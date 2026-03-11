We all already love Costco for a lot of reasons, from their legendary $1.50 hot dog meal to their five-pound pies, to the great way that they treat their employees. So, let’s add another huge, good thing to the pile. This week, the wholesale club announced a new program designed to make the fertility journey easier for families, from saving them time to saving them money.

The program involves a partnership with healthcare platform Sesame and fertility network IVI RMA North America — and together, the three companies are vowing to save Costco members up to 80% on fertility medication along with more access to the medical professionals, testing, and treatments they need.

“Our partnership with Sesame and IVI RMA reflects our commitment to transparent and affordable solutions that reduce barriers and make care more accessible for our members,” Richard Stephens, senior vice president of pharmacy at Costco, said in a press release. "By combining transparent pricing with coordinated care, we're removing the barriers that have historically kept quality fertility treatment out of reach for too many families."

Here’s how it’s going to work: Costco members would begin the process by signing up for the digital healthcare platform Sesame, where they would go through an intake and diagnostic process. Those who are flagged for further fertility help would then move to IVI RMA North America, where they will be connected to a specialist and put together a plan for treatment — including common options like in vitro fertilization (IVF) or intrauterine insemination (IUI).

“This partnership empowers people to take control of their reproductive health without barriers, stigma or waiting,” said David Goldhill, CEO and founder of Sesame, in the press release. “By connecting patients directly with care coordinators and world-class specialists, we're making family planning accessible and delivering measurably better outcomes through coordinated, continuous care."

In additions to medical visits and procedures, fertility treatments also often contain a prescription drug component, like Follistim, which can be prohibitively expensive for many families. But as part of this program, Costco members will be able to access drugs at significantly lower prices at the Costco pharmacy, with some saving expected to be as high as 80%.

Costco believes this will save families thousands of dollars per cycle while they are trying to conceive.

At the same time, throughout the process, families remain in the Sesame app, where they can access information, guidance, and support.

And just saying... on the way out the door from grabbing your fertility meds, you can also stop for a hot dog.