SHEIN
Girls Ruffle Trim Heart Print Long Sleeve Dress

This adorable pink dress features Cocomelon’s whole crew, making this classic silhouette a million times more fun for your little lady to wear. Ruffled shoulders and a gathered skirt give it a sweet, playful vibe that's ideal for everyday wear or running around at a family holiday outing.

$9.69
Cocomelon x SHEIN
Girls Smock Top And White Leggings

Stay stylish and snug in this two-piece smock top and leggings set, perfect for winter playdates or lounging at home. With a playful print of Cece and JJ and a comfy fit, it'll be a go-to choice for holiday fun this season.

$14.19
SHEIN
CoComelon X SHEIN Cartoon Watermelon Design Drawstring Backpack

Pack up all the fun with this spacious drawstring watermelon bag! Whether it’s toys, snacks, or treasures from a day of adventuring, you can carry the magic of CoComelon wherever you go.

$6.50